NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
APrime Services, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The initial designated
office of the company in the state of
Nebraska is 9580 Lindsay Rd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. 68845. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Nebraska Registered
Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,
Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.
The general nature of the busi-
ness is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of APrime Services, LLC com-
menced business on February 5,
2020, and its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its members.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O., Attorneys at Law
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
JCB ENTERPRISES, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
JCB Enterprises, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 2402 2nd Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Charles W. Becker, 2402 2nd Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Charles W. Becker
2402 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on
March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
LOT 1557 IN THE ORIGINAL
TOWN OF KEARNEY JUNCTION,
NOW THE CITY OF KEARNEY,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 28th day of January,
2020.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 28th day of Janaury,
2020, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed. Witness
my hand and notarial seal the day
and year last above written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. Jan, 19, 2023
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 10:15 A.M. Chair-
man McMullen called the meeting
to order and led those present in
the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-
lowing Board members responded
to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan
Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-
felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-
iter and William McMullen. A copy
of the acknowledgment and receipt
of notice and agenda by the Board
of Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review. County
Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown; while
the convened meeting was open to
the public. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Feb-
ruary 11, 2020 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen read into
the record and presented a Resolu-
tion of Commendation to Dawn
Lynch. Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Klein to approve the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-06. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-06
WHEREAS, Dawn Lynch began
her employment as Communica-
tions Officer with the Buffalo
County Sheriff's Office/Kearney
Police Department on January 5,
1987 and
WHEREAS, Dawn has now
served Buffalo County for 33 years
and the 911 Community for 37
years
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that Dawn be
commended with a unanimous
vote of appreciation for her dedi-
cated and loyal service to Buffalo
County for 33 years as Communi-
cations Officer.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
good wishes for health, happiness
and prosperity be extended to
Dawn from this date forward.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to ratify the following
February 14, 2020 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 254,831.68;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS
DIV AMERITAS R 42,956.61; BUF-
FALO CO TREAS/WELLNESS I
50.00; BUFFALO CO TREASURER
I 102,803.50; FIRST CONCORD E
4,254.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 85,782.84; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,279.83; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 631.49; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; NATION-
WIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00; PRIN-
CIPAL E 3,047.48; STATE OF NE T
13,941.99; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 768.09
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 49,751.99;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS
DIV AMERITAS R 8,050.55; BUF-
FALO CO TREASURER I 2,794.50;
FIRST CONCORD E 534.71; FIRST
NATIONAL BANK T 15,196.09;
MADISON NATIONAL I 129.45;
MADISON NATIONAL I 109.89;
NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
242.00; PRINCIPAL E 918.44;
STATE OF NE T 2,234.11; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 202.82
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 3,589.02; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS DIV AMERITAS
R 570.33; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,132.18; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.72; PRINCIPAL E 30.48; STATE
OF NE T 172.28
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve the following
transfer of County funds all per
budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO 5400 WEED FUND $25,000.00
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to accept the January 2020
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed and
discussed the following Interlocal
Agreements with the City of Kear-
ney.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the Addendum to
the City of Kearney and County of
Buffalo Law Enforcement Center
Agreement. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the Joint City of
Kearney- Buffalo County Shoot-
ing Range Agreement. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the following
tax refund request submitted by
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for
Diamond Rentals LLC and Mead
Rentals LLC in the amount of
$370.51 for parcel number
620143540. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Wesley J. Ehlers with WJE Con-
sulting LLC sent a request to enter
into an agreement to provide cost
allocation plan services. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Higgins
to authorize Chairman McMullen to
sign the WJE Consulting agree-
ment. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to appoint Rodney
Gangwish to replace Larry Fox to
the Board of Adjustment for a three
year term. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to authorize Central Platte
Natural Resources District
(CPNRD) to place monitor wells in
the County road right of way as in-
dicated on the maps enclosed with
the request from CPNRD. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
Nebraska Department of Transpor-
tation sent the Local Project
Monthly Status Update Report.
The Board received a letter from
Lloyd Wilke concerning Subdivision
regulations. The Board received
the 2019 Annual Report from
NIRMA and the 2019 Annual Re-
port from the Community Action
Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen called on each
Board member present for commit-
tee reports and recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels, Jason Wozniak and Dep-
uty County Attorney Andrew Hoff-
meister were present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:22 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Mitchell Humphrey, licensed sur-
veyor, on behalf of Tyler Hanks,
Brittany Stark-Hanks and Timothy
and Helen Bockerman for property
described as part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 22, Township 11 North,
Range 15 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as Lot 1,
Hanks Administrative Subdivision,
an Administrative Subdivision.
Mitchell Humphrey was present to
review the application and answer
questions. Kurt Escritt, Stan
Hecker and Larry Behrendt ad-
dressed the Board with concerns.
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:29 A.M. Moved by
Higgins and seconded by Morrow
to approve the Administrative Sub-
division with the following Resolu-
tion 2020-07. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-07
WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,
licensed surveyor, on behalf of
Tyler J. Hanks and Brittany L.
Stark-Hanks, Timothy A.
Bockerman and Helen M
Bockerman hereinafter referred to
as "applicant" have filed for an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision to be
known as "HANKS ADMINISTRA-
TIVE SUBDIVISION," with the Buf-
falo County Clerk and/or Zoning
Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on February 25,
2020, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing now finds:
1. The proposed "HANKS AD-
MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" is in
the Agricultural (AG) Zoning District
for Buffalo County, Nebraska and
the size of the parcels of real estate
owned by the subdividing entity af-
ter subdividing complies with the
minimum lot size of this zoning dis-
trict.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. Grand Island Road is a county
maintained open public road that
abuts the proposed subdivision to
the North. The width of this road
after dedication complies with the
minimum width standards required
by the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"HANKS ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-
DIVISION", an administrative sub-
division being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 22, Township 11 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly
made out, acknowledged and certi-
fied, is hereby approved, accepted,
ratified, and authorized to be filed
and recorded in the Office of the
Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen reopened
the Subdivision Regulation Amend-
ments public hearing that was re-
cessed on January 28, 2020. Dep-
uty County Attorney Hoffmeister re-
viewed the proposed Amendments
and Scott Brady, a member of the
Planning and Zoning Commission
addressed the Board. Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
10:01 A.M. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Klein that the fol-
lowing five amendments to Buffalo
County's Subdivision Resolution,
be adopted by one vote in one res-
olution with the following Resolu-
tion 2020-08. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and Reiter. "Nay":
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-08
WHEREAS, the Buffalo County
Planning and Zoning Commission
first held public hearing on Subdivi-
sion Amendments on March 21,
2019. Thereafter, that Commis-
sion and this Board held several
more public hearings and took the
suggested provisions under review.
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against the proposed amend-
ments, all of which were on file with
that office prior to this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on February 25,
2020, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing on subdivision regula-
tion amendments to Buffalo Coun-
ty's Subdivision Regulations. No
parties appeared to oppose these
amendments. A party appeared
before the Board to support adop-
tion of the suggested provisions as
submitted, and
WHEREAS, from the testimony
given to this Board and the referral
from the Planning and Zoning
Commission, the Board finds that
the suggested Subdivision Regula-
tion amendments, as set forth be-
low, should be adopted and incor-
porated into Buffalo County's Sub-
division Resolution and thereafter
published according to law.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendments are adopted with
amending language added as indi-
cated by underlining as generally
shown below, and stricken lan-
guage indicated by strikeout, all as
indicated as shown below, all to be
placed and/or inserted into Buffalo
County Subdivision Resolution:
AMENDMENT #1:
SUBCHAPTER HEADING, SUB-
PART 5: to change subchapter
heading adding the following word-
ing:
"MINIMUM IMPROVEMENTS,
FUTURE IMPROVEMENTS, AND
MAINTENANCE"
AMENDMENT #2: Add/amend
definitions, with renumbering to oc-
cur as needed:
Sec. 2.24 renumber "Highway" to
place in proper alphabetical order
in Subdivision Resolution.
2.18 "Hard Surfaced Road/Str-
eet: A road or street that uses a
minimum thickness of seven (7) in-
ches of poured Portland Concrete
with all materials used in this type
surfacing shall be of class "47B"
and shall conform to the require-
ments of the 1985 Nebraska De-
partment of Roads Specifications
as revised for highway construction
or a road or street that uses asphalt
using a minimum thickness of ten
(10) inches, or nine (9) inches with a
six (6) inch sub-base.
________Improvements: Im-
provements shall mean street sur-
facing and paving, curbs and gut-
ters, street lights, street signs,
sidewalks, crosswalks, water mains
and lines, water motors, fire hy-
drants, sanitary sewers, storm
drainage facilities, culverts,
bridges, public utilities, or other
such installations. It is also street
grading or crowning that is com-
prised of more than surface main-
tenance.
______ Paved Road/Street: A
road or street that uses concrete
and/or asphalt for its traveled sur-
face."
AMENDMENT #3:
That Sec. 5.01 be amended to
read as follows:
"Sec. 5.01 STREET AND ROAD
IMPROVEMENTS All streets, roads
and public ways whether desig-
nated public or private within the
subdivision shall be graded to the
standards described in Chapter 4
of these regulations. Absent a hard
surfacing requirement, all streets,
roads, and ways whether desig-
nated public or private within the
subdivision shall be minimally sur-
faced with three (3) inches of
crushed rock embedded into the
subgrade during construction and
one (1) inch of gravel or higher
grade of road surfacing.
Where a dedicated road enters
onto a paved highway and/or
county road the first one hun-
dred-twenty five (125) feet of the
newly dedicated and entering
street, measured from the edge of
the paved surface of the existing
highway or county road shall be
hard surfaced at a minimum radius
of 30 feet where the subdivision
street(s) intersect with the surface
of the paved highway and/or
county road and minimum width of
no less than 25 feet. (see appendix
illustration for example) Additional
hard surfaced turning lanes into the
proposed subdivision may be re-
quired to accommodate anticipated
traffic. Added to this minimum
width within the subdivision shall
be any required pull over area for
temporary parking for use of U.S.
Postal Service facilities. All con-
struction of this entryway aproning
shall submit to inspection and ap-
proval by the County Highway Su-
perintendent or his designated en-
gineer."
AMENDMENT #4:
Postal facilities:
To add as a design standard to
subdivisions, with renumbering to
occur as needed:
"Sec. 4.14 POSTAL FACILITIES
DESIGN AND LOCATION: The
proposed subdivision shall place all
U.S. Postal Service delivery and
collection facilities that serve the
proposed subdivision within 100
feet of the entry point into the pro-
posal subdivision within dedicated
street, in a U.S. Postal Service ap-
proved Cluster Block Unit facility
with one delivery box of the clus-
tered unit(s) for every lot within the
proposed subdivision. Every Clus-
ter Block Unit mail delivery/colle-
ction facility within a subdivision
shall have at least a five (5) feet pull
over area to the side of the traveled
surface of a dedicated street for
temporary parking to deliver and
collect mail and other parcel deliv-
ery services. Other than within this
entry location, no mailboxes are al-
lowed within or along the publicly
dedicated streets within a pro-
posed subdivision. If multiple en-
tries will serve the proposed subdi-
vision and one or more entrances
to the proposed subdivision enter
and/or exit a hard surfaced existing
public road or street, then the de-
livery facilities shall be placed only
on dedicated street(s) that enter
and/or exit on a hard surfaced road
or street."
TOGETHER WITH:
Add:
As a Minimum Improvement, to
add the following language, with
renumbering to occur as needed:
"5.09 (or numbered appropriately)
POSTAL FACILITIES: The area
for Cluster Block Unit U.S. Postal
Service delivery and collection fa-
cilities shall be graded and sur-
faced to standards required for
dedicated streets entering existing
public streets and/or roads. The
subdivider shall place United
States Postal Service approved
Cluster Box Unit mail delivery/co-
llection facility(ies) within the subdi-
vision. Each Cluster Box Unit mail
delivery/collection facility(ies) shall
have at least a five (5) feet pull over
area to the side of the traveled sur-
face of a dedicated street surfaced
to the same surface as the public
street abutting the Cluster Block
Unit(s). All U.S Postal Service de-
livery and collection facilities shall
constructed within 100 feet of the
entry point into a subdivision.
Other than entry location(s), no
mailboxes or other U.S. Postal
Service delivery and collection fa-
cilities are allowed to be con-
structed within or along the publicly
dedicated streets within a pro-
posed subdivision."
AMENDMENT #5:
To Delete current existing Sec-
tion 4.10, and renumber remaining
sections, as needed, and
To add the following language
into Subchapter 5, all to read as
follows, with renumbering as
needed:
"5.08 MAINTENANCE OF
STREETS/ROADS:
1. A. Public streets.
A. Hard Surfaced Streets: Buf-
falo County, on behalf of the public,
assumes ownership and surface
maintenance of, but not improve-
ments upon or to, all hard surfaced
roads and streets, dedicated to and
accepted by the public under the
provisions of this subdivision regu-
lation. After acceptance of dedica-
tion, the County shall be responsi-
ble for snow clearing of the dedi-
cated hard surfaced streets and/or
roads as the same can be per-
formed by the county as part of a
county wide plan for snow clearing
of public roads.
B. Non-hard surfaced Streets:
Buffalo County, on behalf of the
public, assumes ownership, upon
and to, but not improvements upon
or to, all non-hard surfaced roads
and streets, dedicated to and ac-
cepted by the public by resolution
of Buffalo County under the follow-
ing terms. After acceptance of
dedication, the County shall be re-
sponsible for snow clearing of the
dedicated streets and/or roads as
the same can be performed by the
county as part of a county wide
plan for snow clearing of public
roads. The Subdivider as part of
the subdivision process shall enter
into a road improvement/maint-
enance agreement with the County
signed by the subdivider and any
entity having a lien on the subdi-
vided real estate. (Attached is form
agreement) This improvement/mai-
ntenance agreement shall run with
the land sought to be subdivided
and shall minimally provide that the
Subdivider shall:
i. For two (2) years after date of
county approval of the subdivision,
be responsible to keep the dedi-
cated streets supplied with gravel,
be responsible for all grading of the
gravel, and to maintain shoulders
of the dedicated streets and/or
roads
ii. After this two-year period, that
the Subdivider shall be responsible
for an additional three (3) years to
keep the road graveled. For these
three (3) years, the County shall be
responsible for no more than once
a month monthly maintenance
grading and snow plowing as the
same can be performed by the
county as part of a county wide
plan for snow clearing and grading
of public roads. Shoulder mainte-
nance, as provided by Buffalo
County's Subdivision Resolution, is
not an item of surface mainte-
nance. It is a road/street improve-
ment item should future shoulder
work be necessary.
iii. That should the Subdivider not
adequately gravel, grade, or ade-
quately maintain the subdivision
street(s) while the Subdivider is re-
sponsible for such activities under
the terms of the maintenance
agreement then the Buffalo County
Highway Superintendent shall no-
tify Subdivider of the inadequate
graveling, gravel grading, and/or
lack of shoulder maintenance. If
the inadequacy is not remedied
within ten (10) days, the Superin-
tendent shall proceed to take pro-
cedures to obtain and place gravel,
and/or maintain shoulders by what-
ever means feasible and the Subdi-
vider shall be liable for such costs
incurred by Buffalo County.
iv. The failure of Buffalo County
to take full steps to remedy the sit-
uation in any one instance shall not
constitute a waiver of future actions
by Buffalo County.
v. Waiver: In the event that
County needs to create a rural road
improvement district to pay for
gravel and/or grading within the
subdivision as provided in this sub-
section, the Subdivider and any
lienholder of or to the subdivided
property as part of the subdivision
acceptance process for all lands
within the accepted subdivision,
waives the right to protest formula-
tion of a rural road improvement
district for the streets within a sub-
division for this maintenance pur-
pose all as allowed in current Ne-
braska Law Sec 39-1638. This
provision does not limit creation of
a rural road improvement district
for any other purpose within the
subdivision.
2. Private Streets.
A. Paved: Buffalo County does
not assume maintenance nor own-
ership of paved or otherwise
hard-surfaced private streets.
B. Non-paved: Buffalo County
does not assume maintenance nor
ownership of unpaved private
streets.
C. Any dedication to the public
for a private road, street, or way is
solely for reservation of potential
public street use and granting of
easements.
3. Subdivisions created prior to
effective date of this subdivision
resolution, or created after effec-
tive date and approved by a mu-
nicipal zoning jurisdiction that
desire county surface mainte-
nance.
A. For subdivisions authorized by
this Board on or prior February 18,
2009, and not having a surface
maintenance agreement in effect
with Buffalo County as of February
25, 2020, Buffalo County shall not
assume surface maintenance of
roads and streets and/or parts
thereof dedicated for public use
until the streets in the subdivision
or portion thereof comply with reg-
ulations as to Chapters 4 (design
standards), 5 (minimum improve-
ments and maintenance), and 6
(subdivisions within flood plain). If
county surface maintenance is
sought within these subdivision(s),
a written request for county surface
maintenance shall be made upon
application comprised of the lesser
of: (a) party or parties owning
twenty (20) percentage of street
frontage or (b) three owners of land
in the subdivision delivered to Buf-
falo County Clerk. Thereafter, the
Board will consider the application
for surface maintenance and after
review and report by County High-
way Superintendent to this Board
and public hearing. Applicants shall
bear any and all costs of engineer
statements as to need of and
placement of water conveyances,
determining road grades and an-
gles, and any other matter needing
study and review to determine
whether the request meets this
subdivision resolution's standards
and requirements.
C. For subdivisions created and
approved by municipalities that are
situated outside of municipal limits
that do not have surface mainte-
nance agreement in effect with Buf-
falo County as of February 25,
2020, Buffalo County shall not as-
sume surface maintenance of
roads and streets and/or parts
thereof dedicated for public use
until the streets in the subdivision
or portion thereof comply with reg-
ulations as to Chapters 4 (design
standards), 5 (minimum improve-
ments and maintenance, with a
road maintenance contract (Sec.
5.08 or as renumbered), see at-
tached example, is executed), and
6 (subdivisions within flood plain)
and see attached suggested con-
tract) between the County and
owner(s) and any lienholder(s) of all
lands within the municipally cre-
ated subdivision seeking county
maintenance. Parts of a subdivision
or parts of the dedicated streets
are not allowed. Proof of owner-
ship, reporting all lienholder(s), and
other parties of interest of all lots
shall to be provided with the main-
tenance request. Furthermore, if
there is more than one owner, one
owner shall be designated as the
owner on the application, with that
designated owner to be notified all
notifications required under this
provision. After acceptance of the
county maintenance application,
the County shall be responsible for
snow clearing of the dedicated
streets and/or roads as the same
can be performed by the county as
part of a county wide plan for snow
clearing of public roads. This im-
provement/maintenance agreement
shall run with the land sought to be
subdivided and shall minimally pro-
vide that the owner(s) shall:
i. For two (2) years after date of
approval of the county mainte-
nance applications, be responsible
to keep the dedicated streets sup-
plied with gravel, be responsible for
all grading of the gravel, and to
maintain shoulders of the dedi-
cated streets and/or roads.
ii. After this two-year period, that
the owner(s) shall be responsible
for an additional three (3) years to
keep the road graveled. For these
three (3) years, the County shall be
responsible for no more than once
a month monthly maintenance
grading and snow plowing as the
same can be performed by the
county as part of a county wide
plan for snow clearing and grading
of public roads. Shoulder mainte-
nance, as provided by Buffalo
County's Subdivision Resolution, is
not an item of surface mainte-
nance. It is a road/street improve-
ment item should future shoulder
work be necessary.
iii. That should the owner(s) not
adequately gravel, grade, or ade-
quately maintain the subdivision
street(s) while the owner(s) is re-
sponsible for such activities under
the terms of the maintenance
agreement then the Buffalo County
Highway Superintendent shall no-
tify owner(s) of the inadequate
graveling, gravel grading, and/or
lack of shoulder maintenance. If
the inadequacy is not remedied
within ten (10) days, the Superin-
tendent shall proceed to take pro-
cedures to obtain and place gravel,
and/or maintain shoulders by what-
ever means feasible and owner(s)
shall be liable for such costs in-
curred by Buffalo County.
iv. The failure of Buffalo County
to take full steps to remedy the sit-
uation in any one instance shall not
constitute a waiver of future actions
by Buffalo County.
v. Waiver: In the event that
County needs to create a rural road
improvement district to pay for
gravel and/or grading within the
subdivision as provided in this sub-
section, the owner(s) and any
lienholder of or to the subdivided
property as part of the subdivision
acceptance process for all lands
within the accepted subdivision,
waives the right to protest formula-
tion of a rural road improvement
district for the streets within a sub-
division for this maintenance pur-
pose all as allowed in current Ne-
braska Law Sec 39-1638. This
provision does not limit creation of
a rural road improvement district
for any other purpose within the
subdivision.
D. The following specific sec-
tions in Chapters 4, 5, and 6 shall
not prohibit county acceptance:
1. Sec. 4.04 relating Minimum
easement reservation, front, side,
and rear.
2. Sec. 4.06 relating to block
length.
3. Sec. 4.09 regarding mainte-
nance of common facilities."
REGULAR AGENDA
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 10:05 A.M. for a
new Class C Liquor License appli-
cation filed by The Greens at Prairie
Hills dba The Greens at Prairie
Hills, located at 21595 Hwy 10,
Pleasanton, Nebraska. No one ad-
dressed the Board. Moved by Hig-
gins and seconded by Reiter to ta-
ble the decision for the Class C
Liquor License until March 10,
2020. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Reiter, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 10:10 A.M. to
amend the One and Six Year Road
Projects. Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 10:11 A.M.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to add Project No. C10
(987) Navaho Road (just outside of
the City Limits of Ravenna) to the
One and Six Year Road Projects.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted gravel
bids for the period of April 1, 2020
through March 31, 2021. Gravel
Bids were submitted from the fol-
lowing companies: Broadfoot
Sand and Gravel Co. Inc., Ed
Broadfoot & Sons Sand & Gravel
Inc., Mid Nebraska Aggregate Inc.
and T & F Sand & Gravel Inc. The
Road Committee and Highway Su-
perintendent will review the bids
and come back with recommenda-
tions at the next meeting on March
10, 2020.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to accept low bid of Ne-
braska Truck Center of Grand Is-
land, NE for three (3) 2021 Twin
Screw Cab and Chassis (lowboy
tractors) for the total price of
$283,000.00. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to accept low bid of Hansen
International of Grand Island, NE
for two (2) 2021 Twin Screw Cab
and Chassis (Dump Trucks) for the
total bid price of $188,662.80 less
trade in of $15,000.00 on a 2002
International 2554 Dump Truck with
Serial No. 1HTGCADT62H414665.
Total price for two Dump Trucks
will be $173,662.80. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to sell a used V-Plow to
the City of Holdrege for price of
$1,000.00. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to change the
weekly work schedule at the High-
way Department from five (5) eight
(8) hour days to four (4) ten (10)
hour days beginning March 9, 2020
to October 11, 2020 returning to
five (5) eight (8) hours days on
Monday, October 12, 2020. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loef-
felholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 10:26 A.M. and re-
convene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell for Goodwill Indus-
tries of Greater Nebraska Inc. on a
2018 Dodge Caravan and a 2019
Dodge Caravan. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen turned the
following agenda item over to Vice
Chairman Klein. Moved by Higgins
and seconded by Reiter to approve
the permissive exemption waiver
for American Legion Post 52.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
McMullen, Morrow and Klein. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen opened the
scheduled Permissive Exemption
Hearings and read through the list
of applications and the hearings
were closed at 10:52 A.M. Moved
by Klein and seconded by Higgins
to approve the following list of Per-
missive Exemption Applications.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen with
the exception that Commissioner
Loeffelholz abstained on the Buf-
falo County Ag Association appli-
cation and Commissioner Morrow
abstained on the Salvation Army
application. Motion declared car-
ried.
NAME OF ORGANIZATION PAR-
CEL
1st Church of God 600130300;
Assemblies of God - Bethel Temple
640174000; Berean Fundamental
Church of Kearney, Nebraska
580056005; Bethel United Method-
ist Church 660068000; Bethlehem
Lutheran Church 40678000; Beth-
lehem Lutheran Church 40694000;
Christian Church at Miller, NE
180114000; Christian Student Fel-
lowship 603166000; Church of
Christ 601831000; Church of God
Prophecy 600866000; Church of
God Prophecy 600866050; Church
of Jesus Christ of Latter-day
Saints, The 600117000; Church of
the Nazarene - Kearney
605931000; Corpus Christi Carmel-
ites/Mount Carmel Home
602980000; Congregational Church
of Christ 40201000; Countryside
Christian Church 604278000; Dio-
cese of Grand Island 602458000;
Diocese of Grand Island
02459000; Diocese of Grand Island
604535000; Diocese of Grand Is-
land 604537000; E U B Church
420128100; Evangelical Wesleyan
Church 600981100; Faith Baptist
Church 604891000; Faith United
Church 640202000; Faith United
Church 640292000; Faith United
Church 640370000; Faith United
Church 640545000; Faith United
Methodist Church 600894000;
Faith United Methodist Church
600901000; Family of Christ Lu-
theran Church 603110000; Family
of Christ Lutheran Church
601872004 Thru 601872008; First
Baptist Church of Kearney
604242000; First Christian Church
480333000; First Christian Church
480394000; First Evangelical Lu-
theran Church 603892000; First
Evangelical Lutheran Church
605872000; First Evangelical Lu-
theran Church 605889000; First
Presbyterian Church 606534747;
First United Methodist Church
480332000; First United Methodist
Church of Kearney, NE 602690000;
First United Methodist Church of
Kearney, NE 605229000; First
United Methodist Church of Kear-
ney, NE 605830685; Gibbon Bap-
tist Church 640064000; Gibbon
Baptist Church 640459000; God's
Missionary Church, Inc 160142010;
Good Shepherd Evangelical Lu-
theran Church 602479010; Grace
Fellowship, Inc 600130200; Grace
Lutheran Church 100220000;
Grace Lutheran Church
100222000; Havens Chapel UMC
360148000; Holy Cross Lutheran
Church 603689000; Holy Cross
Lutheran Church 603696000; Hope
Evangelical Free Church
605299000; Iglesia Del Dios Vivo
Columna Y Apoyo De La Verdad La
Luz Del Mundo 601681000; Iglesia
Del Dios Vivo Columna Y Apoyo De
La Verdad La Luz Del Mundo
601775000; Iglesia Evangelica Pen-
tecostes Rendencion Eterna
640002102; Immaculate Concep-
tion Church 480050000; Immacu-
late Conception Church
480233000; International Church of
the Foursquare Gospel 604189000;
Kansas-Nebraska Association of
Seventh-day Adventists
604074000; Kearney Church of
Christ 605400000; Kearney Church
of Christ 605416000; Kearney Con-
gregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
604240044; Kearney Evangelical
Free Church 606534500; Living
Faith Fellowship of Kearney
603873000; Methodist Church
40121000; Methodist Church
40183100; Methodist Church
40421000; Miller United Methodist
Church 180118000; Movimiento
Pena De Horeb, Inc De Puerto Rico
680073000; Nebraska District of
the Lutheran Church - Missouri
Synod 603742000; Nebraska Lu-
theran Campus Ministry
604534000; New Life Assembly
580153200; Open Door Fellowship 640115000; Our Lady of Lourdes
Catholic Church 40042000; Our
Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
40135000; Our Lady of Lourdes
Catholic Church 40143000; Our
Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
40151000; Pleasanton Evangelical
Free Church 120020101; Pleasan-
ton United Methodist Church
120094000; Pleasanton United
Methodist Church 120216050;
Prince of Peace Church
560330100; Prince of Peace
Church 602727000; Riverdale
Christian Church 540049000; Riv-
erdale Christian Church
540050000; Sacred Heart Church
of Shelton 680197000; Salvation
Army, The 606175000; Shelton
United Methodist Church
680286000; Spirit of Life
580157205; St. George Orthodox
Church 600968000; St. George Or-
thodox Church 600969000; St.
George Orthodox Church
600971000; St. George Orthodox
Church 600972000; St. George Or-
thodox Church 600973000; St.
James Church of Kearney
601284000; St. James Church of
Kearney 601285000; St. James
Church of Kearney 602357000; St.
James Church of Kearney
602501000; St. James Church of
Kearney 604107100; St. James
Church of Kearney 604123000; St.
James Church of Kearney
604140000; St. John Capistran
Church 420084000; St. Lukes Epis-
copal Church 600237000; St. Mar-
y's Church 120005000; St. Mary's
Church 120030000; St. Mary's
Church 120258000; St Paul Lu-
theran Church 680365000; Summit
Church 606407001; Trinity Lu-
theran Church 420075000; Trinity
Lutheran Church 420076000; Trin-
ity Presbyterian Church
602066800; United Campus Minis-
try at University of NE Kearney, Inc
604680000; United Campus Minis-
try at University of NE Kearney, Inc 604681000; Zion Evangelical Lu-
theran Church 300166010; Zion
Lutheran Church 605352000; Zion
Lutheran Church 606071000; Am-
bry Club 605427100; American Le-
gion 351 (Orval Greeley Miller)
180075000; American Red Cross
606534734; Autumn Village, Inc
602487035; Bethesda Foundation
606019500; Buffalo County Ag As-
sociation 600009000; Buffalo
County Ag Association 600014000;
Buffalo County Ag Association
602095000; Buffalo County Ag As-
sociation 602096000; Buffalo
County Historial Society
603786157; CHI Health
601892000; CHI Health
601995000; CHI Health
602089083; CHI Health
602478095; CHI Health
602479000; CHI Health
602479007; CHI Health
602479008; CHI Health
602502000; CHI Health
605043245; CHI Health
605741000; CHI Health
605779000; CHI Health
605783000; CHI Health
605787000; Christian Heritage
Children's Home 560006016;
Christians for Christian Education,
Inc 560330025; Community Action
Partnership of Mid-NE 601211100;
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-NE 605082000; Community
Action Partnership of Mid-NE
605082100; Community Action
Partnership of Mid-NE 605272000;
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-NE 605273000; Community
Action Partnership of Mid-NE
605327000; Community Action
Partnership of Mid-NE 605330000;
Crossroads Center, Inc 602486876;
Crossroads Center, Inc
602486877; Crossroads Center, Inc
602487510; Elm Creek Community
Club 480330000; Evangelical Lu-
theran Good Samaritan Society
603786510; Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society
604118000; Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society
605043210; Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society
605043300; Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society
605043303; Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society
605043304; Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society
605086000; Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society
605332502; Fort Kearney Aerie
2722 610173010; Girl Scouts
Spirit of Nebraska 603763102;
Good Samaritan Society Evangeli-
cal Lutheran 40033000; Goodwill
Industries of Greater NE Inc
606534802; Great Platte River Rd
Memorial Foundation 608002050;
Great Platte River Rd Memorial
Foundation 608002051; Greater
Nebraska Independent Housing Inc 602056000; Historial Society of Ra-
venna 40337000; Kearney Area An-
imal Shelter 603787020; Kearney
Area Children's Museum
603907200; Kearney Area Habitat
for Humanity 600675000; Kearney
Community Theatre 603561000;
Kearney Elks Lodge #984
620356200; Kearney Family Young
Men's Christian Association
606534670; Kearney Good Samari-
tan Housing, Inc 605332511; Kear-
ney Jubilee Center 605425000;
Knights of Columbus/CMO, Inc
600636010; Marsha E Fangmeyer,
Trustee 604807000; Masonic Tem-
ple Association 610009000;
Mid-Nebraska Foundation, Inc
602100000; Mid-Nebraska
Foundation, Inc 605841652;
Mid-Nebraska Foundation, Inc
605841666; Midwest District of the
Evangelical Free Church of America 602966000; Mother Hull Home, Inc
600287000; Mother Hull Home, Inc
610060000; National Audobon So-
ciety, Inc 720145001; Nebraska Art
Collection Foundation 605338100;
Nebraska Association of Develop-
mental Housing 603142200; Ne-
braska Firefighters Museum &
Education Center 608002024; Ne-
braska Youth Camp 620269000;
Platte River Whooping Crane Main-
tenance Trust, Inc 700167000;
Platte River Whooping Crane Main-
tenance Trust, Inc 720021000;
Platte River Whooping Crane Main-
tenance Trust, Inc 720022100;
Press On Ministries 601117005;
Residential Assistance to Families
in Transition (RAFT) 602564000;
Salvation Army, The 600852000;
Shelton American Legion Post 297
680082000; South Central Behav-
ioral Services 601472101; South
Central Behavioral Services
601472105; University of Nebraska
Foundation 602032000; VFW Post
759 610040010; VSL Kearney, LLC 580002900; Women's Club of
Kearney 601374000; Wood River
Valley Historical Society
680078010; Yanney Heritage Park
Foundation 606540002
Personal Property Only
Alzheimers Association, Buffalo
County Community Health Part-
ners, Children's Physicians, Col-
lage Center, Educationquest
Foundation, Family Advocacy Net-
work, Father Flanagan's Boys'
Home, HelpCare Clinic, Nebraska
AIDS Project, Todd Becker
Foundation, World Theatre
Foundation
County Assessor Skinner re-
quested to have the Family of
Christ Lutheran Church parcel
number 601872008 and Cross-
roads Center, Inc. parcel number
602486877 hearings reopened.
County Assessor had denied the
two parcels. Chairman McMullen
reopened the Permissive Exemp-
tion hearings to discuss the proper-
ties with representatives from the
organizations and the County As-
sessor. Chairman McMullen
closed these two hearings at 11:00
A.M.
Family of Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor John Gosswein answered
questions concerning the Exempt
Application. Moved by Klein and
seconded by Kouba to approve the
application filed by Family of Christ
Lutheran Church on parcel number
601872008 as 50% Exempt and
50% Non-Exempt. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Crossroads Center Executive Di-
rector Jerry Bumgardner answered
questions concerning the Exempt
Application. Moved by Higgins and
seconded by Loeffelholz to deny
the application filed by Crossroads
Center, Inc. on parcel number
602486877. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 11:02 A.M.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
following February 2020 vendor
claims submitted by the County
Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
GENERAL FUND
A & D TECHNICAL SUPPLY E
200.00; ADVANCED CORREC-
TIONAL HEALTH MC 7,967.85;
ALL CITY GARAGE DOOR S
1,570.00; ALL MAKES AUTO SU
778.01; MANDI J AMY RE 45.00;
APPLE MARKET SU 66.56; ATS S
1,739.43; AUTO VALUE PARTS
SU 71.97; MICHAEL W BALDWIN
S 690.00; BAMFORD INC S
1,577.48; BRAD W BIGELOW S
150.00; BLUE360 MEDIA E
1,099.90; BOB BARKER COM-
PANY SU 271.00; BONCZYNSKI
HALL, CAROL RT 210.00; BOYS
TOWN E 1,482.81; BRAD RODG-
ERS MD FAMILY PRACTICE MC
37.11; JONATHAN R BRANDT S
7,002.50; CHARLES BREWSTER S
5,550.00; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE 18.22; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER, LLC S 13,713.70;
BSBB, LLP RT 250.00; BUFFALO
CO ATTORNEY E 750.00; BUF-
FALO CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE E
387.82; BUFFALO CO CLERK E
906.50; BUFFALO CO COMMU-
NITY PARTNERS E 1,293.85; BUF-
FALO CO COURT E 4,719.05;
BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E
4,105.65; BUILDERS WARE-
HOUSE SU 143.93; MICHAEL D
CARPER S 1,546.80; RYAN C
CARSON RE 45.00; CENTER FOR
PSYCHOLOGICAL SVC E
1,657.50; CENTRAL NE CO AS-
SESSOR ASSOC E 20.00; CEN-
TRAL NE CREMATION E 450.00;
CENTRAL NE REPORTING E
2,820.59; CHARLESWORTH CON-
SULTING AP 909.00; CHARM-TEX
SU 3,235.20; CHARTER COMMU-
NICATIONS U 465.54; CHARTER
COMMUNICATIONS U 230.92;
JENNIFER CHURCH RE 86.17;
CIOX HEALTH E 20.00; CITY OF
KEARNEY U 3,527.45; CITY OF
KEARNEY AP 93,600.54; CLAY CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 36.55;
CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E
1,995.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT
COURT E 465.00; CLIA LABORA-
TORY E 180.00; COMFY BOWL RT
100.00; COMPASS FAMILY SUP-
PORT E 916.50; CONSOLIDATED
MANAGEMENT S 25,877.12;
CONSTRUCTION RENTAL RT
447.95; CONTEMPORARY OB-
STETRICS MC 800.59; PATRICIA
COOK RT 210.00; COPYCAT
PRINTING SU 521.15; CAROLINE
COTE RE 45.00; COUNTRY PART-
NERS F 517.50; KATHRYN CROSS
E 20.00; CULLIGAN SU 913.55;
DAN'S SANITATION E 15.00; DAS
ST ACCTG-CENTRAL FINANCE S 41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL FINANCE S 1,280.00;
DAWSON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE
E 7.81; DAWSON PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT U 4,216.27; DAMON
DEEDS RE 45.00; DEERE & CO EQ
3,896.97; DESIGNER CRAFT
WOODWORKING S 873.00; DE-
WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW
S 3,616.99; DRIVERS LICENSE
GUIDE SU 29.95; BRANDON J.
DUGAN RE 15.18; EAKES SU
9,223.84; MIRANDA EARNEST RE
408.85; SHAWN EATHERTON RE
45.00; ECKHOUT, INETT MARIE
RT 330.00; EDUCATIONAL SERV-
ICE UNIT NO 10 AP 19,226.67;
EGAN SUPPLY SU 2,111.87;
ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS E
2,185.00; ELN, LLC RT 580.00;
ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC S 495.75;
ESCHAT E 73.12; EUSTIS BODY
SHOP S 100.00; FANGMEYER
ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 813.60;
FARMERS AND MERCHANTS
BANK E 65.00; FARMERS COOP F
859.71; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;
KARI FISK RE 45.00; FRONTIER U
10,329.49; FYE LAW S 9,014.35;
GALLS, LLC SU 340.77; BENJA-
MIN GILLMING E 43.92; GLOBAL
EQUIPMENT S 502.75; GLOBAL
TEL*LINK CORP E 409.75; GREAT
PLAINS DENTAL MC 1,046.52;
AUDREY HAKE E 75.20; HALL CO
COURT, DISTRICT NINE E 26.25;
HALL CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
48.57; HAMILTON CO SHERIFF'S
DEPT E 19.22; HARRINGTON,
JACQUELINE R E 100.00; ADRI-
ENNE HAUBOLD E 72.90; AN-
DREW W HOFFMEISTER RE
45.00; HOLMES PLUMBING S
2,917.27; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-
BRIDE & KUHL E 275.00; LISA R
HUERTA RE 45.00; INTERNA-
TIONAL ASSOCIATION OF
CHIEFS E 570.00; INDIAN
SPRINGS MANUFACTURING SU
6,332.16; INTELLICOM COM-
PUTER E 406.00; JACK'S UNI-
FORMS SU 821.83; JIM JACOBS
RE 21.51; JACOBSEN ORR LAW
S 6,727.55; JURY EDUCATION E
40.00; JODY JOHNSON E 67.15;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY S 951.30;
JUSTICE WORKS E 304.00;
KEARNEY HUB A 2,151.05;
KEARNEY HUB E 396.55; NICK
KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C
KNAPP S 717.50; JEAN KNEESE R
19.00; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-
NESS SOLUTIONS AP 2,798.14;
KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-
NANCE A P 2,781.84; DOUG KRA-
MER RE 45.00; KRONOS AP
1,238.45; KUCERA PAINTING S
1,995.00; LANCASTER CO SHER-
IFF E 140.50; LAWSON PROD-
UCTS SU 139.20; DR MICHAEL
LAWSON S 150.00; PATRICK LEE
RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK E
25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ,
PC S 3,936.38; LINCOLN CO
SHERIFF E 18.00; STEPHEN G
LOWE S 1,798.75; LYNN'S RE-
PAIR S 210.36; LYON FAMILY
DENTISTRY MC 239.00;
MAILFINANCE E 213.60; JOHN
MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN
RE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE
E 191.74; SHARON MAULER RE
45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER
REPORTING E 729.00; ANGELA
MCILNAY RE 36.23; MICHAEL
MEFFERD RE 45.00; JOHN C
MEIDLINGER, PH.D E 69.12; MEN-
ARDS SU 4,671.91; MICROFILM
IMAGING E 682.00; MIDWAY
CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP S
2,709.81; MIDWEST CONNECT E
13,349.66; MIDWEST SERVICE
SU 24.35; MIPS AP 4,163.57;
MIRROR IMAGE CAR E 152.24;
MISKO SPORTS SU 175.00; TIM
MONINGER RE 22.89; JERAD
MURPHY RE 22.77; CENTRAL NE
DIST CO OFFICIALS E 440.00; NE
DEPT OF REVENUE, PROP AS-
SESS DIV E 850.00; NE CENTRAL
TELEPHONE U 331.88; NE
HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES E
558.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-
SIC E 2,833.00; NE JUVENILE
JUSTICE ASSOCIATION E 560.00;
NE LAW ENFORCEMENT E
104.00; NE PUBLIC POWER DIST
U 1,686.07; NE PUBLIC POWER
DIST U 12,718.46; NE SECRE-
TARY OF STATE E 30.00; NE
STATE BAR ASSOCIATION E
160.00; NEBRASKA.GOV E 115.00;
NEBRASKALINK HOLDINGS U
615.00; KRISTI NEWMAN RE
52.44; NORTHWESTERN ENERGY
F 5,803.32; OFFICE NET SU
116.10; OVERHEAD DOOR CO E
97.30; PAUL PAPE E 20.00; PA-
PER TIGER SHREDDING E 763.88;
PAULY JAIL BUILDING CO S
2,950.00; CHRISSY PEARD E
67.15; NATE PEARSON RE 45.00;
PELL REPORTING E 254.95;
PHELPS CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
18.50; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-
NICATIONS S 233.56; PRAIRIE
VIEW APARTMENTS RT 417.00;
PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES
MC 270.00; CINDY PYLE E 20.00;
QUILL CORP SU 493.69; KANE M
RAMSEY RE 45.00; ILENE RICH-
ARDSON R 14.00; RYAN
SAALFELD RE 45.00; KIRK SCOTT
RE 45.00; SECURITY TRANSPORT
SVC E 931.50; DAVID SESNA RE
25.00; SHREDDING SOLUTIONS E
45.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC RT
1,000.00; SOLID WASTE AGENCY
E 9.40; WENDY SPENCER RE
25.00; STAMM ROMERO & AS-
SOC S 11,471.25; THOMAS S.
STEWART S 4,380.00; STON-
ERIDGE APARTMENTS RT 250.00;
STRATEGIC PSYCHOLOGICAL E
2,707.50; SUPERIOR PRINTING
SU 141.80; MICHAEL J SYNEK S
994.50; LOCKMOBILE S 12.25;
JAE THEIS E 220.10; THOMAS &
THOMAS COURT REPORTING E
182.30; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 422.58; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 5,766.25; THOM-
SON REUTERS-WEST E 594.10;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
516.71; THURSTON HEATING S
270.55; TRUSTED RENTALS RT
250.00; TURNER BODY SHOP S
1,000.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-
DERSON S 1,406.25; TYE &
ROWLING, PC S 3,913.75; U S
POSTMASTER SU 622.80; U.S.
BANK E 15,552.03; KAMERAN
ULFERTS RE 45.93, ULTRA
BRIGHT LIGHTZ SU 251.98;
UNICO GROUP E 40.00; UNITED
LABORATORIES S 367.20; USDTL
E 300.00; USA COMMUNICATION
U 751.53; USPS - HASLER E
1,000.00; VALLEY VIEW MOBILE
HOME PARK RT 330.00; VERIZON
CONNECT NWF E 37.90; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,080.27; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,631.65; VILLAGE
AT KEARNEY RT 210.00; VILLAGE
OF ELM CREEK S 52.49; VILLAGE
OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE
UNIFORM SU 72.36; VOIGT LAW S 525.00; WALDINGER CORP S
11,520.26; WATCHGUARD VIDEO
EQ 372.00; WELLS FARGO E
51.09; WELLS FARGO E 509.03;
WELLS FARGO E 620.77; WHOLE-
NESS HEALING CENTER E 905.20;
WILLIAMS CLEANERS S 104.35;
MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00; JA-
SON WOZNIAK RE 45.00; WPCI E
47.50; YORK CO SHERIFF E 21.00;
MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;
KEN YOUNT RE 35.54; ERIC
ZIKMUND RE 45.00
ROAD FUND
ACE HARDWARE S 23.99; ALL
MAKES AUTO SU 344.43; AUSSIE
HYDRAULICS S 558.88; ARNOLD
MOTOR SUPPLY SU 1,882.09;
CLARENCE BERGT S 750.00;
BLESSING, LLC E 45,379.12;
BOSSELMAN ENERGY SU
530.38; BUFFALO CO CLERK E
153.50; CARQUEST AUTO S
1,283.87; CENTRAL AG SU 467.70;
CFP-C-T F 27.22; CLIPPER PUB-
LISH A 38.00; COMFY BOWL RT
85.00; COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL
S 53.06; CULLIGAN SU 31.00;
CUMMINS SALES SU 304.95; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G
20,119.40; FARMERS CO-OP F
241.50; FASTENAL CO SU 46.15;
FLEETPRIDE EQ 3,320.00; FRIE-
SEN CHEVROLET S 144.97; GAR-
RETT TIRES S 9,864.18; INLAND
TRUCK PARTS S 5,430.14; KEAR-
NEY HUB A 303.87; KELLY SUP-
PLY S 137.05; KIMBALL MID-
WEST SU 67.92; LAWSON PROD-
UCTS E 10,023.78; LCL TRUCK
EQUIPMENT SU 215.29; LIGHT
AND SIREN SU 200.00; MARLATT
MACHINE SU 922.52; MASTERS
TRUE VALUE SU 53.70; MATHE-
SON TRI-GAS SU 17.28; MEN-
ARDS SU 417.87; MICHAEL TODD
& CO EQ 5,432.40; MID NE AG-
GREGATE G 22,451.87;
MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH
CHEMICAL SU 98.64; MIDLANDS
CONTRACTING S 1,500.00; MID-
WEST SERVICE SU 6,346.63;
MILLER & ASSOCIATES E 803.10;
CENTRAL NE DIST CO OFFICIALS
E 120.00; NE ASSN CO ENG, HWY
SUPER & SURVEY E 210.00; NE
TRUCK CENTER S 139.86; NEW-
MAN TRAFFIC SIGNS SU 96.45;
NMC, INC SU 9,784.89; NORTH-
ERN SAFETY CO SU 69.65; OAK
CREEK ENGINEERING E
18,305.00; EDWARD ORLANDO
RE 125.00; POWERPLAN-MU-
RPHY TRACTOR SU 6,846.93;
ROADRUNNER TIRE S 360.00;
SAFELITE FULFILLMENT S
300.00; SAFETY KLEEN SU
2,814.74; SAHLING KENWORTH S
196.97; SUNBELT RENTALS RT
609.11; TRUCK CENTER CO S
480.15; U.S. BANK E 3,141.08;
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD SU
59.33; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU
16.39; WPCI MC 51.50
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
48,449.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
48,449.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION
MIPS AP 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MC 294,799.94
VETERANS RELIEF FUND
CO VETERANS AID FUND E
2,092.56
DRUG FORFEITURES
KEARNEY POLICE DEPT E
13,596.93; U.S. BANK E 11,340.28;
WELLS FARGO E 3,850.00
DISASTER FUND
WILKE CONTRACTING E
24,716.25
WEED DISTRICT
SHARE CORP SU 93.71; U.S.
BANK E 80.00
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK U 1,986.21;
CENTURYLINK U 1,046.75; FRON-
TIER U 1,519.50; FRONTIER COM-
MUNICATIONS U 264.08; LAN-
GUAGE LINE SERVICES U 18.04;
NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE U
109.99; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-
NICATIONS S 1,417.67
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 11:03 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 10,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.
Corporate Name:
Tri-City Village, Inc.
Registered Office:
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent:
Heather Santiago
The corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-
tion Act, including providing help to
individuals with shelter and pro-
gramming during their transforma-
tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.
The Corporation is a Nonprofit
Corporation and will not have
members.
Heather Santiago
Incorporator
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared by:
Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451
Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.
724 West Koenig Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
T: (308) 675-4035
F: (308) 675-4038
E: mitchell.stehlik
@stehliklawfirm.com
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
USA COMPANIES II, INC.
Notice is given that USA Compa-
nies II, Inc. has been dissolved as
of February 24, 2020. Christian M.
Hilliard, President, has been re-
sponsible for winding up and liqui-
dating the business and affairs of
the Corporation. The Corporation
currently has no assets or liabilities.
USA Companies II, Inc.
Christian M. Hilliard, President
ZNEZ M2,9,16