 

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name:

Braided River Outdoors

Name of Applicant:

Jason D. Young

Address: 1421 E. 69th St.,

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: March 1, 2020

General nature of business:

Taxidermy, Outdoor Arts

and Supplies

Jason D. Young

Applicant or

Legal Representative

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $229,950.00

executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and

Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and

wife, which was filed for record on

April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.

2016-01982 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on April 22,

2020:

A tract of land being part of the

Southwest quarter of the North-

west quarter of Section 22,

Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as being the

North 132.0 feet of the following

described tract of land: Referring

to the Southwest corner of the

Northwest quarter of Section 22,

Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; thence East

on and along the East-West

quarter section line, 50.04 feet to

its intersection with the East

property line of the County Road,

and being the ACTUAL PLACE

OF BEGINNING; thence continu-

ing on said East-West quarter

section line, a distance of 330.89

feet to a point; thence North par-

allel with the said East property

line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.83 feet to a point;

thence West parallel with said

East-West quarter section line,

distance of 330.9 feet to a point

on the East property line of the

said County Road; thence South

on and along said East property

line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.84 feet to the

point of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

JCB ENTERPRISES, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

JCB Enterprises, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 2402 2nd Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Charles W. Becker, 2402 2nd Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Charles W. Becker

2402 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

March 20, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of Government Lot 8 lo-

cated in the Northeast Quarter of

Fractional Section 5, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3985 Coal Chute Road).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing for the Preliminary Plat for

Blessing Premier Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of Govern-

ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast

Quarter of Fractional Section 5,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of Gov-

ernment Lot 8 located in the North-

east Quarter of Fractional Section

5, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3985 Coal

Chute Road).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing for the Final Plat for

Blessing Premier Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of Govern-

ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast

Quarter of Fractional Section 5,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of Gov-

ernment Lot 8 located in the North-

east Quarter of Fractional Section

5, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3985 Coal

Chute Road).

4. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Hilltop Holdings,

LLC c/o MFP Cornhusker Proper-

ties, LLC for the Final Plat for Hill-

top Mall Second, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for a tract of land being

Lot 1 (to be vacated), Hilltop Mall

Subdivision, a subdivision to the

City of Kearney in the Southwest

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 25, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (4915

2nd Avenue).

5. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Hilltop Holdings,

LLC c/o MFP Cornhusker Proper-

ties, LLC for Revised Planned Dis-

trict Development Plan Approval for

the construction of a commercial

building on property zoned District

C-2/PD, Community Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District and described as a tract of

land being proposed Lot 3, Hilltop

Mall Second, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (northeast of 2nd Avenue

and 48th Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

NICOLE TIMERY BEATTIE,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JONATHAN ROYCE BEATTIE,

Defendant,

Case Number: CI 20-54

TO: Jonathan Royce Beattie,

whose whereabouts are unknown,

upon whom personal service of

summons cannot be had, and is

the defendant in said proceedings:

You are notified that on February

5, 2020, Plaintiff, Nicole Timery

Beattie, filed a Complaint against

you in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, at Case No.

CI20-54, the object of which is ob-

tain a dissolution of marriage on

the ground that the marriage is irre-

trievably broken, to obtain an equi-

table division of property among

other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before April 30,

2020, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

Nicole Timery Beattie

1284 62nd Ave #10

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.

Corporate Name:

Tri-City Village, Inc.

Registered Office:

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent:

Heather Santiago

The corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-

tion Act, including providing help to

individuals with shelter and pro-

gramming during their transforma-

tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.

The Corporation is a Nonprofit

Corporation and will not have

members.

Heather Santiago

Incorporator

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared by:

Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451

Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.

724 West Koenig Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

T: (308) 675-4035

F: (308) 675-4038

E: mitchell.stehlik

@stehliklawfirm.com

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

USA COMPANIES II, INC.

 

Notice is given that USA Compa-

nies II, Inc. has been dissolved as

of February 24, 2020. Christian M.

Hilliard, President, has been re-

sponsible for winding up and liqui-

dating the business and affairs of

the Corporation. The Corporation

currently has no assets or liabilities.

USA Companies II, Inc.

Christian M. Hilliard, President

