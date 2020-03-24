WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Fall
River Supply and Storage, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 2017 13th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
Joel T. Frickey, 2017 13th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on March 5,
2020.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Notice of Organiza-
tion is hereby given as follows:
The name of the limited liability
company is Flying Warriors, LLC
("Company"). The street and mail-
ing address of the initial designated
office of the Company is: 3610
Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE
68845. The name and street and
mailing address of the initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is: Scott P. Vogler, 3610
Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE
68845.
Kory J. McCracken, #22452
Garwood & McCracken
Attorneys at Law
401 N Webster St
Red Cloud, Nebraska 68970
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATE'S TREE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kate's Tree, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 202 West 30th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Kathryn L. Grov-
e-Jacobs, 202 West 30th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. This Company is organized to
engage in the operation of a health
spa and related services and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may or-
ganize under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 12, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs
801 West 29th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Jesse Jacobs
801 West 29th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the
21st day of April, 2020, inside the
east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 9th day of March,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
