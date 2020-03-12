KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
MARCH 2020
AAA The Auto Club Group Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $27.10;
Aaron Dueker Professional Ser-
vices $160.00; Abigail Fong Sup-
plies $10.00; Accu Cut Systems
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
MARCH 2020
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$516,207.64; Trane Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$233,017.58; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$4,173.62; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$1,055.07; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$5,680.00; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$26,400.00
ZNEZ M12,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a COMPLAINT has been filed in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, by Michael & Jennifer
Rogge, Plaintiffs, against Anthony
Wood, Defendant. The object and
prayer of said Complaint is to re-
cover damages relating to a motor
vehicle accident that occurred on
April 8, 2017, in Kearney, Buffalo
County. Defendant is further noti-
fied that the undersigned intends to
prosecute the Complaint as soon
as it may be heard.
Defendant is hereby given notice
that he must answer the Plaintiff's
COMPLAINT on or before thirty (30)
days after the last date that this
Notice has been published, that
date being: March 26, 2020. If De-
fendant fails to respond, the Court
may enter judgment for the relief in
Plaintiffs' favor, as demanded in
the Complaint.
MICHAEL & JENNIFER ROGGE,
Plaintiffs
By: Elizabeth J. Klingelhoefer,
#25935
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street,
PO Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ M12,19,26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Sam-
uel{sons} Farms, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 7265 17th Ave,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Ryan Samuelson, 7265
17th Ave, Kearney, NE 68845.
ZNEZ M12,19,26
NOTICE
The Regular Meeting of the
Board of Commissioners of the
Kearney Housing Agency will be
held on Thursday, March 19, 2020,
at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing
Agency Conference Room, 2715
Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.
The meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda of said meeting is
available for public inspection at
the Housing Agency office during
normal business hours.
ZNEZ M12,t1