Weather Alert

...SNOW AND VERY STRONG WINDS LIKELY THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO THURSDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED, AND POSSIBLY A BRIEF PERIOD OF SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES IS EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. EVEN WITH LITTLE SNOWFALL, VERY STRONG NORTH WINDS SUSTAINED AROUND 30 TO 35 MPH AND GUSTING AS HIGH AS 55 MPH COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY IN BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM GOTHENBURG TO KEARNEY TO ST. PAUL TO GENOA. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE THURSDAY EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED IMPACTS FROM SNOWFALL AND STRONG WINDS, A RAPID ONSET OF SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD QUICKLY FREEZE MOISTURE ONTO ROADWAYS, CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS. ALTHOUGH THIS ADVISORY OFFICIALLY EXTENDS INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, NEARLY ALL ACCUMULATING SNOW SHOULD OCCUR BEFORE MIDNIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&