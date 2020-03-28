 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Friday,

April 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time,

via conference call. Due to precau-

tions related to COVID-19, an

in-person meeting will not be held.

Please reach out to your NRD or

the Department for further informa-

tion.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-

ska.gov. Please refer to the

websites and phone numbers listed

below for further information.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or

phone (308) 385-6282

215 Kaufman Avenue,

Grand Island, NE 68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or

phone (308) 632-2749

100547 Airport Road,

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or

phone (308) 254-2377

551 Parkland Drive,

Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org

or phone (308) 995-6688

1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or

phone (308) 535-8080

111 S Dewey Street,

North Platte, NE 69101

Department:

http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or

phone (402) 471-2363

301 Centennial Mall South,

4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-

braska Department of Natural Re-

sources, 301 Centennial Mall

South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE

68509-4676, telephone (402)

471-3948 or e-mail melis-

sa.mosier@nebraska.gov.

ZNEZ M28,t1

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. via Zoom

meeting. Chairman McMullen

called the meeting to order. The

following Board members re-

sponded to roll call: Timothy Hig-

gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,

Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-

edgment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that pursuant to" Execu-

tive Order No. 20-03 Public Meet-

ing Requirement Limited Waiver",

the County Board will be conduct-

ing their meetings via Zoom and

the link to this meeting is posted on

the Buffalo County Website.

County Clerk Janice Giffin took all

proceedings hereinafter shown.

Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk

was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the

March 10, 2020 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Klein to approve the March 13

and March 18, 2020 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Reiter to ratify the fol-

lowing March 13, 2020 payroll

claims processed by the County

Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 259,651.07;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 43,736.25; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

104,307.50; FIRST CONCORD E

4,283.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 88,521.64; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,289.08; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 637.07; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL E 1,175.00; NATION-

WIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 450.00; PRIN-

CIPAL E 3,045.68; STATE OF NE T

14,298.27; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 757.19

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 53,458.33;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,612.43; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,769.50; FIRST

CONCORD E 784.71; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 16,109.18; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 139.00; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 120.37; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

299.30; PRINCIPAL E 993.44;

STATE OF NE T 2,357.06; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 211.18

WEED DISTRICT

NET PAYROLL 4,719.09; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.72; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE

OF NE T 234.57

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to approve the following

transfer of County funds all per

budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter. Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO 5400 WEED FUND $25,000.00

FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO 0200 ROAD FUND $250,000.00

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to approve the claim sub-

mitted by the Election Commis-

sioner to Copycat Printing Center

in the amount of $3,706.86 for ab-

sentee requests in Buffalo County

due to the COVID-19. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to accept the February 2020

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Re-

iter, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the following

Resolution 2020-12 to instruct

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell to

issue Tax Sale Certificates in the

name of the County. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-12

 

WHEREAS, The Revised Statutes

of Nebraska, Sec. 77-1809 and

77-1918, provides that upon the di-

rection of the County Board of

Commissioners, for the County

Treasurer to issue Tax Sale Certifi-

cates in the name of the County,

and

WHEREAS, the following list of

legal descriptions have either delin-

quent taxes for the years 2014,

2015, 2016, 2017, OR 2018 and

have been offered for sale at Public

Sale, and have remained unsold for

want of bidders,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED, that the Buffalo County

Board directs the County Treasurer

of Buffalo County, to place Tax

Sale Certificates on all delinquent

taxes and special assessments for

2014, 2015 ,2016, 2017, 2018 and

to maintain such Certificates in her

custody, and to purchase all sub-

sequent taxes thereon as the same

may become delinquent.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the fol-

lowing tax refund request submit-

ted by County Treasurer Jean

Sidwell for Scott and Jody Jones in

the amount of $117.48 for parcel

number 420057000. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton arrived at 9:08 A.M.

The Agenda item regarding the

Buffalo County policies and the

COVID-19 was briefly discussed.

No additional actions were taken at

this time.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Pamela

J Bourne sent legal information

concerning COVID 19 and employ-

ees of Buffalo County. The Board

received a response from WJE

Consulting for the FY 2019 indirect

cost plan. Chairman McMullen

called on each Board member

present for committee reports and

recommendations.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to accept the price of

Husker Auto Group through State

Pricing for a 2020 Chevrolet Sil-

verado MD 4WD Regular Cab Work

Truck with a 4-yard Dump body for

total price of $59,377.00. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Bob Charlesworth from Charles-

worth Consulting LLC joined the

Zoom meeting and presented an

overview of the Group Health Ben-

efit Plan renewal. Moved by Klein

and seconded by Loeffelholz to

cancel the health screenings this

year for Buffalo County employees

as part of the insurance renewal

rates. (Health screenings may be

offered to employees at a later time

for their personal benefit.) Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Klein to set the date of April 28,

2020 at 10:00 A.M. for the Em-

ployee Assistance Program (EAP)

Request for Proposal (RFP). Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Kouba,

Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen announced

that the Board of Equalization

meeting scheduled to convene at

9:45 A.M. was postponed.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to approve the following

March 2020 vendor claims submit-

ted by the County Clerk. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

GENERAL FUND

ACCURATE CONTROLS S

31,336.56; ACS E 46,707.25; AD-

VANCED CORRECTIONAL

HEALTHCARE MC 6,280.26; ALL

CITY GARAGE S 675.00; ALL

MAKES SU 850.99; MANDI J AMY

RE 45.00; APCO INTERNATIONAL

E 188.00; APPLE MARKET SU

143.86; ATS S 445.31; JAMIE

BABUTZKE E 20.00; MICHAEL W

BALDWIN S 2,275.25; BAMFORD

INC S 5,366.36; JIM BAMFORD RT

290.00; BECKENHAUER CON-

STRUCTION E 8,886.05; JACK W

BESSE S 1,450.19; FRANCIS

BIEHL RE 8.05; BRAD W

BIGELOW S 375.00; BISHOP LAW

S 4,584.00; BOYS TOWN E

1,259.37; BRAD RODGERS MD

MC 212.54; SCOTT BRADY RE

20.70; JONATHAN R BRANDT S

5,078.75; CHARLES BREWSTER S

5,362.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE 13.66; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S 15,808.95; BUF-

FALO CO BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS RE 250.00; BUFFALO

CO ATTORNEY E 1,055.00; BUF-

FALO CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE E

358.00; BUFFALO CO BAR ASSO-

CIATION E 540.00; BUFFALO CO

COMMUNITY PARTNERS E

250.00; BUFFALO CO COURT E

4,432.24; BUFFALO CO PUBLIC

DEFENDER RE 318.50; BUFFALO

CO SHERIFF E 3,831.63; BUILD-

ERS WAREHOUSE SU 119.32;

DORIS BURBY E 100.00; MI-

CHAEL D CARPER S 1,050.00;

RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CEN-

TRAL MEDIATION CENTER RE

1,660.00; CENTRAL NE CREMA-

TION E 1,350.00; CENTURYLINK U

650.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-

SULTING S 909.00; CHARM-TEX

SU 203.40; CHARTER COMMUNI-

CATIONS S 465.54; CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS U 124.98; CHI

HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN MC

6,281.75; JENNIFER CHURCH RE

83.07; CITY OF GIBBON RE

131.00; CITY OF HASTINGS E

1,000.00; CITY OF KEARNEY U

5,056.25; CITY OF KEARNEY AP

112,885.83; CITY OF KEARNEY AP

47,848.66; CLERK OF DISTRICT

COURT E 2,214.00; CLERK OF

DISTRICT COURT E 238.31;

CLEVENGER PROPANE U 330.00;

COMFY BOWL RT 100.00;

KIFFANY CONNER E 20.00; CON-

SOLIDATED MANAGEMENT S

24,939.57; CONSTRUCTION

RENTAL S 17.50; CONTEMPO-

RARY OBSTETRICS MC 115.52;

COPYCAT PRINTING SU 163.62;

CAROLINE COTE RE 126.56;

COUNTRY PARTNERS COOP E

525.10; CULLIGAN S 14,251.00;

DAN'S SANITATION E 15.00; DEN-

NISE DANIELS RE 45.00; DANKO

EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT EQ

146.14; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S

83.20; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-

NTRAL E 1,280.00; DASH MEDI-

CAL SU 1,142.76; LYDIA DAVIS RE

31.93; DAWSON CO ATTORNEY

RE 40.25; DAWSON CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE E 18.61; DAWSON

PUBLIC POWER U 4,076.30; DA-

MON DEEDS RE 45.00; THEO-

DORE J DELAET, PH.D S 1,036.68;

DEWALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX

LAW S 3,178.80; DHM ELECTRI-

CAL S 2,000.00; DOUGLAS CO

SHERIFF S 14.26; BRANDON J.

DUGAN RE 20.57; EAKES SU

12,053.40; SHAWN EATHERTON

RE 575.21; EDUCATIONAL SERV-

ICE UNIT NO 10 AP 19,226.67;

EGAN SUPPLY SU 1,007.23;

ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS E 65.00;

KERRY ELSEN SU 92.31; ESCHAT

E 73.12; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;

FASTENAL CO SU 47.73; KARI

FISK RE 45.00; FRANSSEN PROP-

ERTIES RT 218.00; SARA FREAD E

20.00; FRONTIER U 10,338.43;

FYE LAW S 6,893.33; GALLS, LLC

EQ 794.87; CYNTHIA GEMBALA

HUGG E 756.00; GLOBAL TEL

LINK EQ 576.00;

GOVCONNECTION EQ 604.55;

GOVERNMENT FORMS SU

305.06; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL

MC 182.58; GREAT PLAINS RADI-

OLOGY MC 19.10; SEAN GRUBE

RT 210.00; AUDREY HAKE E

69.45; HALL CO DISTRICT COURT

E 16.25; HALL CO SHERIFF'S OF-

FICE E 78.55; DENNIS HARRIS E

20.00; JILL HERTEL E 36.10; AN-

DREW W HOFFMEISTER RE

45.00; VALERIA HOLGUIN E 69.45;

HOLMES PLUMBING S 270.92;

HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &

KUHL E 650.00; MEGHAN

HORTON E 20.00; LISA R HUERTA

RE 45.00; INNOVATIVE MAINTE-

NANCE E 504.00; INTEGRATED

CONTROLS S 420.00; INTE-

GRATED SECURITY E 1,000.00;

INTELLICOM COMPUTER U

434.00; INTERSTATE ALL BAT-

TERY SU 108.00; JACK'S UNI-

FORMS EQ 3,772.89; JIM JA-

COBS RE 21.51; JACOBSEN ORR

LAW S 7,575.38; JUSTICE BENE-

FITS E 1,602.48; JUSTICE WORKS

E 218.00; KEARNEY CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE E 128.24; KEARNEY

HUB A 1,807.72; KEARNEY HUB E

3,352.75; KEARNEY RENTAL RT

210.00; KEARNEY TOWING S

141.50; WILLIE KEEP RE 39.10;

NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00; KIM-

BALL CO DISTRICT COURT E

17.25; SHANNON

KLINGELHOEFER E 20.00; SHAN-

NON KLINGELHOEFER E 39.55;

JEFFREY C KNAPP S 1,767.91;

JEAN KNEESE R 19.00; KONICA

MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

AP 2,952.46; KONICA MINOLTA

PREMIER FINANCE AP 3,147.72;

DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00;

KUCERA PAINTING S 750.00;

LANCASTER CO SHERIFF E 6.00;

LAWSON PRODUCTS SU 229.73;

DR MICHAEL LAWSON S 375.00;

PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEX-

ISNEXIS RISK E 25.00; LIESKE,

LIESKE & ENSZ S 1,967.81; PAUL

LONDER RT 210.00; JESLYN

LOVE E 20.00; STEPHEN G LOWE

S 2,025.00; LUTHER YELLOW

ROBE S 3,000.00; LYON FAMILY

DENTISTRY MC 825.00; MA-

LLORY SAFETY & SUPPLY SU

204.95; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00;

LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MAS-

TERS TRUE VALUE SU 116.45;

SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JEN-

NIFER R MCCARTER REPORTING

220.5;

REBECCA M. MCCRACKEN E

101.50; ANGELA MCILNAY RE

29.33; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE

45.00; JOHN C MEIDLINGER,

PH.D E 200.00; MENARDS SU

3,372.75; MICROFILM IMAGING

EQ 682.00; MIDDLETON ELEC-

TRIC S 10,715.00; MIDWEST

CONNECT S 6,117.30; MIDWEST

DOOR S 2,032.00; MIDWEST EN-

COURAGEMENT S 905.00; MID-

WEST SERVICE SU 76.27;

MILLER & ASSOCIATES E 457.50;

MIPS AP 4,784.88; MIRROR IM-

AGE CAR E 56.00; TIM

MONINGER RE 22.89; NACEB E

100.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE

U 331.88; NE COUNCIL OF

SCHOOL ADMIN E 400.00; NE

GLASS CO S 59.90; NE HEALTH &

HUMAN SVCS E 522.00; NE INSTI-

TUTE OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00;

NE PUBLIC POWER DIST U

2,395.67; NE PUBLIC POWER

DIST U 12,521.78; NEBRAS-

KA.GOV E 46.00; NEBRASKALINK

HOLDINGS U 615.00; NEW WEST

MC 65.56; KRISTI NEWMAN RE

53.64; ROBERT NORDHUES RT

290.00; NORTHEAST NE JUVE-

NILE SVC E 918.75; NORTHWEST-

ERN ENERGY U 5,846.47; NOVUS

WINDSHIELD S 40.00; O'BRIEN

STRAATMANN REDINGER E

1,000.00; PARKER GROSSART

BAHENSKY BEUCKE S 266.25;

NATE PEARSON RE 45.00; PELL

REPORTING E 1,393.76; PIE MAN-

AGEMENT RT 210.00; PLAINS IN-

VESTMENT RT 330.00; PRO-TINT

S 5,790.00; PROFESSIONAL DE-

VELOPMENT E 2,190.00; PSY-

CHOLOGICAL RESOURCES MC

540.00; PUBLIC AGENCY TRAIN-

ING E 325.00; ROLAND WHITNEY

RT 75.00; R C BOOTH ENTER-

PRISES SU 1,400.00; R.R.BRINK

LOCKING SYSTEMS S 1,350.00;

RAHMA SAID S 232.70; RAKA S

2,322.29; KANE M RAMSEY RE

45.00; RAPID PROCESS S 35.00;

NOAH RASMUSSEN E 20.00; RA-

VENNA SANITATION S 507.00;

RAYNOR GARAGE DOORS S

13,108.00; READY MIXED CON-

CRETE E 218.38; RED WILLOW

CO SHERIFF S 15.63; REDFIELD

DIRECT SU 354.59; REDMAN'S

SHOES SU 165.00; REDWOOD

TOXICOLOGY LAB S 239.96;

ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00;

SANDI RODEMAN E 71.75; CLIVE

RUSSELL E 20.00; RYAN

SAALFELD RE 45.00; SHANE

SCHMIDT CONSTRUCTION S

6,092.00; KARRIE SCHOENFELD E

40.00; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SE-

CURITY TRANSPORT E 1,714.50;

DAVID SESNA RE 25.00; SHER-

MAN CO SHERIFF S 6.00; SHRED-

DING SOLUTIONS E 45.00; SID

DILLON WAHOO INC E 36,538.00;

JEAN SIDWELL RE 50.00; TREN-

TON SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;

SOLID WASTE AGENCY E 22.40;

WENDY SPENCER RE 15.96;

STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S

12,269.00; THOMAS S STEWART

S 3,665.82; PAULA STONER E

20.00; MICHAEL J SYNEK S

1,916.20; AARON TAVENNER E

20.00; BOBBI TAVENNER E 20.00;

THAYER CO SHERIFF E 27.28;

BIG RACK SHACK SU 528.00;

FRIENDS PROGRAM E 1,027.64;

LOCKMOBILE S 9.80; JAE THEIS

THERAPY E 420.00; THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E 422.58;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

2,955.99; THOMSON REU-

TERS-WEST E 2,390.10; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST E 516.71;

THURSTON HEATING S 221.80;

TITAN ENERGY SYSTEMS E

1,456.90; TRANSIT WORKS E

195.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S 1,650.00; TYE &

ROWLING S 3,960.75; U S POST-

MASTER SU 623.70; U S POST-

MASTER E 532.00; U.S. BANK E

14,980.48; UNIV OF NE EXTEN-

SION E 1,200.00; USA COMMUNI-

CATION E 723.90; MARC VACEK

RE 67.85; VERIZON CONNECT U

37.90; VERIZON WIRELESS U

1,080.27; VERIZON WIRELESS U

1,647.59; RANDALL VEST RE

66.70; VILLAGE AT KEARNEY RT

290.00; VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK

E 52.49; VILLAGE OF MILLER U

39.00; VILLAGE UNIFORM E 90.45;

VOIGT LAW OFFICE S 900.00;

CAROL VON MINDEN E 20.00;

WALDINGER CORP E 1,900.00;

WALGREENS MC 30.39; WELLS

FARGO E 103.39; WELLS FARGO

E 449.19; WELLS FARGO SU

599.58; WELLS FARGO E 35.00;

WILLIAMS CLEANERS E 83.45;

MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;

LOYE WOLFE RE 74.75; BRENNA

WOODSIDE E 20.00; JASON

WOZNIAK RE 45.00; WPCI S

190.00; SANDRALEE YAGER E

69.45; YANDA'S MUSIC S

4,633.00; MELANIE R YOUNG RE

45.00; KEN YOUNT RE 35.54;

ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00

ROAD FUND

ALL MAKES SU 41.68; AUSSIE

HYDRAULICS S 211.04; ARNOLD

MOTOR SU 5,123.03;

BROADFOOT SAND G 21,278.40;

BUILDERS SU 79.00; CARQUEST

SU 1,064.57; CHEMSEARCH SU

490.00; CFP-C-T F 50.50; CLIP-

PER PUBLISHING A 38.00;

COMFY BOWL RT 85.00; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL S 1,102.80;

CUMMINS SALES S 5,047.06;

EAKES SU 49.32; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G

56,834.61; FARMERS CO-OP F

122.00; FASTENAL CO SU 27.65;

GARRETT TIRES S 84.78; INLAND

TRUCK PARTS S 1,183.80; KEAR-

NEY HUB A 129.70; KELLY SUP-

PLY SU 138.27; KENESAW MO-

TOR S 1,048.12; KIMBALL MID-

WEST SU 44.24; LAWSON PROD-

UCTS SU 1,098.50; LCL TRUCK

EQUIPMENT EQ 35,072.00; MAS-

TERS TRUE VALUE SU 25.67;

MATHESON TRI-GAS SU 233.31;

MENARDS SU 25.51; MID NE AG-

GREGATE G 48,148.21; MID

STATE ENGINEERING S 400.00;

MIDWEST SERVICE SU 2,537.50;

NE TRUCK CENTER S 880.25;

NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS SU

185.12; NMC, INC. S 4,393.62;

OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E

18,305.00; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO

S 25.82; POWERPLAN-MURPHY

TRACTOR S 2,474.66; PRODUCT

RECOVERY & RECYCLING SU

1,200.00; RAVENNA NEWS A

26.55; ROADRUNNER TIRE S

420.00; ROCKMOUNT RESEARCH

S 477.76; SAFELITE FULFILLMENT

S 1,850.00; SAFETY KLEEN SU

958.04; SMITH CO SIDE DUMP

TRAILERS S 24.11; T & F SAND G

14,503.92; TRUCK CENTER S

161.68; TURNER BODY SHOP S

500.00; U.S. BANK E 915.22; WPCI

S 113.25

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

36,706.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

36,707.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION

& MODERNIZATION

MIPS AP 249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE

MC 221,522.37

VETERANS RELIEF FUND

CO VETERANS AID FUND RE

1,005.42

DRUG FORFEITURES

BUFFALO CO CLERK RE 816.50;

COVERT-TRACK GROUP E

1,710.00; TACTICAL ELECTRON-

ICS EQ 23,373.54; THERMO

SCIENTIFIC PORTABLE E

34,233.00; U.S. BANK E 4,563.56

DISASTER FUND

WILKE CONTRACTING E

66,597.01

911 WIRELESS FUND

BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE

27,251.68

WEED DISTRICT

ALL MAKES SU 114.77; AUSSIE

HYDRAULICS S 280.50; ARNOLD

MOTOR SU 206.09; KENESAW

MOTOR S 589.10; MENARDS SU

107.56; MIDWAY CHEVROLET SU

688.68; NE WEED CONTROL AS-

SOC E 120.00; U.S. BANK E

273.04

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 1,986.21;

CENTURYLINK U 1,036.81; FRON-

TIER U 1,517.46; FRONTIER COM-

MUNICATIONS U 264.08; LAN-

GUAGE LINE Svcs U 130.35; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS EQ 1,417.67

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one ad-

dressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:40 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 14,

2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ M28,t1

 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County Court, in an action where in

NATHAN KLINGINSMITH is Plain-

tiff and JOHN MALCOM is Defend-

ant, Case CI20-19, the following

described property owned by

JOHN MALCOM has been levied

upon:

(1) 2008 ROADMASTER

(Double Axle) Enclosed Trailer

(VIN# 5DT211L2481064279)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bedder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 23rd day of April,

2020 at the Buffalo County South

Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-

tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 24th day of March,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine #90921

Deputy

ZNEZ M28,A4,11,18

 

Tags