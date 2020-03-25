NOTICE OF MEETING
CANCELLATION
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Aquaculture Board meet-
ing scheduled for Thursday, April 2,
2020 at 10 a.m. (Central Standard
Time) at the North Platte Fish
Hatchery in North Platte, NE has
been cancelled and will be re-
scheduled for a later date. A new
notice will be published when the
next meeting date is set. Informa-
tion concerning this meeting can be
obtained by calling the Nebraska
Department of Agriculture at (402)
471-4876.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
EJS AEROTECH, LLC
Notice is hereby given that EJS
Aerotech, LLC, (hereinafter referred
to as the "Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 1408 East 57th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Edward H. Spill-
man, whose street and mailing ad-
dress is 1408 East 57th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-46
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said De-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Allan Hollertz
as Personal Representative has
been filed and is set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Kear-
ney, Nebraska on May 7, 2020, at
11:00 A.M.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
PO Box 250
Kearney, NE 68848
Rodney A. Osborn, #13161
Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.
419 East Avenue, PO Box 586
Holdrege, NE 68949-0586
Email rosborn@doclaw.net
(308) 995-8621 - Phone
(308) 995-6062 - Fax
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FLIGHT CLUB, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Flight Club, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1515 Sherwood Circle,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jeremy Chizek,
1515 Sherwood Circle, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 5, 2020, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Jeremy Chizek
1515 Sherwood Circle
Kearney, NE 68845
Jeremy Chizek, Member
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that the Articles of
Incorporation for Mach 1 Corpora-
tion were filed on 03/02/2020. The
name of the registered agent is
Business Filings Incorporated and
the registered office is located at
5601 South 59th Street, Lincoln,
NE 68516. The general nature of
the business is All lawful business.
The directors are Greg Geist and
Tammy Geist.
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: MAKAYLA G. TIMMENS,
1807 University Dr Cir #6, Kearney
NE 68845, you are hereby notified
that on November 4, 2019, Credit
Acceptance Corporation filed a suit
against you in the Buffalo County
Court at docket CI19-2170, the ob-
ject in prayer of which was to se-
cure a judgment against you in the
amount of $11,490.72, together
with court costs, interest and attor-
ney's fees as allowed by law. Un-
less you file your Answer with the
Buffalo County Court on or before
the 24th day of April, 2020, the Pe-
tition against you will be consid-
ered as true and judgment will be
entered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P.Lee
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947 Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
EMERGENCY MEETING
MARCH 13, 2020
An Emergency meeting of the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners was held on Friday March
13, 2020. Vice Chairman Klein
called the meeting to order at 3:30
P.M. The following Board mem-
bers responded to roll call: Timo-
thy Higgins, Ronald Loeffelholz,
William McMullen, Sherry Morrow
and Ivan Klein. Absent: Myron
Kouba and Dennis Reiter. Vice
Chairman Klein announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review.
Notice of the meeting was given
to all members of the Board of
Commissioners by telephone.
Deputy County Clerk Heather
Christensen took all proceedings
hereinafter shown while said meet-
ing was open to the public. County
Attorney Shawn Eatherton and
Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk
was present.
Vice Chairman Klein stated that
the meeting was called as an emer-
gency to discuss Buffalo County
policies regarding COVID-19.
Sheriff Neil Miller, Register of
Deeds Kellie John, Election Com-
missioner Lisa Poff, Facilities Direc-
tor Steve Gaasch, Zoning Admin-
istrator Dennise Daniels and Board
Administrator's Assistant Tricia
Kretz were present.
Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk
reviewed the policies for the
County to maintain standards of
services to the public and efforts to
mitigate the risk of COVID-19 ex-
posure and infection towards em-
ployees and the public. Moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by Hig-
gins to approve the temporary
modifications to employment poli-
cies and procedures as presented
to the Board by Deputy County At-
torney Fisk with the following Res-
olution 2020-10. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,
McMullen, Morrow and Klein. Ab-
sent: Kouba and Reiter. Motion
declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-10
WHEREAS, Buffalo County
strives to maintain our standards of
excellent service to the public we
serve, and
WHEREAS, to maintain our
standard of service we must take
reasonable efforts to mitigate the
risk of COVID-19 exposure and in-
fection towards our employees and
the public, and
WHEREAS, we are unaware of
the necessary duration of this risk,
and
WHEREAS, we are remaining in
contact with federal, state, and lo-
cal officials to monitor ongoing
needs, and
WHEREAS, we recognize our ef-
forts to plan for potential impacts
may need to be modified with little
or no notice, and
WHEREAS, we recognize that
our efforts may be superseded by
federal, state, or local edict, court
order, administrative order, or other
legal requirements.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that temporary modifica-
tions to employment policies and
procedures are hereby authorized
as presented to the Board.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
these policies may be further modi-
fied without Board action if modifi-
cation becomes legally necessary.
That the County Attorney's office is
requested to monitor and modify
these polices as required after ap-
propriate consultation with relevant
authorities.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
the County may limit public access
to facilities with little or no notice to
the public. That this may include
reduction or elimination in services
available or in service hours.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
the County would like to encourage
all citizens to limit unnecessary vis-
its to public facilities and to en-
courage all citizens to conduct offi-
cial government business by mail,
phone, or online when practicably
possible.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
all elected officials are empowered
to make reasonable and necessary
modifications to operations without
want of Board action. Further, that
the Board Administrator or her des-
ignee are empowered to make all
reasonable and necessary modifi-
cations to operations without want
of Board action unless otherwise
required by law.
Vice Chairman Klein declared the
meeting adjourned at 4:03 P.M.
Ivan Klein, Vice Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Heather Christensen
Buffalo County Deputy Clerk
(SEAL)
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
EMERGENCY MEETING
MARCH 18, 2020
An Emergency meeting of the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners was held on Wednesday
March 18, 2020 via Zoom meeting
to protect the public and staff. Vice
Chairman Klein called the meeting
to order at 1:30 P.M. The following
Board members responded to roll
call via zoom: Timothy Higgins,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow and Ivan Klein.
Dennis Reiter joined the meeting
via telephone at 1:35 P.M. Absent:
William McMullen. Notice of the
meeting was given to all members
of the Board of Commissioners by
telephone. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown while said meeting was
open to the public via Zoom meet-
ing. Deputy County Attorney Kari
Fisk was present.
Vice Chairman Klein stated that
the meeting was called as an emer-
gency to discuss additional Buffalo
County policies regarding
COVID-19.
Deputy County Attorney Fisk,
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell,
Sheriff Neil Miller and Chris Stum
from NTV joined the meeting to en-
ter into the conversations.
Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk
reviewed the policies for the
County to maintain standards of
services to the public and efforts to
mitigate the risk of COVID-19 ex-
posure and infection towards em-
ployees and the public. Moved by
Higgins and seconded by Kouba to
approve the closure of public ac-
cess to the courthouse with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-11. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and Klein. Absent: McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-11
WHEREAS, Buffalo County
strives to maintain our standards of
excellent service to the public we
serve, and
WHEREAS, to maintain our
standard of service we must make
reasonable efforts to mitigate the
risk of COVID-19 exposure and in-
fection towards our employees and
the public, and
WHEREAS, we are unaware of
the necessary duration of this risk,
and
WHEREAS, we are remaining in
contact with federal, state, and lo-
cal officials to monitor ongoing
needs, and
WHEREAS, we recognize our ef-
forts to plan for potential impacts
may need to be modified with little
or no notice, and
WHEREAS, we recognize that
our efforts may be superseded by
federal, state, or local edict, court
order, administrative order, or other
legal requirements, and
WHEREAS, it is in the best inter-
est of the County to make all rea-
sonable efforts to protect the safety
and wellbeing of our staff, to en-
sure that County employees do not
leave employment during times of
uncertainty, to avoid the spread of
illness to other employees, for staff
morale, and for other legitimate
reasons.
WHEREAS, it is in the best inter-
est of citizens requiring access to
critical services that their exposure
is minimized.
WHEREAS, the County has op-
portunities for citizens to conduct
most County business via phone,
US Mail, or online.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS, that effective 5pm,
March 18th and continuing until
further notice the Courthouse and
all other County operated buildings
are closed to the general public
and are open to employees only.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that
so long as the Courts remain open
for normal business access will be
permitted to the public only to the
Justice Center section of the
Courthouse through its primary en-
trance. That, should the Court's
closed access will cease. That any
days the Court is not holding hear-
ings, building access may be re-
stricted.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that
citizens are directed to conduct
business via mail, online, or by
phone.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that
the limited functions of County
Government which cannot be ac-
complished via mail, online, or by
phone, such as marriage license is-
suance, may be conducted by ad-
vanced appointment only. No walk-
-in services will be provided. Citi-
zens are required to call the appro-
priate offices to schedule an ad-
vanced appointment.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that
officials should take steps to sup-
port employee health including
schedule modifications, work-fr-
om-home options, and temporary
reductions in density and employee
proximity.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that
officials may continue to pay em-
ployees for their hours either actu-
ally worked or regularly scheduled
if the official determines it is in their
best interest to modify the hours
worked at their normal worksite.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that
the County Board sends their sin-
cere thanks and support to their
dedicated employees.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to approve the Local
Emergency Declaration that will be
released to the public and will be
on file with the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz
and Klein. Absent: McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Vice Chairman Klein declared the
meeting adjourned at 1:55 P.M.
Ivan Klein, Vice Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 409 East
35th Street Kearney, NE 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Isaac
Mertens, 409 East 35th Street
Kearney, NE 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Mongo
Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th
Street Kearney, NE 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Name of LLC:
Moto Dynamics L.L.C.
Address: 3706 Country Club Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845
Nature of Business:
Motorcycle service
Date of commencement: 3/12/20
Members: Patrick A. Davidson
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PROJECT NAME: Fine Arts
Building Site Improvement
Multiuse Trail 9th Avenue to
Fine Arts Building - Rebid 1
LOCATION:
25th Street and 9 Avenue,
University of Nebraska-Kearney,
Kearney, NE 68849
PROJECT NO.: 12782
BIDS RECEIVED:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020,
2:00:00 PM CT
University of Nebraska,
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
Bid Proposals shall be emailed to
12782_Bid_Proposals
@docs.e-builder.net
PRE-BID MEETING:
Thursday, March 19, 2020,
2:00:00 PM CT
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Thursday, March 26, 2020,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
12782_Bidder_Questions
@docs.e-builder.net
prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Friday, March 13, 2020
ESTIMATED
CONSTRUCTION COST:
$450,000-$550,000
ZNEZ M11,14,18