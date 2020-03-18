Weather Alert

...POCKETS OF DENSE FOG TO CONTINUE THIS MORNING... THROUGH AT LEAST 10 OR 11 AM, WIDESPREAD FOG WILL CONTINUE ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, WITH VISIBILITY COMMONLY UNDER 1 MILE, AND SOME AREAS OF DENSE FOG REDUCING VISIBILITY TO 1/4 MILE OR LESS. GIVEN THAT TRULY DENSE FOG SEEMS TO BE SOMEWHAT HIT-AND-MISS, AND ALSO GIVEN THAT VISIBILITIES SHOULD GRADUALLY IMPROVE OVER THE NEXT 1 TO 2 HOURS, A FORMAL DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS NOT BEING ISSUED. NONETHELESS, PLEASE USE CAUTION THIS MORNING IF DRIVING IN ANY DENSE FOG, AND BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITY FROM ONE PLACE TO ANOTHER.