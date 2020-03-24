 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Fall

River Supply and Storage, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 2017 13th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

Joel T. Frickey, 2017 13th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on March 5,

2020.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Notice of Organiza-

tion is hereby given as follows:

The name of the limited liability

company is Flying Warriors, LLC

("Company"). The street and mail-

ing address of the initial designated

office of the Company is: 3610

Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE

68845. The name and street and

mailing address of the initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is: Scott P. Vogler, 3610

Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE

68845.

Kory J. McCracken, #22452

Garwood & McCracken

Attorneys at Law

401 N Webster St

Red Cloud, Nebraska 68970

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATE'S TREE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kate's Tree, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 202 West 30th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Kathryn L. Grov-

e-Jacobs, 202 West 30th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. This Company is organized to

engage in the operation of a health

spa and related services and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may or-

ganize under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 12, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs

801 West 29th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Jesse Jacobs

801 West 29th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the

21st day of April, 2020, inside the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 9th day of March,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

