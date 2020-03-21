 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Boardwalk Investors

Plaintiff,

Vs.

Robert E. Shaw, at al,

Defendants.

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an order of sale issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in Boardwalk Investors is

Plaintiff and Robert E. Shaw, et al,

the Defendants, Case CI19-395,

the following-described real estate:

The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),

Block Two (2), Smith's Addition

to Ravenna, Buffalo County Ne-

braska

will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 26th day of March

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour. Certificate of credit

or proof of cash due at beginning

of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-

chaser is required to pay 15% in

cash or certified funds to the Sher-

iff's Office no later than 4:00 P.M.

the day of the sale.

Dated this 26th day of February,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber

Sergeant

NOTICE

 

At the direction of the Nebraska

Republican Party, the Buffalo

County Republican Party conven-

tion will not be held April 6, 2020 at

6:30 P.M. at the Kearney Public Li-

brary as scheduled. Registered

delegates will receive ballots by

mail.

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

March 10, 2020

 

Invocation by Pastor Sean

Dougherty from Kearney First Bap-

tist. Two Boy Scouts from Troop

158 led the Council Members and

audience in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. Mayor Clouse announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and is posted on the wall of

the Council Chambers. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on March 10, 2020

at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

None. City Clerk recorded the min-

utes. Administrative personnel were

also present. Notice of the meeting

had been given according to law.

There were no Oral Communi-

cations.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tion submitted by Lean Brandt for

Countryside Mobile Park, LLC, c/o

Lean Brandt to rezone from District

R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-

mily District (Low Density) to Dis-

trict R-2, Urban Residential Mixed-

-Density District for property de-

scribed as Lot 1422, Original Town

of Kearney Junction, now the City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (1524 Avenue C). By unani-

mous vote suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8407 on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8407 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8407 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2020-32

approving the proposed acquisition

of an interest in real property by

purchase of Lot 1, Patriot Second

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter, part of the

Southwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter, part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter,

and part of the Northwest Quarter

of the Southeast Quarter of Section

28, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

3. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2020-33

approving the proposed acquisition

of an interest in real property by

purchase of a tract of land being

part of Accretions to Government

Lots 3 and 4 in Section 9, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the follow-

ing items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held February 25, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Adventure Enter-

prises-$825.00-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$41,060.00-co; All Makes

Auto-$1,906.79-smcs; Alvine & As-

sociates-$570.00-co; Ama-

zon-$1,870.47-smcs; American

Electric-$22,312.50-smcs; Aurora

Coop-$25.68-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$380.42-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$5,596.75-smcs; Barlow,J--

$400.00-smcs; Bartling,A-$11-

5.90-smcs; Bassco Servic-

es-$55,000.00-co; Beck,J--

$719.53-smcs; Blackstone Audio

-$40.00-smcs; Black-

strap-$8,160.51-smcs;

BlueCross/BlueShield-$6,388.22-smcs; Bosselman-$19,445.63-smcs;

Bridgett Lavene Consult-

ing-$5,833.00-smcs; Broadfoot's--

$4,089.00-smcs; Buffalo Co. Attor-

ney-$18,750.00-smcs; Buffalo Sur-

veying-$410.35-co; Burgess

Well-$3,655.58-smcs; Cash Wa-

-$1,149.97-smcs; Center Point

Publishing-$75.96-smcs;

Central States Wire-$2,-

710.86-smcs; Ches-

terman-$141.00-smcs; Chris-

tensen,C-$100.00-smcs;

Cigna-$7,949.03-smcs; City of Ky-

-$382,486.11-smcs,ps; Comm

Service Fund of NE-$58.00-ps;

Community Health Agen-

cy-$106.00-ps; Compass.c-

om-$472.50-smcs; Compute

North-$10,904.58-smcs; Corn-

husker Cleaning-$535.53-smcs;

Credit Mgmt.-$425.14-ps; Cryo-

tech Deicing-$3,749.62-smcs;

Cummins-$494.43-smcs;

Danberg,K-$50.00-smcs; Day,D-$-

1.06-smcs; Dell-$16,129.54-co;

Dept. of Education-$513.34-ps;

DLT Solutions-$5,023.72-smcs;

DPC Industries-$6,816.96-smcs;

Eagle Distributing-$424.05-smcs;

Eakes-$541.80-smcs;

Eigenberg,M-$31.00-smcs; EMC

Insurance-$4,286.73-smcs; Envi-

rotech-$9,612.00-smcs; Expres-

sion Wear-$24.00-smcs; Family

Practice-$364.00-ps; Felsburg Holt

& Ullevig-$1,506.25-smcs; Fin-

ley,L-$518.40-smcs; Flaher-

ty,T-$288.00-smcs; Fron-

tier-$204.46-smcs; Gale-

-$1,423.86-smcs; Gardner,B-$-

4.03-smcs; Gary Colling

Drywall-$1,842.00-co; Gear for

Sports-$5,083.54-smcs;

Geisler,F-$54.24-smcs;

Glatter,D-$50.00-smcs; Greater NE

Cities-$1,000.00-smcs;

Grombacher,K-$1,100.00-smcs;

Hawkins,J-$31.03-smcs; HM Life

-$59,740.72-smcs; Hock,L-$10-

.50-smcs; Howard,B-$-

551.00-smcs; ICMA Retire-

ment-$8,299.85-ps; Idemia Identi-

ty-$3,750.00-smcs; Ingram,L-$1,-

364.00-smcs; IRS-$165,030.74-ps;

J&A Traffic-$956.25-smcs; Jack

Lederman-$121.80-smcs; Jess,-

M-$55.00-smcs; Johnson,R-$3-

6.35-smcs; Ky Catho-

lic-$1,074.32-smcs; Ky Crete &

Block-$4,522.11-co; Kleeb,F-$9-

.54-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$1,179.64-smcs;

Kowalek,G-$3,183.00-smcs; Kreut-

zer Plumbing-$1,024.20-smcs;

KSO CPAs-$27,850.00-smcs;

Lofton,K-$4.58-smcs; Luke,D-$-

82.50-smcs; Magic Clean-

ing-$5,960.00-smcs; Maloley Fam-

ily -$86.83-smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine-$331.37-smcs;

Matheson-$11,250.55-smcs,co;

McCarty,D-$82.50-smcs;

Menards-$59.03-smcs; Merryman

-$30.04-smcs; Messenger,T-$12-

.22-smcs; Mid American Sig-

nal-$20,660.00-smcs; Midlands

Contracting-$53,942.71-smcs,co;

Mid-NE Garage Door-

s-$100.00-smcs; Midwest Con-

nect-$6,607.74-smcs; Miller & As-

sociates-$50,991.39-smcs,co;

Miller Signs-$660.00-smcs; Morris

Press-$4,824.56-smcs;

Motorola-$4,263.00-smcs; Munici-

pal Supply-$5,546.88-smcs; NE

Child Support-$2,287.35-ps; NE

Dept of Revenue-$54,811.49-ps;

Nebraskaland Distributor-

s-$1,631.85-smcs; New Deal Deic-

ing-$4,123.00-smcs; Northwestern

Energy-$5,094.33-smcs; North-

western Universi-

ty-$3,700.00-smcs; Oak Creek En-

gineering-$39,093.50-co; Of-

ficenet-$125.00-smcs; O'Keefe El-

evator-$257.00-smcs; One Call

Concepts-$154.08-smcs; Para-

mount-$117.58-smcs; Payflex Sys-

tems-$556.75-smcs,ps;

Penworthy-$308.06-smcs; Pep

Co-$200.00-smcs; Platte Valley

Laboratories-$125.00-smcs; Pres-

to-X-$306.00-smcs; R.W.

Sorensen-$14,293.84-smcs; Ras-

mussen Mechani-

cal-$1,682.96-smcs; Recorded

Books-$288.80-smcs; Ripp,K-$-

42.16-smcs; S&B Heat-

ing-$622.15-smcs; School District

7-$987.45-smcs; Schroer,J--

$280.00-smcs; Schutte,B-$-

82.50-smcs; Schwartz,H-$6.65--

smcs; Schwarz,G-$102.00-smcs;

See Clear Clean-

ing-$3,000.00-smcs; Shredding

Solutions-$45.00-smcs; Siteone

Landscapes-$3,064.54-smcs;

Stutsman-$1,098.00-smcs;

Turfwerks-$11,196.00-smcs; Tye &

Rowling-$14,434.45-smcs; Tyler

Technologies-$918.75-smcs; Union

Bank & Trust-$81,254.58-ps;

United Way of Ky-$347.00-ps;

Verizon-$8,248.77-smcs; Village

Uniform-$683.22-smcs; Volaire

Aviation-$1,500.00-smcs; Warring-

ton,D-$112.50-smcs; Wil-

liams,M-$274.00-smcs; Young,M--

$82.50-smcs; Zern,J-$3.67-smcs;

Payroll Ending 02/29/2020 --

$485,281.73. The foregoing sched-

ule of claims is published in ac-

cordance with Section 19-1102 of

the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,

and is published at an expense of

$53.63 to the City of Kearney.

3. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 2 Im-

provements; 31st Street from D Av-

enue to G Avenue and set the bid

opening date for March 31, 2020 at

2:00 p.m.

4. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-34

repealing Resolution No. 2019-152

and adopt the 2019-2020 Compre-

hensive Fee Schedule amending

the cable occupation tax and the

building permit fee for residential

and accessory buildings.

5. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-35

approving the Agricultural Lease

between the City of Kearney and B

& B Bendfeldt Farms, LLC and

Brett Bendfeldt to lease 159.12 ac-

res of irrigated cropland and 60 ac-

res of pivot irrigated cropland, both

located at the Kearney Regional

Airport.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-36

approving the Agricultural Lease

between the City of Kearney and

Donald D. Hendrickson, dba

Agrident, Inc. to lease 57 acres of

irrigated cropland located at the

Kearney Regional Airport.

7. Approve the Release of Right

of First Refusal to Purchase Prop-

erty between the City of Kearney

and Bosselman Energy, Inc. grant-

ing the City the ability to release

the Right of First Refusal to Pur-

chase Property described as a tract

of land being part of the North Half

of the Southwest Quarter and part

of the North Half of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 28, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

and adopt Resolution No. 2020-37.

8. Accept the bids received for

the 2020 Part 5 Improvements for

the removal and replacement of

11th Street and 2nd Avenue Inter-

section and adopt Resolution No.

2020-38 awarding the bid to Niel-

sen Contracting, LLC in the amount

of $260,330.00.

9. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-39

approving the Developer Con-

structed Infrastructure Agreement

for Arbor View First between the

City of Kearney and Timothy

Norwood for the construction of

paving, water main, sanitary sewer

main and storm sewer for Arbor

View First, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-40 appointing the term va-

cated by Lee Greenwald on the Ad-

visory Board of Park and Recrea-

tion Commissioners.

11. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 3 Im-

provements; 2nd Avenue Overpass

Repairs and set the bid opening

date for April 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-41 approving Amendment

No. 1 to the Consultant Agreement

between Alfred Benesch and Com-

pany and the City of Kearney for

Airport Improvement Program Proj-

ect No. 3-31-0045-032 in connec-

tion with the Taxiway 'A' & Con-

necting Taxiway Rehabilitation

project at the Kearney Regional Air-

port for additional final design and

bidding phase services.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

None.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2020-42 approving

the calling for the redemption of

Public Safety Equipment Tax Antic-

ipation Bonds, Series 2013, in the

principal amount of $1,445,000.

2. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2020-43 approving

the calling for the redemption of

Public Safety Equipment Tax Antic-

ipation Bonds, Series 2014, in the

principal amount of $495,000.

3. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8408 to

authorizing the issuance of Public

Safety Equipment Tax Anticipation

Refunding Bonds of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, in the principal

amount of $1,980,000 for the pur-

pose of refunding certain outstand-

ing bonds of the City; directing the

application of the proceeds of said

bonds; prescribing the form of said

bonds; providing for the levy and

collection of taxes to pay the same;

providing for the sale of the bonds;

authorizing the delivery of the

bonds to the purchaser on first

reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8408 was read by num-

ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance

No. 8408 was passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:45 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

