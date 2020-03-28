NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Friday,
April 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time,
via conference call. Due to precau-
tions related to COVID-19, an
in-person meeting will not be held.
Please reach out to your NRD or
the Department for further informa-
tion.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-
ska.gov. Please refer to the
websites and phone numbers listed
below for further information.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or
phone (308) 385-6282
215 Kaufman Avenue,
Grand Island, NE 68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or
phone (308) 632-2749
100547 Airport Road,
Scottsbluff, NE 69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or
phone (308) 254-2377
551 Parkland Drive,
Sidney, NE 69162
TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org
or phone (308) 995-6688
1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or
phone (308) 535-8080
111 S Dewey Street,
North Platte, NE 69101
Department:
http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or
phone (402) 471-2363
301 Centennial Mall South,
4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-
braska Department of Natural Re-
sources, 301 Centennial Mall
South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE
68509-4676, telephone (402)
471-3948 or e-mail melis-
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. via Zoom
meeting. Chairman McMullen
called the meeting to order. The
following Board members re-
sponded to roll call: Timothy Hig-
gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,
Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-
edgment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that pursuant to" Execu-
tive Order No. 20-03 Public Meet-
ing Requirement Limited Waiver",
the County Board will be conduct-
ing their meetings via Zoom and
the link to this meeting is posted on
the Buffalo County Website.
County Clerk Janice Giffin took all
proceedings hereinafter shown.
Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk
was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the
March 10, 2020 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Klein to approve the March 13
and March 18, 2020 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Reiter to ratify the fol-
lowing March 13, 2020 payroll
claims processed by the County
Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 259,651.07;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 43,736.25; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
104,307.50; FIRST CONCORD E
4,283.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 88,521.64; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,289.08; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 637.07; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL E 1,175.00; NATION-
WIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00; PRIN-
CIPAL E 3,045.68; STATE OF NE T
14,298.27; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 757.19
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 53,458.33;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,612.43; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,769.50; FIRST
CONCORD E 784.71; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 16,109.18; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 139.00; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 120.37; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
299.30; PRINCIPAL E 993.44;
STATE OF NE T 2,357.06; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 211.18
WEED DISTRICT
NET PAYROLL 4,719.09; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.72; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE
OF NE T 234.57
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to approve the following
transfer of County funds all per
budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter. Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO 5400 WEED FUND $25,000.00
FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO 0200 ROAD FUND $250,000.00
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to approve the claim sub-
mitted by the Election Commis-
sioner to Copycat Printing Center
in the amount of $3,706.86 for ab-
sentee requests in Buffalo County
due to the COVID-19. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to accept the February 2020
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Re-
iter, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the following
Resolution 2020-12 to instruct
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell to
issue Tax Sale Certificates in the
name of the County. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-12
WHEREAS, The Revised Statutes
of Nebraska, Sec. 77-1809 and
77-1918, provides that upon the di-
rection of the County Board of
Commissioners, for the County
Treasurer to issue Tax Sale Certifi-
cates in the name of the County,
and
WHEREAS, the following list of
legal descriptions have either delin-
quent taxes for the years 2014,
2015, 2016, 2017, OR 2018 and
have been offered for sale at Public
Sale, and have remained unsold for
want of bidders,
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED, that the Buffalo County
Board directs the County Treasurer
of Buffalo County, to place Tax
Sale Certificates on all delinquent
taxes and special assessments for
2014, 2015 ,2016, 2017, 2018 and
to maintain such Certificates in her
custody, and to purchase all sub-
sequent taxes thereon as the same
may become delinquent.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the fol-
lowing tax refund request submit-
ted by County Treasurer Jean
Sidwell for Scott and Jody Jones in
the amount of $117.48 for parcel
number 420057000. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton arrived at 9:08 A.M.
The Agenda item regarding the
Buffalo County policies and the
COVID-19 was briefly discussed.
No additional actions were taken at
this time.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Pamela
J Bourne sent legal information
concerning COVID 19 and employ-
ees of Buffalo County. The Board
received a response from WJE
Consulting for the FY 2019 indirect
cost plan. Chairman McMullen
called on each Board member
present for committee reports and
recommendations.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to accept the price of
Husker Auto Group through State
Pricing for a 2020 Chevrolet Sil-
verado MD 4WD Regular Cab Work
Truck with a 4-yard Dump body for
total price of $59,377.00. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Bob Charlesworth from Charles-
worth Consulting LLC joined the
Zoom meeting and presented an
overview of the Group Health Ben-
efit Plan renewal. Moved by Klein
and seconded by Loeffelholz to
cancel the health screenings this
year for Buffalo County employees
as part of the insurance renewal
rates. (Health screenings may be
offered to employees at a later time
for their personal benefit.) Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Klein to set the date of April 28,
2020 at 10:00 A.M. for the Em-
ployee Assistance Program (EAP)
Request for Proposal (RFP). Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Kouba,
Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen announced
that the Board of Equalization
meeting scheduled to convene at
9:45 A.M. was postponed.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to approve the following
March 2020 vendor claims submit-
ted by the County Clerk. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
GENERAL FUND
ACCURATE CONTROLS S
31,336.56; ACS E 46,707.25; AD-
VANCED CORRECTIONAL
HEALTHCARE MC 6,280.26; ALL
CITY GARAGE S 675.00; ALL
MAKES SU 850.99; MANDI J AMY
RE 45.00; APCO INTERNATIONAL
E 188.00; APPLE MARKET SU
143.86; ATS S 445.31; JAMIE
BABUTZKE E 20.00; MICHAEL W
BALDWIN S 2,275.25; BAMFORD
INC S 5,366.36; JIM BAMFORD RT
290.00; BECKENHAUER CON-
STRUCTION E 8,886.05; JACK W
BESSE S 1,450.19; FRANCIS
BIEHL RE 8.05; BRAD W
BIGELOW S 375.00; BISHOP LAW
S 4,584.00; BOYS TOWN E
1,259.37; BRAD RODGERS MD
MC 212.54; SCOTT BRADY RE
20.70; JONATHAN R BRANDT S
5,078.75; CHARLES BREWSTER S
5,362.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE 13.66; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER S 15,808.95; BUF-
FALO CO BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS RE 250.00; BUFFALO
CO ATTORNEY E 1,055.00; BUF-
FALO CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE E
358.00; BUFFALO CO BAR ASSO-
CIATION E 540.00; BUFFALO CO
COMMUNITY PARTNERS E
250.00; BUFFALO CO COURT E
4,432.24; BUFFALO CO PUBLIC
DEFENDER RE 318.50; BUFFALO
CO SHERIFF E 3,831.63; BUILD-
ERS WAREHOUSE SU 119.32;
DORIS BURBY E 100.00; MI-
CHAEL D CARPER S 1,050.00;
RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CEN-
TRAL MEDIATION CENTER RE
1,660.00; CENTRAL NE CREMA-
TION E 1,350.00; CENTURYLINK U
650.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-
SULTING S 909.00; CHARM-TEX
SU 203.40; CHARTER COMMUNI-
CATIONS S 465.54; CHARTER
COMMUNICATIONS U 124.98; CHI
HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN MC
6,281.75; JENNIFER CHURCH RE
83.07; CITY OF GIBBON RE
131.00; CITY OF HASTINGS E
1,000.00; CITY OF KEARNEY U
5,056.25; CITY OF KEARNEY AP
112,885.83; CITY OF KEARNEY AP
47,848.66; CLERK OF DISTRICT
COURT E 2,214.00; CLERK OF
DISTRICT COURT E 238.31;
CLEVENGER PROPANE U 330.00;
COMFY BOWL RT 100.00;
KIFFANY CONNER E 20.00; CON-
SOLIDATED MANAGEMENT S
24,939.57; CONSTRUCTION
RENTAL S 17.50; CONTEMPO-
RARY OBSTETRICS MC 115.52;
COPYCAT PRINTING SU 163.62;
CAROLINE COTE RE 126.56;
COUNTRY PARTNERS COOP E
525.10; CULLIGAN S 14,251.00;
DAN'S SANITATION E 15.00; DEN-
NISE DANIELS RE 45.00; DANKO
EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT EQ
146.14; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S
83.20; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL E 1,280.00; DASH MEDI-
CAL SU 1,142.76; LYDIA DAVIS RE
31.93; DAWSON CO ATTORNEY
RE 40.25; DAWSON CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE E 18.61; DAWSON
PUBLIC POWER U 4,076.30; DA-
MON DEEDS RE 45.00; THEO-
DORE J DELAET, PH.D S 1,036.68;
DEWALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX
LAW S 3,178.80; DHM ELECTRI-
CAL S 2,000.00; DOUGLAS CO
SHERIFF S 14.26; BRANDON J.
DUGAN RE 20.57; EAKES SU
12,053.40; SHAWN EATHERTON
RE 575.21; EDUCATIONAL SERV-
ICE UNIT NO 10 AP 19,226.67;
EGAN SUPPLY SU 1,007.23;
ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS E 65.00;
KERRY ELSEN SU 92.31; ESCHAT
E 73.12; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;
FASTENAL CO SU 47.73; KARI
FISK RE 45.00; FRANSSEN PROP-
ERTIES RT 218.00; SARA FREAD E
20.00; FRONTIER U 10,338.43;
FYE LAW S 6,893.33; GALLS, LLC
EQ 794.87; CYNTHIA GEMBALA
HUGG E 756.00; GLOBAL TEL
LINK EQ 576.00;
GOVCONNECTION EQ 604.55;
GOVERNMENT FORMS SU
305.06; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL
MC 182.58; GREAT PLAINS RADI-
OLOGY MC 19.10; SEAN GRUBE
RT 210.00; AUDREY HAKE E
69.45; HALL CO DISTRICT COURT
E 16.25; HALL CO SHERIFF'S OF-
FICE E 78.55; DENNIS HARRIS E
20.00; JILL HERTEL E 36.10; AN-
DREW W HOFFMEISTER RE
45.00; VALERIA HOLGUIN E 69.45;
HOLMES PLUMBING S 270.92;
HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &
KUHL E 650.00; MEGHAN
HORTON E 20.00; LISA R HUERTA
RE 45.00; INNOVATIVE MAINTE-
NANCE E 504.00; INTEGRATED
CONTROLS S 420.00; INTE-
GRATED SECURITY E 1,000.00;
INTELLICOM COMPUTER U
434.00; INTERSTATE ALL BAT-
TERY SU 108.00; JACK'S UNI-
FORMS EQ 3,772.89; JIM JA-
COBS RE 21.51; JACOBSEN ORR
LAW S 7,575.38; JUSTICE BENE-
FITS E 1,602.48; JUSTICE WORKS
E 218.00; KEARNEY CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE E 128.24; KEARNEY
HUB A 1,807.72; KEARNEY HUB E
3,352.75; KEARNEY RENTAL RT
210.00; KEARNEY TOWING S
141.50; WILLIE KEEP RE 39.10;
NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00; KIM-
BALL CO DISTRICT COURT E
17.25; SHANNON
KLINGELHOEFER E 20.00; SHAN-
NON KLINGELHOEFER E 39.55;
JEFFREY C KNAPP S 1,767.91;
JEAN KNEESE R 19.00; KONICA
MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
AP 2,952.46; KONICA MINOLTA
PREMIER FINANCE AP 3,147.72;
DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00;
KUCERA PAINTING S 750.00;
LANCASTER CO SHERIFF E 6.00;
LAWSON PRODUCTS SU 229.73;
DR MICHAEL LAWSON S 375.00;
PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEX-
ISNEXIS RISK E 25.00; LIESKE,
LIESKE & ENSZ S 1,967.81; PAUL
LONDER RT 210.00; JESLYN
LOVE E 20.00; STEPHEN G LOWE
S 2,025.00; LUTHER YELLOW
ROBE S 3,000.00; LYON FAMILY
DENTISTRY MC 825.00; MA-
LLORY SAFETY & SUPPLY SU
204.95; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00;
LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MAS-
TERS TRUE VALUE SU 116.45;
SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JEN-
NIFER R MCCARTER REPORTING
220.5;
REBECCA M. MCCRACKEN E
101.50; ANGELA MCILNAY RE
29.33; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE
45.00; JOHN C MEIDLINGER,
PH.D E 200.00; MENARDS SU
3,372.75; MICROFILM IMAGING
EQ 682.00; MIDDLETON ELEC-
TRIC S 10,715.00; MIDWEST
CONNECT S 6,117.30; MIDWEST
DOOR S 2,032.00; MIDWEST EN-
COURAGEMENT S 905.00; MID-
WEST SERVICE SU 76.27;
MILLER & ASSOCIATES E 457.50;
MIPS AP 4,784.88; MIRROR IM-
AGE CAR E 56.00; TIM
MONINGER RE 22.89; NACEB E
100.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE
U 331.88; NE COUNCIL OF
SCHOOL ADMIN E 400.00; NE
GLASS CO S 59.90; NE HEALTH &
HUMAN SVCS E 522.00; NE INSTI-
TUTE OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00;
NE PUBLIC POWER DIST U
2,395.67; NE PUBLIC POWER
DIST U 12,521.78; NEBRAS-
KA.GOV E 46.00; NEBRASKALINK
HOLDINGS U 615.00; NEW WEST
MC 65.56; KRISTI NEWMAN RE
53.64; ROBERT NORDHUES RT
290.00; NORTHEAST NE JUVE-
NILE SVC E 918.75; NORTHWEST-
ERN ENERGY U 5,846.47; NOVUS
WINDSHIELD S 40.00; O'BRIEN
STRAATMANN REDINGER E
1,000.00; PARKER GROSSART
BAHENSKY BEUCKE S 266.25;
NATE PEARSON RE 45.00; PELL
REPORTING E 1,393.76; PIE MAN-
AGEMENT RT 210.00; PLAINS IN-
VESTMENT RT 330.00; PRO-TINT
S 5,790.00; PROFESSIONAL DE-
VELOPMENT E 2,190.00; PSY-
CHOLOGICAL RESOURCES MC
540.00; PUBLIC AGENCY TRAIN-
ING E 325.00; ROLAND WHITNEY
RT 75.00; R C BOOTH ENTER-
PRISES SU 1,400.00; R.R.BRINK
LOCKING SYSTEMS S 1,350.00;
RAHMA SAID S 232.70; RAKA S
2,322.29; KANE M RAMSEY RE
45.00; RAPID PROCESS S 35.00;
NOAH RASMUSSEN E 20.00; RA-
VENNA SANITATION S 507.00;
RAYNOR GARAGE DOORS S
13,108.00; READY MIXED CON-
CRETE E 218.38; RED WILLOW
CO SHERIFF S 15.63; REDFIELD
DIRECT SU 354.59; REDMAN'S
SHOES SU 165.00; REDWOOD
TOXICOLOGY LAB S 239.96;
ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00;
SANDI RODEMAN E 71.75; CLIVE
RUSSELL E 20.00; RYAN
SAALFELD RE 45.00; SHANE
SCHMIDT CONSTRUCTION S
6,092.00; KARRIE SCHOENFELD E
40.00; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SE-
CURITY TRANSPORT E 1,714.50;
DAVID SESNA RE 25.00; SHER-
MAN CO SHERIFF S 6.00; SHRED-
DING SOLUTIONS E 45.00; SID
DILLON WAHOO INC E 36,538.00;
JEAN SIDWELL RE 50.00; TREN-
TON SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;
SOLID WASTE AGENCY E 22.40;
WENDY SPENCER RE 15.96;
STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S
12,269.00; THOMAS S STEWART
S 3,665.82; PAULA STONER E
20.00; MICHAEL J SYNEK S
1,916.20; AARON TAVENNER E
20.00; BOBBI TAVENNER E 20.00;
THAYER CO SHERIFF E 27.28;
BIG RACK SHACK SU 528.00;
FRIENDS PROGRAM E 1,027.64;
LOCKMOBILE S 9.80; JAE THEIS
THERAPY E 420.00; THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E 422.58;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
2,955.99; THOMSON REU-
TERS-WEST E 2,390.10; THOM-
SON REUTERS - WEST E 516.71;
THURSTON HEATING S 221.80;
TITAN ENERGY SYSTEMS E
1,456.90; TRANSIT WORKS E
195.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-
DERSON S 1,650.00; TYE &
ROWLING S 3,960.75; U S POST-
MASTER SU 623.70; U S POST-
MASTER E 532.00; U.S. BANK E
14,980.48; UNIV OF NE EXTEN-
SION E 1,200.00; USA COMMUNI-
CATION E 723.90; MARC VACEK
RE 67.85; VERIZON CONNECT U
37.90; VERIZON WIRELESS U
1,080.27; VERIZON WIRELESS U
1,647.59; RANDALL VEST RE
66.70; VILLAGE AT KEARNEY RT
290.00; VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK
E 52.49; VILLAGE OF MILLER U
39.00; VILLAGE UNIFORM E 90.45;
VOIGT LAW OFFICE S 900.00;
CAROL VON MINDEN E 20.00;
WALDINGER CORP E 1,900.00;
WALGREENS MC 30.39; WELLS
FARGO E 103.39; WELLS FARGO
E 449.19; WELLS FARGO SU
599.58; WELLS FARGO E 35.00;
WILLIAMS CLEANERS E 83.45;
MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;
LOYE WOLFE RE 74.75; BRENNA
WOODSIDE E 20.00; JASON
WOZNIAK RE 45.00; WPCI S
190.00; SANDRALEE YAGER E
69.45; YANDA'S MUSIC S
4,633.00; MELANIE R YOUNG RE
45.00; KEN YOUNT RE 35.54;
ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00
ROAD FUND
ALL MAKES SU 41.68; AUSSIE
HYDRAULICS S 211.04; ARNOLD
MOTOR SU 5,123.03;
BROADFOOT SAND G 21,278.40;
BUILDERS SU 79.00; CARQUEST
SU 1,064.57; CHEMSEARCH SU
490.00; CFP-C-T F 50.50; CLIP-
PER PUBLISHING A 38.00;
COMFY BOWL RT 85.00; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL S 1,102.80;
CUMMINS SALES S 5,047.06;
EAKES SU 49.32; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G
56,834.61; FARMERS CO-OP F
122.00; FASTENAL CO SU 27.65;
GARRETT TIRES S 84.78; INLAND
TRUCK PARTS S 1,183.80; KEAR-
NEY HUB A 129.70; KELLY SUP-
PLY SU 138.27; KENESAW MO-
TOR S 1,048.12; KIMBALL MID-
WEST SU 44.24; LAWSON PROD-
UCTS SU 1,098.50; LCL TRUCK
EQUIPMENT EQ 35,072.00; MAS-
TERS TRUE VALUE SU 25.67;
MATHESON TRI-GAS SU 233.31;
MENARDS SU 25.51; MID NE AG-
GREGATE G 48,148.21; MID
STATE ENGINEERING S 400.00;
MIDWEST SERVICE SU 2,537.50;
NE TRUCK CENTER S 880.25;
NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS SU
185.12; NMC, INC. S 4,393.62;
OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E
18,305.00; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO
S 25.82; POWERPLAN-MURPHY
TRACTOR S 2,474.66; PRODUCT
RECOVERY & RECYCLING SU
1,200.00; RAVENNA NEWS A
26.55; ROADRUNNER TIRE S
420.00; ROCKMOUNT RESEARCH
S 477.76; SAFELITE FULFILLMENT
S 1,850.00; SAFETY KLEEN SU
958.04; SMITH CO SIDE DUMP
TRAILERS S 24.11; T & F SAND G
14,503.92; TRUCK CENTER S
161.68; TURNER BODY SHOP S
500.00; U.S. BANK E 915.22; WPCI
S 113.25
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
36,706.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
36,707.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION
& MODERNIZATION
MIPS AP 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE
MC 221,522.37
VETERANS RELIEF FUND
CO VETERANS AID FUND RE
1,005.42
DRUG FORFEITURES
BUFFALO CO CLERK RE 816.50;
COVERT-TRACK GROUP E
1,710.00; TACTICAL ELECTRON-
ICS EQ 23,373.54; THERMO
SCIENTIFIC PORTABLE E
34,233.00; U.S. BANK E 4,563.56
DISASTER FUND
WILKE CONTRACTING E
66,597.01
911 WIRELESS FUND
BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE
27,251.68
WEED DISTRICT
ALL MAKES SU 114.77; AUSSIE
HYDRAULICS S 280.50; ARNOLD
MOTOR SU 206.09; KENESAW
MOTOR S 589.10; MENARDS SU
107.56; MIDWAY CHEVROLET SU
688.68; NE WEED CONTROL AS-
SOC E 120.00; U.S. BANK E
273.04
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK U 1,986.21;
CENTURYLINK U 1,036.81; FRON-
TIER U 1,517.46; FRONTIER COM-
MUNICATIONS U 264.08; LAN-
GUAGE LINE Svcs U 130.35; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS EQ 1,417.67
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one ad-
dressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:40 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 14,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County Court, in an action where in
NATHAN KLINGINSMITH is Plain-
tiff and JOHN MALCOM is Defend-
ant, Case CI20-19, the following
described property owned by
JOHN MALCOM has been levied
upon:
(1) 2008 ROADMASTER
(Double Axle) Enclosed Trailer
(VIN# 5DT211L2481064279)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bedder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 23rd day of April,
2020 at the Buffalo County South
Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-
tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 24th day of March,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine #90921
Deputy
ZNEZ M28,A4,11,18