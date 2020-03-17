 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Fall

River Supply and Storage, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 2017 13th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

Joel T. Frickey, 2017 13th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on March 5,

2020.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Notice of Organiza-

tion is hereby given as follows:

The name of the limited liability

company is Flying Warriors, LLC

("Company"). The street and mail-

ing address of the initial designated

office of the Company is: 3610

Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE

68845. The name and street and

mailing address of the initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is: Scott P. Vogler, 3610

Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE

68845.

Kory J. McCracken, #22452

Garwood & McCracken

Attorneys at Law

401 N Webster St

Red Cloud, Nebraska 68970

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATE'S TREE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kate's Tree, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 202 West 30th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Kathryn L. Grov-

e-Jacobs, 202 West 30th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. This Company is organized to

engage in the operation of a health

spa and related services and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may or-

ganize under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 12, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs

801 West 29th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Jesse Jacobs

801 West 29th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF MARCH 10, 2020

AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON

COMMUNITY CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meet-

ing and a copy of their acknowl-

edgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Ordinance's

and Resolution's can be viewed at

the Village Office during regular

business hours. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Zack Ras-

mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted

Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Michael

Stubbs Also present: Leora Hof-

mann, Pat Epley

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:03 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Pat gave the maintenance report.

Pat will patch holes in streets as

waiting to see what can be done to

make more permanent street re-

pairs. FEMA stage is pending ap-

proval of flood damage assistance.

A motion was made by Rasmus-

sen and seconded by Eichholz to

have Miller & Associates look into

our street repairs and to write up a

bid package. Yes: Rasmussen,

Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy & Stubbs

Absent: none No: none MC

Stubbs opened the public hear-

ing to re-zone land from Agricul-

tural Residential to Residential Sin-

gle Family District at 7:34 p.m.

With no comments made, Stubbs

closed the public hearing at 7:35

p.m.

Trustee Lewis introduced Ordi-

nance 2020-O-1, An ordinance of

the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-

braska, to change specified por-

tions of the boundary of agricultural

residential district to residential sin-

gle family district; providing for

changes in the zoning map re-

pealing all ordinances in conflict;

and providing an effective date.

Tracy moved and Lewis se-

conded the statutory rule requiring

that Ordinance 2020-O-1 be read

by title on three different days be

suspended. Yes: Tracy, Lewis,

Eichholz, Rasmussen & Stubbs Ab-

sent: none No: none MC

Tracy moved and Lewis se-

conded that Ordinance 2020-O-1

be passed and adopted. Yes:

Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz, Rasmussen

& Stubbs Absent: none No: none

MC Chairman Stubbs declared Or-

dinance 2020-O-1 duly passed and

adopted.

A motion was made by Lewis and

seconded by Tracy to approve

Resolution 2020-R-1, the Prelimi-

nary plat of Pinecrest Subdivision.

Yes: Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, Ras-

mussen & Stubbs. Absent: none

No: none MC

A motion was made by Lewis and

seconded by Tracy to set April 14,

2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commu-

nity Hall at 202 N Sycamore as the

public hearing date, time and place

for the proposed annexation of cer-

tain property by the Village of

Pleasanton, Nebraska by resolution

2020-R-2. for the first reading.

Yes: Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, Ras-

mussen, & Stubbs Absent: none

No: none MC

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, and bank statement, on the

consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,

Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen, &

Stubbs No: none Absent: none MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund- $7186.68, Street Fund-

$9868.44 Water Fund- $3746.52

Sewer Fund- $6940.69 Gross pay-

roll $6278.99 IRS taxes $1605.68

NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax $521.51

Advance Auto parts-parts $149.78

Axmann Heating-repairs $42.50

Dawson Public Power- electricity

$1952.88 Black Hills Energy-nat-

ural gas $197.79 Buffalo Co Sher-

iff-contract $147.29 Central Ne

Bobcat-bobcat $6580.70 Fron-

tier-telephone $111.64 & $60.79

Johnson Service Co-sewer

clean-$1772.00 Kearney Hub-pu-

blish $32.41 Menards-supplies

$24.99 Miller & Assoc-engineering

$3500.00 NE Public Health La-

b-water tests $15.00 Pleasanton

Irrg.-parts $202.84 Pleasanton

Public School-tobacco lic. $20.00

Pleasanton Post Office-postage

$180.00 Ravenna Sanitation-Waste

Haul $84.00 & $2,063.00 Sargent

Drilling-2 tests $450.00 Trotter

Service-fuel $557.19 Verizon-cell

$98.76 Weber Lawn Service-lawn

care $2180.50 Intuit-maint. $4.26

Amazon Prime-supplies $13.70

Trustee Eichholz introduce Ordi-

nance 2020-O-2, An ordinance of

the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-

braska, amending section 6-112 (1)

of the revised ordinances of the Vil-

lage to provide for installation of

water service; to provide an effec-

tive date; and to repeal all conflict-

ing ordinances.

Lewis moved & Rasmussen se-

conded that the statutory rule re-

quiring that the Ordinance be read

by title on three different days be

suspended. Yes: Lewis, Rasmus-

sen, Tracy, Eichholz & Stubbs Ab-

sent: none No: none MC

Tracy moved and Rasmussen se-

conded that Ordinance 2020-O-2

be approved. Yes: Tracy, Rasmus-

sen, Tracy, Eichholz & Stubbs Ab-

sent: none No: none MC Chairman

Stubbs declared Ordinance

2020-O-2 duly passed and

adopted.

No action taken on Resolution

2020-R-3.

Rasmussen moved and Tracy

seconded a date for the Village

Clean up and to have Ravenna

Sanitation bring in a roll off

dumpster for a week starting April

24 for residents to use. Yes: Ras-

mussen, Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz &

Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC

Lewis moved and Rasmussen

seconded the renewal of the 2020

season for Weber Lawn Service for

their 5 step fertilization and weed

control of the park. Yes: Lewis,

Rasmussen, Tracy, Eichholz &

Stubbs Absent: none No: none MC

Lewis moved and Eichholz se-

conded the approval for Pat to pur-

chase a new chain saw. Yes:

Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen

& Stubbs Absent: none No: none

MC

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 8:10 P.M.

Minutes

Village of Miller

Board of Trustees

March 12th 2020

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen Rick Bowie. The

chairman acknowledged the open

meeting laws, which are posted in

the community hall. The minutes of

the February meeting were read.

Hansen made the motion to ap-

prove the minutes, seconded by

Holmes roll call vote was 5 to 0,

motion passed. Motion by to pay

the claims totaling $5049.80 by

Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.

Roll call Motion passed 4 to 0,

Bowie abstaining. Claims Frontier

$113.08 phone, Buffalo County

$147.29, law enforcement, Terry

Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes,

and Joe Lourenco $45 each board

pay, Glen Nichols $540.25, wages,

Amy Graham $586.66, wages, Mar-

ybelle Burge $134.83, wages, Daw-

son Power $1108.94, electricity,

Prairie Hills $39.95 DHHS $15, test,

Bosselmans $391.85, Amy Graham

$135.70, paper towels, basketball

chain, Sams renewal, Bowie Fert.

$437.25, diesel, Trotter Service

$1219, tire for tractor. Motion to

get bids for street repairs by Han-

sen, seconded by Lourenco, roll

call 5 to 0 motion passed. Motion

to check with the bank for a street

loan by Hansen, seconded by Lou-

renco. Motion passed 5 to 0. Mo-

tion to table Chris Warta building

permit by Bowie, seconded by

Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0. Motion

passed. Motion to increase Mary-

belle Burges's wages to 15 per

booking, and 20 per cleaning by

Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.

Roll call 5 to 0, motion passed.

Motion to raise Glen Nichols wages

to 16 per hour by Lourenco, se-

conded by Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0.

Motion passed. Motion to raise

Amy Graham's salary to 750 by

Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.

Roll call 5 to 0, Motion passed.

Open Forum. Motion to adjourn by

Holmes, seconded by Lourenco.

Meeting adjourned at 7:50pm.

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the

21st day of April, 2020, inside the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 9th day of March,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

Tags