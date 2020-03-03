 

PUBLIC NOTICE

Nebraska Department of

Environment and Energy

Air Quality Division

 

Notice is given to the public, ac-

cording to Chapter 14 of Nebraska

Administrative Code Title 129 - Ne-

braska Air Quality Regulations, that

the Department is proposing to is-

sue a historical construction permit

to Eaton Corporation (FID 02374)

for their manufacturing operations

(Standard Industrial Classification

code 3499) located at 4200 High-

way 30 East, Kearney, Buffalo, Ne-

braska. The anticipated emissions

of regulated air contaminants in

tons per year (tpy) at this facility will

be: 76.92 tpy of Particulate Matter

(PM); 74.94 tpy of PM < 10 microns

(PM10); 69.22 tpy PM < 2.5 mi-

crons (PM2.5); 19.54 tpy Sulfur Di-

oxide; 90.33 tpy Oxides of Nitro-

gen; 87.51 tpy Carbon Monoxide;

98.04 tpy Volatile Organic Com-

pounds; 4.91 tpy of Chromium; and

9.80 tpy total Hazardous Air Pollu-

tants (HAP).

Buffalo County meets the Na-

tional Ambient Air Quality Stand-

ards (NAAQS) for those pollutants

subject to a NAAQS and is ex-

pected to continue in that status.

No impact is anticipated on habitat

for any rare or threatened species.

The Department proposes to is-

sue a construction permit with spe-

cific conditions, based on Title 129,

which establishes limits for particu-

late matter and HAPs at several

operations in the facility, requires

the operation and maintenance of

pollution control devices such as

dust collectors and scrubbers, and

outlines certain Federal regulations

to which the facility's operations

are subject.

The proposed permit and sup-

porting materials are available

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 through

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the

NDEE, Suite 400, 1200 "N" Street,

Lincoln, Nebraska, and electroni-

cally at http://dee.ne.gov. Com-

ments received by the Department

during this period will be consid-

ered prior to the final decision. Dur-

ing this period the applicant, or any

interested person or group of per-

sons, may request or petition the

Director for a public hearing. The

request must be in writing and

state the nature of the issues to be

raised and all arguments and fac-

tual grounds supporting their posi-

tion. If a public hearing is granted

by the Director, the hearing will be

advertised by public notice at least

30 days prior to the hearing.

Inquiries may be made at (402)

471-2186 or ndeq.airquality@n-

ebraska.gov . Individuals requiring

special accommodations or alter-

nate formats of materials should

notify the NDEE by calling (402)

471-2186. TDD users should call

(800) 833-7352 and ask the relay

operator to call the NDEE at (402)

471-2186. For further information,

to submit comments, or request a

hearing you may contact the NDEE

by email "ndeq.airquality@nebra-

ska.gov" or by mail submitted to

the attention of Sarah Starostka,

Air Quality Division, P.O. Box

98922, Lincoln, Nebraska

68509-8922.

ZNEZ M3,t1

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Kirstina E. Photography, Inc.,

whose registered agent is Kirstina

Kouma and registered office is 811

E. 14th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, was formed on February 13,

2020 to engage in any lawful busi-

ness. The corporation has author-

ized 10,000 shares of capital stock.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Thomas E. Whitmore,

7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha,

Nebraska 68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ F18,25,M3

