 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

APrime Services, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The initial designated

office of the company in the state of

Nebraska is 9580 Lindsay Rd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. 68845. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Nebraska Registered

Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,

Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.

The general nature of the busi-

ness is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of APrime Services, LLC com-

menced business on February 5,

2020, and its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its members.

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

JCB ENTERPRISES, INC.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

JCB Enterprises, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 2402 2nd Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Charles W. Becker, 2402 2nd Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Charles W. Becker

2402 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

 

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on

March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

LOT 1557 IN THE ORIGINAL

TOWN OF KEARNEY JUNCTION,

NOW THE CITY OF KEARNEY,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 28th day of January,

2020.

 

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

 

On this 28th day of Janaury,

2020, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed. Witness

my hand and notarial seal the day

and year last above written.

 

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. Jan, 19, 2023

 

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2020

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 10:15 A.M. Chair-

man McMullen called the meeting

to order and led those present in

the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-

lowing Board members responded

to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan

Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-

felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-

iter and William McMullen. A copy

of the acknowledgment and receipt

of notice and agenda by the Board

of Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review. County

Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown; while

the convened meeting was open to

the public. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Feb-

ruary 11, 2020 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen read into

the record and presented a Resolu-

tion of Commendation to Dawn

Lynch. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Klein to approve the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-06. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-06

 

 

WHEREAS, Dawn Lynch began

her employment as Communica-

tions Officer with the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Office/Kearney

Police Department on January 5,

1987 and

WHEREAS, Dawn has now

served Buffalo County for 33 years

and the 911 Community for 37

years

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that Dawn be

commended with a unanimous

vote of appreciation for her dedi-

cated and loyal service to Buffalo

County for 33 years as Communi-

cations Officer.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

good wishes for health, happiness

and prosperity be extended to

Dawn from this date forward.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to ratify the following

February 14, 2020 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

 

NET PAYROLL 254,831.68;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS

DIV AMERITAS R 42,956.61; BUF-

FALO CO TREAS/WELLNESS I

50.00; BUFFALO CO TREASURER

I 102,803.50; FIRST CONCORD E

4,254.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 85,782.84; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,279.83; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 631.49; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; NATION-

WIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00; PRIN-

CIPAL E 3,047.48; STATE OF NE T

13,941.99; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 768.09

 

ROAD FUND

 

NET PAYROLL 49,751.99;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS

DIV AMERITAS R 8,050.55; BUF-

FALO CO TREASURER I 2,794.50;

FIRST CONCORD E 534.71; FIRST

NATIONAL BANK T 15,196.09;

MADISON NATIONAL I 129.45;

MADISON NATIONAL I 109.89;

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

242.00; PRINCIPAL E 918.44;

STATE OF NE T 2,234.11; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 202.82

 

WEED FUND

 

NET PAYROLL 3,589.02; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS DIV AMERITAS

R 570.33; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,132.18; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.72; PRINCIPAL E 30.48; STATE

OF NE T 172.28

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve the following

transfer of County funds all per

budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO 5400 WEED FUND $25,000.00

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to accept the January 2020

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed and

discussed the following Interlocal

Agreements with the City of Kear-

ney.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the Addendum to

the City of Kearney and County of

Buffalo Law Enforcement Center

Agreement. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the Joint City of

Kearney- Buffalo County Shoot-

ing Range Agreement. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the following

tax refund request submitted by

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for

Diamond Rentals LLC and Mead

Rentals LLC in the amount of

$370.51 for parcel number

620143540. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Wesley J. Ehlers with WJE Con-

sulting LLC sent a request to enter

into an agreement to provide cost

allocation plan services. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Higgins

to authorize Chairman McMullen to

sign the WJE Consulting agree-

ment. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to appoint Rodney

Gangwish to replace Larry Fox to

the Board of Adjustment for a three

year term. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to authorize Central Platte

Natural Resources District

(CPNRD) to place monitor wells in

the County road right of way as in-

dicated on the maps enclosed with

the request from CPNRD. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

Nebraska Department of Transpor-

tation sent the Local Project

Monthly Status Update Report.

The Board received a letter from

Lloyd Wilke concerning Subdivision

regulations. The Board received

the 2019 Annual Report from

NIRMA and the 2019 Annual Re-

port from the Community Action

Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen called on each

Board member present for commit-

tee reports and recommendations.

 

ZONING

 

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels, Jason Wozniak and Dep-

uty County Attorney Andrew Hoff-

meister were present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:22 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Mitchell Humphrey, licensed sur-

veyor, on behalf of Tyler Hanks,

Brittany Stark-Hanks and Timothy

and Helen Bockerman for property

described as part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 22, Township 11 North,

Range 15 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as Lot 1,

Hanks Administrative Subdivision,

an Administrative Subdivision.

Mitchell Humphrey was present to

review the application and answer

questions. Kurt Escritt, Stan

Hecker and Larry Behrendt ad-

dressed the Board with concerns.

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:29 A.M. Moved by

Higgins and seconded by Morrow

to approve the Administrative Sub-

division with the following Resolu-

tion 2020-07. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-07

 

 

WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,

licensed surveyor, on behalf of

Tyler J. Hanks and Brittany L.

Stark-Hanks, Timothy A.

Bockerman and Helen M

Bockerman hereinafter referred to

as "applicant" have filed for an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision to be

known as "HANKS ADMINISTRA-

TIVE SUBDIVISION," with the Buf-

falo County Clerk and/or Zoning

Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on February 25,

2020, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing now finds:

1. The proposed "HANKS AD-

MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" is in

the Agricultural (AG) Zoning District

for Buffalo County, Nebraska and

the size of the parcels of real estate

owned by the subdividing entity af-

ter subdividing complies with the

minimum lot size of this zoning dis-

trict.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. Grand Island Road is a county

maintained open public road that

abuts the proposed subdivision to

the North. The width of this road

after dedication complies with the

minimum width standards required

by the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"HANKS ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-

DIVISION", an administrative sub-

division being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 22, Township 11 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly

made out, acknowledged and certi-

fied, is hereby approved, accepted,

ratified, and authorized to be filed

and recorded in the Office of the

Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen reopened

the Subdivision Regulation Amend-

ments public hearing that was re-

cessed on January 28, 2020. Dep-

uty County Attorney Hoffmeister re-

viewed the proposed Amendments

and Scott Brady, a member of the

Planning and Zoning Commission

addressed the Board. Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

10:01 A.M. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Klein that the fol-

lowing five amendments to Buffalo

County's Subdivision Resolution,

be adopted by one vote in one res-

olution with the following Resolu-

tion 2020-08. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and Reiter. "Nay":

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-08

 

WHEREAS, the Buffalo County

Planning and Zoning Commission

first held public hearing on Subdivi-

sion Amendments on March 21,

2019. Thereafter, that Commis-

sion and this Board held several

more public hearings and took the

suggested provisions under review.

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against the proposed amend-

ments, all of which were on file with

that office prior to this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on February 25,

2020, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing on subdivision regula-

tion amendments to Buffalo Coun-

ty's Subdivision Regulations. No

parties appeared to oppose these

amendments. A party appeared

before the Board to support adop-

tion of the suggested provisions as

submitted, and

WHEREAS, from the testimony

given to this Board and the referral

from the Planning and Zoning

Commission, the Board finds that

the suggested Subdivision Regula-

tion amendments, as set forth be-

low, should be adopted and incor-

porated into Buffalo County's Sub-

division Resolution and thereafter

published according to law.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

amendments are adopted with

amending language added as indi-

cated by underlining as generally

shown below, and stricken lan-

guage indicated by strikeout, all as

indicated as shown below, all to be

placed and/or inserted into Buffalo

County Subdivision Resolution:

AMENDMENT #1:

 

SUBCHAPTER HEADING, SUB-

PART 5: to change subchapter

heading adding the following word-

ing:

"MINIMUM IMPROVEMENTS,

FUTURE IMPROVEMENTS, AND

MAINTENANCE"

AMENDMENT #2: Add/amend

definitions, with renumbering to oc-

cur as needed:

Sec. 2.24 renumber "Highway" to

place in proper alphabetical order

in Subdivision Resolution.

2.18 "Hard Surfaced Road/Str-

eet: A road or street that uses a

minimum thickness of seven (7) in-

ches of poured Portland Concrete

with all materials used in this type

surfacing shall be of class "47B"

and shall conform to the require-

ments of the 1985 Nebraska De-

partment of Roads Specifications

as revised for highway construction

or a road or street that uses asphalt

using a minimum thickness of ten

(10) inches, or nine (9) inches with a

six (6) inch sub-base.

________Improvements: Im-

provements shall mean street sur-

facing and paving, curbs and gut-

ters, street lights, street signs,

sidewalks, crosswalks, water mains

and lines, water motors, fire hy-

drants, sanitary sewers, storm

drainage facilities, culverts,

bridges, public utilities, or other

such installations. It is also street

grading or crowning that is com-

prised of more than surface main-

tenance.

______ Paved Road/Street: A

road or street that uses concrete

and/or asphalt for its traveled sur-

face."

AMENDMENT #3:

That Sec. 5.01 be amended to

read as follows:

"Sec. 5.01 STREET AND ROAD

IMPROVEMENTS All streets, roads

and public ways whether desig-

nated public or private within the

subdivision shall be graded to the

standards described in Chapter 4

of these regulations. Absent a hard

surfacing requirement, all streets,

roads, and ways whether desig-

nated public or private within the

subdivision shall be minimally sur-

faced with three (3) inches of

crushed rock embedded into the

subgrade during construction and

one (1) inch of gravel or higher

grade of road surfacing.

Where a dedicated road enters

onto a paved highway and/or

county road the first one hun-

dred-twenty five (125) feet of the

newly dedicated and entering

street, measured from the edge of

the paved surface of the existing

highway or county road shall be

hard surfaced at a minimum radius

of 30 feet where the subdivision

street(s) intersect with the surface

of the paved highway and/or

county road and minimum width of

no less than 25 feet. (see appendix

illustration for example) Additional

hard surfaced turning lanes into the

proposed subdivision may be re-

quired to accommodate anticipated

traffic. Added to this minimum

width within the subdivision shall

be any required pull over area for

temporary parking for use of U.S.

Postal Service facilities. All con-

struction of this entryway aproning

shall submit to inspection and ap-

proval by the County Highway Su-

perintendent or his designated en-

gineer."

AMENDMENT #4:

Postal facilities:

To add as a design standard to

subdivisions, with renumbering to

occur as needed:

"Sec. 4.14 POSTAL FACILITIES

DESIGN AND LOCATION: The

proposed subdivision shall place all

U.S. Postal Service delivery and

collection facilities that serve the

proposed subdivision within 100

feet of the entry point into the pro-

posal subdivision within dedicated

street, in a U.S. Postal Service ap-

proved Cluster Block Unit facility

with one delivery box of the clus-

tered unit(s) for every lot within the

proposed subdivision. Every Clus-

ter Block Unit mail delivery/colle-

ction facility within a subdivision

shall have at least a five (5) feet pull

over area to the side of the traveled

surface of a dedicated street for

temporary parking to deliver and

collect mail and other parcel deliv-

ery services. Other than within this

entry location, no mailboxes are al-

lowed within or along the publicly

dedicated streets within a pro-

posed subdivision. If multiple en-

tries will serve the proposed subdi-

vision and one or more entrances

to the proposed subdivision enter

and/or exit a hard surfaced existing

public road or street, then the de-

livery facilities shall be placed only

on dedicated street(s) that enter

and/or exit on a hard surfaced road

or street."

TOGETHER WITH:

Add:

As a Minimum Improvement, to

add the following language, with

renumbering to occur as needed:

"5.09 (or numbered appropriately)

POSTAL FACILITIES: The area

for Cluster Block Unit U.S. Postal

Service delivery and collection fa-

cilities shall be graded and sur-

faced to standards required for

dedicated streets entering existing

public streets and/or roads. The

subdivider shall place United

States Postal Service approved

Cluster Box Unit mail delivery/co-

llection facility(ies) within the subdi-

vision. Each Cluster Box Unit mail

delivery/collection facility(ies) shall

have at least a five (5) feet pull over

area to the side of the traveled sur-

face of a dedicated street surfaced

to the same surface as the public

street abutting the Cluster Block

Unit(s). All U.S Postal Service de-

livery and collection facilities shall

constructed within 100 feet of the

entry point into a subdivision.

Other than entry location(s), no

mailboxes or other U.S. Postal

Service delivery and collection fa-

cilities are allowed to be con-

structed within or along the publicly

dedicated streets within a pro-

posed subdivision."

AMENDMENT #5:

To Delete current existing Sec-

tion 4.10, and renumber remaining

sections, as needed, and

To add the following language

into Subchapter 5, all to read as

follows, with renumbering as

needed:

"5.08 MAINTENANCE OF

STREETS/ROADS:

1. A. Public streets.

A. Hard Surfaced Streets: Buf-

falo County, on behalf of the public,

assumes ownership and surface

maintenance of, but not improve-

ments upon or to, all hard surfaced

roads and streets, dedicated to and

accepted by the public under the

provisions of this subdivision regu-

lation. After acceptance of dedica-

tion, the County shall be responsi-

ble for snow clearing of the dedi-

cated hard surfaced streets and/or

roads as the same can be per-

formed by the county as part of a

county wide plan for snow clearing

of public roads.

B. Non-hard surfaced Streets:

Buffalo County, on behalf of the

public, assumes ownership, upon

and to, but not improvements upon

or to, all non-hard surfaced roads

and streets, dedicated to and ac-

cepted by the public by resolution

of Buffalo County under the follow-

ing terms. After acceptance of

dedication, the County shall be re-

sponsible for snow clearing of the

dedicated streets and/or roads as

the same can be performed by the

county as part of a county wide

plan for snow clearing of public

roads. The Subdivider as part of

the subdivision process shall enter

into a road improvement/maint-

enance agreement with the County

signed by the subdivider and any

entity having a lien on the subdi-

vided real estate. (Attached is form

agreement) This improvement/mai-

ntenance agreement shall run with

the land sought to be subdivided

and shall minimally provide that the

Subdivider shall:

i. For two (2) years after date of

county approval of the subdivision,

be responsible to keep the dedi-

cated streets supplied with gravel,

be responsible for all grading of the

gravel, and to maintain shoulders

of the dedicated streets and/or

roads

ii. After this two-year period, that

the Subdivider shall be responsible

for an additional three (3) years to

keep the road graveled. For these

three (3) years, the County shall be

responsible for no more than once

a month monthly maintenance

grading and snow plowing as the

same can be performed by the

county as part of a county wide

plan for snow clearing and grading

of public roads. Shoulder mainte-

nance, as provided by Buffalo

County's Subdivision Resolution, is

not an item of surface mainte-

nance. It is a road/street improve-

ment item should future shoulder

work be necessary.

iii. That should the Subdivider not

adequately gravel, grade, or ade-

quately maintain the subdivision

street(s) while the Subdivider is re-

sponsible for such activities under

the terms of the maintenance

agreement then the Buffalo County

Highway Superintendent shall no-

tify Subdivider of the inadequate

graveling, gravel grading, and/or

lack of shoulder maintenance. If

the inadequacy is not remedied

within ten (10) days, the Superin-

tendent shall proceed to take pro-

cedures to obtain and place gravel,

and/or maintain shoulders by what-

ever means feasible and the Subdi-

vider shall be liable for such costs

incurred by Buffalo County.

iv. The failure of Buffalo County

to take full steps to remedy the sit-

uation in any one instance shall not

constitute a waiver of future actions

by Buffalo County.

v. Waiver: In the event that

County needs to create a rural road

improvement district to pay for

gravel and/or grading within the

subdivision as provided in this sub-

section, the Subdivider and any

lienholder of or to the subdivided

property as part of the subdivision

acceptance process for all lands

within the accepted subdivision,

waives the right to protest formula-

tion of a rural road improvement

district for the streets within a sub-

division for this maintenance pur-

pose all as allowed in current Ne-

braska Law Sec 39-1638. This

provision does not limit creation of

a rural road improvement district

for any other purpose within the

subdivision.

2. Private Streets.

A. Paved: Buffalo County does

not assume maintenance nor own-

ership of paved or otherwise

hard-surfaced private streets.

B. Non-paved: Buffalo County

does not assume maintenance nor

ownership of unpaved private

streets.

C. Any dedication to the public

for a private road, street, or way is

solely for reservation of potential

public street use and granting of

easements.

3. Subdivisions created prior to

effective date of this subdivision

resolution, or created after effec-

tive date and approved by a mu-

nicipal zoning jurisdiction that

desire county surface mainte-

nance.

A. For subdivisions authorized by

this Board on or prior February 18,

2009, and not having a surface

maintenance agreement in effect

with Buffalo County as of February

25, 2020, Buffalo County shall not

assume surface maintenance of

roads and streets and/or parts

thereof dedicated for public use

until the streets in the subdivision

or portion thereof comply with reg-

ulations as to Chapters 4 (design

standards), 5 (minimum improve-

ments and maintenance), and 6

(subdivisions within flood plain). If

county surface maintenance is

sought within these subdivision(s),

a written request for county surface

maintenance shall be made upon

application comprised of the lesser

of: (a) party or parties owning

twenty (20) percentage of street

frontage or (b) three owners of land

in the subdivision delivered to Buf-

falo County Clerk. Thereafter, the

Board will consider the application

for surface maintenance and after

review and report by County High-

way Superintendent to this Board

and public hearing. Applicants shall

bear any and all costs of engineer

statements as to need of and

placement of water conveyances,

determining road grades and an-

gles, and any other matter needing

study and review to determine

whether the request meets this

subdivision resolution's standards

and requirements.

C. For subdivisions created and

approved by municipalities that are

situated outside of municipal limits

that do not have surface mainte-

nance agreement in effect with Buf-

falo County as of February 25,

2020, Buffalo County shall not as-

sume surface maintenance of

roads and streets and/or parts

thereof dedicated for public use

until the streets in the subdivision

or portion thereof comply with reg-

ulations as to Chapters 4 (design

standards), 5 (minimum improve-

ments and maintenance, with a

road maintenance contract (Sec.

5.08 or as renumbered), see at-

tached example, is executed), and

6 (subdivisions within flood plain)

and see attached suggested con-

tract) between the County and

owner(s) and any lienholder(s) of all

lands within the municipally cre-

ated subdivision seeking county

maintenance. Parts of a subdivision

or parts of the dedicated streets

are not allowed. Proof of owner-

ship, reporting all lienholder(s), and

other parties of interest of all lots

shall to be provided with the main-

tenance request. Furthermore, if

there is more than one owner, one

owner shall be designated as the

owner on the application, with that

designated owner to be notified all

notifications required under this

provision. After acceptance of the

county maintenance application,

the County shall be responsible for

snow clearing of the dedicated

streets and/or roads as the same

can be performed by the county as

part of a county wide plan for snow

clearing of public roads. This im-

provement/maintenance agreement

shall run with the land sought to be

subdivided and shall minimally pro-

vide that the owner(s) shall:

i. For two (2) years after date of

approval of the county mainte-

nance applications, be responsible

to keep the dedicated streets sup-

plied with gravel, be responsible for

all grading of the gravel, and to

maintain shoulders of the dedi-

cated streets and/or roads.

ii. After this two-year period, that

the owner(s) shall be responsible

for an additional three (3) years to

keep the road graveled. For these

three (3) years, the County shall be

responsible for no more than once

a month monthly maintenance

grading and snow plowing as the

same can be performed by the

county as part of a county wide

plan for snow clearing and grading

of public roads. Shoulder mainte-

nance, as provided by Buffalo

County's Subdivision Resolution, is

not an item of surface mainte-

nance. It is a road/street improve-

ment item should future shoulder

work be necessary.

iii. That should the owner(s) not

adequately gravel, grade, or ade-

quately maintain the subdivision

street(s) while the owner(s) is re-

sponsible for such activities under

the terms of the maintenance

agreement then the Buffalo County

Highway Superintendent shall no-

tify owner(s) of the inadequate

graveling, gravel grading, and/or

lack of shoulder maintenance. If

the inadequacy is not remedied

within ten (10) days, the Superin-

tendent shall proceed to take pro-

cedures to obtain and place gravel,

and/or maintain shoulders by what-

ever means feasible and owner(s)

shall be liable for such costs in-

curred by Buffalo County.

iv. The failure of Buffalo County

to take full steps to remedy the sit-

uation in any one instance shall not

constitute a waiver of future actions

by Buffalo County.

v. Waiver: In the event that

County needs to create a rural road

improvement district to pay for

gravel and/or grading within the

subdivision as provided in this sub-

section, the owner(s) and any

lienholder of or to the subdivided

property as part of the subdivision

acceptance process for all lands

within the accepted subdivision,

waives the right to protest formula-

tion of a rural road improvement

district for the streets within a sub-

division for this maintenance pur-

pose all as allowed in current Ne-

braska Law Sec 39-1638. This

provision does not limit creation of

a rural road improvement district

for any other purpose within the

subdivision.

D. The following specific sec-

tions in Chapters 4, 5, and 6 shall

not prohibit county acceptance:

1. Sec. 4.04 relating Minimum

easement reservation, front, side,

and rear.

2. Sec. 4.06 relating to block

length.

3. Sec. 4.09 regarding mainte-

nance of common facilities."

 

 

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 10:05 A.M. for a

new Class C Liquor License appli-

cation filed by The Greens at Prairie

Hills dba The Greens at Prairie

Hills, located at 21595 Hwy 10,

Pleasanton, Nebraska. No one ad-

dressed the Board. Moved by Hig-

gins and seconded by Reiter to ta-

ble the decision for the Class C

Liquor License until March 10,

2020. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 10:10 A.M. to

amend the One and Six Year Road

Projects. Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 10:11 A.M.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to add Project No. C10

(987) Navaho Road (just outside of

the City Limits of Ravenna) to the

One and Six Year Road Projects.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted gravel

bids for the period of April 1, 2020

through March 31, 2021. Gravel

Bids were submitted from the fol-

lowing companies: Broadfoot

Sand and Gravel Co. Inc., Ed

Broadfoot & Sons Sand & Gravel

Inc., Mid Nebraska Aggregate Inc.

and T & F Sand & Gravel Inc. The

Road Committee and Highway Su-

perintendent will review the bids

and come back with recommenda-

tions at the next meeting on March

10, 2020.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to accept low bid of Ne-

braska Truck Center of Grand Is-

land, NE for three (3) 2021 Twin

Screw Cab and Chassis (lowboy

tractors) for the total price of

$283,000.00. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to accept low bid of Hansen

International of Grand Island, NE

for two (2) 2021 Twin Screw Cab

and Chassis (Dump Trucks) for the

total bid price of $188,662.80 less

trade in of $15,000.00 on a 2002

International 2554 Dump Truck with

Serial No. 1HTGCADT62H414665.

Total price for two Dump Trucks

will be $173,662.80. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to sell a used V-Plow to

the City of Holdrege for price of

$1,000.00. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to change the

weekly work schedule at the High-

way Department from five (5) eight

(8) hour days to four (4) ten (10)

hour days beginning March 9, 2020

to October 11, 2020 returning to

five (5) eight (8) hours days on

Monday, October 12, 2020. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loef-

felholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 10:26 A.M. and re-

convene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell for Goodwill Indus-

tries of Greater Nebraska Inc. on a

2018 Dodge Caravan and a 2019

Dodge Caravan. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen turned the

following agenda item over to Vice

Chairman Klein. Moved by Higgins

and seconded by Reiter to approve

the permissive exemption waiver

for American Legion Post 52.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

McMullen, Morrow and Klein. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen opened the

scheduled Permissive Exemption

Hearings and read through the list

of applications and the hearings

were closed at 10:52 A.M. Moved

by Klein and seconded by Higgins

to approve the following list of Per-

missive Exemption Applications.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen with

the exception that Commissioner

Loeffelholz abstained on the Buf-

falo County Ag Association appli-

cation and Commissioner Morrow

abstained on the Salvation Army

application. Motion declared car-

ried.

NAME OF ORGANIZATION PAR-

CEL

1st Church of God 600130300;

Assemblies of God - Bethel Temple

640174000; Berean Fundamental

Church of Kearney, Nebraska

580056005; Bethel United Method-

ist Church 660068000; Bethlehem

Lutheran Church 40678000; Beth-

lehem Lutheran Church 40694000;

Christian Church at Miller, NE

180114000; Christian Student Fel-

lowship 603166000; Church of

Christ 601831000; Church of God

Prophecy 600866000; Church of

God Prophecy 600866050; Church

of Jesus Christ of Latter-day

Saints, The 600117000; Church of

the Nazarene - Kearney

605931000; Corpus Christi Carmel-

ites/Mount Carmel Home

602980000; Congregational Church

of Christ 40201000; Countryside

Christian Church 604278000; Dio-

cese of Grand Island 602458000;

Diocese of Grand Island

02459000; Diocese of Grand Island

604535000; Diocese of Grand Is-

land 604537000; E U B Church

420128100; Evangelical Wesleyan

Church 600981100; Faith Baptist

Church 604891000; Faith United

Church 640202000; Faith United

Church 640292000; Faith United

Church 640370000; Faith United

Church 640545000; Faith United

Methodist Church 600894000;

Faith United Methodist Church

600901000; Family of Christ Lu-

theran Church 603110000; Family

of Christ Lutheran Church

601872004 Thru 601872008; First

Baptist Church of Kearney

604242000; First Christian Church

480333000; First Christian Church

480394000; First Evangelical Lu-

theran Church 603892000; First

Evangelical Lutheran Church

605872000; First Evangelical Lu-

theran Church 605889000; First

Presbyterian Church 606534747;

First United Methodist Church

480332000; First United Methodist

Church of Kearney, NE 602690000;

First United Methodist Church of

Kearney, NE 605229000; First

United Methodist Church of Kear-

ney, NE 605830685; Gibbon Bap-

tist Church 640064000; Gibbon

Baptist Church 640459000; God's

Missionary Church, Inc 160142010;

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lu-

theran Church 602479010; Grace

Fellowship, Inc 600130200; Grace

Lutheran Church 100220000;

Grace Lutheran Church

100222000; Havens Chapel UMC

360148000; Holy Cross Lutheran

Church 603689000; Holy Cross

Lutheran Church 603696000; Hope

Evangelical Free Church

605299000; Iglesia Del Dios Vivo

Columna Y Apoyo De La Verdad La

Luz Del Mundo 601681000; Iglesia

Del Dios Vivo Columna Y Apoyo De

La Verdad La Luz Del Mundo

601775000; Iglesia Evangelica Pen-

tecostes Rendencion Eterna

640002102; Immaculate Concep-

tion Church 480050000; Immacu-

late Conception Church

480233000; International Church of

the Foursquare Gospel 604189000;

Kansas-Nebraska Association of

Seventh-day Adventists

604074000; Kearney Church of

Christ 605400000; Kearney Church

of Christ 605416000; Kearney Con-

gregation of Jehovah's Witnesses

604240044; Kearney Evangelical

Free Church 606534500; Living

Faith Fellowship of Kearney

603873000; Methodist Church

40121000; Methodist Church

40183100; Methodist Church

40421000; Miller United Methodist

Church 180118000; Movimiento

Pena De Horeb, Inc De Puerto Rico

680073000; Nebraska District of

the Lutheran Church - Missouri

Synod 603742000; Nebraska Lu-

theran Campus Ministry

604534000; New Life Assembly

580153200; Open Door Fellowship 640115000; Our Lady of Lourdes

Catholic Church 40042000; Our

Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

40135000; Our Lady of Lourdes

Catholic Church 40143000; Our

Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

40151000; Pleasanton Evangelical

Free Church 120020101; Pleasan-

ton United Methodist Church

120094000; Pleasanton United

Methodist Church 120216050;

Prince of Peace Church

560330100; Prince of Peace

Church 602727000; Riverdale

Christian Church 540049000; Riv-

erdale Christian Church

540050000; Sacred Heart Church

of Shelton 680197000; Salvation

Army, The 606175000; Shelton

United Methodist Church

680286000; Spirit of Life

580157205; St. George Orthodox

Church 600968000; St. George Or-

thodox Church 600969000; St.

George Orthodox Church

600971000; St. George Orthodox

Church 600972000; St. George Or-

thodox Church 600973000; St.

James Church of Kearney

601284000; St. James Church of

Kearney 601285000; St. James

Church of Kearney 602357000; St.

James Church of Kearney

602501000; St. James Church of

Kearney 604107100; St. James

Church of Kearney 604123000; St.

James Church of Kearney

604140000; St. John Capistran

Church 420084000; St. Lukes Epis-

copal Church 600237000; St. Mar-

y's Church 120005000; St. Mary's

Church 120030000; St. Mary's

Church 120258000; St Paul Lu-

theran Church 680365000; Summit

Church 606407001; Trinity Lu-

theran Church 420075000; Trinity

Lutheran Church 420076000; Trin-

ity Presbyterian Church

602066800; United Campus Minis-

try at University of NE Kearney, Inc

604680000; United Campus Minis-

try at University of NE Kearney, Inc 604681000; Zion Evangelical Lu-

theran Church 300166010; Zion

Lutheran Church 605352000; Zion

Lutheran Church 606071000; Am-

bry Club 605427100; American Le-

gion 351 (Orval Greeley Miller)

180075000; American Red Cross

606534734; Autumn Village, Inc

602487035; Bethesda Foundation

606019500; Buffalo County Ag As-

sociation 600009000; Buffalo

County Ag Association 600014000;

Buffalo County Ag Association

602095000; Buffalo County Ag As-

sociation 602096000; Buffalo

County Historial Society

603786157; CHI Health

601892000; CHI Health

601995000; CHI Health

602089083; CHI Health

602478095; CHI Health

602479000; CHI Health

602479007; CHI Health

602479008; CHI Health

602502000; CHI Health

605043245; CHI Health

605741000; CHI Health

605779000; CHI Health

605783000; CHI Health

605787000; Christian Heritage

Children's Home 560006016;

Christians for Christian Education,

Inc 560330025; Community Action

Partnership of Mid-NE 601211100;

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-NE 605082000; Community

Action Partnership of Mid-NE

605082100; Community Action

Partnership of Mid-NE 605272000;

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-NE 605273000; Community

Action Partnership of Mid-NE

605327000; Community Action

Partnership of Mid-NE 605330000;

Crossroads Center, Inc 602486876;

Crossroads Center, Inc

602486877; Crossroads Center, Inc

602487510; Elm Creek Community

Club 480330000; Evangelical Lu-

theran Good Samaritan Society

603786510; Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society

604118000; Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society

605043210; Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society

605043300; Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society

605043303; Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society

605043304; Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society

605086000; Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society

605332502; Fort Kearney Aerie

2722 610173010; Girl Scouts

Spirit of Nebraska 603763102;

Good Samaritan Society Evangeli-

cal Lutheran 40033000; Goodwill

Industries of Greater NE Inc

606534802; Great Platte River Rd

Memorial Foundation 608002050;

Great Platte River Rd Memorial

Foundation 608002051; Greater

Nebraska Independent Housing Inc 602056000; Historial Society of Ra-

venna 40337000; Kearney Area An-

imal Shelter 603787020; Kearney

Area Children's Museum

603907200; Kearney Area Habitat

for Humanity 600675000; Kearney

Community Theatre 603561000;

Kearney Elks Lodge #984

620356200; Kearney Family Young

Men's Christian Association

606534670; Kearney Good Samari-

tan Housing, Inc 605332511; Kear-

ney Jubilee Center 605425000;

Knights of Columbus/CMO, Inc

600636010; Marsha E Fangmeyer,

Trustee 604807000; Masonic Tem-

ple Association 610009000;

Mid-Nebraska Foundation, Inc

602100000; Mid-Nebraska

Foundation, Inc 605841652;

Mid-Nebraska Foundation, Inc

605841666; Midwest District of the

Evangelical Free Church of America 602966000; Mother Hull Home, Inc

600287000; Mother Hull Home, Inc

610060000; National Audobon So-

ciety, Inc 720145001; Nebraska Art

Collection Foundation 605338100;

Nebraska Association of Develop-

mental Housing 603142200; Ne-

braska Firefighters Museum &

Education Center 608002024; Ne-

braska Youth Camp 620269000;

Platte River Whooping Crane Main-

tenance Trust, Inc 700167000;

Platte River Whooping Crane Main-

tenance Trust, Inc 720021000;

Platte River Whooping Crane Main-

tenance Trust, Inc 720022100;

Press On Ministries 601117005;

Residential Assistance to Families

in Transition (RAFT) 602564000;

Salvation Army, The 600852000;

Shelton American Legion Post 297

680082000; South Central Behav-

ioral Services 601472101; South

Central Behavioral Services

601472105; University of Nebraska

Foundation 602032000; VFW Post

759 610040010; VSL Kearney, LLC 580002900; Women's Club of

Kearney 601374000; Wood River

Valley Historical Society

680078010; Yanney Heritage Park

Foundation 606540002

Personal Property Only

Alzheimers Association, Buffalo

County Community Health Part-

ners, Children's Physicians, Col-

lage Center, Educationquest

Foundation, Family Advocacy Net-

work, Father Flanagan's Boys'

Home, HelpCare Clinic, Nebraska

AIDS Project, Todd Becker

Foundation, World Theatre

Foundation

County Assessor Skinner re-

quested to have the Family of

Christ Lutheran Church parcel

number 601872008 and Cross-

roads Center, Inc. parcel number

602486877 hearings reopened.

County Assessor had denied the

two parcels. Chairman McMullen

reopened the Permissive Exemp-

tion hearings to discuss the proper-

ties with representatives from the

organizations and the County As-

sessor. Chairman McMullen

closed these two hearings at 11:00

A.M.

Family of Christ Lutheran Church

Pastor John Gosswein answered

questions concerning the Exempt

Application. Moved by Klein and

seconded by Kouba to approve the

application filed by Family of Christ

Lutheran Church on parcel number

601872008 as 50% Exempt and

50% Non-Exempt. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Crossroads Center Executive Di-

rector Jerry Bumgardner answered

questions concerning the Exempt

Application. Moved by Higgins and

seconded by Loeffelholz to deny

the application filed by Crossroads

Center, Inc. on parcel number

602486877. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 11:02 A.M.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

following February 2020 vendor

claims submitted by the County

Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

GENERAL FUND

 

A & D TECHNICAL SUPPLY E

200.00; ADVANCED CORREC-

TIONAL HEALTH MC 7,967.85;

ALL CITY GARAGE DOOR S

1,570.00; ALL MAKES AUTO SU

778.01; MANDI J AMY RE 45.00;

APPLE MARKET SU 66.56; ATS S

1,739.43; AUTO VALUE PARTS

SU 71.97; MICHAEL W BALDWIN

S 690.00; BAMFORD INC S

1,577.48; BRAD W BIGELOW S

150.00; BLUE360 MEDIA E

1,099.90; BOB BARKER COM-

PANY SU 271.00; BONCZYNSKI

HALL, CAROL RT 210.00; BOYS

TOWN E 1,482.81; BRAD RODG-

ERS MD FAMILY PRACTICE MC

37.11; JONATHAN R BRANDT S

7,002.50; CHARLES BREWSTER S

5,550.00; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE 18.22; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER, LLC S 13,713.70;

BSBB, LLP RT 250.00; BUFFALO

CO ATTORNEY E 750.00; BUF-

FALO CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE E

387.82; BUFFALO CO CLERK E

906.50; BUFFALO CO COMMU-

NITY PARTNERS E 1,293.85; BUF-

FALO CO COURT E 4,719.05;

BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E

4,105.65; BUILDERS WARE-

HOUSE SU 143.93; MICHAEL D

CARPER S 1,546.80; RYAN C

CARSON RE 45.00; CENTER FOR

PSYCHOLOGICAL SVC E

1,657.50; CENTRAL NE CO AS-

SESSOR ASSOC E 20.00; CEN-

TRAL NE CREMATION E 450.00;

CENTRAL NE REPORTING E

2,820.59; CHARLESWORTH CON-

SULTING AP 909.00; CHARM-TEX

SU 3,235.20; CHARTER COMMU-

NICATIONS U 465.54; CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS U 230.92;

JENNIFER CHURCH RE 86.17;

CIOX HEALTH E 20.00; CITY OF

KEARNEY U 3,527.45; CITY OF

KEARNEY AP 93,600.54; CLAY CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 36.55;

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E

1,995.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT

COURT E 465.00; CLIA LABORA-

TORY E 180.00; COMFY BOWL RT

100.00; COMPASS FAMILY SUP-

PORT E 916.50; CONSOLIDATED

MANAGEMENT S 25,877.12;

CONSTRUCTION RENTAL RT

447.95; CONTEMPORARY OB-

STETRICS MC 800.59; PATRICIA

COOK RT 210.00; COPYCAT

PRINTING SU 521.15; CAROLINE

COTE RE 45.00; COUNTRY PART-

NERS F 517.50; KATHRYN CROSS

E 20.00; CULLIGAN SU 913.55;

DAN'S SANITATION E 15.00; DAS

ST ACCTG-CENTRAL FINANCE S 41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-

NTRAL FINANCE S 1,280.00;

DAWSON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

E 7.81; DAWSON PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT U 4,216.27; DAMON

DEEDS RE 45.00; DEERE & CO EQ

3,896.97; DESIGNER CRAFT

WOODWORKING S 873.00; DE-

WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW

S 3,616.99; DRIVERS LICENSE

GUIDE SU 29.95; BRANDON J.

DUGAN RE 15.18; EAKES SU

9,223.84; MIRANDA EARNEST RE

408.85; SHAWN EATHERTON RE

45.00; ECKHOUT, INETT MARIE

RT 330.00; EDUCATIONAL SERV-

ICE UNIT NO 10 AP 19,226.67;

EGAN SUPPLY SU 2,111.87;

ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS E

2,185.00; ELN, LLC RT 580.00;

ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC S 495.75;

ESCHAT E 73.12; EUSTIS BODY

SHOP S 100.00; FANGMEYER

ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 813.60;

FARMERS AND MERCHANTS

BANK E 65.00; FARMERS COOP F

859.71; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;

KARI FISK RE 45.00; FRONTIER U

10,329.49; FYE LAW S 9,014.35;

GALLS, LLC SU 340.77; BENJA-

MIN GILLMING E 43.92; GLOBAL

EQUIPMENT S 502.75; GLOBAL

TEL*LINK CORP E 409.75; GREAT

PLAINS DENTAL MC 1,046.52;

AUDREY HAKE E 75.20; HALL CO

COURT, DISTRICT NINE E 26.25;

HALL CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

48.57; HAMILTON CO SHERIFF'S

DEPT E 19.22; HARRINGTON,

JACQUELINE R E 100.00; ADRI-

ENNE HAUBOLD E 72.90; AN-

DREW W HOFFMEISTER RE

45.00; HOLMES PLUMBING S

2,917.27; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-

BRIDE & KUHL E 275.00; LISA R

HUERTA RE 45.00; INTERNA-

TIONAL ASSOCIATION OF

CHIEFS E 570.00; INDIAN

SPRINGS MANUFACTURING SU

6,332.16; INTELLICOM COM-

PUTER E 406.00; JACK'S UNI-

FORMS SU 821.83; JIM JACOBS

RE 21.51; JACOBSEN ORR LAW

S 6,727.55; JURY EDUCATION E

40.00; JODY JOHNSON E 67.15;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY S 951.30;

JUSTICE WORKS E 304.00;

KEARNEY HUB A 2,151.05;

KEARNEY HUB E 396.55; NICK

KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C

KNAPP S 717.50; JEAN KNEESE R

19.00; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS SOLUTIONS AP 2,798.14;

KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-

NANCE A P 2,781.84; DOUG KRA-

MER RE 45.00; KRONOS AP

1,238.45; KUCERA PAINTING S

1,995.00; LANCASTER CO SHER-

IFF E 140.50; LAWSON PROD-

UCTS SU 139.20; DR MICHAEL

LAWSON S 150.00; PATRICK LEE

RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK E

25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ,

PC S 3,936.38; LINCOLN CO

SHERIFF E 18.00; STEPHEN G

LOWE S 1,798.75; LYNN'S RE-

PAIR S 210.36; LYON FAMILY

DENTISTRY MC 239.00;

MAILFINANCE E 213.60; JOHN

MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN

RE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE

E 191.74; SHARON MAULER RE

45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER

REPORTING E 729.00; ANGELA

MCILNAY RE 36.23; MICHAEL

MEFFERD RE 45.00; JOHN C

MEIDLINGER, PH.D E 69.12; MEN-

ARDS SU 4,671.91; MICROFILM

IMAGING E 682.00; MIDWAY

CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP S

2,709.81; MIDWEST CONNECT E

13,349.66; MIDWEST SERVICE

SU 24.35; MIPS AP 4,163.57;

MIRROR IMAGE CAR E 152.24;

MISKO SPORTS SU 175.00; TIM

MONINGER RE 22.89; JERAD

MURPHY RE 22.77; CENTRAL NE

DIST CO OFFICIALS E 440.00; NE

DEPT OF REVENUE, PROP AS-

SESS DIV E 850.00; NE CENTRAL

TELEPHONE U 331.88; NE

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES E

558.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-

SIC E 2,833.00; NE JUVENILE

JUSTICE ASSOCIATION E 560.00;

NE LAW ENFORCEMENT E

104.00; NE PUBLIC POWER DIST

U 1,686.07; NE PUBLIC POWER

DIST U 12,718.46; NE SECRE-

TARY OF STATE E 30.00; NE

STATE BAR ASSOCIATION E

160.00; NEBRASKA.GOV E 115.00;

NEBRASKALINK HOLDINGS U

615.00; KRISTI NEWMAN RE

52.44; NORTHWESTERN ENERGY

F 5,803.32; OFFICE NET SU

116.10; OVERHEAD DOOR CO E

97.30; PAUL PAPE E 20.00; PA-

PER TIGER SHREDDING E 763.88;

PAULY JAIL BUILDING CO S

2,950.00; CHRISSY PEARD E

67.15; NATE PEARSON RE 45.00;

PELL REPORTING E 254.95;

PHELPS CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

18.50; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS S 233.56; PRAIRIE

VIEW APARTMENTS RT 417.00;

PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES

MC 270.00; CINDY PYLE E 20.00;

QUILL CORP SU 493.69; KANE M

RAMSEY RE 45.00; ILENE RICH-

ARDSON R 14.00; RYAN

SAALFELD RE 45.00; KIRK SCOTT

RE 45.00; SECURITY TRANSPORT

SVC E 931.50; DAVID SESNA RE

25.00; SHREDDING SOLUTIONS E

45.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC RT

1,000.00; SOLID WASTE AGENCY

E 9.40; WENDY SPENCER RE

25.00; STAMM ROMERO & AS-

SOC S 11,471.25; THOMAS S.

STEWART S 4,380.00; STON-

ERIDGE APARTMENTS RT 250.00;

STRATEGIC PSYCHOLOGICAL E

2,707.50; SUPERIOR PRINTING

SU 141.80; MICHAEL J SYNEK S

994.50; LOCKMOBILE S 12.25;

JAE THEIS E 220.10; THOMAS &

THOMAS COURT REPORTING E

182.30; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 422.58; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 5,766.25; THOM-

SON REUTERS-WEST E 594.10;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

516.71; THURSTON HEATING S

270.55; TRUSTED RENTALS RT

250.00; TURNER BODY SHOP S

1,000.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S 1,406.25; TYE &

ROWLING, PC S 3,913.75; U S

POSTMASTER SU 622.80; U.S.

BANK E 15,552.03; KAMERAN

ULFERTS RE 45.93, ULTRA

BRIGHT LIGHTZ SU 251.98;

UNICO GROUP E 40.00; UNITED

LABORATORIES S 367.20; USDTL

E 300.00; USA COMMUNICATION

U 751.53; USPS - HASLER E

1,000.00; VALLEY VIEW MOBILE

HOME PARK RT 330.00; VERIZON

CONNECT NWF E 37.90; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,080.27; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,631.65; VILLAGE

AT KEARNEY RT 210.00; VILLAGE

OF ELM CREEK S 52.49; VILLAGE

OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE

UNIFORM SU 72.36; VOIGT LAW S 525.00; WALDINGER CORP S

11,520.26; WATCHGUARD VIDEO

EQ 372.00; WELLS FARGO E

51.09; WELLS FARGO E 509.03;

WELLS FARGO E 620.77; WHOLE-

NESS HEALING CENTER E 905.20;

WILLIAMS CLEANERS S 104.35;

MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00; JA-

SON WOZNIAK RE 45.00; WPCI E

47.50; YORK CO SHERIFF E 21.00;

MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;

KEN YOUNT RE 35.54; ERIC

ZIKMUND RE 45.00

 

ROAD FUND

 

ACE HARDWARE S 23.99; ALL

MAKES AUTO SU 344.43; AUSSIE

HYDRAULICS S 558.88; ARNOLD

MOTOR SUPPLY SU 1,882.09;

CLARENCE BERGT S 750.00;

BLESSING, LLC E 45,379.12;

BOSSELMAN ENERGY SU

530.38; BUFFALO CO CLERK E

153.50; CARQUEST AUTO S

1,283.87; CENTRAL AG SU 467.70;

CFP-C-T F 27.22; CLIPPER PUB-

LISH A 38.00; COMFY BOWL RT

85.00; COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL

S 53.06; CULLIGAN SU 31.00;

CUMMINS SALES SU 304.95; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G

20,119.40; FARMERS CO-OP F

241.50; FASTENAL CO SU 46.15;

FLEETPRIDE EQ 3,320.00; FRIE-

SEN CHEVROLET S 144.97; GAR-

RETT TIRES S 9,864.18; INLAND

TRUCK PARTS S 5,430.14; KEAR-

NEY HUB A 303.87; KELLY SUP-

PLY S 137.05; KIMBALL MID-

WEST SU 67.92; LAWSON PROD-

UCTS E 10,023.78; LCL TRUCK

EQUIPMENT SU 215.29; LIGHT

AND SIREN SU 200.00; MARLATT

MACHINE SU 922.52; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE SU 53.70; MATHE-

SON TRI-GAS SU 17.28; MEN-

ARDS SU 417.87; MICHAEL TODD

& CO EQ 5,432.40; MID NE AG-

GREGATE G 22,451.87;

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH

CHEMICAL SU 98.64; MIDLANDS

CONTRACTING S 1,500.00; MID-

WEST SERVICE SU 6,346.63;

MILLER & ASSOCIATES E 803.10;

CENTRAL NE DIST CO OFFICIALS

E 120.00; NE ASSN CO ENG, HWY

SUPER & SURVEY E 210.00; NE

TRUCK CENTER S 139.86; NEW-

MAN TRAFFIC SIGNS SU 96.45;

NMC, INC SU 9,784.89; NORTH-

ERN SAFETY CO SU 69.65; OAK

CREEK ENGINEERING E

18,305.00; EDWARD ORLANDO

RE 125.00; POWERPLAN-MU-

RPHY TRACTOR SU 6,846.93;

ROADRUNNER TIRE S 360.00;

SAFELITE FULFILLMENT S

300.00; SAFETY KLEEN SU

2,814.74; SAHLING KENWORTH S

196.97; SUNBELT RENTALS RT

609.11; TRUCK CENTER CO S

480.15; U.S. BANK E 3,141.08;

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD SU

59.33; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU

16.39; WPCI MC 51.50

 

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

 

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

48,449.00

 

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

 

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

48,449.00

 

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION

 

MIPS AP 249.00

 

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

 

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MC 294,799.94

 

VETERANS RELIEF FUND

 

CO VETERANS AID FUND E

2,092.56

 

DRUG FORFEITURES

 

KEARNEY POLICE DEPT E

13,596.93; U.S. BANK E 11,340.28;

WELLS FARGO E 3,850.00

 

DISASTER FUND

 

WILKE CONTRACTING E

24,716.25

 

WEED DISTRICT

 

SHARE CORP SU 93.71; U.S.

BANK E 80.00

 

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

 

CENTURYLINK U 1,986.21;

CENTURYLINK U 1,046.75; FRON-

TIER U 1,519.50; FRONTIER COM-

MUNICATIONS U 264.08; LAN-

GUAGE LINE SERVICES U 18.04;

NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE U

109.99; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS S 1,417.67

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 11:03 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 10,

2020.

 

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.

 

Corporate Name:

Tri-City Village, Inc.

Registered Office:

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent:

Heather Santiago

 

The corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-

tion Act, including providing help to

individuals with shelter and pro-

gramming during their transforma-

tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.

The Corporation is a Nonprofit

Corporation and will not have

members.

 

Heather Santiago

Incorporator

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared by:

Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451

Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.

724 West Koenig Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

T: (308) 675-4035

F: (308) 675-4038

E: mitchell.stehlik

@stehliklawfirm.com

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

USA COMPANIES II, INC.

 

 

Notice is given that USA Compa-

nies II, Inc. has been dissolved as

of February 24, 2020. Christian M.

Hilliard, President, has been re-

sponsible for winding up and liqui-

dating the business and affairs of

the Corporation. The Corporation

currently has no assets or liabilities.

USA Companies II, Inc.

Christian M. Hilliard, President

