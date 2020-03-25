 

NOTICE OF MEETING

CANCELLATION

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Aquaculture Board meet-

ing scheduled for Thursday, April 2,

2020 at 10 a.m. (Central Standard

Time) at the North Platte Fish

Hatchery in North Platte, NE has

been cancelled and will be re-

scheduled for a later date. A new

notice will be published when the

next meeting date is set. Informa-

tion concerning this meeting can be

obtained by calling the Nebraska

Department of Agriculture at (402)

471-4876.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

EJS AEROTECH, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that EJS

Aerotech, LLC, (hereinafter referred

to as the "Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 1408 East 57th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Edward H. Spill-

man, whose street and mailing ad-

dress is 1408 East 57th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-46

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said De-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Allan Hollertz

as Personal Representative has

been filed and is set for hearing in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Kear-

ney, Nebraska on May 7, 2020, at

11:00 A.M.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

PO Box 250

Kearney, NE 68848

Rodney A. Osborn, #13161

Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.

419 East Avenue, PO Box 586

Holdrege, NE 68949-0586

Email rosborn@doclaw.net

(308) 995-8621 - Phone

(308) 995-6062 - Fax

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FLIGHT CLUB, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Flight Club, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1515 Sherwood Circle,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jeremy Chizek,

1515 Sherwood Circle, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 5, 2020, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Jeremy Chizek

1515 Sherwood Circle

Kearney, NE 68845

Jeremy Chizek, Member

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Notice is given that the Articles of

Incorporation for Mach 1 Corpora-

tion were filed on 03/02/2020. The

name of the registered agent is

Business Filings Incorporated and

the registered office is located at

5601 South 59th Street, Lincoln,

NE 68516. The general nature of

the business is All lawful business.

The directors are Greg Geist and

Tammy Geist.

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: MAKAYLA G. TIMMENS,

1807 University Dr Cir #6, Kearney

NE 68845, you are hereby notified

that on November 4, 2019, Credit

Acceptance Corporation filed a suit

against you in the Buffalo County

Court at docket CI19-2170, the ob-

ject in prayer of which was to se-

cure a judgment against you in the

amount of $11,490.72, together

with court costs, interest and attor-

ney's fees as allowed by law. Un-

less you file your Answer with the

Buffalo County Court on or before

the 24th day of April, 2020, the Pe-

tition against you will be consid-

ered as true and judgment will be

entered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P.Lee

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947 Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

EMERGENCY MEETING

MARCH 13, 2020

 

An Emergency meeting of the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners was held on Friday March

13, 2020. Vice Chairman Klein

called the meeting to order at 3:30

P.M. The following Board mem-

bers responded to roll call: Timo-

thy Higgins, Ronald Loeffelholz,

William McMullen, Sherry Morrow

and Ivan Klein. Absent: Myron

Kouba and Dennis Reiter. Vice

Chairman Klein announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review.

Notice of the meeting was given

to all members of the Board of

Commissioners by telephone.

Deputy County Clerk Heather

Christensen took all proceedings

hereinafter shown while said meet-

ing was open to the public. County

Attorney Shawn Eatherton and

Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk

was present.

Vice Chairman Klein stated that

the meeting was called as an emer-

gency to discuss Buffalo County

policies regarding COVID-19.

Sheriff Neil Miller, Register of

Deeds Kellie John, Election Com-

missioner Lisa Poff, Facilities Direc-

tor Steve Gaasch, Zoning Admin-

istrator Dennise Daniels and Board

Administrator's Assistant Tricia

Kretz were present.

Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk

reviewed the policies for the

County to maintain standards of

services to the public and efforts to

mitigate the risk of COVID-19 ex-

posure and infection towards em-

ployees and the public. Moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by Hig-

gins to approve the temporary

modifications to employment poli-

cies and procedures as presented

to the Board by Deputy County At-

torney Fisk with the following Res-

olution 2020-10. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,

McMullen, Morrow and Klein. Ab-

sent: Kouba and Reiter. Motion

declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-10

 

WHEREAS, Buffalo County

strives to maintain our standards of

excellent service to the public we

serve, and

WHEREAS, to maintain our

standard of service we must take

reasonable efforts to mitigate the

risk of COVID-19 exposure and in-

fection towards our employees and

the public, and

WHEREAS, we are unaware of

the necessary duration of this risk,

and

WHEREAS, we are remaining in

contact with federal, state, and lo-

cal officials to monitor ongoing

needs, and

WHEREAS, we recognize our ef-

forts to plan for potential impacts

may need to be modified with little

or no notice, and

WHEREAS, we recognize that

our efforts may be superseded by

federal, state, or local edict, court

order, administrative order, or other

legal requirements.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that temporary modifica-

tions to employment policies and

procedures are hereby authorized

as presented to the Board.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

these policies may be further modi-

fied without Board action if modifi-

cation becomes legally necessary.

That the County Attorney's office is

requested to monitor and modify

these polices as required after ap-

propriate consultation with relevant

authorities.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

the County may limit public access

to facilities with little or no notice to

the public. That this may include

reduction or elimination in services

available or in service hours.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

the County would like to encourage

all citizens to limit unnecessary vis-

its to public facilities and to en-

courage all citizens to conduct offi-

cial government business by mail,

phone, or online when practicably

possible.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

all elected officials are empowered

to make reasonable and necessary

modifications to operations without

want of Board action. Further, that

the Board Administrator or her des-

ignee are empowered to make all

reasonable and necessary modifi-

cations to operations without want

of Board action unless otherwise

required by law.

Vice Chairman Klein declared the

meeting adjourned at 4:03 P.M.

Ivan Klein, Vice Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Heather Christensen

Buffalo County Deputy Clerk

(SEAL)

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

EMERGENCY MEETING

MARCH 18, 2020

 

An Emergency meeting of the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners was held on Wednesday

March 18, 2020 via Zoom meeting

to protect the public and staff. Vice

Chairman Klein called the meeting

to order at 1:30 P.M. The following

Board members responded to roll

call via zoom: Timothy Higgins,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow and Ivan Klein.

Dennis Reiter joined the meeting

via telephone at 1:35 P.M. Absent:

William McMullen. Notice of the

meeting was given to all members

of the Board of Commissioners by

telephone. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown while said meeting was

open to the public via Zoom meet-

ing. Deputy County Attorney Kari

Fisk was present.

Vice Chairman Klein stated that

the meeting was called as an emer-

gency to discuss additional Buffalo

County policies regarding

COVID-19.

Deputy County Attorney Fisk,

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell,

Sheriff Neil Miller and Chris Stum

from NTV joined the meeting to en-

ter into the conversations.

Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk

reviewed the policies for the

County to maintain standards of

services to the public and efforts to

mitigate the risk of COVID-19 ex-

posure and infection towards em-

ployees and the public. Moved by

Higgins and seconded by Kouba to

approve the closure of public ac-

cess to the courthouse with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-11. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and Klein. Absent: McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-11

WHEREAS, Buffalo County

strives to maintain our standards of

excellent service to the public we

serve, and

WHEREAS, to maintain our

standard of service we must make

reasonable efforts to mitigate the

risk of COVID-19 exposure and in-

fection towards our employees and

the public, and

WHEREAS, we are unaware of

the necessary duration of this risk,

and

WHEREAS, we are remaining in

contact with federal, state, and lo-

cal officials to monitor ongoing

needs, and

WHEREAS, we recognize our ef-

forts to plan for potential impacts

may need to be modified with little

or no notice, and

WHEREAS, we recognize that

our efforts may be superseded by

federal, state, or local edict, court

order, administrative order, or other

legal requirements, and

WHEREAS, it is in the best inter-

est of the County to make all rea-

sonable efforts to protect the safety

and wellbeing of our staff, to en-

sure that County employees do not

leave employment during times of

uncertainty, to avoid the spread of

illness to other employees, for staff

morale, and for other legitimate

reasons.

WHEREAS, it is in the best inter-

est of citizens requiring access to

critical services that their exposure

is minimized.

WHEREAS, the County has op-

portunities for citizens to conduct

most County business via phone,

US Mail, or online.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS, that effective 5pm,

March 18th and continuing until

further notice the Courthouse and

all other County operated buildings

are closed to the general public

and are open to employees only.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that

so long as the Courts remain open

for normal business access will be

permitted to the public only to the

Justice Center section of the

Courthouse through its primary en-

trance. That, should the Court's

closed access will cease. That any

days the Court is not holding hear-

ings, building access may be re-

stricted.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that

citizens are directed to conduct

business via mail, online, or by

phone.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that

the limited functions of County

Government which cannot be ac-

complished via mail, online, or by

phone, such as marriage license is-

suance, may be conducted by ad-

vanced appointment only. No walk-

-in services will be provided. Citi-

zens are required to call the appro-

priate offices to schedule an ad-

vanced appointment.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that

officials should take steps to sup-

port employee health including

schedule modifications, work-fr-

om-home options, and temporary

reductions in density and employee

proximity.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that

officials may continue to pay em-

ployees for their hours either actu-

ally worked or regularly scheduled

if the official determines it is in their

best interest to modify the hours

worked at their normal worksite.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that

the County Board sends their sin-

cere thanks and support to their

dedicated employees.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to approve the Local

Emergency Declaration that will be

released to the public and will be

on file with the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz

and Klein. Absent: McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Vice Chairman Klein declared the

meeting adjourned at 1:55 P.M.

Ivan Klein, Vice Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 409 East

35th Street Kearney, NE 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Isaac

Mertens, 409 East 35th Street

Kearney, NE 68847.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Mongo

Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th

Street Kearney, NE 68847.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Name of LLC:

Moto Dynamics L.L.C.

Address: 3706 Country Club Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845

Nature of Business:

Motorcycle service

Date of commencement: 3/12/20

Members: Patrick A. Davidson

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PROJECT NAME: Fine Arts

Building Site Improvement

Multiuse Trail 9th Avenue to

Fine Arts Building - Rebid 1

LOCATION:

25th Street and 9 Avenue,

University of Nebraska-Kearney,

Kearney, NE 68849

PROJECT NO.: 12782

BIDS RECEIVED:

Tuesday, March 31, 2020,

2:00:00 PM CT

University of Nebraska,

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

Bid Proposals shall be emailed to

12782_Bid_Proposals

@docs.e-builder.net

PRE-BID MEETING:

Thursday, March 19, 2020,

2:00:00 PM CT

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Thursday, March 26, 2020,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

12782_Bidder_Questions

@docs.e-builder.net

prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE:

Friday, March 13, 2020

https://tinyurl.com/unktrail

ESTIMATED

CONSTRUCTION COST:

$450,000-$550,000

