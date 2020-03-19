 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

Re: 446.0218

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Great Western Bank,

Trustee, at public auction to the

highest bidder at the East door of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska on April 30,

2020, at 10:00 A.M.:

Lots 598 and 599, in the Origi-

nal Town of Kearney Junction,

now the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, TOGETHER

WITH the South half of the va-

cated alley created in the Plat

and Dedication of Scott's Subdi-

vision to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, which

abuts said Lot 599 (above men-

tioned) on the North N/K/A Lots

598 and 599, in the Original Town

of Kearney Junction, now the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, TOGETHER WITH the

South half of the vacated alley

created in the Plat and Dedica-

tion of Scott's Subdivision to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, which abuts said Lot

599 (above mentioned) on the

North, AND TOGETHER WITH the

West half of vacated alley abutt-

ing Lots 598, 599 and the South

half of vacated alley (above men-

tioned) on the East

commonly known as 1925 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

Great Western Bank, Trustee.

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE 68154

(402) 330-6300

ZNEZ M19,26,A2,9,16

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing for the Buffalo

County Planning & Zoning Com-

mission on Thursday, March 19,

2020, at 7:00 o'clock P.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska has been postponed indefi-

nitely.

The purpose of the hearing was

to hear public comments on the

Code Amendment of Permitted

Principle Uses and Allowable

Structures under Section 5.52 of

the Commercial District and under

Section 5.62 of the Industrial Dis-

trict.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

ZNEZ M18,19

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a COMPLAINT has been filed in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, by Michael & Jennifer

Rogge, Plaintiffs, against Anthony

Wood, Defendant. The object and

prayer of said Complaint is to re-

cover damages relating to a motor

vehicle accident that occurred on

April 8, 2017, in Kearney, Buffalo

County. Defendant is further noti-

fied that the undersigned intends to

prosecute the Complaint as soon

as it may be heard.

Defendant is hereby given notice

that he must answer the Plaintiff's

COMPLAINT on or before thirty (30)

days after the last date that this

Notice has been published, that

date being: March 26, 2020. If De-

fendant fails to respond, the Court

may enter judgment for the relief in

Plaintiffs' favor, as demanded in

the Complaint.

MICHAEL & JENNIFER ROGGE,

Plaintiffs

By: Elizabeth J. Klingelhoefer,

#25935

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street,

PO Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M12,19,26

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Sam-

uel{sons} Farms, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 7265 17th Ave,

Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Ryan Samuelson, 7265

17th Ave, Kearney, NE 68845.

ZNEZ M12,19,26

