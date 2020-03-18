 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

OF THE PLATTE

BASIN COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Friday,

April 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time,

at the Twin Platte Natural Re-

sources District Office, 111 South

Dewey Street, North Platte, Ne-

braska.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-

ska.gov. Please refer to the

websites and phone numbers listed

below for further information.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org

or phone (308) 385-6282

215 Kaufman Avenue,

Grand Island, NE 68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org

or phone (308) 632-2749

100547 Airport Road,

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org

or phone (308) 254-2377

551 Parkland Drive,

Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org

or phone (308) 995-6688

1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org

or phone (308) 535-8080

111 S Dewey Street,

North Platte, NE 69101

Department:

http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov

or phone (402) 471-2363

301 Centennial Mall South,

4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-

braska Department of Natural Re-

sources, 301 Centennial Mall

South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE

68509-4676, telephone (402)

471-3948 or e-mail melis-

sa.mosier@nebraska.gov.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing for the Buffalo

County Planning & Zoning Com-

mission on Thursday, March 19,

2020, at 7:00 o'clock P.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska has been postponed indefi-

nitely.

The purpose of the hearing was

to hear public comments on the

Code Amendment of Permitted

Principle Uses and Allowable

Structures under Section 5.52 of

the Commercial District and under

Section 5.62 of the Industrial Dis-

trict.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FLIGHT CLUB, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Flight Club, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1515 Sherwood Circle,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jeremy Chizek,

1515 Sherwood Circle, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 5, 2020, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Jeremy Chizek

1515 Sherwood Circle

Kearney, NE 68845

Jeremy Chizek, Member

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Notice is given that the Articles of

Incorporation for Mach 1 Corpora-

tion were filed on 03/02/2020. The

name of the registered agent is

Business Filings Incorporated and

the registered office is located at

5601 South 59th Street, Lincoln,

NE 68516. The general nature of

the business is All lawful business.

The directors are Greg Geist and

Tammy Geist.

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: MAKAYLA G. TIMMENS,

1807 University Dr Cir #6, Kearney

NE 68845, you are hereby notified

that on November 4, 2019, Credit

Acceptance Corporation filed a suit

against you in the Buffalo County

Court at docket CI19-2170, the ob-

ject in prayer of which was to se-

cure a judgment against you in the

amount of $11,490.72, together

with court costs, interest and attor-

ney's fees as allowed by law. Un-

less you file your Answer with the

Buffalo County Court on or before

the 24th day of April, 2020, the Pe-

tition against you will be consid-

ered as true and judgment will be

entered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P.Lee

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947 Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

Notice of Meeting

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, in

the College IP rooms as follows:

Columbus Campus, North Educa-

tion Center, Room 904, Grand Is-

land Campus, Room 101; Hastings

Campus, Dawson Building, Room

306; Holdrege Center, Room 104;

and Kearney Center, Room 320.

The meeting will be broadcast from

the Grand Island Campus at 3134

West Highway 34, Grand Island,

NE. There will be no work session.

The agenda for the meeting, which

shall be kept continually current,

shall be readily available for public

inspection at the office of the Col-

lege President, 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, NE and posted

on the College Website:

cccneb.novusagenda.com/age-

ndapublic. A live video stream of

the meeting can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, March 24, 2020 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 409 East

35th Street Kearney, NE. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Isaac Mertens, 409

East 35th Street Kearney, NE.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Name of LLC:

Moto Dynamics L.L.C.

Address: 3706 Country Club Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845

Nature of Business:

Motorcycle service

Date of commencement: 3/12/20

Members: Patrick A. Davidson

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PRECISION FINANCIAL

GROUP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Preci-

sion Financial Group, LLC (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 807 E.

49th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Byron D. Hansen, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number, if any, is 807 E.

49th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Dated: February 27, 2020.

Byron D. Hansen, Organizer

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PROJECT NAME: Fine Arts

Building Site Improvement

Multiuse Trail 9th Avenue to

Fine Arts Building - Rebid 1

LOCATION:

25th Street and 9 Avenue,

University of Nebraska-Kearney,

Kearney, NE 68849

PROJECT NO.: 12782

BIDS RECEIVED:

Tuesday, March 31, 2020,

2:00:00 PM CT

University of Nebraska,

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

Bid Proposals shall be emailed to

12782_Bid_Proposals

@docs.e-builder.net

PRE-BID MEETING:

Thursday, March 19, 2020,

2:00:00 PM CT

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Thursday, March 26, 2020,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

12782_Bidder_Questions

@docs.e-builder.net

prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE:

Friday, March 13, 2020

https://tinyurl.com/unktrail

ESTIMATED

CONSTRUCTION COST:

$450,000-$550,000

