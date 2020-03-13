 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st

Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska will be received

by City of Kearney, at the office of

the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.

local time on March 31, 2020, at

which time the Bids received will

be publicly opened and read aloud

in the City Council Chambers.

The project consists of con-

structing: the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 4500 SY of

paving on 31st Street from D Ave-

nue to F Avenue. The project also

consists of curb and gutter, drive-

way and sidewalk pavement re-

moval and replacement, approxi-

mately 850 LF 12" DIP water main

and associated appurtenances,

sanitary improvements, storm im-

provements and all other associ-

ated work as indicated on the

drawings and within the specifica-

tions. Bid Alternate "A" consists of

constructing: the removal and re-

placement of an additional 900 SY

of paving on 31st Street from Ave-

nue F to Avenue G and on addi-

tional 250 LF 12" DIP watermain

and all other associated work as in-

dicated on the drawings and within

the specifications.

Bids shall be on a unit price ba-

sis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to the City

of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 as security

that the bidder(s) to whom the

award(s) are made will enter into

contract to build the improvements

bid upon and furnish the required

bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids

shall be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2020 Part 2 Im-

provements

31st Street from D Avenue to G

Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska

Bids Received: March 31, 2020

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, NE 68848

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or email or

both.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

Ø Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Ø City of Kearney, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847

Ø Lincoln Builder's Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68516

Ø Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

Nebraska 68127

Ø Master Builders of Iowa, 221

Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa

50309

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-

ments 31st Street From D Avenue

to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon the order of the

City Council of Kearney, Nebraska

Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M13,20,27

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the

City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until

2:00 PM, Local Time on April 7,

2020 for furnishing all labor, tools,

materials, equipment and inciden-

tals required for traffic control,

bridge abutment repair, expansion

joint replacement, concrete ap-

proach slab construction, approxi-

mately 4,350 square yards of con-

crete removal and replacement,

660 square yards of multi-layer ep-

oxy polymer sidewalk overlay, pe-

destrian fence, lighting and work

incidental thereto for 2020 PART 3

IMPROVEMENTS - 2ND AVENUE

OVERPASS REPAIRS, and associ-

ated work as per drawings and

specifications now on file at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-

als will be publicly opened, read

aloud, and tabulated immediately

following in the City Council Cham-

bers.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "2020 PART 3 IMPROVE-

MENTS - 2ND AVENUE OVER-

PASS REPAIRS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

held on March 25, 2020 from 2:00

PM to 3:00 PM at the City of Kear-

ney Public Library, 2020 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE, 2nd Floor.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak

Creek Engineering, Telephone

308/455-1152. Contract docu-

ments must be purchased in hard

copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee

of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Bidders must be properly li-

censed under the laws governing

their respective trades and be able

to obtain insurance and bonds re-

quired for the Work. The success-

ful bidder will be required to give a

payment bond, and performance

bond, each, in the amount of one

hundred percent (100%) of the

contract price.

Successful bidder shall begin the

Work on receipt of the Notice to

Proceed and shall complete the

Work within the Contract Time.

Work is subject to liquidated dam-

ages.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M13,20,27

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, April 6, 2020, at 5:30

p.m., to transact business of the

Buffalo County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Brent Plugge

Extension Educator

ZNEZ M13,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

EDWARD L. CORDER, JR.,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-31

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 4, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jessica

E. McDonald, whose address is

4664 West Highway 30, #3, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845, was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

personal representative of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before May 6th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, L.L.P.

Beucke, Bowman

& Symington, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ M6,13,20

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of GAYLORD SEALING,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-29

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 28, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Michael

D. Carper was informally appointed

by the Registrar as Personal Rep-

resentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this court on or

before May 6, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ZNEZ M6,13,20

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Kenneth L. Brand,

Deceased

Estate No. : PR 20-28

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 27, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Ryan Brand, whose address is

5212 Glide Dr, Davis CA 95618,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of this Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 6, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

ZNEZ M6,13,20

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MaryAnn Sibal,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-27

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 26, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jason R.

Jones, 1010 W. 46th Street Place,

Kearney, NE 68845, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 6th day of May, 2020, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson - #24448

of Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

(308) 455-1046

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ M6,13,20

<addr:GEORGE, KENNETH F.,3082371956,ATTORNEY AT LAW5507 AVE I,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Michael W. Rector,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-33

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 5, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Dawn L.

Helgeson, 1404 E. 33rd Drive,

Kearney, NE 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the day of May 13, 2020, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Kenneth F. George,

Attorney - #15670

5507 I Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 233-4353

Attorney for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ M13,20,27

<addr:SYNEK, MICHAEL,3082374808,814 CENTRAL,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

In the Matter of the Estate of

Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased

Case # PR 20-9

Notice is hereby given that on

March 4, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trisha

Marie Grant, whose address is

1802 5th Avenue #3, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845, was formally ap-

pointed by the Court as personal

representative of the Estate of

Nancy Marie Hicks.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 13, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

County Court Clerk Magistrate

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Michael J. Synek, #19612

Attorney at Law

814 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-4808

ZNEZ M13,20,27

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

HY HOSPITALITY, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act.

1. The name of the Corporation is

HY Hospitality, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ M6,13,20

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

JM HOSPITALITY, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act.

1. The name of the Corporation is

JM Hospitality, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ M6,13,20

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main East Door in the lobby of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

Kearney Nebraska, on April 3,

2020, at 12:00 o'clock Noon, Cen-

tral Time, pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Larry D. Zimmer, A

Single Person, Trustor, and filed for

record on and recorded as Instru-

ment # 2015-03532, Records of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska; and Modifica-

tion of Deed of Trust recorded on

January 31, 2018 as Instrument #

2018-00604, Records of the Regis-

ter of Deeds of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; and Modification of Deed

of Trust recorded on February 14,

2018, as Instrument # 2018-00897,

Records of the Register of Deeds

of Buffalo County, Nebraska; af-

fecting trust property that is legally

described as follows:

Parcel A:

The West half of the Southwest

quarter of Section 26, Township

12 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Parcel B:

The Southwest quarter of Sec-

tion 33, Township 12 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; EX-

CEPT a tract of land described

as follows: Beginning at the

Southeast corner of the South-

west quarter of said Section 33;

thence West (bearing assumed

and all other bearings are relative

thereto) 1335.62 feet along the

South line of said Southwest

quarter; thence N 17°51'13" E

331.88 feet; thence N 87°53'15" E

146.50 feet; thence S 61°52'53" E

370.00 feet; thence N 89°06'05" E

299.72 feet; thence N 2°31'30" E

302.81 feet; thence N 37°30'44" W

697.85 feet; thence N 55°18'08" E

223.24 feet; thence N 01°53'20" W

739.38 feet; thence N 83°40'18" E

350.19 feet; thence N 11°32'02" W

731.34 feet; thence N 87°27'41" E

515.15 feet to a point on the East

line of said Southwest quarter;

thence S 00°03'27" W 2652.24

feet along said east line to the

point of beginning, containing

37.47 acres, more or less. Includ-

ing center pivot irrigation sys-

tem, power unit, electric motor

and apparatus, pivot piping lo-

cated on and used in connection

with the above property.

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier's check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder

@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ F21,28,M6,13,20

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF

PARK AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

March 19, 2020 in the City Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

which meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at City Hall

during normal business hours. Ex-

cept for items of an emergency na-

ture, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

M13,t1

 

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Public Hearing &

Regular Meeting

Monday, March 9, 2020

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its March 9, 2020 public hear-

ing and regular meeting, the Kear-

ney Public Schools Board of

Education took the following ac-

tion:

1. Conducted a public hearing on

compliance with LB399 regarding

American civics education in our

schools

2. Excused absent Board mem-

ber, Wendy Kreis, from the meet-

ing.

3. Recognized Board President,

Kathy Gifford, for receiving the

Elaine Stuhr Award given to some-

one who has demonstrated sus-

tained outstanding leadership and

advocacy for career education in

Nebraska

4. Recognized Gauge McBride,

KHS Class A state wrestling cham-

pion in the 152 lb. class

5. Heard a report from Dr. Kent

Edwards and others regarding re-

cent activity in the Nebraska Uni-

cameral that relates to education

6. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the Sun-

rise Middle School and Kearney

High School construction and reno-

vation projects

7. Approved the minutes of the

February 10, 2020 regular Board of

Education meeting, as presented.

8. Approved the March claims, as

presented

9. Approved the March financial

reports, as presented

10. Approved the KHS Jazz En-

semble trip to the Greeley Jazz

Festival at the University of North-

ern Colorado, April 24-26, 2020,

with no direct cost incurred by the

school district

11. Accepted the resignations of

the following certificated staff, ef-

fective the end of the 2019-2020

school year: Sarah Essay, English

teacher at Kearney High School;

Joee Muhlbach, special education

teacher at Kearney High School;

Macie Wippel, agriculture teacher

at Kearney High School; Kayla

Paul, kindergarten teacher at

Windy Hills Elementary School;

Wade Halvorsen, physical educa-

tion teacher at Kearney High

School; Audrie Goltl, 7th grade

math teacher at Sunrise Middle

School; Dillon Goltl, industrial tech-

nology teacher at Sunrise Middle

School; Cori Sonnenfeld, 1st

grade teacher at Meadowlark Ele-

mentary School; the retirement res-

ignation of Terrie Maloley, counse-

lor at Northeast Elementary School;

and the resignation of Hannah

Beck, math teacher at Kearney

High School, effective March 3,

2020

12. Approved the following certif-

icated teacher employment recom-

mendations for the 2020-2021

school year: Brady Roeder, BA+18,

Step 4, 1.00 FTE physical educa-

tion teacher at Buffalo Hills and

Windy Hills Elementary Schools

(contingent on his ability to secure

appropriate certification); Jacque-

line Arens, MA+36, Step 3, 1.00

FTE district school psychologist;

Luciano Insua, MA+9, Step 8, 1.00

FTE science teacher at Kearney

High School; Breann Zimmer, BA,

Step 2, 1.00 FTE agriculture

teacher at Kearney High School;

Sheridan Swotek, BA, Step 1, 1.00

FTE agriculture teacher at Kearney

High School; Keaton Klimek, BA,

Step 2, 1.00 FTE math teacher at

Kearney High School; Kole Kluver,

BA, Step 3, 1.00 FTE 7th grade sci-

ence teacher at Horizon Middle

School; Jeanette Marcy, MA, Step

8, 1.00 FTE Spanish teacher at

Kearney High School (contingent

on her ability to secure appropriate

certification); Erica Wood, BA, Step

2, 1.00 FTE English/Language Arts

teacher at Kearney High School;

Michelle Bombeck, BA, Step 1,

1.00 FTE Oral Communications

teacher at Kearney High School

(contingent on her ability to secure

appropriate certification); Tyson

Colling, BA, Step 1, 1.00 FTE 3rd

grade teacher at Glenwood Ele-

mentary School; Mackenzie Wil-

licott, BA, Step 1, 1.00 FTE special

education teacher at Kearney High

School; Kate Jones, BA, Step 6,

1.00 FTE kindergarten teacher at

Windy Hills Elementary School; and

Olivia Gestring, MA+9, Step 3, 1.00

FTE counselor at Northeast Ele-

mentary School

13. Approved the employment of

Mr. Bob Hastings as the Human

Resources Director for the Kearney

Public Schools, effective July 1,

2020, and in accordance with the

Administrator Supervision and

Evaluation Model

14. Adopted a resolution to set

the number of option in students

allowed to enroll in the Kearney

Public Schools for the 2020-2021

school year, as presented

15. Changed the date of the reg-

ular April Board of Education meet-

ing to Monday, April 20, 2020 at

5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development

Room of the Administration Build-

ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-

ney, NE

16. Adjourned the meeting

ZNEZ M13,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, March 10, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8407 rezoning

from District R-1, Urban Residential

Single-Family District (Low Density)

to District R-2, Urban Residential

Mixed-Density District for property

described as Lot 1422, Original

Town of Kearney Junction, now the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1524 Avenue C).

Ordinance No. 8408 authorizing

the issuance of Public Safety

Equipment Tax Anticipation Re-

funding Bonds of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in the principal

amount of $1,980,000 for the pur-

pose of refunding certain outstand-

ing bonds of the City; directing the

application of the proceeds of said

bonds; prescribing the form of said

bonds; providing for the levy and

collection of taxes to pay the same;

providing for the sale of the bonds;

authorizing the delivery of the

bonds to the purchaser.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M13,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SUHR STRUCTURES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Suhr Structures, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1419 7th Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Bryce Suhr,

1419 7th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 3, 2020, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Bryce Suhr 1419 7th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Bryce Suhr, Member

ZNEZ M6,13,20

<addr:BALDWIN, MICHAEL,3082349889,PO BOX 922,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF THE THEODORE G.

BALDWIN FOUNDATION,

A NEBRASKA NON PROFIT

CORPORATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Arti-

cles of Dissolution have been filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State's Office for the Theodore G.

Baldwin Foundation, a Nebraska

non profit public benefit corpora-

tion. The name and office of the

person responsible for winding up

and liquidating the affairs of the

corporation is Michael W. Baldwin,

President. After expenses are paid,

all the assets of the corporation

shall be distributed to the Kearney

Area Community Foundation, 412

W. 48th St., #12, Kearney, NE

68845. The assets, all unrestricted,

consists of cash and mutual funds.

By

Michael W. Baldwin, President

ZNEZ F28,M6,13

