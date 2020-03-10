NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Aquaculture Board will

hold its next meeting on Thursday,

April 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Central

Standard Time). Anyone wishing to

attend the meeting may do so in

person at the North Platte Fish

Hatchery, 444 E State Farm Rd,

North Platte, NE. The purpose of

the meeting is to discuss issues re-

lating to Nebraska's aquaculture in-

dustry. An agenda is available for

public inspection in the offices of

the Nebraska Department of Agri-

culture during normal business

hours. Information concerning this

meeting can also be obtained prior

to the meeting by calling the Ne-

braska Department of Agriculture at

(402) 471-4876.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Fall

River Supply and Storage, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 2017 13th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

Joel T. Frickey, 2017 13th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on March 5,

2020.

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County

Agricultural Association

Time: March 17th, 2020

at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County

Exhibit Building

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Savage Sisters

Name of Applicant:

Brandi Simonson

& Morgan Yendra

Address: 21245 115th Rd.,

Riverdale NE 68870

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: Upon Filing

General nature of business:

Clothing & Women's Jewelry

Brandi Simonson

Applicant or

Legal Representative

