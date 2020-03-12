 

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

MARCH 2020

 

AAA The Auto Club Group Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $27.10;

Aaron Dueker Professional Ser-

vices $160.00; Abigail Fong Sup-

plies $10.00; Accu Cut Systems

Supplies $228.00; Adriana VanPelt

Travel $41.95; Advanced Bionics,

LLC Supplies $874.00; All City Gar-

age Door LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $2,312.00; All

Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts

$780.50; Almquist Maltzahn

Galawa Luth Professional Services

$769.50; Almquist Maltzahn

Galawa Luth Medical Reim-

bursement $ -; Alpha Rehabilitation

Pupil Services $720.93; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies

$11,661.33; Amplify Education Inc

Textbooks Consumables $156.35;

Amy Otto Travel $47.89; Amy Otto

Travel $69.66; Amy Springer Travel

$33.12; Amy Springer Travel

$34.39; Amy Walters Travel $9.60;

Angela F Runnells Professional

Services $60.00; Apple Inc Tech-

nologyRelated Hardware $472.95;

Apple Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $897.00; Apple Inc Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $598.00; Apple Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure $19.00;

Apple Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $299.00; Apple Market Food

$448.86; Arnold Motor Supply Tires

and Parts $9.15; Ashlee Glaser

Professional Services $320.00;

Ashlee Glaser Professional Ser-

vices $60.00; Ashlee Glaser Profes-

sional Services $160.00; Ashlee

Glaser Professional Services

$160.00; Ask Supply Co Supplies

$502.50; Aspen Luebbe Profes-

sional Services $105.00; Aspen

Luebbe Professional Services

$225.00; AUCA Chicago Lockbox

Uniforms $956.92; Austin Jacobsen

Professional Services $50.00; Aus-

tin Stiers Professional Services

$135.00; Awards Unlimited Sup-

plies $176.89; Ben Klein Profes-

sional Services $75.00; Benjamin

Dillon Professional Services

$220.00; Benjamin Dillon Profes-

sional Services $60.00; Benjamin

Dillon Professional Services

$220.00; Benjamin Dillon Profes-

sional Services $160.00; Best

Western Plus Lincoln Inn & Suites

Travel $665.21; Big Apple Fun Cen-

ter Supplies $24.00; Bimbo Baker-

ies USA Food $4,307.92; Black

Hills Energy Natural Gas $883.52;

Black Hills Energy Natural Gas

$1.86; BluePath Finance FC LLC

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $40,817.85; Bosselman En-

ergy Inc Vehicle Gasoline $255.97;

Brady Lollman Professional Ser-

vices $294.00; Brandon Arens Pro-

fessional Services $160.00; Bran-

don Cool Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $1,503.47; Brent Grabill Pro-

fessional Services $212.00; Brian A

Grupe Professional Services

$78.00; Brian Graham Travel

$217.97; Brian Soulliere Profes-

sional Services $160.00; Brodart

Co Supplies $208.20; Bryce Abbey

Professional Services $140.00; BS

& K Signs, Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $300.00; Builders HowTo

Warehouse Supplies $187.20;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Sup-

plies $164.13; Builders HowTo

Warehouse Supplies $19.45; Build-

ers HowTo Warehouse Miscella-

neous Expenditure $2,282.51; Cara

Carranza Travel $13.11; Carol Ken-

ton Travel $39.10; Carol Kenton

Travel $43.47; Carolina Biological

Supply Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,029.56; Carquest Auto Parts

Stores Vehicle Gasoline $840.13;

Carson Holliday Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $400.00; Carter Siebke

Supplies $22.00; CashWa Distrib-

uting Food $85,060.63; Cassandra

Spivey Miscellaneous Expenditure

$43.75; CDW Government Inc Fur-

niture and Fixtures $165.56; CED/-

American Electric Supplies $3.92;

Central Hydraulic Syst & Equip Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$108.00; Central Hydraulic Syst &

Equip Tires and Parts $345.00;

Central Hydraulic Syst & Equip Ti-

res and Parts $13.50; Central Res-

taurant Products Furniture and Fix-

tures $2,599.00; Chance Waggoner

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$375.00; Charter Communications

Supplies $26.36; Charter Commu-

nications Other Communication

$4,855.02; Charter Communica-

tions Other Communication $13.18;

Charter Communications Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $7.91; Char-

twellsGrand Island Miscellaneous

Expenditure $503.50; Chesterman

Co. Supplies $2,462.10; Ches-

terman Co. Food $4,748.00; Chris

Mroczek Professional Services

$120.00; Christopher D Wright Pro-

fessional Services $160.00; Cindy

Pawloski Travel $36.69; Circle D

Boot & Saddle Repair Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $131.00; City Of

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $42.25; City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline $10,762.49;

City of Kearney School Resource

Office Security Officer $5,209.36;

City of KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer

Dept Garbage $6,123.06; Claire

Stanton Professional Services

$75.00; Class Act Miscellaneous

Expenditure $350.00; CNA Surety

Dues and Fees $40.00; Cochlear

Americas Supplies $410.00; Comfy

Bowl Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $75.00; Community Products

LLC Supplies $4,008.00; COMPan-

ion Corporation Technology Soft-

ware $500.00; Complete Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$495.00; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $73.65;

Copycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $357.30; Cornhusker

Cleaning Supply. Supplies $226.02;

Country Meats Supplies $89.00;

CPI Supplies $4,700.00; Creighton

Ross Professional Services

$125.00; Creighton Ross Profes-

sional Services $125.00; Crete

High School Dues and Fees

$240.00; Culligan Of Kearney Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$799.74; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $30.06;

Cummins Central Power LLC Ve-

hicle Repair $955.07; Damon Day

Professional Services $55.00; Dan-

iel Chandler Professional Services

$60.00; Danielle Burkett Profes-

sional Services $75.00; Dan's Sani-

tation Inc Garbage $122.74; Dan's

Sanitation Inc Garbage $0.26; DAS

State Accounting Central Finance

Purchased Service Telephone

$229.32; David Humphrey Profes-

sional Services $120.00; David

Humphrey Professional Services

$120.00; Dawson Public Power

District Electricity $607.11; Deb

Baumgartner Travel $36.80;

Delvie's Plastics Inc Supplies

$310.00; Demco Inc Furniture and

Fixtures $154.06; Derek Luke Pro-

fessional Services $120.00; Derek

Luke Professional Services $

120.00; Desiree John Travel

$63.14; Desiree John Travel

$16.91; Desiree John Travel

$90.50; DHHS Licensure Unit Pro-

fessional Services $280.00; DHHS

Drinking Water Professional Ser-

vices $40.00; Diamond Vogel Paint

Center Supplies $1,262.66;

Dmilaco Sports Fashions Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $12.00; Doug-

las L Stevenson Professional Ser-

vices $78.00; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,163.60; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $2,032.66; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $320.94; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $155.59;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$357.48; Eakes Office Solutions

Furniture and Fixtures $699.30;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$237.42; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $123.01; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $197.82; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $62.22;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$278.78; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $257.18; Ecolab Supplies

$330.00; Ed Sughroue Professional

Services $160.00; Eileen's Colossal

Cookies Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $116.60; Electronic Sound Inc

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$800.10; Eli O'Dey Professional

Services $105.00; Eli O'Dey Pro-

fessional Services $155.00; Eliza-

beth Groneweg Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $29.00; Elsmore Swim

Shop Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,624.25; Elsmore Swim Shop

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$831.95; Emily Koski Travel $11.67;

ESU 10 Sped Tuition/Agencies

$4,205.83; Farmers Union Coop

Assn Supplies $52.80; Follett

School Solutions Inc Technology

Software $5,764.50; Follett School

Solutions Inc Technology Software

$2,305.80; Follett School Solutions

Inc Instructional Materials

$9,914.71; Follett School Solutions

Inc Library Referances $1,465.28;

Follett School Solutions Inc Library

Referances $572.59; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library Referances

$124.05; Follett School Solutions

Inc Periodicals $183.92; Follett

School Solutions Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $176.76; Frontier Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$1,779.87; Full Spectrum Laser

Supplies $300.00; Fun Express

LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure

$82.54; Garrett Tires & Treads Ve-

hicle Repair $78.55; Gary Stubbs

Professional Services $55.00; Gen-

eral Parts LLC Supplies $286.10;

Grainger Supplies $35.68; Great

Minds LLC Textbooks Consuma-

bles $139.10; Gregory Benson Pro-

fessional Services $120.00; Harco

Athletic Reconditioning Inc Sup-

plies $1,205.00; Hawkins Inc Sup-

plies $1,486.80; Heidy Boteo Pro-

fessional Services $75.00; Hei-

nemann Supplies $ 12,952.10;

Hiland Dairy Foods Food

$20,644.60; Hobart Sales & Service

E.F. Incorporated Repairs & Main-

tenance Services $1,057.84; Hobby

Lobby Stores Inc Supplies $857.41;

Holmes Plumbing & Htg Supplies

$278.69; Hometown Leasing Rent-

als of Equipment and Vehicles

$9,343.89; Hope Schwartz Profes-

sional Services $60.00; Hope

Schwartz Professional Services

$60.00; HOSA Future Health Pro-

fessionals Dues and Fees $20.00;

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Pub-

lishing Co. Textbooks Minor Adop-

tions $5,324.32; Hudl Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $600.00; Hydronic

Energy Inc Supplies $288.75;

HyVee Accounts Receivable Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $680.49;

Integrated Security Solutions LLC

Professional Services $6,040.00;

Intellicom Professional Services

$3,467.00; J W Pepper & Son Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure $43.99;

Jack Lederman Co Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure $269.65; Janelle

Pittz Professional Services $75.00;

Jason Mundorf Travel $1,430.25;

Jaylene Bayshore Miscellaneous

Expenditure $30.40; Jeana Peter-

son Travel $98.73; Jesse Florang

Travel $100.45; Jodi Richards Mile-

age Paid to Parents $1,920.32;

Johnstone Supply Supplies

$933.22; Jon Beggs Professional

Services $160.00; Jones School

Supply Company Supplies $23.22;

Jordan Wong Professional Services

$60.00; Jostens Publishing Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $2,019.65;

Kamron Ficken Professional Ser-

vices $142.00; Kassi Richards Pro-

fessional Services $75.00; Kate

Murphy Travel $60.32; Kathe Cox

Miscellaneous Expenditure $9.44;

Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies

$14.96; Kearney Ag & Auto Repair

Inc Vehicle Repair $749.60; Kear-

ney Hub Advertising $1,057.69;

Kearney Pub SchFoundation Pro-

fessional Services $18,872.25;

Kearney Pub SchFoundation Pro

fessional Services $13,567.70;

Kearney Tire & Auto Service Co Ve-

hicle Repair $2,598.23; Kearney

Winlectric Co Supplies $201.02;

Kearney Winnelson Supplies

$2,631.44; Keith Koupal Profes-

sional Services $110.00; Kelli Ur-

banek Travel $44.62; Kelly Melson

Travel $210.00; Kelly Supply Co

Supplies $889.49; Ken Mar Profes-

sional Services $160.00; Kent Ed-

wards Travel $1,683.52; KEVA

Planks Education Furniture and

Fixtures $275.00; Kevin Madsen

Travel $209.30; Kevin Mar Profes-

sional Services $160.00; Kim

Humphrey Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $192.61; KPS Foundation Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $940.47;

Kristie Arnold Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $48.49; Krystal Reynolds

Travel $42.08; Kyle Heilbrun Travel

$46.00; Lakeshore Lrng Materials

Supplies $2,100.37; Laminator.com

Inc Supplies $583.72; Lance Fuller

Travel $171.35; Landon Farne Pro-

fessional Services $125.00; Landon

Furne Professional Services

$125.00; Lanette Puccini Profes-

sional Services $100.00; Lawson

Products Inc Supplies $391.74;

Learning AZ Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $2,645.36; Leisa

McConnell Travel $155.20; Leisa

McConnell Travel $132.60; Lena

Schlegelmilch Professional Ser-

vices $60.00; Lena Schlegelmilch

Professional Services $60.00; Lib-

erty Hardwoods Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $4,008.00; Lincoln

East High School Dues and Fees

$184.00; Lincoln Marriott Corn-

husker Hotel Transportation

Charges $216.00; Lincoln Marriott

Cornhusker Hotel Miscellaneous

Expenditure $809.38; Lincoln North

Star High School Dues and Fees

$224.00; Lincoln Northeast High

School Dues and Fees $216.00;

Lips Printing Service Miscellaneous

Expenditure $64.06; Lisa Miller

Miscellaneous Expenditure $65.32;

Lori Keller Travel $19.38; Lori

McCollough Travel $3.73; Luke

Garringer Supplies $62.52; Mak-

erBot Industries LLC Furniture and

Fixtures $151.50; Mandy Farber

Travel $23.63; Maredy Candy Co

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$349.20; Mark Johnson Supplies

$87.28; Martin Kracl Professional

Services $125.00; Martin Kracl Pro-

fessional Services $125.00; Martin

Kracl Professional Services

$335.00; Master's Transportation

Tires and Parts $137.10; Masters

True Value Supplies $119.21;

Matheson Linweld Supplies

$866.57; Maverick Industries Inc

Professional Services $909.50;

Mead Lumber Kearney Miscella-

neous Expenditure $7,133.45; Me-

gan Schmidt Professional Services

$70.00; Megan Schmidt Travel

$211.60; Megan Schmidt Travel

$47.74; Melisa Dobish Travel

$340.31; Menards Kearney Sup-

plies $1,827.34; Metal Doors &

Hardware Co Supplies $360.00;

Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food $4,780.20; Mi-

chelle Arehart Travel $74.75; Mi-

chelle Bombeck Professional Ser-

vices $60.00; MidNebraska Aggre-

gate Snow Removal Supplies

$139.05; Midway Chevrolet Tires

and Parts $518.71; Midwest Con-

nect Postage $1,577.29; Mindi

Heese Travel $14.72; Miranda Jen-

kins Professional Services $60.00;

Miranda Jenkins Professional Ser-

vices $60.00; Miranda Jenkins Pro-

fessional Services $60.00; Mitch

Olson Travel $15.24; Monte

Kratzenstein Professional Services

$125.00; Monte Kratzenstein Pro-

fessional Services $125.00; Monte

Kratzenstein Professional Services

$125.00; Morgan Bird Travel $3.75;

Morgan Bird Travel $18.72; Morgan

Bird Travel $14.96; Morris Press &

Office Supplies Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $47.00; Morris Press &

Office Supplies Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $997.85; Mosaic Pupil

Services $2,795.76; NACIA Dues

and Fees $15.00; NASBNE Associ-

ation of School Boards Dues and

Fees $8,187.00; Nathan Gustafson

Professional Services $125.00; Na-

than LeFeber Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $109.97; NCS Pearson

Inc Supplies $871.50;

NCSANebraska Council of School

Admin Dues and Fees $275.00; Ne-

braska Central Equipment Co Bus

Acquistion $101,180.25; Nebraska

Council of Economic Education

Travel $125.00; Nebraska FBLA

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,253.00; Nebraska FCCLA Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $150.00;

Nebraska FCCLA Dues and Fees

$591.00; Nebraska FCCLA Dues

and Fees $280.00; Nebraska Public

Power District Electricity

$66,235.84; Nebraska Public

Power District Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $254.67; Nebraska

Safety Center Dues and Fees

$350.00; Nebraska Safety Council

Inc Professional Services $400.00;

Northwestern Energy Natural Gas

$9,825.66; Novus Windshield Re-

pair Vehicle Repair $80.00; NSAA

Supplies $827.00; Office Depot Inc

Supplies $121.09; O'Keefe Elevator

Co Professional Services $816.40;

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquar-

ium Miscellaneous Expenditure

$120.00; Omaha Music Therapy

LLC Pupil Services $860.00;

Omaha World Herald Advertising

$3,900.00; One Source Profes-

sional Services $409.00; Paige

Garringer Travel $114.48; Pam

McKeag Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $22.95; Parents as Teachers

Professional Services $240.00; Pa-

tricia MahrtRoberts Professional

Services $500.00; Patrick

Bukowski Supplies $50.00; Peak

Interests LLC Food $3,457.50; PEP

CO, Inc. Professional Services

$1,470.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &

Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal

Services $819.00; Platte Valley

Auto Kearney Tires and Parts

$94.55; Platte Valley Communica-

tions Professional Services

$1,581.99; Platte Valley Laborato-

ries Professional Services $50.00;

Porter Trustin Carlson Co Furniture

and Fixtures $20,493.00; Power

Protection Products Inc Profes-

sional Services $6,105.00; Prairie

View Roofing & Development LLC

Roofs $2,883.74; Proquest LLC

Supplies $619.03; Quill Corporation

Supplies $614.80; Quill Corporation

Miscellaneous Expenditure $99.98;

Randall E Coil Professional Ser-

vices $76.00; Read Naturally Inc

Supplies $23.00; Reading with TLC

Supplies $1,032.13; Reading with

TLC Transportation Charges

$65.44; Realityworks Inc Supplies

$986.96; Region 12 American

Backflow Prevention Professional

Services $85.00; Region IV Ele-

mentary Principals Transportation

Charges $195.00; Renaissance

Learning Inc Supplies $5,090.00;

RevTrak Supplies $19.95; Rhonda

Moseley Travel $46.98; Richard

Buchmann Professional Services

$160.00; Ricky Trammell Profes-

sional Services $115.00; Riddell

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$535.68; Rochester 100 Inc Sup-

plies $540.00; RockIT Event Pros

LLP Miscellaneous Expenditure

$800.00; Rod Hartman Professional

Services $354.00; Roger

Zimbelman Professional Services

$55.00; Runza Southeast Supplies

$322.50; Rustic Patch Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $31.20; S & S

Worldwide Supplies $167.64; Safe-

lite Fulfillment IncSafelite Autogl

Vehicle Repair $397.97; Samantha

Louthan Professional Services

$75.00; Sara ChapmanGomez

Travel $105.51; Sara Halvorsen

Travel $42.21; Sara Koehler Travel

$44.33; Sara Langan Travel

$140.03; Sara Langan Travel

$346.78; Sarah Plonkey Travel

$2.76; Sayler Screenprinting Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,393.50;

Scholastic Book Fairs Supplies

$79.90; Scholastic Book Fairs Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,395.69;

Scholastic Book Fairs Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $166.12; Scholas-

tic Book Fairs Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $2,476.91; Scholastic

Book Fairs Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $177.56; Scholastic Inc. Sup-

plies $2,772.32; School Nutrition

Association Dues and Fees

$477.50; Scott Cafe Miscellaneous

Expenditure $456.00; Scott

Engberg Professional Services

$212.00; Scott McKelvey Profes-

sional Services $120.00; Scott

Watkins Professional Services

$55.00; Shanna Gillming Travel

$13.11; Shannon Bartels Travel

$89.70; Sherwood Forest Farms

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$7,047.50; Shredding Solutions

Miscellaneous Expenditure $45.00;

Sodexo, Inc & Affiliates Miscella-

neous Expenditure $309.98;

Sonova USA Inc Supplies

$1,979.99; SOS Portable Toilets,

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$240.00; SpartanNash Family

Fresh Supplies $98.80; Spracklin

Chiropractic Physicals $90.00;

Spracklin Chiropractic Physicals

$90.00; Springer Roofing, Inc.

Roofs $12,880.00; Stelling Brass &

Winds Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,375.75; Stelling Brass & Winds

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,320.25; Sterling Computers Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$162,322.58; Sue Higgins Travel

$330.79; Super Duper Publications

Supplies $279.84; Super Teacher

Worksheets Supplies $350.00;

SupplyWorks Supplies $6,043.91;

Tatum Vondra Professional Ser-

vices $130.00; Tatum Vondra Pro-

fessional Services $60.00; Teacher

Synergy Inc Supplies $171.23; Terri

Bruntz Professional Services

$75.00; Terry Anstine Professional

Services $196.00; The Filter Shop

Inc Supplies $433.63; The

Lockmobile Supplies $13.20; The

Lockmobile Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $11.00; The Trumpet Trader

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,200.00; The Violin Shop in Lin-

coln, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $753.90; Thomas Mattfield

Supplies $79.00; Thomas Mattfield

Travel $101.20; Tiffany Stoiber Pro-

fessional Services $60.00; Tim

O'Dey Professional Services

$364.00; TimeClock Plus LLC

DataProcessing and Coding Ser-

vices $8,194.50; Timothy S. Hig-

gins Professional Services $78.00;

Titan Energy Systems Inc. Repairs

& Maintenance Services $2,066.78;

Titan Machinery Vehicle Repair

$2,457.70; Todd Rosno Profes-

sional Services $212.00; Tori

Stofferson Travel $226.32; Tractor

Supply Co. Supplies $56.48; Travis

Moomey Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $100.00; Trisha Abels Travel

$23.92; Tyan Boyer Professional

Services $140.00; Tyler Technolo-

gies Inc Professional Services

$520.00; U.S. School Supply Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $165.65;

UNK College of Education Profes-

sional Services $2,000.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Sup-

plies $350.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$499.99; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $156.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$340.57; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees $582.00;

US Bank Cardmember Service

Supplies $55.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $14.99; US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services $1,400.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $325.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services $124.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$578.19; US Bank Cardmember

Service Professional Services

$62.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Professional Services

$1,120.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Driver License/Criminal

History $3.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$30.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $46.57; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $30.35; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $81.89; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$19.95; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $195.65; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$200.68; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$157.31; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$190.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,230.91; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$20.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

$20.74; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$118.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$280.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$50.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Professional Services

$417.39; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$297.00; US Foods Inc Food

$12,525.24; Vector Commissioning

Services, Inc Professional Services

$12,075.90; Verdis Group LLC Pro-

fessional Services $3,525.00;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $109.41; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $-; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $52.55;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $16.37; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.44; Verizon Wireless

Flat Salary Stipends $-; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $36.88; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$87.68; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.44;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.44; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.44; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.44; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.44;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $64.27; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.44; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$190.58; Walmart Community BRC

Supplies $863.73; Walmart Com-

munity BRC Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $2,611.65; WeVideo

Supplies $459.00; Willie Beamon

Professional Services $160.00;

Wordware Inc. Technology Soft-

ware $4,625.52; WPCIWestern

Path Consult Inc Drug Testing

$59.00; Yandas Music Professional

Services $505.68; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$5,934.39; Yandas Music Miscella-

neous Expenditure $57.00

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

MARCH 2020

 

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$516,207.64; Trane Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$233,017.58; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$4,173.62; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$1,055.07; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$5,680.00; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$26,400.00

ZNEZ M12,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a COMPLAINT has been filed in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, by Michael & Jennifer

Rogge, Plaintiffs, against Anthony

Wood, Defendant. The object and

prayer of said Complaint is to re-

cover damages relating to a motor

vehicle accident that occurred on

April 8, 2017, in Kearney, Buffalo

County. Defendant is further noti-

fied that the undersigned intends to

prosecute the Complaint as soon

as it may be heard.

Defendant is hereby given notice

that he must answer the Plaintiff's

COMPLAINT on or before thirty (30)

days after the last date that this

Notice has been published, that

date being: March 26, 2020. If De-

fendant fails to respond, the Court

may enter judgment for the relief in

Plaintiffs' favor, as demanded in

the Complaint.

MICHAEL & JENNIFER ROGGE,

Plaintiffs

By: Elizabeth J. Klingelhoefer,

#25935

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street,

PO Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M12,19,26

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Sam-

uel{sons} Farms, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 7265 17th Ave,

Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Ryan Samuelson, 7265

17th Ave, Kearney, NE 68845.

ZNEZ M12,19,26

NOTICE

 

The Regular Meeting of the

Board of Commissioners of the

Kearney Housing Agency will be

held on Thursday, March 19, 2020,

at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing

Agency Conference Room, 2715

Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda of said meeting is

available for public inspection at

the Housing Agency office during

normal business hours.

ZNEZ M12,t1

