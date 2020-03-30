 

NOTICE OF MEETING

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-

ice Commission of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, has been sched-

uled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April

6, 2020. Pursuant to the Governor's

Executive Order No. 20-03, this

meeting will be held by telephone

conference. Members of the public

may attend this meeting telephoni-

cally by calling:

Ÿ Phone Number:

1-224- 501-3412

Ÿ Access Code: 773-693-677

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Civil Service Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact City Clerk at City Hall or

call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24

hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

 

The April business meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District is scheduled for April 6,

2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the District

Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A

current agenda is available at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln

St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by First National

Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public

auction to the highest bidder in the

central lobby of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, Central & 15th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, on April 23,

2020, at 10:00 a.m.:

South Half of Lot Three (3), For-

rest Park Subdivision to Shelton,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by the 5:00

p.m. on the date of the sale. This

sale is made without any warranties

as to title or condition of the prop-

erty.

DATED this 9th day of March,

2020.

FIRST NATIONAL

BANK OF OMAHA, Trustee

By: Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Fax: (402) 898-7130

Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773

Attorney for Trustee

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 9th day of March, 2020,

before me, a Notary Public in and

for said County and State, person-

ally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.

Witness my hand and notarial

seal the day and year last above

written.

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke,

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. Jan. 19, 2023

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $229,950.00

executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and

Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and

wife, which was filed for record on

April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.

2016-01982 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on April 22,

2020:

A tract of land being part of the

Southwest quarter of the North-

west quarter of Section 22,

Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as being the

North 132.0 feet of the following

described tract of land: Referring

to the Southwest corner of the

Northwest quarter of Section 22,

Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; thence East

on and along the East-West

quarter section line, 50.04 feet to

its intersection with the East

property line of the County Road,

and being the ACTUAL PLACE

OF BEGINNING; thence continu-

ing on said East-West quarter

section line, a distance of 330.89

feet to a point; thence North par-

allel with the said East property

line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.83 feet to a point;

thence West parallel with said

East-West quarter section line,

distance of 330.9 feet to a point

on the East property line of the

said County Road; thence South

on and along said East property

line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.84 feet to the

point of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SONSHINE WORLD

A Nebraska Company

Notice is hereby given that Son-

shine World, Inc, has been incor-

porated under the laws of the State

of Nebraska, with its initial desig-

nated office at 2715 W. 39th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial registered agent is Lawrence K.

Sheehan and the street address

and mailing address of such initial

agent is 9290 W. Dodge Road, Ste.

303, Omaha, Nebraska 68114. The

company was organized and com-

menced effective March 10, 2020,

and its period of duration is perpet-

ual.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STAAB CATTLE

COMPANY, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

STAAB CATTLE COMPANY,

L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liability

company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's designated

office is 37998 295th Road, Ra-

venna, Nebraska 68869. The

name, street and mailing address

of the initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Tyler W.

Staab, 37998 295th Road, Ra-

venna, Nebraska 68869.

STAAB CATTLE

COMPANY, L.L.C.

Smith, Johnson, Allen,

Connick & Hansen Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.

Corporate Name:

Tri-City Village, Inc.

Registered Office:

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent:

Heather Santiago

The corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-

tion Act, including providing help to

individuals with shelter and pro-

gramming during their transforma-

tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.

The Corporation is a Nonprofit

Corporation and is a public benefit

corporation and will not have mem-

bers.

Heather Santiago

Incorporator

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared by:

Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451

Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.

724 West Koenig Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

T: (308) 675-4035

F: (308) 675-4038

E: mitchell.stehlik

@stehliklawfirm.com

Tags