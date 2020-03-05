held Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at

4:00 PM, in the Commissioner's

'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

ZNEZ M5,t1

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at

10:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ M5,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The March 2020 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, March

11-12, 2020, at NPPD's General

Office, 1414 15th Street, Colum-

bus, Nebraska. NPPD Board com-

mittees will also meet March 11-12,

at the Columbus General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's March

2020 Board meeting is as follows:

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 11, 2020

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing: Strategic Business Matters

and General Counsel Report -

2:00 p.m., Board Room

THURSDAY,

MARCH 12, 2020

Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.,

Board Room

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following

Budget Committee, Loup Room

Energy Supply Committee - fol-

lowing Budget Committee, Platte

Room

Board Strategic Business Mat-

ters - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee and En-

ergy Supply Committee, Board

Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session, Board Room

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

March 12, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 10:00 a.m. with

Strategic Business Matters; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

March 12. Committee meetings will

not be video streamed (the Nuclear

Committee is a committee of the

whole and will meet as part of the

regular Board of Directors Meet-

ing).

It is expected that a one-hour

lunch recess will begin at approxi-

mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,

March 12.

It is possible that portions of the

March 11-12, 2020, meetings will

be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/

board-legal-notice.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ M5,t1

N O T I C E

A total of 150 cases will be heard

by the Board in March, 2020. The

following case(s) sentenced in Buf-

falo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

March 18, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Wallace, Gaylen 80156 Theft by

Receiving Stolen Prop

Gabel, Aaron 86194 Criminal

Trespass; Failure to Appear

March 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Axtell, Michael 66676 Pos Cntrl

Sub Except Marijuana; Theft; Theft

by Receiving Stolen Property

Schmidt, Zachary 78328 Sexual

Assault 1st Degree

Kantaras, Cyrus 210055 Man-

u/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I

March 25, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

Nebraska Correctional Center

for Women, York, Nebraska

Bressman, Meghan 98978 Ac-

cessory to a Felony; Assault 3rd

Degree; Escape

March 30, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

Tecumseh State Correctional

Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska

Nelson, Joshua 73272 Burglary

March 31, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Gibson, Scott 75759 Burglary (5

cases)

Mattison, Anthony 84578 Oper-

ate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest; Theft

by Receiving Stolen Prop

Judd, Randy 87992 Burglary

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

ZNEZ M5,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory

Committee has been scheduled for

Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1:30

p.m. at the Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services office, Kearney,

Nebraska. General meeting open

to the public. The agenda shall be

available for public inspection at

the office of Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services, located at 4009

6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-

braska during regular business

hours or at www.region3.net.

ZNEZ M5,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, March

27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region

3 Behavioral Health Services office,

Kearney, Nebraska. General

meeting open to the public. The

agenda shall be available for public

inspection at the office of Region 3

Behavioral Health Services, located

at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or on the website at

www.region3.net.

ZNEZ M5,t1

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, March 10, 2020 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 10:00 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ M5,t1

Tags