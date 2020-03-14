 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Boardwalk Investors

Plaintiff,

Vs.

Robert E. Shaw, at al,

Defendants.

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an order of sale issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in Boardwalk Investors is

Plaintiff and Robert E. Shaw, et al,

the Defendants, Case CI19-395,

the following-described real estate:

The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),

Block Two (2), Smith's Addition

to Ravenna, Buffalo County Ne-

braska

will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 26th day of March

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour. Certificate of credit

or proof of cash due at beginning

of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-

chaser is required to pay 15% in

cash or certified funds to the Sher-

iff's Office no later than 4:00 P.M.

the day of the sale.

Dated this 26th day of February,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber

Sergeant

ZNEZ F29,M7,14,21

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. Chair-

man McMullen called the meeting

to order and led those present in

the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-

lowing Board members responded

to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan

Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-

felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-

iter and William McMullen. A copy

of the acknowledgment and receipt

of notice and agenda by the Board

of Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review. County

Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown; while

the convened meeting was open to

the public. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the February

25, 2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to ratify the following Feb-

ruary 28, 2020 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 257,647.92;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 43,357.99; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

102,803.50; FIRST CONCORD E

3,924.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 86,850.21; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,275.40; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 631.71; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; NATION-

WIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00; PRIN-

CIPAL E 3,032.98; STATE OF NE T

14,159.99; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 768.27

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 52,059.59;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,402.02; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,794.50; FIRST

CONCORD E 534.71; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 15,980.23; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 129.54; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 110.03; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

242.00; PRINCIPAL E 918.54;

STATE OF NE T 2,362.98; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 202.87

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,393.40; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

691.92; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,392.10; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.73; PRINCIPAL E 45.75; STATE

OF NE T 206.37

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the

District Court February 2020 Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer February 2020

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Commissioner Kouba reported

on the Activate Buffalo County's

Worksite Wellness membership

through the Buffalo County Com-

munity Partners. Moved by Kouba

and seconded by Klein to continue

the membership with the Worksite

Wellness Program through the Buf-

falo County Community Partners.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Morrow to authorize Bob

Charlesworth, Health Insurance

Consultant with Charlesworth Con-

sulting LLC to finalize an agree-

ment to conduct health screening

for Buffalo County employees.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to set a bid date of April

14, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. for Site

Work and Concrete Construction

for the Highway Department Salt

Building. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Facilities Director Steve Gaasch

was present for the proposal of the

Buffalo County Facilities Building

Addition located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse. Sheriff Neil

Miller and County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton were present with con-

cerns of the location of the addition

to the Facilities Building. No action

was taken at this time.

Chairman McMullen reviewed

the following correspondence.

NACO sent information about the

responsibility for counties to main-

tain roads where they intersect with

a state highway. NE Department of

Environment and Energy sent a

General permit for Operations Con-

fining Cattle for Pritchard Livestock

Concentrated Animal Feeding Op-

eration. GoodLife Partners Inc.

sent an invitation to attend the An-

nual meeting. Chairman McMullen

called on each Board member

present for committee reports and

recommendations.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels and Jason Wozniak were

present for the following Zoning

agenda item.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:18 A.M. for the

proposed zoning map amendment

filed by Thomas Baxter, on behalf

of Jared Axmann Trucking, Inc.

This Zoning Map Amendment is a

request for property described as a

tract in NE1/4 of the NW1/4 and

Government Lot 1 North of Rail-

road located in Section 30, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 14 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Asking for

property to be rezoned from AG-A-

gricultural to I-Industrial. Jason

Wozniak, Thomas Baxter and Jared

Axmann reviewed the application.

No one else addressed the Board

and Chairman McMullen closed the

public hearing at 9:24 A.M. Moved

by Loeffelholz and seconded by

Klein to approve the Zoning Map

Amendment with the following Res-

olution 2020-09. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-09

 

WHEREAS, on February 3, 2020,

Thomas H. Baxter, on behalf of

Jared Axmann Trucking, Inc., has

applied for a Zoning Map Amend-

ment with the Buffalo County Zon-

ing Administrator, requesting that

the following real estate property,

hereinafter referred to as the

"subject property", to wit:

A tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (NE1/4 NW ¼) and part of

Government Lot One (1), located in

Section Thirty (30), Township Nine

(9) North, Range Fourteen (14)

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: Referring to the Northwest

Corner of Government Lot 1 in

Section 30, and assuming the West

Line of Government Lot 1 as bear-

ing S 00°09'34" W and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto; thence S 00°09'34" W and

on the West line of said Govern-

ment Lot 1, a distance of 372.85

feet; thence S 89°29'20" E and par-

allel with the North line of said Gov-

ernment Lot 1 a distance of

1,102.02 feet to the actual place of

beginning; thence continuing S

89°29'20" E and parallel with the

North Line of said Government Lot

1, a distance of 150.18 feet, thence

N 00°09'34" E and parallel with the

West line of said Government Lot

1, a distance of 96.91 feet; thence

S 89°29'20" E and parallel with the

North line of said Government Lot

1, a distance of 373.17 feet; then S

04°30' E a distance of 11.73 feet to

a point being N 04°30' W a dis-

tance of 313.5 feet from the North

line of the Union Pacific Railroad

Company's Right-of-Way, thence S

89°05'44" E a distance of 323.0

feet to a point being N 04°30' W a

distance of 214.5 feet from the

North line of the Union Pacific Rail-

road Company's Right-of-Way;

thence N 04°30'W a distance of

290.95 feet to a point on the North

line of the Northwest Quarter of

said Section 30, said point also be-

ing westerly a distance of 670.23

feet from the Northeast Corner of

the Northwest Quarter of said Sec-

tion 30; thence N 89°29'20" W and

on the North line of said Northwest

Quarter a distance of 653.67 feet to

the Northwest Corner of the North-

east Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of said Section 30, said

point also being the Northeast cor-

ner of Government Lot 1 in said

Section 30; thence N 89°29'20" W

and on the North line of said Gov-

ernment Lot 1 a distance of 171.08

feet; thence S 00°09'34" W and

parallel with the West line of said

Government Lot 1, a distance of

372.84 feet to the place of beginn-

ing.

be changed from the Agricultural

(AG) District to the Industrial (I) Dis-

trict. Property is in the name Jared

E. Axmann.

WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning

map amendment request and the

subject property would or could

have other land use regulations

that would apply to it above and

beyond the zoning map amend-

ment sought at this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on February 20,

2020, the Buffalo County Planning

and Zoning Commission following

public hearing with notice as re-

quired recommended approval of

such proposed change in zoning

on a 8-0 vote with none absent and

WHEREAS, on March 10, 2020,

this Board conducted a public

hearing and considered this Zoning

Map Amendment, the minutes of

the Planning and Zoning Commis-

sion considering this amendment,

Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,

and Comprehensive Plan, and

finds:

a. That such change in zoning

designation would have minimal

adverse effect on surrounding

properties.

b. That the intended use of the

Industrial District is consistent with

property use in the surrounding

area.

c. This amendment is consistent

with the growth and development

of Buffalo County and the overall

Comprehensive Plan adopted by

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

d. The subject property is situ-

ated close to already existing pub-

lic improvements, such as suffi-

cient utilities so that the map

amendment with its attendant

changes in uses will not cause ad-

ditional public costs to function ef-

fectively.

WHEREAS, no protest(s) against

such amendment have been filed

with the Buffalo County Clerk

within seven days of conclusion of

public hearing of such Commission

as allowed under Section 11.4, and

WHEREAS, the votes in favor of

adoption of this resolution need

only be by majority of members to

this Board of Commissioners.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that application for zon-

ing map amendment to change the

subject property from the Agricul-

tural (AG) District to Industrial (I)

District is approved, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed in the Register of Deed's office

against subject property and any

parcel situated partially or entirely

within such legal description, and

that the County Clerk shall make

amendment to Buffalo County Zon-

ing District Map originally adopted

on or about September 10, 2002.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda item.

Highway Superintendent John

Maul reviewed the final tabulations

for the gravel bids submitted on

February 25, 2020. Moved by Klein

and seconded by Higgins to award

the following gravel bids for April 1,

2020 through March 31, 2021:

Broadfoot Sand & Gravel for Zones

10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17;

Ed Broadfoot & Sons Sand &

Gravel for Zone 9; Mid-NE Aggre-

gates for Zones 18, 19, 20, 21, 22,

23, 24, 25 and 26; and T&F Sand &

Gravel for Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

and 8. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to recess the regular meet-

ing of the Board of Commissioners

at 9:28 A.M. and reconvene as a

Board of Equalization. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner was present.

Chairman McMullen opened the

Permissive Exemption hearing for

Kearney Jubilee Center. No one

addressed the Board and Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

9:30 A.M. Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Morrow to approve the

Permissive Exemption for Kearney

Jubilee Center on parcel number

600629000. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen turned the

Permissive Exemption hearing for

American Legion Post 52 over to

Vice Chairman Klein.

Vice Chairman Klein opened the

Permissive Exemption hearing for

American Legion Post 52. No one

addressed the Board and Vice

Chairman Klein closed the hearing

at 9:32 A.M. Moved by Morrow

and seconded by Higgins to ap-

prove the Permissive Exemption for

American Legion Post 52 on parcel

number 605160000. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

Klein. Abstain: McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

Vice Chairman Klein turned meet-

ing over to Chairman McMullen.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve Tax

List Corrections numbered 4667

through 4676 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:33 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried. (The Board took a

short break and returned at 9:45

A.M.)

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Chairman McMullen continued

the public hearing from the Febru-

ary 25, 2020 Board meeting for a

new Class C Liquor License appli-

cation filed by The Greens at Prairie

Hills LLC, located at 21595 Hwy

10, Pleasanton, Nebraska. Nick

Cruise and Justin Cruise were

present to answer questions.

Chairman McMullen closed the

public hearing at 9:48 A.M. After

discussion and review of the

County Sheriff's report, it was

moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve the

Class C Liquor License application

filed by The Greens at Prairie Hills

LLC. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve the

Manager application of Justin

Cruise in connection with the new

liquor license applicant for The

Greens at Prairie Hills LLC, located

at 21595 Hwy 10, Pleasanton, Ne-

braska. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and Sheriff Neil

Miller updated the Board on the

precautions and preparations

should there be Coronavirus cases

in the jail.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:54 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 24,

2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ M14,t1

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Rivers Public Health Department

will be holding a special Board of

Health Meeting on Tuesday, March

17th, 2020. The meeting will be

held in the lower level of the John-

son Building, 701 4th ave Hol-

drege, NE 68949 beginning at

6:00PM. The agenda for this meet-

ing is kept current and available for

public inspection at Two Rivers

Public Health Department; agenda

may be modified at this meeting.

-s- Jeremy Eschliman

Director

888-669-7154

ZNEZ M14,t1

