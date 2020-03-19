NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
Re: 446.0218
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that the
following-described property will
be sold by Great Western Bank,
Trustee, at public auction to the
highest bidder at the East door of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska on April 30,
2020, at 10:00 A.M.:
Lots 598 and 599, in the Origi-
nal Town of Kearney Junction,
now the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, TOGETHER
WITH the South half of the va-
cated alley created in the Plat
and Dedication of Scott's Subdi-
vision to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, which
abuts said Lot 599 (above men-
tioned) on the North N/K/A Lots
598 and 599, in the Original Town
of Kearney Junction, now the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, TOGETHER WITH the
South half of the vacated alley
created in the Plat and Dedica-
tion of Scott's Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, which abuts said Lot
599 (above mentioned) on the
North, AND TOGETHER WITH the
West half of vacated alley abutt-
ing Lots 598, 599 and the South
half of vacated alley (above men-
tioned) on the East
commonly known as 1925 Ave-
nue F, Kearney, NE 68847
The highest bidder will deposit
with the Trustee, at the time of the
sale, a personal or cashier's check
in the amount of $5,000.00, with
the full purchase price, in certified
funds, to be received by the Trus-
tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the
sale, except this requirement is
waived when the highest bidder is
the beneficiary. (If the sale is held
after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-
ment remains the same, and the full
purchase price, in certified funds,
shall be received by the Trustee by
5:00 p.m. the following business
day.) The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-
plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-
ing the documentary stamp tax.
This property is sold "as is" and
this sale is made without any war-
ranties as to title or condition of the
property.
If this sale is set aside for any
reason, the Purchaser at the sale
shall be entitled only to a return of
the deposit paid, or the purchase
price if paid by the Purchaser. The
Purchaser shall have no further re-
course against the Beneficiary, the
Servicer for the Beneficiary, the
Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-
ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-
ney. If you are a bidder other than
the Beneficiary, and you choose to
enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-
cepting the terms of this sale with-
out recourse as outlined in this No-
tice of Sale.
Great Western Bank, Trustee.
By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)
For Walentine O'Toole, LLP
11240 Davenport Street,
P.O. Box 540125
Omaha, NE 68154
(402) 330-6300
ZNEZ M19,26,A2,9,16
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing for the Buffalo
County Planning & Zoning Com-
mission on Thursday, March 19,
2020, at 7:00 o'clock P.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska has been postponed indefi-
nitely.
The purpose of the hearing was
to hear public comments on the
Code Amendment of Permitted
Principle Uses and Allowable
Structures under Section 5.52 of
the Commercial District and under
Section 5.62 of the Industrial Dis-
trict.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
ZNEZ M18,19
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a COMPLAINT has been filed in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, by Michael & Jennifer
Rogge, Plaintiffs, against Anthony
Wood, Defendant. The object and
prayer of said Complaint is to re-
cover damages relating to a motor
vehicle accident that occurred on
April 8, 2017, in Kearney, Buffalo
County. Defendant is further noti-
fied that the undersigned intends to
prosecute the Complaint as soon
as it may be heard.
Defendant is hereby given notice
that he must answer the Plaintiff's
COMPLAINT on or before thirty (30)
days after the last date that this
Notice has been published, that
date being: March 26, 2020. If De-
fendant fails to respond, the Court
may enter judgment for the relief in
Plaintiffs' favor, as demanded in
the Complaint.
MICHAEL & JENNIFER ROGGE,
Plaintiffs
By: Elizabeth J. Klingelhoefer,
#25935
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street,
PO Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ M12,19,26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Sam-
uel{sons} Farms, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 7265 17th Ave,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Ryan Samuelson, 7265
17th Ave, Kearney, NE 68845.
ZNEZ M12,19,26