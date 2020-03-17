WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Fall
River Supply and Storage, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 2017 13th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
Joel T. Frickey, 2017 13th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on March 5,
2020.
ZNEZ M10,17,24
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Notice of Organiza-
tion is hereby given as follows:
The name of the limited liability
company is Flying Warriors, LLC
("Company"). The street and mail-
ing address of the initial designated
office of the Company is: 3610
Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE
68845. The name and street and
mailing address of the initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is: Scott P. Vogler, 3610
Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE
68845.
Kory J. McCracken, #22452
Garwood & McCracken
Attorneys at Law
401 N Webster St
Red Cloud, Nebraska 68970
ZNEZ M17,24,31
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATE'S TREE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kate's Tree, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 202 West 30th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Kathryn L. Grov-
e-Jacobs, 202 West 30th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. This Company is organized to
engage in the operation of a health
spa and related services and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may or-
ganize under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 12, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs
801 West 29th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Jesse Jacobs
801 West 29th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs
ZNEZ M17,24,31
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF MARCH 10, 2020
AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON
COMMUNITY CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meet-
ing and a copy of their acknowl-
edgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Ordinance's
and Resolution's can be viewed at
the Village Office during regular
business hours. All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Zack Ras-
mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted
Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Michael
Stubbs Also present: Leora Hof-
mann, Pat Epley
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:03 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Pat will patch holes in streets as
waiting to see what can be done to
make more permanent street re-
pairs. FEMA stage is pending ap-
proval of flood damage assistance.
A motion was made by Rasmus-
sen and seconded by Eichholz to
have Miller & Associates look into
our street repairs and to write up a
bid package. Yes: Rasmussen,
Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs
Absent: none No: none MC
Stubbs opened the public hear-
ing to re-zone land from Agricul-
tural Residential to Residential Sin-
gle Family District at 7:34 p.m.
With no comments made, Stubbs
closed the public hearing at 7:35
p.m.
Trustee Lewis introduced Ordi-
nance 2020-O-1, An ordinance of
the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-
braska, to change specified por-
tions of the boundary of agricultural
residential district to residential sin-
gle family district; providing for
changes in the zoning map re-
pealing all ordinances in conflict;
and providing an effective date.
Tracy moved and Lewis se-
conded the statutory rule requiring
that Ordinance 2020-O-1 be read
by title on three different days be
suspended. Yes: Tracy, Lewis,
Eichholz, Rasmussen & Stubbs Ab-
sent: none No: none MC
Tracy moved and Lewis se-
conded that Ordinance 2020-O-1
be passed and adopted. Yes:
Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz, Rasmussen
& Stubbs Absent: none No: none
MC Chairman Stubbs declared Or-
dinance 2020-O-1 duly passed and
adopted.
A motion was made by Lewis and
seconded by Tracy to approve
Resolution 2020-R-1, the Prelimi-
nary plat of Pinecrest Subdivision.
Yes: Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, Ras-
mussen & Stubbs. Absent: none
No: none MC
A motion was made by Lewis and
seconded by Tracy to set April 14,
2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commu-
nity Hall at 202 N Sycamore as the
public hearing date, time and place
for the proposed annexation of cer-
tain property by the Village of
Pleasanton, Nebraska by resolution
2020-R-2. for the first reading.
Yes: Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, Ras-
mussen, & Stubbs Absent: none
No: none MC
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement, on the
consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,
Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen, &
Stubbs No: none Absent: none MC
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $7186.68, Street Fund-
$9868.44 Water Fund- $3746.52
Sewer Fund- $6940.69 Gross pay-
roll $6278.99 IRS taxes $1605.68
NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax $521.51
Advance Auto parts-parts $149.78
Axmann Heating-repairs $42.50
Dawson Public Power- electricity
$1952.88 Black Hills Energy-nat-
ural gas $197.79 Buffalo Co Sher-
iff-contract $147.29 Central Ne
Bobcat-bobcat $6580.70 Fron-
tier-telephone $111.64 & $60.79
Johnson Service Co-sewer
clean-$1772.00 Kearney Hub-pu-
blish $32.41 Menards-supplies
$24.99 Miller & Assoc-engineering
$3500.00 NE Public Health La-
b-water tests $15.00 Pleasanton
Irrg.-parts $202.84 Pleasanton
Public School-tobacco lic. $20.00
Pleasanton Post Office-postage
$180.00 Ravenna Sanitation-Waste
Haul $84.00 & $2,063.00 Sargent
Drilling-2 tests $450.00 Trotter
Service-fuel $557.19 Verizon-cell
$98.76 Weber Lawn Service-lawn
care $2180.50 Intuit-maint. $4.26
Amazon Prime-supplies $13.70
Trustee Eichholz introduce Ordi-
nance 2020-O-2, An ordinance of
the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-
braska, amending section 6-112 (1)
of the revised ordinances of the Vil-
lage to provide for installation of
water service; to provide an effec-
tive date; and to repeal all conflict-
ing ordinances.
Lewis moved & Rasmussen se-
conded that the statutory rule re-
quiring that the Ordinance be read
by title on three different days be
suspended. Yes: Lewis, Rasmus-
sen, Tracy, Eichholz & Stubbs Ab-
sent: none No: none MC
Tracy moved and Rasmussen se-
conded that Ordinance 2020-O-2
be approved. Yes: Tracy, Rasmus-
sen, Tracy, Eichholz & Stubbs Ab-
sent: none No: none MC Chairman
Stubbs declared Ordinance
2020-O-2 duly passed and
adopted.
No action taken on Resolution
2020-R-3.
Rasmussen moved and Tracy
seconded a date for the Village
Clean up and to have Ravenna
Sanitation bring in a roll off
dumpster for a week starting April
24 for residents to use. Yes: Ras-
mussen, Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz &
Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC
Lewis moved and Rasmussen
seconded the renewal of the 2020
season for Weber Lawn Service for
their 5 step fertilization and weed
control of the park. Yes: Lewis,
Rasmussen, Tracy, Eichholz &
Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC
Lewis moved and Eichholz se-
conded the approval for Pat to pur-
chase a new chain saw. Yes:
Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen
& Stubbs Absent: none No: none
MC
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 8:10 P.M.
ZNEZ M17,t1
Minutes
Village of Miller
Board of Trustees
March 12th 2020
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen Rick Bowie. The
chairman acknowledged the open
meeting laws, which are posted in
the community hall. The minutes of
the February meeting were read.
Hansen made the motion to ap-
prove the minutes, seconded by
Holmes roll call vote was 5 to 0,
motion passed. Motion by to pay
the claims totaling $5049.80 by
Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.
Roll call Motion passed 4 to 0,
Bowie abstaining. Claims Frontier
$113.08 phone, Buffalo County
$147.29, law enforcement, Terry
Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes,
and Joe Lourenco $45 each board
pay, Glen Nichols $540.25, wages,
Amy Graham $586.66, wages, Mar-
ybelle Burge $134.83, wages, Daw-
son Power $1108.94, electricity,
Prairie Hills $39.95 DHHS $15, test,
Bosselmans $391.85, Amy Graham
$135.70, paper towels, basketball
chain, Sams renewal, Bowie Fert.
$437.25, diesel, Trotter Service
$1219, tire for tractor. Motion to
get bids for street repairs by Han-
sen, seconded by Lourenco, roll
call 5 to 0 motion passed. Motion
to check with the bank for a street
loan by Hansen, seconded by Lou-
renco. Motion passed 5 to 0. Mo-
tion to table Chris Warta building
permit by Bowie, seconded by
Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0. Motion
passed. Motion to increase Mary-
belle Burges's wages to 15 per
booking, and 20 per cleaning by
Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.
Roll call 5 to 0, motion passed.
Motion to raise Glen Nichols wages
to 16 per hour by Lourenco, se-
conded by Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0.
Motion passed. Motion to raise
Amy Graham's salary to 750 by
Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.
Roll call 5 to 0, Motion passed.
Open Forum. Motion to adjourn by
Holmes, seconded by Lourenco.
Meeting adjourned at 7:50pm.
ZNEZ M17,t1
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the
21st day of April, 2020, inside the
east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 9th day of March,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
ZNEZ M17,24,31,A7