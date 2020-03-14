NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Boardwalk Investors
Plaintiff,
Vs.
Robert E. Shaw, at al,
Defendants.
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an order of sale issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in Boardwalk Investors is
Plaintiff and Robert E. Shaw, et al,
the Defendants, Case CI19-395,
the following-described real estate:
The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),
Block Two (2), Smith's Addition
to Ravenna, Buffalo County Ne-
braska
will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 26th day of March
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Certificate of credit
or proof of cash due at beginning
of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-
chaser is required to pay 15% in
cash or certified funds to the Sher-
iff's Office no later than 4:00 P.M.
the day of the sale.
Dated this 26th day of February,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber
Sergeant
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. Chair-
man McMullen called the meeting
to order and led those present in
the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-
lowing Board members responded
to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan
Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-
felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-
iter and William McMullen. A copy
of the acknowledgment and receipt
of notice and agenda by the Board
of Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review. County
Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown; while
the convened meeting was open to
the public. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to approve the February
25, 2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to ratify the following Feb-
ruary 28, 2020 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 257,647.92;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 43,357.99; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
102,803.50; FIRST CONCORD E
3,924.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 86,850.21; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,275.40; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 631.71; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; NATION-
WIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00; PRIN-
CIPAL E 3,032.98; STATE OF NE T
14,159.99; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 768.27
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 52,059.59;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,402.02; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,794.50; FIRST
CONCORD E 534.71; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 15,980.23; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 129.54; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 110.03; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
242.00; PRINCIPAL E 918.54;
STATE OF NE T 2,362.98; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 202.87
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,393.40; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
691.92; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,392.10; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.73; PRINCIPAL E 45.75; STATE
OF NE T 206.37
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the
District Court February 2020 Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer February 2020
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Commissioner Kouba reported
on the Activate Buffalo County's
Worksite Wellness membership
through the Buffalo County Com-
munity Partners. Moved by Kouba
and seconded by Klein to continue
the membership with the Worksite
Wellness Program through the Buf-
falo County Community Partners.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Morrow to authorize Bob
Charlesworth, Health Insurance
Consultant with Charlesworth Con-
sulting LLC to finalize an agree-
ment to conduct health screening
for Buffalo County employees.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to set a bid date of April
14, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. for Site
Work and Concrete Construction
for the Highway Department Salt
Building. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Facilities Director Steve Gaasch
was present for the proposal of the
Buffalo County Facilities Building
Addition located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse. Sheriff Neil
Miller and County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton were present with con-
cerns of the location of the addition
to the Facilities Building. No action
was taken at this time.
Chairman McMullen reviewed
the following correspondence.
NACO sent information about the
responsibility for counties to main-
tain roads where they intersect with
a state highway. NE Department of
Environment and Energy sent a
General permit for Operations Con-
fining Cattle for Pritchard Livestock
Concentrated Animal Feeding Op-
eration. GoodLife Partners Inc.
sent an invitation to attend the An-
nual meeting. Chairman McMullen
called on each Board member
present for committee reports and
recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels and Jason Wozniak were
present for the following Zoning
agenda item.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:18 A.M. for the
proposed zoning map amendment
filed by Thomas Baxter, on behalf
of Jared Axmann Trucking, Inc.
This Zoning Map Amendment is a
request for property described as a
tract in NE1/4 of the NW1/4 and
Government Lot 1 North of Rail-
road located in Section 30, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 14 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Asking for
property to be rezoned from AG-A-
gricultural to I-Industrial. Jason
Wozniak, Thomas Baxter and Jared
Axmann reviewed the application.
No one else addressed the Board
and Chairman McMullen closed the
public hearing at 9:24 A.M. Moved
by Loeffelholz and seconded by
Klein to approve the Zoning Map
Amendment with the following Res-
olution 2020-09. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-09
WHEREAS, on February 3, 2020,
Thomas H. Baxter, on behalf of
Jared Axmann Trucking, Inc., has
applied for a Zoning Map Amend-
ment with the Buffalo County Zon-
ing Administrator, requesting that
the following real estate property,
hereinafter referred to as the
"subject property", to wit:
A tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (NE1/4 NW ¼) and part of
Government Lot One (1), located in
Section Thirty (30), Township Nine
(9) North, Range Fourteen (14)
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: Referring to the Northwest
Corner of Government Lot 1 in
Section 30, and assuming the West
Line of Government Lot 1 as bear-
ing S 00°09'34" W and all bearings
contained herein are relative
thereto; thence S 00°09'34" W and
on the West line of said Govern-
ment Lot 1, a distance of 372.85
feet; thence S 89°29'20" E and par-
allel with the North line of said Gov-
ernment Lot 1 a distance of
1,102.02 feet to the actual place of
beginning; thence continuing S
89°29'20" E and parallel with the
North Line of said Government Lot
1, a distance of 150.18 feet, thence
N 00°09'34" E and parallel with the
West line of said Government Lot
1, a distance of 96.91 feet; thence
S 89°29'20" E and parallel with the
North line of said Government Lot
1, a distance of 373.17 feet; then S
04°30' E a distance of 11.73 feet to
a point being N 04°30' W a dis-
tance of 313.5 feet from the North
line of the Union Pacific Railroad
Company's Right-of-Way, thence S
89°05'44" E a distance of 323.0
feet to a point being N 04°30' W a
distance of 214.5 feet from the
North line of the Union Pacific Rail-
road Company's Right-of-Way;
thence N 04°30'W a distance of
290.95 feet to a point on the North
line of the Northwest Quarter of
said Section 30, said point also be-
ing westerly a distance of 670.23
feet from the Northeast Corner of
the Northwest Quarter of said Sec-
tion 30; thence N 89°29'20" W and
on the North line of said Northwest
Quarter a distance of 653.67 feet to
the Northwest Corner of the North-
east Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of said Section 30, said
point also being the Northeast cor-
ner of Government Lot 1 in said
Section 30; thence N 89°29'20" W
and on the North line of said Gov-
ernment Lot 1 a distance of 171.08
feet; thence S 00°09'34" W and
parallel with the West line of said
Government Lot 1, a distance of
372.84 feet to the place of beginn-
ing.
be changed from the Agricultural
(AG) District to the Industrial (I) Dis-
trict. Property is in the name Jared
E. Axmann.
WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning
map amendment request and the
subject property would or could
have other land use regulations
that would apply to it above and
beyond the zoning map amend-
ment sought at this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on February 20,
2020, the Buffalo County Planning
and Zoning Commission following
public hearing with notice as re-
quired recommended approval of
such proposed change in zoning
on a 8-0 vote with none absent and
WHEREAS, on March 10, 2020,
this Board conducted a public
hearing and considered this Zoning
Map Amendment, the minutes of
the Planning and Zoning Commis-
sion considering this amendment,
Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,
and Comprehensive Plan, and
finds:
a. That such change in zoning
designation would have minimal
adverse effect on surrounding
properties.
b. That the intended use of the
Industrial District is consistent with
property use in the surrounding
area.
c. This amendment is consistent
with the growth and development
of Buffalo County and the overall
Comprehensive Plan adopted by
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
d. The subject property is situ-
ated close to already existing pub-
lic improvements, such as suffi-
cient utilities so that the map
amendment with its attendant
changes in uses will not cause ad-
ditional public costs to function ef-
fectively.
WHEREAS, no protest(s) against
such amendment have been filed
with the Buffalo County Clerk
within seven days of conclusion of
public hearing of such Commission
as allowed under Section 11.4, and
WHEREAS, the votes in favor of
adoption of this resolution need
only be by majority of members to
this Board of Commissioners.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that application for zon-
ing map amendment to change the
subject property from the Agricul-
tural (AG) District to Industrial (I)
District is approved, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed in the Register of Deed's office
against subject property and any
parcel situated partially or entirely
within such legal description, and
that the County Clerk shall make
amendment to Buffalo County Zon-
ing District Map originally adopted
on or about September 10, 2002.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda item.
Highway Superintendent John
Maul reviewed the final tabulations
for the gravel bids submitted on
February 25, 2020. Moved by Klein
and seconded by Higgins to award
the following gravel bids for April 1,
2020 through March 31, 2021:
Broadfoot Sand & Gravel for Zones
10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17;
Ed Broadfoot & Sons Sand &
Gravel for Zone 9; Mid-NE Aggre-
gates for Zones 18, 19, 20, 21, 22,
23, 24, 25 and 26; and T&F Sand &
Gravel for Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
and 8. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to recess the regular meet-
ing of the Board of Commissioners
at 9:28 A.M. and reconvene as a
Board of Equalization. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner was present.
Chairman McMullen opened the
Permissive Exemption hearing for
Kearney Jubilee Center. No one
addressed the Board and Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
9:30 A.M. Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Morrow to approve the
Permissive Exemption for Kearney
Jubilee Center on parcel number
600629000. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen turned the
Permissive Exemption hearing for
American Legion Post 52 over to
Vice Chairman Klein.
Vice Chairman Klein opened the
Permissive Exemption hearing for
American Legion Post 52. No one
addressed the Board and Vice
Chairman Klein closed the hearing
at 9:32 A.M. Moved by Morrow
and seconded by Higgins to ap-
prove the Permissive Exemption for
American Legion Post 52 on parcel
number 605160000. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
Klein. Abstain: McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Vice Chairman Klein turned meet-
ing over to Chairman McMullen.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve Tax
List Corrections numbered 4667
through 4676 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:33 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried. (The Board took a
short break and returned at 9:45
A.M.)
REGULAR AGENDA
Chairman McMullen continued
the public hearing from the Febru-
ary 25, 2020 Board meeting for a
new Class C Liquor License appli-
cation filed by The Greens at Prairie
Hills LLC, located at 21595 Hwy
10, Pleasanton, Nebraska. Nick
Cruise and Justin Cruise were
present to answer questions.
Chairman McMullen closed the
public hearing at 9:48 A.M. After
discussion and review of the
County Sheriff's report, it was
moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve the
Class C Liquor License application
filed by The Greens at Prairie Hills
LLC. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve the
Manager application of Justin
Cruise in connection with the new
liquor license applicant for The
Greens at Prairie Hills LLC, located
at 21595 Hwy 10, Pleasanton, Ne-
braska. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and Sheriff Neil
Miller updated the Board on the
precautions and preparations
should there be Coronavirus cases
in the jail.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:54 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 24,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding a special Board of
Health Meeting on Tuesday, March
17th, 2020. The meeting will be
held in the lower level of the John-
son Building, 701 4th ave Hol-
drege, NE 68949 beginning at
6:00PM. The agenda for this meet-
ing is kept current and available for
public inspection at Two Rivers
Public Health Department; agenda
may be modified at this meeting.
-s- Jeremy Eschliman
Director
888-669-7154
