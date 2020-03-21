NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Boardwalk Investors
Plaintiff,
Vs.
Robert E. Shaw, at al,
Defendants.
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an order of sale issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in Boardwalk Investors is
Plaintiff and Robert E. Shaw, et al,
the Defendants, Case CI19-395,
the following-described real estate:
The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),
Block Two (2), Smith's Addition
to Ravenna, Buffalo County Ne-
braska
will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 26th day of March
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Certificate of credit
or proof of cash due at beginning
of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-
chaser is required to pay 15% in
cash or certified funds to the Sher-
iff's Office no later than 4:00 P.M.
the day of the sale.
Dated this 26th day of February,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber
Sergeant
ZNEZ F29,M7,14,21
NOTICE
At the direction of the Nebraska
Republican Party, the Buffalo
County Republican Party conven-
tion will not be held April 6, 2020 at
6:30 P.M. at the Kearney Public Li-
brary as scheduled. Registered
delegates will receive ballots by
mail.
ZNEZ M21,t1
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
March 10, 2020
Invocation by Pastor Sean
Dougherty from Kearney First Bap-
tist. Two Boy Scouts from Troop
158 led the Council Members and
audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Mayor Clouse announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted on the wall of
the Council Chambers. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on March 10, 2020
at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
None. City Clerk recorded the min-
utes. Administrative personnel were
also present. Notice of the meeting
had been given according to law.
There were no Oral Communi-
cations.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tion submitted by Lean Brandt for
Countryside Mobile Park, LLC, c/o
Lean Brandt to rezone from District
R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-
mily District (Low Density) to Dis-
trict R-2, Urban Residential Mixed-
-Density District for property de-
scribed as Lot 1422, Original Town
of Kearney Junction, now the City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (1524 Avenue C). By unani-
mous vote suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8407 on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8407 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8407 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-32
approving the proposed acquisition
of an interest in real property by
purchase of Lot 1, Patriot Second
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter, part of the
Southwest Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter, part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter,
and part of the Northwest Quarter
of the Southeast Quarter of Section
28, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-33
approving the proposed acquisition
of an interest in real property by
purchase of a tract of land being
part of Accretions to Government
Lots 3 and 4 in Section 9, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the follow-
ing items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held February 25, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Adventure Enter-
prises-$825.00-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$41,060.00-co; All Makes
Auto-$1,906.79-smcs; Alvine & As-
sociates-$570.00-co; Ama-
zon-$1,870.47-smcs; American
Electric-$22,312.50-smcs; Aurora
Coop-$25.68-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$380.42-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$5,596.75-smcs; Barlow,J--
$400.00-smcs; Bartling,A-$11-
5.90-smcs; Bassco Servic-
es-$55,000.00-co; Beck,J--
$719.53-smcs; Blackstone Audio
-$40.00-smcs; Black-
strap-$8,160.51-smcs;
BlueCross/BlueShield-$6,388.22-smcs; Bosselman-$19,445.63-smcs;
Bridgett Lavene Consult-
ing-$5,833.00-smcs; Broadfoot's--
$4,089.00-smcs; Buffalo Co. Attor-
ney-$18,750.00-smcs; Buffalo Sur-
veying-$410.35-co; Burgess
Well-$3,655.58-smcs; Cash Wa-
-$1,149.97-smcs; Center Point
Publishing-$75.96-smcs;
Central States Wire-$2,-
710.86-smcs; Ches-
terman-$141.00-smcs; Chris-
tensen,C-$100.00-smcs;
Cigna-$7,949.03-smcs; City of Ky-
-$382,486.11-smcs,ps; Comm
Service Fund of NE-$58.00-ps;
Community Health Agen-
cy-$106.00-ps; Compass.c-
om-$472.50-smcs; Compute
North-$10,904.58-smcs; Corn-
husker Cleaning-$535.53-smcs;
Credit Mgmt.-$425.14-ps; Cryo-
tech Deicing-$3,749.62-smcs;
Cummins-$494.43-smcs;
Danberg,K-$50.00-smcs; Day,D-$-
1.06-smcs; Dell-$16,129.54-co;
Dept. of Education-$513.34-ps;
DLT Solutions-$5,023.72-smcs;
DPC Industries-$6,816.96-smcs;
Eagle Distributing-$424.05-smcs;
Eakes-$541.80-smcs;
Eigenberg,M-$31.00-smcs; EMC
Insurance-$4,286.73-smcs; Envi-
rotech-$9,612.00-smcs; Expres-
sion Wear-$24.00-smcs; Family
Practice-$364.00-ps; Felsburg Holt
& Ullevig-$1,506.25-smcs; Fin-
ley,L-$518.40-smcs; Flaher-
ty,T-$288.00-smcs; Fron-
tier-$204.46-smcs; Gale-
-$1,423.86-smcs; Gardner,B-$-
4.03-smcs; Gary Colling
Drywall-$1,842.00-co; Gear for
Sports-$5,083.54-smcs;
Geisler,F-$54.24-smcs;
Glatter,D-$50.00-smcs; Greater NE
Cities-$1,000.00-smcs;
Grombacher,K-$1,100.00-smcs;
Hawkins,J-$31.03-smcs; HM Life
-$59,740.72-smcs; Hock,L-$10-
.50-smcs; Howard,B-$-
551.00-smcs; ICMA Retire-
ment-$8,299.85-ps; Idemia Identi-
ty-$3,750.00-smcs; Ingram,L-$1,-
364.00-smcs; IRS-$165,030.74-ps;
J&A Traffic-$956.25-smcs; Jack
Lederman-$121.80-smcs; Jess,-
M-$55.00-smcs; Johnson,R-$3-
6.35-smcs; Ky Catho-
lic-$1,074.32-smcs; Ky Crete &
Block-$4,522.11-co; Kleeb,F-$9-
.54-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$1,179.64-smcs;
Kowalek,G-$3,183.00-smcs; Kreut-
zer Plumbing-$1,024.20-smcs;
KSO CPAs-$27,850.00-smcs;
Lofton,K-$4.58-smcs; Luke,D-$-
82.50-smcs; Magic Clean-
ing-$5,960.00-smcs; Maloley Fam-
ily -$86.83-smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine-$331.37-smcs;
Matheson-$11,250.55-smcs,co;
McCarty,D-$82.50-smcs;
Menards-$59.03-smcs; Merryman
-$30.04-smcs; Messenger,T-$12-
.22-smcs; Mid American Sig-
nal-$20,660.00-smcs; Midlands
Contracting-$53,942.71-smcs,co;
Mid-NE Garage Door-
s-$100.00-smcs; Midwest Con-
nect-$6,607.74-smcs; Miller & As-
sociates-$50,991.39-smcs,co;
Miller Signs-$660.00-smcs; Morris
Press-$4,824.56-smcs;
Motorola-$4,263.00-smcs; Munici-
pal Supply-$5,546.88-smcs; NE
Child Support-$2,287.35-ps; NE
Dept of Revenue-$54,811.49-ps;
Nebraskaland Distributor-
s-$1,631.85-smcs; New Deal Deic-
ing-$4,123.00-smcs; Northwestern
Energy-$5,094.33-smcs; North-
western Universi-
ty-$3,700.00-smcs; Oak Creek En-
gineering-$39,093.50-co; Of-
ficenet-$125.00-smcs; O'Keefe El-
evator-$257.00-smcs; One Call
Concepts-$154.08-smcs; Para-
mount-$117.58-smcs; Payflex Sys-
tems-$556.75-smcs,ps;
Penworthy-$308.06-smcs; Pep
Co-$200.00-smcs; Platte Valley
Laboratories-$125.00-smcs; Pres-
to-X-$306.00-smcs; R.W.
Sorensen-$14,293.84-smcs; Ras-
mussen Mechani-
cal-$1,682.96-smcs; Recorded
Books-$288.80-smcs; Ripp,K-$-
42.16-smcs; S&B Heat-
ing-$622.15-smcs; School District
7-$987.45-smcs; Schroer,J--
$280.00-smcs; Schutte,B-$-
82.50-smcs; Schwartz,H-$6.65--
smcs; Schwarz,G-$102.00-smcs;
See Clear Clean-
ing-$3,000.00-smcs; Shredding
Solutions-$45.00-smcs; Siteone
Landscapes-$3,064.54-smcs;
Stutsman-$1,098.00-smcs;
Turfwerks-$11,196.00-smcs; Tye &
Rowling-$14,434.45-smcs; Tyler
Technologies-$918.75-smcs; Union
Bank & Trust-$81,254.58-ps;
United Way of Ky-$347.00-ps;
Verizon-$8,248.77-smcs; Village
Uniform-$683.22-smcs; Volaire
Aviation-$1,500.00-smcs; Warring-
ton,D-$112.50-smcs; Wil-
liams,M-$274.00-smcs; Young,M--
$82.50-smcs; Zern,J-$3.67-smcs;
Payroll Ending 02/29/2020 --
$485,281.73. The foregoing sched-
ule of claims is published in ac-
cordance with Section 19-1102 of
the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,
and is published at an expense of
$53.63 to the City of Kearney.
3. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 2 Im-
provements; 31st Street from D Av-
enue to G Avenue and set the bid
opening date for March 31, 2020 at
2:00 p.m.
4. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-34
repealing Resolution No. 2019-152
and adopt the 2019-2020 Compre-
hensive Fee Schedule amending
the cable occupation tax and the
building permit fee for residential
and accessory buildings.
5. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-35
approving the Agricultural Lease
between the City of Kearney and B
& B Bendfeldt Farms, LLC and
Brett Bendfeldt to lease 159.12 ac-
res of irrigated cropland and 60 ac-
res of pivot irrigated cropland, both
located at the Kearney Regional
Airport.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-36
approving the Agricultural Lease
between the City of Kearney and
Donald D. Hendrickson, dba
Agrident, Inc. to lease 57 acres of
irrigated cropland located at the
Kearney Regional Airport.
7. Approve the Release of Right
of First Refusal to Purchase Prop-
erty between the City of Kearney
and Bosselman Energy, Inc. grant-
ing the City the ability to release
the Right of First Refusal to Pur-
chase Property described as a tract
of land being part of the North Half
of the Southwest Quarter and part
of the North Half of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 28, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and adopt Resolution No. 2020-37.
8. Accept the bids received for
the 2020 Part 5 Improvements for
the removal and replacement of
11th Street and 2nd Avenue Inter-
section and adopt Resolution No.
2020-38 awarding the bid to Niel-
sen Contracting, LLC in the amount
of $260,330.00.
9. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-39
approving the Developer Con-
structed Infrastructure Agreement
for Arbor View First between the
City of Kearney and Timothy
Norwood for the construction of
paving, water main, sanitary sewer
main and storm sewer for Arbor
View First, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-40 appointing the term va-
cated by Lee Greenwald on the Ad-
visory Board of Park and Recrea-
tion Commissioners.
11. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 3 Im-
provements; 2nd Avenue Overpass
Repairs and set the bid opening
date for April 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-41 approving Amendment
No. 1 to the Consultant Agreement
between Alfred Benesch and Com-
pany and the City of Kearney for
Airport Improvement Program Proj-
ect No. 3-31-0045-032 in connec-
tion with the Taxiway 'A' & Con-
necting Taxiway Rehabilitation
project at the Kearney Regional Air-
port for additional final design and
bidding phase services.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2020-42 approving
the calling for the redemption of
Public Safety Equipment Tax Antic-
ipation Bonds, Series 2013, in the
principal amount of $1,445,000.
2. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2020-43 approving
the calling for the redemption of
Public Safety Equipment Tax Antic-
ipation Bonds, Series 2014, in the
principal amount of $495,000.
3. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8408 to
authorizing the issuance of Public
Safety Equipment Tax Anticipation
Refunding Bonds of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, in the principal
amount of $1,980,000 for the pur-
pose of refunding certain outstand-
ing bonds of the City; directing the
application of the proceeds of said
bonds; prescribing the form of said
bonds; providing for the levy and
collection of taxes to pay the same;
providing for the sale of the bonds;
authorizing the delivery of the
bonds to the purchaser on first
reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8408 was read by num-
ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance
No. 8408 was passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 5:45 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ M21,t1