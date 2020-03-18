NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
OF THE PLATTE
BASIN COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Friday,
April 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time,
at the Twin Platte Natural Re-
sources District Office, 111 South
Dewey Street, North Platte, Ne-
braska.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-
ska.gov. Please refer to the
websites and phone numbers listed
below for further information.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org
or phone (308) 385-6282
215 Kaufman Avenue,
Grand Island, NE 68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org
or phone (308) 632-2749
100547 Airport Road,
Scottsbluff, NE 69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org
or phone (308) 254-2377
551 Parkland Drive,
Sidney, NE 69162
TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org
or phone (308) 995-6688
1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org
or phone (308) 535-8080
111 S Dewey Street,
North Platte, NE 69101
Department:
or phone (402) 471-2363
301 Centennial Mall South,
4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-
braska Department of Natural Re-
sources, 301 Centennial Mall
South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE
68509-4676, telephone (402)
471-3948 or e-mail melis-
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing for the Buffalo
County Planning & Zoning Com-
mission on Thursday, March 19,
2020, at 7:00 o'clock P.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska has been postponed indefi-
nitely.
The purpose of the hearing was
to hear public comments on the
Code Amendment of Permitted
Principle Uses and Allowable
Structures under Section 5.52 of
the Commercial District and under
Section 5.62 of the Industrial Dis-
trict.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FLIGHT CLUB, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Flight Club, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1515 Sherwood Circle,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jeremy Chizek,
1515 Sherwood Circle, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 5, 2020, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Jeremy Chizek
1515 Sherwood Circle
Kearney, NE 68845
Jeremy Chizek, Member
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that the Articles of
Incorporation for Mach 1 Corpora-
tion were filed on 03/02/2020. The
name of the registered agent is
Business Filings Incorporated and
the registered office is located at
5601 South 59th Street, Lincoln,
NE 68516. The general nature of
the business is All lawful business.
The directors are Greg Geist and
Tammy Geist.
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: MAKAYLA G. TIMMENS,
1807 University Dr Cir #6, Kearney
NE 68845, you are hereby notified
that on November 4, 2019, Credit
Acceptance Corporation filed a suit
against you in the Buffalo County
Court at docket CI19-2170, the ob-
ject in prayer of which was to se-
cure a judgment against you in the
amount of $11,490.72, together
with court costs, interest and attor-
ney's fees as allowed by law. Un-
less you file your Answer with the
Buffalo County Court on or before
the 24th day of April, 2020, the Pe-
tition against you will be consid-
ered as true and judgment will be
entered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P.Lee
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947 Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, in
the College IP rooms as follows:
Columbus Campus, North Educa-
tion Center, Room 904, Grand Is-
land Campus, Room 101; Hastings
Campus, Dawson Building, Room
306; Holdrege Center, Room 104;
and Kearney Center, Room 320.
The meeting will be broadcast from
the Grand Island Campus at 3134
West Highway 34, Grand Island,
NE. There will be no work session.
The agenda for the meeting, which
shall be kept continually current,
shall be readily available for public
inspection at the office of the Col-
lege President, 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, NE and posted
on the College Website:
ndapublic. A live video stream of
the meeting can be viewed at
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, March 24, 2020 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 409 East
35th Street Kearney, NE. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Isaac Mertens, 409
East 35th Street Kearney, NE.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Name of LLC:
Moto Dynamics L.L.C.
Address: 3706 Country Club Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845
Nature of Business:
Motorcycle service
Date of commencement: 3/12/20
Members: Patrick A. Davidson
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PRECISION FINANCIAL
GROUP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Preci-
sion Financial Group, LLC (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 807 E.
49th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Byron D. Hansen, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number, if any, is 807 E.
49th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Dated: February 27, 2020.
Byron D. Hansen, Organizer
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PROJECT NAME: Fine Arts
Building Site Improvement
Multiuse Trail 9th Avenue to
Fine Arts Building - Rebid 1
LOCATION:
25th Street and 9 Avenue,
University of Nebraska-Kearney,
Kearney, NE 68849
PROJECT NO.: 12782
BIDS RECEIVED:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020,
2:00:00 PM CT
University of Nebraska,
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
Bid Proposals shall be emailed to
12782_Bid_Proposals
@docs.e-builder.net
PRE-BID MEETING:
Thursday, March 19, 2020,
2:00:00 PM CT
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Thursday, March 26, 2020,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
12782_Bidder_Questions
@docs.e-builder.net
prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Friday, March 13, 2020
ESTIMATED
CONSTRUCTION COST:
$450,000-$550,000
ZNEZ M11,14,18