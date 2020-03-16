<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by First National
Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public
auction to the highest bidder in the
central lobby of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, Central & 15th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, on April 23,
2020, at 10:00 a.m.:
South Half of Lot Three (3), For-
rest Park Subdivision to Shelton,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by the 5:00
p.m. on the date of the sale. This
sale is made without any warranties
as to title or condition of the prop-
erty.
DATED this 9th day of March,
2020.
FIRST NATIONAL
BANK OF OMAHA, Trustee
By: Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Fax: (402) 898-7130
Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773
Attorney for Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 9th day of March, 2020,
before me, a Notary Public in and
for said County and State, person-
ally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial
seal the day and year last above
written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke,
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. Jan. 19, 2023
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $229,950.00
executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and
Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and
wife, which was filed for record on
April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.
2016-01982 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on April 22,
2020:
A tract of land being part of the
Southwest quarter of the North-
west quarter of Section 22,
Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as being the
North 132.0 feet of the following
described tract of land: Referring
to the Southwest corner of the
Northwest quarter of Section 22,
Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; thence East
on and along the East-West
quarter section line, 50.04 feet to
its intersection with the East
property line of the County Road,
and being the ACTUAL PLACE
OF BEGINNING; thence continu-
ing on said East-West quarter
section line, a distance of 330.89
feet to a point; thence North par-
allel with the said East property
line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.83 feet to a point;
thence West parallel with said
East-West quarter section line,
distance of 330.9 feet to a point
on the East property line of the
said County Road; thence South
on and along said East property
line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.84 feet to the
point of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
NICOLE TIMERY BEATTIE,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JONATHAN ROYCE BEATTIE,
Defendant,
Case Number: CI 20-54
TO: Jonathan Royce Beattie,
whose whereabouts are unknown,
upon whom personal service of
summons cannot be had, and is
the defendant in said proceedings:
You are notified that on February
5, 2020, Plaintiff, Nicole Timery
Beattie, filed a Complaint against
you in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, at Case No.
CI20-54, the object of which is ob-
tain a dissolution of marriage on
the ground that the marriage is irre-
trievably broken, to obtain an equi-
table division of property among
other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before April 30,
2020, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
Nicole Timery Beattie
1284 62nd Ave #10
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STAAB CATTLE
COMPANY, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
STAAB CATTLE COMPANY,
L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liability
company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's designated
office is 37998 295th Road, Ra-
venna, Nebraska 68869. The
name, street and mailing address
of the initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Tyler W.
Staab, 37998 295th Road, Ra-
venna, Nebraska 68869.
STAAB CATTLE
COMPANY, L.L.C.
Smith, Johnson, Allen,
Connick & Hansen Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.
Corporate Name:
Tri-City Village, Inc.
Registered Office:
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent:
Heather Santiago
The corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-
tion Act, including providing help to
individuals with shelter and pro-
gramming during their transforma-
tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.
The Corporation is a Nonprofit
Corporation and will not have
members.
Heather Santiago
Incorporator
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared by:
Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451
Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.
724 West Koenig Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
T: (308) 675-4035
F: (308) 675-4038
E: mitchell.stehlik
@stehliklawfirm.com
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
USA COMPANIES II, INC.
Notice is given that USA Compa-
nies II, Inc. has been dissolved as
of February 24, 2020. Christian M.
Hilliard, President, has been re-
sponsible for winding up and liqui-
dating the business and affairs of
the Corporation. The Corporation
currently has no assets or liabilities.
USA Companies II, Inc.
Christian M. Hilliard, President
