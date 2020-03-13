CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st
Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska will be received
by City of Kearney, at the office of
the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.
local time on March 31, 2020, at
which time the Bids received will
be publicly opened and read aloud
in the City Council Chambers.
The project consists of con-
structing: the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 4500 SY of
paving on 31st Street from D Ave-
nue to F Avenue. The project also
consists of curb and gutter, drive-
way and sidewalk pavement re-
moval and replacement, approxi-
mately 850 LF 12" DIP water main
and associated appurtenances,
sanitary improvements, storm im-
provements and all other associ-
ated work as indicated on the
drawings and within the specifica-
tions. Bid Alternate "A" consists of
constructing: the removal and re-
placement of an additional 900 SY
of paving on 31st Street from Ave-
nue F to Avenue G and on addi-
tional 250 LF 12" DIP watermain
and all other associated work as in-
dicated on the drawings and within
the specifications.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2020 Part 2 Im-
provements
31st Street from D Avenue to G
Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska
Bids Received: March 31, 2020
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, NE 68848
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or email or
both.
Bidding Documents also may be
examined at:
Ø Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Ø City of Kearney, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
Ø Lincoln Builder's Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
Ø Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
Ø Master Builders of Iowa, 221
Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-
ments 31st Street From D Avenue
to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ M13,20,27
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the
City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until
2:00 PM, Local Time on April 7,
2020 for furnishing all labor, tools,
materials, equipment and inciden-
tals required for traffic control,
bridge abutment repair, expansion
joint replacement, concrete ap-
proach slab construction, approxi-
mately 4,350 square yards of con-
crete removal and replacement,
660 square yards of multi-layer ep-
oxy polymer sidewalk overlay, pe-
destrian fence, lighting and work
incidental thereto for 2020 PART 3
IMPROVEMENTS - 2ND AVENUE
OVERPASS REPAIRS, and associ-
ated work as per drawings and
specifications now on file at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-
als will be publicly opened, read
aloud, and tabulated immediately
following in the City Council Cham-
bers.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "2020 PART 3 IMPROVE-
MENTS - 2ND AVENUE OVER-
PASS REPAIRS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
held on March 25, 2020 from 2:00
PM to 3:00 PM at the City of Kear-
ney Public Library, 2020 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE, 2nd Floor.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin the
Work on receipt of the Notice to
Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ M13,20,27
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, April 6, 2020, at 5:30
p.m., to transact business of the
Buffalo County Extension Office.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Brent Plugge
Extension Educator
ZNEZ M13,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
EDWARD L. CORDER, JR.,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-31
Notice is hereby given that on
March 4, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jessica
E. McDonald, whose address is
4664 West Highway 30, #3, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845, was infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
personal representative of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before May 6th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, L.L.P.
Beucke, Bowman
& Symington, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ M6,13,20
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of GAYLORD SEALING,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-29
Notice is hereby given that on
February 28, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Michael
D. Carper was informally appointed
by the Registrar as Personal Rep-
resentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this court on or
before May 6, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
ZNEZ M6,13,20
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Kenneth L. Brand,
Deceased
Estate No. : PR 20-28
Notice is hereby given that on
February 27, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Ryan Brand, whose address is
5212 Glide Dr, Davis CA 95618,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of this Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 6, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
ZNEZ M6,13,20
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MaryAnn Sibal,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-27
Notice is hereby given that on
February 26, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jason R.
Jones, 1010 W. 46th Street Place,
Kearney, NE 68845, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 6th day of May, 2020, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson - #24448
of Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
(308) 455-1046
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
ZNEZ M6,13,20
<addr:GEORGE, KENNETH F.,3082371956,ATTORNEY AT LAW5507 AVE I,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Michael W. Rector,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-33
Notice is hereby given that on
March 5, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Dawn L.
Helgeson, 1404 E. 33rd Drive,
Kearney, NE 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the day of May 13, 2020, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Kenneth F. George,
Attorney - #15670
5507 I Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 233-4353
Attorney for Personal
Representative
ZNEZ M13,20,27
<addr:SYNEK, MICHAEL,3082374808,814 CENTRAL,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
In the Matter of the Estate of
Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased
Case # PR 20-9
Notice is hereby given that on
March 4, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trisha
Marie Grant, whose address is
1802 5th Avenue #3, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845, was formally ap-
pointed by the Court as personal
representative of the Estate of
Nancy Marie Hicks.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 13, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
County Court Clerk Magistrate
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Michael J. Synek, #19612
Attorney at Law
814 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-4808
ZNEZ M13,20,27
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
HY HOSPITALITY, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act.
1. The name of the Corporation is
HY Hospitality, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
ZNEZ M6,13,20
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
JM HOSPITALITY, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act.
1. The name of the Corporation is
JM Hospitality, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
ZNEZ M6,13,20
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main East Door in the lobby of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
Kearney Nebraska, on April 3,
2020, at 12:00 o'clock Noon, Cen-
tral Time, pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Larry D. Zimmer, A
Single Person, Trustor, and filed for
record on and recorded as Instru-
ment # 2015-03532, Records of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska; and Modifica-
tion of Deed of Trust recorded on
January 31, 2018 as Instrument #
2018-00604, Records of the Regis-
ter of Deeds of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; and Modification of Deed
of Trust recorded on February 14,
2018, as Instrument # 2018-00897,
Records of the Register of Deeds
of Buffalo County, Nebraska; af-
fecting trust property that is legally
described as follows:
Parcel A:
The West half of the Southwest
quarter of Section 26, Township
12 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Parcel B:
The Southwest quarter of Sec-
tion 33, Township 12 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; EX-
CEPT a tract of land described
as follows: Beginning at the
Southeast corner of the South-
west quarter of said Section 33;
thence West (bearing assumed
and all other bearings are relative
thereto) 1335.62 feet along the
South line of said Southwest
quarter; thence N 17°51'13" E
331.88 feet; thence N 87°53'15" E
146.50 feet; thence S 61°52'53" E
370.00 feet; thence N 89°06'05" E
299.72 feet; thence N 2°31'30" E
302.81 feet; thence N 37°30'44" W
697.85 feet; thence N 55°18'08" E
223.24 feet; thence N 01°53'20" W
739.38 feet; thence N 83°40'18" E
350.19 feet; thence N 11°32'02" W
731.34 feet; thence N 87°27'41" E
515.15 feet to a point on the East
line of said Southwest quarter;
thence S 00°03'27" W 2652.24
feet along said east line to the
point of beginning, containing
37.47 acres, more or less. Includ-
ing center pivot irrigation sys-
tem, power unit, electric motor
and apparatus, pivot piping lo-
cated on and used in connection
with the above property.
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier's check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder
@snyderandhilliard.com
ZNEZ F21,28,M6,13,20
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF
PARK AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
March 19, 2020 in the City Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
which meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at City Hall
during normal business hours. Ex-
cept for items of an emergency na-
ture, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
M13,t1
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Public Hearing &
Regular Meeting
Monday, March 9, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its March 9, 2020 public hear-
ing and regular meeting, the Kear-
ney Public Schools Board of
Education took the following ac-
tion:
1. Conducted a public hearing on
compliance with LB399 regarding
American civics education in our
schools
2. Excused absent Board mem-
ber, Wendy Kreis, from the meet-
ing.
3. Recognized Board President,
Kathy Gifford, for receiving the
Elaine Stuhr Award given to some-
one who has demonstrated sus-
tained outstanding leadership and
advocacy for career education in
Nebraska
4. Recognized Gauge McBride,
KHS Class A state wrestling cham-
pion in the 152 lb. class
5. Heard a report from Dr. Kent
Edwards and others regarding re-
cent activity in the Nebraska Uni-
cameral that relates to education
6. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the Sun-
rise Middle School and Kearney
High School construction and reno-
vation projects
7. Approved the minutes of the
February 10, 2020 regular Board of
Education meeting, as presented.
8. Approved the March claims, as
presented
9. Approved the March financial
reports, as presented
10. Approved the KHS Jazz En-
semble trip to the Greeley Jazz
Festival at the University of North-
ern Colorado, April 24-26, 2020,
with no direct cost incurred by the
school district
11. Accepted the resignations of
the following certificated staff, ef-
fective the end of the 2019-2020
school year: Sarah Essay, English
teacher at Kearney High School;
Joee Muhlbach, special education
teacher at Kearney High School;
Macie Wippel, agriculture teacher
at Kearney High School; Kayla
Paul, kindergarten teacher at
Windy Hills Elementary School;
Wade Halvorsen, physical educa-
tion teacher at Kearney High
School; Audrie Goltl, 7th grade
math teacher at Sunrise Middle
School; Dillon Goltl, industrial tech-
nology teacher at Sunrise Middle
School; Cori Sonnenfeld, 1st
grade teacher at Meadowlark Ele-
mentary School; the retirement res-
ignation of Terrie Maloley, counse-
lor at Northeast Elementary School;
and the resignation of Hannah
Beck, math teacher at Kearney
High School, effective March 3,
2020
12. Approved the following certif-
icated teacher employment recom-
mendations for the 2020-2021
school year: Brady Roeder, BA+18,
Step 4, 1.00 FTE physical educa-
tion teacher at Buffalo Hills and
Windy Hills Elementary Schools
(contingent on his ability to secure
appropriate certification); Jacque-
line Arens, MA+36, Step 3, 1.00
FTE district school psychologist;
Luciano Insua, MA+9, Step 8, 1.00
FTE science teacher at Kearney
High School; Breann Zimmer, BA,
Step 2, 1.00 FTE agriculture
teacher at Kearney High School;
Sheridan Swotek, BA, Step 1, 1.00
FTE agriculture teacher at Kearney
High School; Keaton Klimek, BA,
Step 2, 1.00 FTE math teacher at
Kearney High School; Kole Kluver,
BA, Step 3, 1.00 FTE 7th grade sci-
ence teacher at Horizon Middle
School; Jeanette Marcy, MA, Step
8, 1.00 FTE Spanish teacher at
Kearney High School (contingent
on her ability to secure appropriate
certification); Erica Wood, BA, Step
2, 1.00 FTE English/Language Arts
teacher at Kearney High School;
Michelle Bombeck, BA, Step 1,
1.00 FTE Oral Communications
teacher at Kearney High School
(contingent on her ability to secure
appropriate certification); Tyson
Colling, BA, Step 1, 1.00 FTE 3rd
grade teacher at Glenwood Ele-
mentary School; Mackenzie Wil-
licott, BA, Step 1, 1.00 FTE special
education teacher at Kearney High
School; Kate Jones, BA, Step 6,
1.00 FTE kindergarten teacher at
Windy Hills Elementary School; and
Olivia Gestring, MA+9, Step 3, 1.00
FTE counselor at Northeast Ele-
mentary School
13. Approved the employment of
Mr. Bob Hastings as the Human
Resources Director for the Kearney
Public Schools, effective July 1,
2020, and in accordance with the
Administrator Supervision and
Evaluation Model
14. Adopted a resolution to set
the number of option in students
allowed to enroll in the Kearney
Public Schools for the 2020-2021
school year, as presented
15. Changed the date of the reg-
ular April Board of Education meet-
ing to Monday, April 20, 2020 at
5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development
Room of the Administration Build-
ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-
ney, NE
16. Adjourned the meeting
ZNEZ M13,t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, March 10, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8407 rezoning
from District R-1, Urban Residential
Single-Family District (Low Density)
to District R-2, Urban Residential
Mixed-Density District for property
described as Lot 1422, Original
Town of Kearney Junction, now the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1524 Avenue C).
Ordinance No. 8408 authorizing
the issuance of Public Safety
Equipment Tax Anticipation Re-
funding Bonds of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in the principal
amount of $1,980,000 for the pur-
pose of refunding certain outstand-
ing bonds of the City; directing the
application of the proceeds of said
bonds; prescribing the form of said
bonds; providing for the levy and
collection of taxes to pay the same;
providing for the sale of the bonds;
authorizing the delivery of the
bonds to the purchaser.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ M13,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SUHR STRUCTURES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Suhr Structures, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1419 7th Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Bryce Suhr,
1419 7th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 3, 2020, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Bryce Suhr 1419 7th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Bryce Suhr, Member
ZNEZ M6,13,20
<addr:BALDWIN, MICHAEL,3082349889,PO BOX 922,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF THE THEODORE G.
BALDWIN FOUNDATION,
A NEBRASKA NON PROFIT
CORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that Arti-
cles of Dissolution have been filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State's Office for the Theodore G.
Baldwin Foundation, a Nebraska
non profit public benefit corpora-
tion. The name and office of the
person responsible for winding up
and liquidating the affairs of the
corporation is Michael W. Baldwin,
President. After expenses are paid,
all the assets of the corporation
shall be distributed to the Kearney
Area Community Foundation, 412
W. 48th St., #12, Kearney, NE
68845. The assets, all unrestricted,
consists of cash and mutual funds.
By
Michael W. Baldwin, President
ZNEZ F28,M6,13