PUBLIC NOTICE
Nebraska Department of
Environment and Energy
Air Quality Division
Notice is given to the public, ac-
cording to Chapter 14 of Nebraska
Administrative Code Title 129 - Ne-
braska Air Quality Regulations, that
the Department is proposing to is-
sue a historical construction permit
to Eaton Corporation (FID 02374)
for their manufacturing operations
(Standard Industrial Classification
code 3499) located at 4200 High-
way 30 East, Kearney, Buffalo, Ne-
braska. The anticipated emissions
of regulated air contaminants in
tons per year (tpy) at this facility will
be: 76.92 tpy of Particulate Matter
(PM); 74.94 tpy of PM < 10 microns
(PM10); 69.22 tpy PM < 2.5 mi-
crons (PM2.5); 19.54 tpy Sulfur Di-
oxide; 90.33 tpy Oxides of Nitro-
gen; 87.51 tpy Carbon Monoxide;
98.04 tpy Volatile Organic Com-
pounds; 4.91 tpy of Chromium; and
9.80 tpy total Hazardous Air Pollu-
tants (HAP).
Buffalo County meets the Na-
tional Ambient Air Quality Stand-
ards (NAAQS) for those pollutants
subject to a NAAQS and is ex-
pected to continue in that status.
No impact is anticipated on habitat
for any rare or threatened species.
The Department proposes to is-
sue a construction permit with spe-
cific conditions, based on Title 129,
which establishes limits for particu-
late matter and HAPs at several
operations in the facility, requires
the operation and maintenance of
pollution control devices such as
dust collectors and scrubbers, and
outlines certain Federal regulations
to which the facility's operations
are subject.
The proposed permit and sup-
porting materials are available
Tuesday, March 3, 2020 through
Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the
NDEE, Suite 400, 1200 "N" Street,
Lincoln, Nebraska, and electroni-
cally at http://dee.ne.gov. Com-
ments received by the Department
during this period will be consid-
ered prior to the final decision. Dur-
ing this period the applicant, or any
interested person or group of per-
sons, may request or petition the
Director for a public hearing. The
request must be in writing and
state the nature of the issues to be
raised and all arguments and fac-
tual grounds supporting their posi-
tion. If a public hearing is granted
by the Director, the hearing will be
advertised by public notice at least
30 days prior to the hearing.
Inquiries may be made at (402)
471-2186 or ndeq.airquality@n-
ebraska.gov . Individuals requiring
special accommodations or alter-
nate formats of materials should
notify the NDEE by calling (402)
471-2186. TDD users should call
(800) 833-7352 and ask the relay
operator to call the NDEE at (402)
471-2186. For further information,
to submit comments, or request a
hearing you may contact the NDEE
by email "ndeq.airquality@nebra-
ska.gov" or by mail submitted to
the attention of Sarah Starostka,
Air Quality Division, P.O. Box
98922, Lincoln, Nebraska
68509-8922.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Kirstina E. Photography, Inc.,
whose registered agent is Kirstina
Kouma and registered office is 811
E. 14th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, was formed on February 13,
2020 to engage in any lawful busi-
ness. The corporation has author-
ized 10,000 shares of capital stock.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Thomas E. Whitmore,
7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha,
Nebraska 68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
