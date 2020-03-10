NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Aquaculture Board will
hold its next meeting on Thursday,
April 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Central
Standard Time). Anyone wishing to
attend the meeting may do so in
person at the North Platte Fish
Hatchery, 444 E State Farm Rd,
North Platte, NE. The purpose of
the meeting is to discuss issues re-
lating to Nebraska's aquaculture in-
dustry. An agenda is available for
public inspection in the offices of
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture during normal business
hours. Information concerning this
meeting can also be obtained prior
to the meeting by calling the Ne-
braska Department of Agriculture at
(402) 471-4876.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Fall
River Supply and Storage, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 2017 13th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
Joel T. Frickey, 2017 13th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on March 5,
2020.
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County
Agricultural Association
Time: March 17th, 2020
at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County
Exhibit Building
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Savage Sisters
Name of Applicant:
Brandi Simonson
& Morgan Yendra
Address: 21245 115th Rd.,
Riverdale NE 68870
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: Upon Filing
General nature of business:
Clothing & Women's Jewelry
Brandi Simonson
Applicant or
Legal Representative
