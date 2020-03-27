 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st

Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska will be received

by City of Kearney, at the office of

the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.

local time on March 31, 2020, at

which time the Bids received will

be publicly opened and read aloud

in the City Council Chambers.

The project consists of con-

structing: the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 4500 SY of

paving on 31st Street from D Ave-

nue to F Avenue. The project also

consists of curb and gutter, drive-

way and sidewalk pavement re-

moval and replacement, approxi-

mately 850 LF 12" DIP water main

and associated appurtenances,

sanitary improvements, storm im-

provements and all other associ-

ated work as indicated on the

drawings and within the specifica-

tions. Bid Alternate "A" consists of

constructing: the removal and re-

placement of an additional 900 SY

of paving on 31st Street from Ave-

nue F to Avenue G and on addi-

tional 250 LF 12" DIP watermain

and all other associated work as in-

dicated on the drawings and within

the specifications.

Bids shall be on a unit price ba-

sis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to the City

of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 as security

that the bidder(s) to whom the

award(s) are made will enter into

contract to build the improvements

bid upon and furnish the required

bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids

shall be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2020 Part 2 Im-

provements

31st Street from D Avenue to G

Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska

Bids Received: March 31, 2020

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, NE 68848

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or email or

both.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

Ø Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Ø City of Kearney, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847

Ø Lincoln Builder's Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68516

Ø Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

Nebraska 68127

Ø Master Builders of Iowa, 221

Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa

50309

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-

ments 31st Street From D Avenue

to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon the order of the

City Council of Kearney, Nebraska

Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M13,20,27

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the

City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until

2:00 PM, Local Time on April 7,

2020 for furnishing all labor, tools,

materials, equipment and inciden-

tals required for traffic control,

bridge abutment repair, expansion

joint replacement, concrete ap-

proach slab construction, approxi-

mately 4,350 square yards of con-

crete removal and replacement,

660 square yards of multi-layer ep-

oxy polymer sidewalk overlay, pe-

destrian fence, lighting and work

incidental thereto for 2020 PART 3

IMPROVEMENTS - 2ND AVENUE

OVERPASS REPAIRS, and associ-

ated work as per drawings and

specifications now on file at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-

als will be publicly opened, read

aloud, and tabulated immediately

following in the City Council Cham-

bers.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "2020 PART 3 IMPROVE-

MENTS - 2ND AVENUE OVER-

PASS REPAIRS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

held on March 25, 2020 from 2:00

PM to 3:00 PM at the City of Kear-

ney Public Library, 2020 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE, 2nd Floor.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak

Creek Engineering, Telephone

308/455-1152. Contract docu-

ments must be purchased in hard

copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee

of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Bidders must be properly li-

censed under the laws governing

their respective trades and be able

to obtain insurance and bonds re-

quired for the Work. The success-

ful bidder will be required to give a

payment bond, and performance

bond, each, in the amount of one

hundred percent (100%) of the

contract price.

Successful bidder shall begin the

Work on receipt of the Notice to

Proceed and shall complete the

Work within the Contract Time.

Work is subject to liquidated dam-

ages.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M13,20,27

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on April 21, 2020 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of P.C. Concrete Pave-

ment, crushed concrete foundation

course, earthwork, storm sewer,

pavement markings, traffic control,

and work incidental thereto for

2020 PART 1 IMPROVEMENTS -

Paving Improvement District No.

2020-01, as per drawings and

specifications now on file at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-

als will be publicly opened, read

aloud, and tabulated immediately

following in the City Council Cham-

bers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 PART 1 IM-

PROVEMENTS ". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted.

Bidder must submit a Bid on to-

tal combined improvements.

Engineer's lump sum estimate of

the total cost for the aggregate of

all work to be performed in the dis-

trict ranges from $2,200,000 to

$3,000,000.

The estimated quantities of work

is as follows:

Item No. Description Approx.

Quantity/Unit

1 Mobilization

a) 2020 Construction 1 L.S.

b) 2021 Construction 1 L.S.

2 Traffic Control

a) Phase 1 1 L.S.

a) Phase 2 1 L.S.

a) Phase 3 1 L.S.

a) Phase 4 1 L.S.

a) Phase 5 1 L.S.

a) Phase 6 1 L.S.

3 Remove & Haul Pavement

20000 S.Y.

4 Remove & Haul Driveway 1000

S.Y.

5 Remove & Haul Sidewalk

27000 S.F.

6 Remove & Haul Inlet 27 L.F.

7 Remove & Haul Storm Sewer

Pipe 600 L.F.

8 Remove & Haul Temporary

Pavement 750 S.Y.

9 Remove & Haul Curb & Gutter

Section 100 L.F.

10 Common Excavation, Estab-

lished Quantity (E.Q.) 6500 C.Y.

11 Overexcavate & Replace Un-

suitable Base Material with

Crushed Concrete 500 C.Y.

12 Construct 6" Thick Crushed

Concrete Foundation Course

23100 S.Y.

13 Construct 8" Thick P.C. Con-

crete Pavement, Type 47B-3500

20750 S.Y.

14 Construct 8" Thick High Early

Strength P.C. Concrete Pavement,

Type 47B-HE-3500 250 S.Y.

15 Construct 6" Thick Driveway

Pavement, Type 47B-3500 1000

S.Y.

16 Construct 6" Thick Sidewalk

Pavement, Type 47B-3500 35000

S.F.

17 Construct 6" Thick Temporary

Pavement, Type 47B-3500 750

S.Y.

18 Construct Integral Curb 7000

L.F.

19 Furnish & Install Reinforced

Concrete Pipe (RCP), Class III

a) 15" Diameter 50 L.F.

b) 18" Diameter 500 L.F.

c) 24" Diameter 50 L.F.

20 Construct Curb Inlet

a) 4' Wide Throat 6 Each

b) 8' Wide Throat 20 Each

21 Construct Grate Inlet 1 Each

22 Construct Junction Manhole 2

Each

23 Construct Permanent Pipe

Plug 13 Each

24 Tap Existing Structure and

Construct Concrete Collar

a) 18" Diameter Pipe 12 Each

b) 24" Diameter Pipe 2 Each

25 Connect to Existing Pipe and

Construct Concrete Collar

a) 18" Diameter Pipe 11 Each

b) 24" Diameter Pipe 3 Each

26 Furnish & Install Class 50

Ductile Iron Pipe with Polyethylene

Encasement

a) 6" Diameter 5 L.F.

b) 12" Diameter 20 L.F.

27 Directional Drill Restrained

Joint Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.)

a) 12" Diameter 30 L.F.

28 Furnish & Install Gate Valve &

Box

a) 6" Diameter 1 Each

29 Furnish & Install Fittings

a) 16"x12" Tapping Tee w/12"

Gate Valve 1 Each

b) 6" 90 Degree Bend 2 Each

c) 8" 45 Degree Bend 4 Each

d) 12" x 6" MJ Swivel Tee 1

Each

d) 12" x 6" Reducer 1 Each

e) 6" Plug 1 Each

f) 6" Cap 1 Each

30 Furnish & Install 6.5' Bury Fire

Hydrant 1 Each

31 Remove & Salvage

a) 6"x6" Tee 1 Each

b) 6" Gate Valve & Box 1 Each

c) Fire Hydrant 1 Each

32 Adjust to Grade

a) Valve Box 30 Each

b) Manhole 25 Each

c) Water Meter Pit 4 Each

d) Curb Stop 20 Each

33 Furnish & Apply Pavement

Markings, Grooved & Painted

a) 4" Yellow Line 7200 L.F.

b) 4" White Line 2400 L.F.

c) 24" White Line 70 L.F.

34 Relocate Mailbox, Temporary

Location 32 Each

35 Relocate Mailbox, Permanent

Location 32 Each

36 Relocate Pedestrian Crossing

Advanced Warning Flashing Lights,

Posts, and Base 2 Each

37 Furnish & Install 1-1/4" Diam-

eter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for

Street Lighting, Trenched 3600 L.F.

38 Furnish & Install 2" Diameter

Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for Fu-

ture Utility Department Use,

Trenched 3600 L.F.

39 Install Pull Box for Street

Lighting (Furnished by NPPD) 15

Each

40 Install Pull Box for Future Util-

ity Department Use (Furnished by

City) 15 Each

41 Furnish & Install Seeding,

Mulch, & Fertilizer - Type A (Lawn

Mix) 2 Acres

42 Furnish & Install Sod 20000

S.F.

43 Replace/Relocate Sprinkler

Head (includes line repair/replac-

ement to head) 50 Each

44 Furnish, Install, Maintain, &

Remove Erosion Control

a) Rock Entrance Road 5 Each

b Concrete Truck Washout 2

Each

c) Inlet Protection 29 Each

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-

phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-

ment of $65 for each half-size set.

Full-size sets of documents can be

obtained for a deposit of $110.

Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-

ing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

within fourteen (14) days of the BID

OPENING, and in good condition,

will be refunded $25. A complete

set of electronic copies of draw-

ings, specifications, contract docu-

ments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/han-

dicap in consideration for an

award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M27,A3,10

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on April 21, 2020 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of approximately 7471

S.Y. of Pavement Removal, 9437

S.Y. Foundation Course 4" Thick,

1989 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete

Pavement Type SPR, 1747 Tons of

Asphaltic Concrete Type SLX, and

work incidental thereto for 2020

PART 4 IMPROVEMENTS (Q Ave-

nue Asphalt), as per drawings and

specifications now on file at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-

als will be publicly opened, read

aloud, and tabulated immediately

following in the City Council Cham-

bers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 PART 4 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$45 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M27,A3,10

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

April 20, 2020 and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

City Hall 2nd Floor Conference

Room, for the City's Patriot Land-

scaping Project, managed by the

Park and Recreation Department.

Copies of the specifications may

be obtained from the office of the

City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847

or by going to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tions and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR PATRIOT

LANDSCAPING PROJECT" to the

office of the City Clerk. The City will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered to the City

Clerk's Office or received at the

City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-

mercial carrier. Items transmitted

by facsimile or electronically will

not be accepted.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated in the General Con-

ditions. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Scott Hayden, Park and

Recreation Director, at

308-233-3228.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M27,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

ESTATE OF AUBREE JOY

HUBBARD, Deceased.

Estate No. PR 20-47

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 23, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written Reg-

istrar's Statement of Informal Pro-

bate of the Personal Representa-

tives in Intestacy and that Ivin Hub-

bard and Natasha Hubbard, whose

address is 505 W Oak Avenue, Elm

Creek, Buffalo County, Nebraska

68836, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Personal Rep-

resentatives of this Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 27, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.,

or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate of

Buffalo County Court

Nicole M. Mailahn, #21972

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

ZNEZ M27,A3,10

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of EUGENE W. UNICK,

Deceased

ESTATE PR 20-36

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of Will of

said Deceased and that the follow-

ing persons whose addresses are

as follows have been appointed

Personal Representatives of this

estate:

KRISTI K. McAULIFF

75211 RD 440

LEXINGTON, NE 68850

BEN E. UNICK

21870 355th ROAD

PLEASANTON, NE 68866.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 20, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the Court:

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

1512 CENTRAL AVE.

P.O. BOX 520

KEARNEY, NE 68848

Attorneys for

Personal Representative

Raymond A. Hervert #11825

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &

WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

(308) 234-1918

rhervert@msn.com

ZNEZ M20,27,A3

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of

JEANETTE HUTCHINSON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-45

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 17, 2020 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

MARY KATHRYN EAST, whose ad-

dress is 2801 Grand Avenue #243,

Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before May 20, 2020 or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

Ganz Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

ZNEZ M20,27,A3

<addr:GEORGE, KENNETH F.,3082371956,ATTORNEY AT LAW5507 AVE I,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Michael W. Rector,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-33

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 5, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Dawn L.

Helgeson, 1404 E. 33rd Drive,

Kearney, NE 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the day of May 13, 2020, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Kenneth F. George,

Attorney - #15670

5507 I Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 233-4353

Attorney for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ M13,20,27

<addr:SYNEK, MICHAEL,3082374808,814 CENTRAL,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

In the Matter of the Estate of

Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased

Case # PR 20-9

Notice is hereby given that on

March 4, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trisha

Marie Grant, whose address is

1802 5th Avenue #3, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845, was formally ap-

pointed by the Court as personal

representative of the Estate of

Nancy Marie Hicks.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 13, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

County Court Clerk Magistrate

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Michael J. Synek, #19612

Attorney at Law

814 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-4808

ZNEZ M13,20,27

<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-35

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Stephen

G. Orcutt, whose address is 4403

Pony Express Road, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 20, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

16th & Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID#15073

3710 Central Ave. #13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

(308) 234-3595

ZNEZ M20,27,A3

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF EXPECTED

LEVELS OF PERFORMANCE

FOR PROGRAM YEARS

2020 AND 2021 – TITLE I AND

TITLE III PROGRAMS

 

The Nebraska Department of La-

bor has published expected levels

of performance for Title I adult, dis-

located worker, and youth pro-

grams and the Title III Wag-

ner-Peyser Employment Service for

Program Year 2020 (July 1, 2020 –

June 30, 2021) and Program Year

2021 (July 1, 2021 – June 30,

2020). The published expected

levels of performance are accessi-

ble at https://tinyurl.c-

om/PY20-PY21ProgramPerformance. Public comment on the ex-

pected levels of performance is re-

quested during the 30-day period

beginning March 27, 2020 and

ending April 26, 2020. Comments

may be submitted by email to ndo-

l.wioa_policy@nebraska.gov or in

writing to the attention of the State

WIOA Team, Office of Employment

and Training, Nebraska Department

of Labor, 550 South 16th Street,

Lincoln, NE 68508.

ZNEZ M27,t1

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

HY HOSPITALITY, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §

21,201, et seq..

1. The name of the Corporation is

HY Hospitality, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ M27,A3,10

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

JM HOSPITALITY, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §

21-201, et seq.

1. The name of the Corporation is

JM Hospitality, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ M27,A3,10

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Lyon

Fuerte, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

4103 Ave F, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The registered agent of the

Company is Alicia Lyon, 4103 Ave

F, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Company was formed on March

17, 2020.

ZNEZ M20,27,A3

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV20-38

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

MATEO OMAN,

A Child Under Eighteen Years

of Age.

Notice is hereby given to whom

it may concern, JOHN OMAN, the

natural father of MATEO OMAN,

born in 2019, and anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to said child, that proceedings con-

cerning the afore-named minor

children are currently pending in

the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and that a hear-

ing has been set for May 18, 2020,

at 3:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before May 18, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.

or personally appear on this date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ M27,A3,10

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, March 24, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8410 repealing

Ordinance No. 8394 and amend

the Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-

ommended classification changes.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M27,t1

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

TO ESTABLISH A

BRANCH BANK

 

Notice is hereby given that Pinna-

cle Bank, Lincoln, Nebraska, in ac-

cordance with the provisions of

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 8-157 of the Ne-

braska Banking Act, filed an appli-

cation with the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Banking and Finance for

approval to establish a branch facil-

ity to be located at 323 West 11th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

Objections to the application must

be filed with the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Banking and Finance, 1526

K Street, Suite 300, PO Box 95006,

Lincoln, Nebraska, 68509, within fif-

teen days after the date of publica-

tion scheduled for March 27, 2020.

If substantive objections to the ap-

plication are filed, the application

will be scheduled for hearing.

DEPARTMENT OF

BANKING AND FINANCE

Lincoln, Nebraska

By: Mark Quandahl, Director

ZNEZ M27,t1

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska until 10:30 A.M.

on April 14, 2020 for the Site Work

and Concrete Construction on the

new Salt Building project at the

Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment. Said bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud at that time

and place.

Plans, specifications and particu-

lars may be obtained from the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment Salt Storage Building" on

the outside and addressed to the

Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box

1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270. All bids must be re-

ceived by the Buffalo County

Clerk's office no later than 8:45

AM on April 14, 2020.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

ZNEZ M27,A3,10

Tags