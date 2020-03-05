held Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at
4:00 PM, in the Commissioner's
'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
ZNEZ M5,t1
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at
10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
ZNEZ M5,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The March 2020 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, March
11-12, 2020, at NPPD's General
Office, 1414 15th Street, Colum-
bus, Nebraska. NPPD Board com-
mittees will also meet March 11-12,
at the Columbus General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's March
2020 Board meeting is as follows:
WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 11, 2020
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing: Strategic Business Matters
and General Counsel Report -
2:00 p.m., Board Room
THURSDAY,
MARCH 12, 2020
Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.,
Board Room
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following
Budget Committee, Loup Room
Energy Supply Committee - fol-
lowing Budget Committee, Platte
Room
Board Strategic Business Mat-
ters - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee and En-
ergy Supply Committee, Board
Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session, Board Room
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
March 12, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 10:00 a.m. with
Strategic Business Matters; further
schedule updates will be available
on NPPD's website the morning of
March 12. Committee meetings will
not be video streamed (the Nuclear
Committee is a committee of the
whole and will meet as part of the
regular Board of Directors Meet-
ing).
It is expected that a one-hour
lunch recess will begin at approxi-
mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,
March 12.
It is possible that portions of the
March 11-12, 2020, meetings will
be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
board-legal-notice.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
ZNEZ M5,t1
N O T I C E
A total of 150 cases will be heard
by the Board in March, 2020. The
following case(s) sentenced in Buf-
falo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
March 18, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Wallace, Gaylen 80156 Theft by
Receiving Stolen Prop
Gabel, Aaron 86194 Criminal
Trespass; Failure to Appear
March 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Axtell, Michael 66676 Pos Cntrl
Sub Except Marijuana; Theft; Theft
by Receiving Stolen Property
Schmidt, Zachary 78328 Sexual
Assault 1st Degree
Kantaras, Cyrus 210055 Man-
u/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I
March 25, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
Nebraska Correctional Center
for Women, York, Nebraska
Bressman, Meghan 98978 Ac-
cessory to a Felony; Assault 3rd
Degree; Escape
March 30, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional
Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska
Nelson, Joshua 73272 Burglary
March 31, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Gibson, Scott 75759 Burglary (5
cases)
Mattison, Anthony 84578 Oper-
ate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest; Theft
by Receiving Stolen Prop
Judd, Randy 87992 Burglary
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
ZNEZ M5,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory
Committee has been scheduled for
Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1:30
p.m. at the Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services office, Kearney,
Nebraska. General meeting open
to the public. The agenda shall be
available for public inspection at
the office of Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services, located at 4009
6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-
braska during regular business
hours or at www.region3.net.
ZNEZ M5,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, March
27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region
3 Behavioral Health Services office,
Kearney, Nebraska. General
meeting open to the public. The
agenda shall be available for public
inspection at the office of Region 3
Behavioral Health Services, located
at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-
ney, Nebraska during regular busi-
ness hours or on the website at
ZNEZ M5,t1
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, March 10, 2020 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 10:00 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ M5,t1