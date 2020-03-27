CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st
Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska will be received
by City of Kearney, at the office of
the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.
local time on March 31, 2020, at
which time the Bids received will
be publicly opened and read aloud
in the City Council Chambers.
The project consists of con-
structing: the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 4500 SY of
paving on 31st Street from D Ave-
nue to F Avenue. The project also
consists of curb and gutter, drive-
way and sidewalk pavement re-
moval and replacement, approxi-
mately 850 LF 12" DIP water main
and associated appurtenances,
sanitary improvements, storm im-
provements and all other associ-
ated work as indicated on the
drawings and within the specifica-
tions. Bid Alternate "A" consists of
constructing: the removal and re-
placement of an additional 900 SY
of paving on 31st Street from Ave-
nue F to Avenue G and on addi-
tional 250 LF 12" DIP watermain
and all other associated work as in-
dicated on the drawings and within
the specifications.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2020 Part 2 Im-
provements
31st Street from D Avenue to G
Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska
Bids Received: March 31, 2020
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, NE 68848
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or email or
both.
Bidding Documents also may be
examined at:
Ø Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Ø City of Kearney, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
Ø Lincoln Builder's Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
Ø Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
Ø Master Builders of Iowa, 221
Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-
ments 31st Street From D Avenue
to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the
City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until
2:00 PM, Local Time on April 7,
2020 for furnishing all labor, tools,
materials, equipment and inciden-
tals required for traffic control,
bridge abutment repair, expansion
joint replacement, concrete ap-
proach slab construction, approxi-
mately 4,350 square yards of con-
crete removal and replacement,
660 square yards of multi-layer ep-
oxy polymer sidewalk overlay, pe-
destrian fence, lighting and work
incidental thereto for 2020 PART 3
IMPROVEMENTS - 2ND AVENUE
OVERPASS REPAIRS, and associ-
ated work as per drawings and
specifications now on file at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-
als will be publicly opened, read
aloud, and tabulated immediately
following in the City Council Cham-
bers.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "2020 PART 3 IMPROVE-
MENTS - 2ND AVENUE OVER-
PASS REPAIRS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
held on March 25, 2020 from 2:00
PM to 3:00 PM at the City of Kear-
ney Public Library, 2020 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE, 2nd Floor.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin the
Work on receipt of the Notice to
Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on April 21, 2020 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of P.C. Concrete Pave-
ment, crushed concrete foundation
course, earthwork, storm sewer,
pavement markings, traffic control,
and work incidental thereto for
2020 PART 1 IMPROVEMENTS -
Paving Improvement District No.
2020-01, as per drawings and
specifications now on file at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-
als will be publicly opened, read
aloud, and tabulated immediately
following in the City Council Cham-
bers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 PART 1 IM-
PROVEMENTS ". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
Bidder must submit a Bid on to-
tal combined improvements.
Engineer's lump sum estimate of
the total cost for the aggregate of
all work to be performed in the dis-
trict ranges from $2,200,000 to
$3,000,000.
The estimated quantities of work
is as follows:
Item No. Description Approx.
Quantity/Unit
1 Mobilization
a) 2020 Construction 1 L.S.
b) 2021 Construction 1 L.S.
2 Traffic Control
a) Phase 1 1 L.S.
a) Phase 2 1 L.S.
a) Phase 3 1 L.S.
a) Phase 4 1 L.S.
a) Phase 5 1 L.S.
a) Phase 6 1 L.S.
3 Remove & Haul Pavement
20000 S.Y.
4 Remove & Haul Driveway 1000
S.Y.
5 Remove & Haul Sidewalk
27000 S.F.
6 Remove & Haul Inlet 27 L.F.
7 Remove & Haul Storm Sewer
Pipe 600 L.F.
8 Remove & Haul Temporary
Pavement 750 S.Y.
9 Remove & Haul Curb & Gutter
Section 100 L.F.
10 Common Excavation, Estab-
lished Quantity (E.Q.) 6500 C.Y.
11 Overexcavate & Replace Un-
suitable Base Material with
Crushed Concrete 500 C.Y.
12 Construct 6" Thick Crushed
Concrete Foundation Course
23100 S.Y.
13 Construct 8" Thick P.C. Con-
crete Pavement, Type 47B-3500
20750 S.Y.
14 Construct 8" Thick High Early
Strength P.C. Concrete Pavement,
Type 47B-HE-3500 250 S.Y.
15 Construct 6" Thick Driveway
Pavement, Type 47B-3500 1000
S.Y.
16 Construct 6" Thick Sidewalk
Pavement, Type 47B-3500 35000
S.F.
17 Construct 6" Thick Temporary
Pavement, Type 47B-3500 750
S.Y.
18 Construct Integral Curb 7000
L.F.
19 Furnish & Install Reinforced
Concrete Pipe (RCP), Class III
a) 15" Diameter 50 L.F.
b) 18" Diameter 500 L.F.
c) 24" Diameter 50 L.F.
20 Construct Curb Inlet
a) 4' Wide Throat 6 Each
b) 8' Wide Throat 20 Each
21 Construct Grate Inlet 1 Each
22 Construct Junction Manhole 2
Each
23 Construct Permanent Pipe
Plug 13 Each
24 Tap Existing Structure and
Construct Concrete Collar
a) 18" Diameter Pipe 12 Each
b) 24" Diameter Pipe 2 Each
25 Connect to Existing Pipe and
Construct Concrete Collar
a) 18" Diameter Pipe 11 Each
b) 24" Diameter Pipe 3 Each
26 Furnish & Install Class 50
Ductile Iron Pipe with Polyethylene
Encasement
a) 6" Diameter 5 L.F.
b) 12" Diameter 20 L.F.
27 Directional Drill Restrained
Joint Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.)
a) 12" Diameter 30 L.F.
28 Furnish & Install Gate Valve &
Box
a) 6" Diameter 1 Each
29 Furnish & Install Fittings
a) 16"x12" Tapping Tee w/12"
Gate Valve 1 Each
b) 6" 90 Degree Bend 2 Each
c) 8" 45 Degree Bend 4 Each
d) 12" x 6" MJ Swivel Tee 1
Each
d) 12" x 6" Reducer 1 Each
e) 6" Plug 1 Each
f) 6" Cap 1 Each
30 Furnish & Install 6.5' Bury Fire
Hydrant 1 Each
31 Remove & Salvage
a) 6"x6" Tee 1 Each
b) 6" Gate Valve & Box 1 Each
c) Fire Hydrant 1 Each
32 Adjust to Grade
a) Valve Box 30 Each
b) Manhole 25 Each
c) Water Meter Pit 4 Each
d) Curb Stop 20 Each
33 Furnish & Apply Pavement
Markings, Grooved & Painted
a) 4" Yellow Line 7200 L.F.
b) 4" White Line 2400 L.F.
c) 24" White Line 70 L.F.
34 Relocate Mailbox, Temporary
Location 32 Each
35 Relocate Mailbox, Permanent
Location 32 Each
36 Relocate Pedestrian Crossing
Advanced Warning Flashing Lights,
Posts, and Base 2 Each
37 Furnish & Install 1-1/4" Diam-
eter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for
Street Lighting, Trenched 3600 L.F.
38 Furnish & Install 2" Diameter
Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for Fu-
ture Utility Department Use,
Trenched 3600 L.F.
39 Install Pull Box for Street
Lighting (Furnished by NPPD) 15
Each
40 Install Pull Box for Future Util-
ity Department Use (Furnished by
City) 15 Each
41 Furnish & Install Seeding,
Mulch, & Fertilizer - Type A (Lawn
Mix) 2 Acres
42 Furnish & Install Sod 20000
S.F.
43 Replace/Relocate Sprinkler
Head (includes line repair/replac-
ement to head) 50 Each
44 Furnish, Install, Maintain, &
Remove Erosion Control
a) Rock Entrance Road 5 Each
b Concrete Truck Washout 2
Each
c) Inlet Protection 29 Each
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $65 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents can be
obtained for a deposit of $110.
Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-
ing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
within fourteen (14) days of the BID
OPENING, and in good condition,
will be refunded $25. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/han-
dicap in consideration for an
award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on April 21, 2020 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of approximately 7471
S.Y. of Pavement Removal, 9437
S.Y. Foundation Course 4" Thick,
1989 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete
Pavement Type SPR, 1747 Tons of
Asphaltic Concrete Type SLX, and
work incidental thereto for 2020
PART 4 IMPROVEMENTS (Q Ave-
nue Asphalt), as per drawings and
specifications now on file at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-
als will be publicly opened, read
aloud, and tabulated immediately
following in the City Council Cham-
bers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 PART 4 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$45 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on
April 20, 2020 and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
City Hall 2nd Floor Conference
Room, for the City's Patriot Land-
scaping Project, managed by the
Park and Recreation Department.
Copies of the specifications may
be obtained from the office of the
City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847
or by going to the City's website at
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tions and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR PATRIOT
LANDSCAPING PROJECT" to the
office of the City Clerk. The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered to the City
Clerk's Office or received at the
City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-
mercial carrier. Items transmitted
by facsimile or electronically will
not be accepted.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated in the General Con-
ditions. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Scott Hayden, Park and
Recreation Director, at
308-233-3228.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
ESTATE OF AUBREE JOY
HUBBARD, Deceased.
Estate No. PR 20-47
Notice is hereby given that on
March 23, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written Reg-
istrar's Statement of Informal Pro-
bate of the Personal Representa-
tives in Intestacy and that Ivin Hub-
bard and Natasha Hubbard, whose
address is 505 W Oak Avenue, Elm
Creek, Buffalo County, Nebraska
68836, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Personal Rep-
resentatives of this Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 27, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.,
or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate of
Buffalo County Court
Nicole M. Mailahn, #21972
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of EUGENE W. UNICK,
Deceased
ESTATE PR 20-36
Notice is hereby given that on
March 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of Will of
said Deceased and that the follow-
ing persons whose addresses are
as follows have been appointed
Personal Representatives of this
estate:
KRISTI K. McAULIFF
75211 RD 440
LEXINGTON, NE 68850
BEN E. UNICK
21870 355th ROAD
PLEASANTON, NE 68866.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 20, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of the Court:
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
1512 CENTRAL AVE.
P.O. BOX 520
KEARNEY, NE 68848
Attorneys for
Personal Representative
Raymond A. Hervert #11825
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &
WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
(308) 234-1918
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of
JEANETTE HUTCHINSON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-45
Notice is hereby given that on
March 17, 2020 in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
MARY KATHRYN EAST, whose ad-
dress is 2801 Grand Avenue #243,
Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before May 20, 2020 or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
Ganz Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.
416 West 48th Street, Suite 32
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Michael W. Rector,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-33
Notice is hereby given that on
March 5, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Dawn L.
Helgeson, 1404 E. 33rd Drive,
Kearney, NE 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the day of May 13, 2020, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Kenneth F. George,
Attorney - #15670
5507 I Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 233-4353
Attorney for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
In the Matter of the Estate of
Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased
Case # PR 20-9
Notice is hereby given that on
March 4, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trisha
Marie Grant, whose address is
1802 5th Avenue #3, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845, was formally ap-
pointed by the Court as personal
representative of the Estate of
Nancy Marie Hicks.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 13, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
County Court Clerk Magistrate
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Michael J. Synek, #19612
Attorney at Law
814 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-4808
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-35
Notice is hereby given that on
March 11, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Stephen
G. Orcutt, whose address is 4403
Pony Express Road, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 20, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
16th & Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID#15073
3710 Central Ave. #13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
(308) 234-3595
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF EXPECTED
LEVELS OF PERFORMANCE
FOR PROGRAM YEARS
2020 AND 2021 – TITLE I AND
TITLE III PROGRAMS
The Nebraska Department of La-
bor has published expected levels
of performance for Title I adult, dis-
located worker, and youth pro-
grams and the Title III Wag-
ner-Peyser Employment Service for
Program Year 2020 (July 1, 2020 –
June 30, 2021) and Program Year
2021 (July 1, 2021 – June 30,
2020). The published expected
levels of performance are accessi-
ble at https://tinyurl.c-
om/PY20-PY21ProgramPerformance. Public comment on the ex-
pected levels of performance is re-
quested during the 30-day period
beginning March 27, 2020 and
ending April 26, 2020. Comments
may be submitted by email to ndo-
l.wioa_policy@nebraska.gov or in
writing to the attention of the State
WIOA Team, Office of Employment
and Training, Nebraska Department
of Labor, 550 South 16th Street,
Lincoln, NE 68508.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
HY HOSPITALITY, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §
21,201, et seq..
1. The name of the Corporation is
HY Hospitality, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
JM HOSPITALITY, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §
21-201, et seq.
1. The name of the Corporation is
JM Hospitality, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Lyon
Fuerte, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
4103 Ave F, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The registered agent of the
Company is Alicia Lyon, 4103 Ave
F, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Company was formed on March
17, 2020.
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV20-38
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
MATEO OMAN,
A Child Under Eighteen Years
of Age.
Notice is hereby given to whom
it may concern, JOHN OMAN, the
natural father of MATEO OMAN,
born in 2019, and anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to said child, that proceedings con-
cerning the afore-named minor
children are currently pending in
the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and that a hear-
ing has been set for May 18, 2020,
at 3:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before May 18, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.
or personally appear on this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, March 24, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8410 repealing
Ordinance No. 8394 and amend
the Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-
ommended classification changes.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
TO ESTABLISH A
BRANCH BANK
Notice is hereby given that Pinna-
cle Bank, Lincoln, Nebraska, in ac-
cordance with the provisions of
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 8-157 of the Ne-
braska Banking Act, filed an appli-
cation with the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Banking and Finance for
approval to establish a branch facil-
ity to be located at 323 West 11th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
Objections to the application must
be filed with the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Banking and Finance, 1526
K Street, Suite 300, PO Box 95006,
Lincoln, Nebraska, 68509, within fif-
teen days after the date of publica-
tion scheduled for March 27, 2020.
If substantive objections to the ap-
plication are filed, the application
will be scheduled for hearing.
DEPARTMENT OF
BANKING AND FINANCE
Lincoln, Nebraska
By: Mark Quandahl, Director
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska until 10:30 A.M.
on April 14, 2020 for the Site Work
and Concrete Construction on the
new Salt Building project at the
Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment. Said bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud at that time
and place.
Plans, specifications and particu-
lars may be obtained from the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked
"Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment Salt Storage Building" on
the outside and addressed to the
Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box
1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270. All bids must be re-
ceived by the Buffalo County
Clerk's office no later than 8:45
AM on April 14, 2020.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
