 

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Kearney Public Schools District is

requesting proposals for Central El-

ementary/MPAC to do a 39,808

square foot retrofit TPO roof over

the existing roof modified bitumen

roof that is in place. The retrofit will

be a single ply TPO roofing system

over a ½” roof board mechanically

attached to existing structure. The

District will receive proposals until

2:00 PM, March 26th, 2020, in the

office of the Director of Facilities,

417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. To receive the RFP and a

copy of the specification contact

the Director of Facilities Trent

Bosard at trebosard@kea-

rneycats.com or 308-627-1198.

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: MAKAYLA G. TIMMENS,

1807 University Dr Cir #6, Kearney

NE 68845, you are hereby notified

that on November 4, 2019, Credit

Acceptance Corporation filed a suit

against you in the Buffalo County

Court at docket CI19-2170, the ob-

ject in prayer of which was to se-

cure a judgment against you in the

amount of $11,490.72, together

with court costs, interest and attor-

ney's fees as allowed by law. Un-

less you file your Answer with the

Buffalo County Court on or before

the 24th day of April, 2020, the Pe-

tition against you will be consid-

ered as true and judgment will be

entered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P.Lee

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947 Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

March 11, 2020 at the Kearney Fire

Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the office of the Secretary of the

Fire District at Fire Station 1. The

meeting will be open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

NOTICE

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, March 16, 2020, at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

McCASLIN DIVISION

OWNER'S ASSOCIATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation

Act.

1. The name of the Corporation

shall be: McCaslin Division Own-

er's Association.

2. The Corporation is a mutual

benefit corporation.

3. The address of the initial regis-

tered office of the Corporation is

29610 175th Rd., Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68847, and the name of the

initial registered agent at that ad-

dress is : Keith McCaslin.

4. The name and street address

of the incorporator is: Lee E.

Greenwald, 5804 1st Ave., PO Box

2230, Kearney NE 68848.

5. The corporation shall have

members.

6. Upon dissolution of the corpo-

ration, the Board of Directors shall,

after paying or making provisions

for the payment of all of the liabili-

ties of the corporation, distribute all

assets of the corporation to the

members or dedicate or convey the

assets to a public entity or to the

members in accordance with the

restrictive covenants covering the

assets of the corporation.

7. The corporation commenced

February 21, 2020.

Lee E. Greenwald, Incorporator

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 409 East

35th Street Kearney, NE. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Isaac Mertens, 409

East 35th Street Kearney, NE.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Mongo

Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-

ney, NE. The initial agent for serv-

ice of process of the Company is

Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th

Street Kearney, NE.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PRECISION FINANCIAL

GROUP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Preci-

sion Financial Group, LLC (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 807 E.

49th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Byron D. Hansen, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number, if any, is 807 E.

49th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Dated: February 27, 2020.

Byron D. Hansen, Organizer

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA

ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-

sia Associates, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste

D, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Dr. Burt

McKeag, 920 East 56th Street, Ste

D, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in the practice

of medicine and anesthesiology.

This company shall have all of the

powers now or hereafter set forth

to limited liability companies under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 30, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Managers:

Dr. J. Paul Meyer

152 Ponderosa Court

Grand Island, NE 68803

Dr. Burt J. McKeag

4320 Dove Hill Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Kearney Public Schools District is

requesting proposals for Sunrise

Middle School to do a 153,410

square foot retrofit TPO roof over

the existing roof modified bitumen

roof that is in place. The retrofit will

be a single ply TPO roofing system

over a 1/2" roof board mechanically

attached to existing structure. The

District will receive proposals until

2:00 PM, March 26th, 2020, in the

office of the Director of Facilities,

417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. To receive the RFP and a

copy of the specification contact

the Director of Facilities Trent

Bosard at trebosard@kea-

rneycats.com of 308-627-1198.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

WELL TRAVELED

SOLES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Well Traveled Soles,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4303 Pony Express Road,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Melissa Mc-

Cartney, 4303 Pony Express Road,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 3, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Melissa McCartney

4303 Pony Express Road

Kearney, NE 68847 Melissa McCartney, Member

