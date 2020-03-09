NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name:
Braided River Outdoors
Name of Applicant:
Jason D. Young
Address: 1421 E. 69th St.,
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: March 1, 2020
General nature of business:
Taxidermy, Outdoor Arts
and Supplies
Jason D. Young
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $229,950.00
executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and
Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and
wife, which was filed for record on
April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.
2016-01982 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on April 22,
2020:
A tract of land being part of the
Southwest quarter of the North-
west quarter of Section 22,
Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as being the
North 132.0 feet of the following
described tract of land: Referring
to the Southwest corner of the
Northwest quarter of Section 22,
Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; thence East
on and along the East-West
quarter section line, 50.04 feet to
its intersection with the East
property line of the County Road,
and being the ACTUAL PLACE
OF BEGINNING; thence continu-
ing on said East-West quarter
section line, a distance of 330.89
feet to a point; thence North par-
allel with the said East property
line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.83 feet to a point;
thence West parallel with said
East-West quarter section line,
distance of 330.9 feet to a point
on the East property line of the
said County Road; thence South
on and along said East property
line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.84 feet to the
point of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
JCB ENTERPRISES, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
JCB Enterprises, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 2402 2nd Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Charles W. Becker, 2402 2nd Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Charles W. Becker
2402 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
March 20, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of Government Lot 8 lo-
cated in the Northeast Quarter of
Fractional Section 5, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3985 Coal Chute Road).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing for the Preliminary Plat for
Blessing Premier Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast
Quarter of Fractional Section 5,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of Gov-
ernment Lot 8 located in the North-
east Quarter of Fractional Section
5, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3985 Coal
Chute Road).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing for the Final Plat for
Blessing Premier Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast
Quarter of Fractional Section 5,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of Gov-
ernment Lot 8 located in the North-
east Quarter of Fractional Section
5, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3985 Coal
Chute Road).
4. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Hilltop Holdings,
LLC c/o MFP Cornhusker Proper-
ties, LLC for the Final Plat for Hill-
top Mall Second, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for a tract of land being
Lot 1 (to be vacated), Hilltop Mall
Subdivision, a subdivision to the
City of Kearney in the Southwest
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 25, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (4915
2nd Avenue).
5. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Hilltop Holdings,
LLC c/o MFP Cornhusker Proper-
ties, LLC for Revised Planned Dis-
trict Development Plan Approval for
the construction of a commercial
building on property zoned District
C-2/PD, Community Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as a tract of
land being proposed Lot 3, Hilltop
Mall Second, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (northeast of 2nd Avenue
and 48th Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
NICOLE TIMERY BEATTIE,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JONATHAN ROYCE BEATTIE,
Defendant,
Case Number: CI 20-54
TO: Jonathan Royce Beattie,
whose whereabouts are unknown,
upon whom personal service of
summons cannot be had, and is
the defendant in said proceedings:
You are notified that on February
5, 2020, Plaintiff, Nicole Timery
Beattie, filed a Complaint against
you in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, at Case No.
CI20-54, the object of which is ob-
tain a dissolution of marriage on
the ground that the marriage is irre-
trievably broken, to obtain an equi-
table division of property among
other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before April 30,
2020, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
Nicole Timery Beattie
1284 62nd Ave #10
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.
Corporate Name:
Tri-City Village, Inc.
Registered Office:
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent:
Heather Santiago
The corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-
tion Act, including providing help to
individuals with shelter and pro-
gramming during their transforma-
tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.
The Corporation is a Nonprofit
Corporation and will not have
members.
Heather Santiago
Incorporator
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared by:
Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451
Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.
724 West Koenig Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
T: (308) 675-4035
F: (308) 675-4038
E: mitchell.stehlik
@stehliklawfirm.com
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
USA COMPANIES II, INC.
Notice is given that USA Compa-
nies II, Inc. has been dissolved as
of February 24, 2020. Christian M.
Hilliard, President, has been re-
sponsible for winding up and liqui-
dating the business and affairs of
the Corporation. The Corporation
currently has no assets or liabilities.
USA Companies II, Inc.
Christian M. Hilliard, President
