INVITATION FOR BIDS
Kearney Public Schools District is
requesting proposals for Central El-
ementary/MPAC to do a 39,808
square foot retrofit TPO roof over
the existing roof modified bitumen
roof that is in place. The retrofit will
be a single ply TPO roofing system
over a ½” roof board mechanically
attached to existing structure. The
District will receive proposals until
2:00 PM, March 26th, 2020, in the
office of the Director of Facilities,
417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. To receive the RFP and a
copy of the specification contact
the Director of Facilities Trent
Bosard at trebosard@kea-
rneycats.com or 308-627-1198.
ZNEZ F29,M4,7,11
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FLIGHT CLUB, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Flight Club, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1515 Sherwood Circle,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jeremy Chizek,
1515 Sherwood Circle, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 5, 2020, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Jeremy Chizek
1515 Sherwood Circle
Kearney, NE 68845
Jeremy Chizek, Member
ZNEZ M11,18,25
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Kearney Nutrition
Name of Applicant:
Nebraska Fitness Co., L.L.C.
Address: 2211 5th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is:
Limited Liability Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: Upon Filing
General nature of business:
Personal Fitness/Training
Bradley D. Holbrook
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ M11,t1
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that the Articles of
Incorporation for Mach 1 Corpora-
tion were filed on 03/02/2020. The
name of the registered agent is
Business Filings Incorporated and
the registered office is located at
5601 South 59th Street, Lincoln,
NE 68516. The general nature of
the business is All lawful business.
The directors are Greg Geist and
Tammy Geist.
ZNEZ M11,18,25
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: MAKAYLA G. TIMMENS,
1807 University Dr Cir #6, Kearney
NE 68845, you are hereby notified
that on November 4, 2019, Credit
Acceptance Corporation filed a suit
against you in the Buffalo County
Court at docket CI19-2170, the ob-
ject in prayer of which was to se-
cure a judgment against you in the
amount of $11,490.72, together
with court costs, interest and attor-
ney's fees as allowed by law. Un-
less you file your Answer with the
Buffalo County Court on or before
the 24th day of April, 2020, the Pe-
tition against you will be consid-
ered as true and judgment will be
entered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P.Lee
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947 Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
ZNEZ M4,11,18,25
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, in
the College Administrative Offices,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE. A work session will be
held at 12:00 p.m. in the College
Administrative Offices as well. The
agenda for the meeting, which shall
be kept continually current, shall be
readily available for public inspec-
tion at the office of the College
President, 3134 West Highway 34,
Grand Island, NE and posted on
the College Website:
ndapublic. A live video stream of
the meeting can be viewed at
ZNEZ M11,t1
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
McCASLIN DIVISION
OWNER'S ASSOCIATION
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation
Act.
1. The name of the Corporation
shall be: McCaslin Division Own-
er's Association.
2. The Corporation is a mutual
benefit corporation.
3. The address of the initial regis-
tered office of the Corporation is
29610 175th Rd., Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68847, and the name of the
initial registered agent at that ad-
dress is : Keith McCaslin.
4. The name and street address
of the incorporator is: Lee E.
Greenwald, 5804 1st Ave., PO Box
2230, Kearney NE 68848.
5. The corporation shall have
members.
6. Upon dissolution of the corpo-
ration, the Board of Directors shall,
after paying or making provisions
for the payment of all of the liabili-
ties of the corporation, distribute all
assets of the corporation to the
members or dedicate or convey the
assets to a public entity or to the
members in accordance with the
restrictive covenants covering the
assets of the corporation.
7. The corporation commenced
February 21, 2020.
Lee E. Greenwald, Incorporator
ZNEZ F26,M4,11
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Mertens Management, LLC a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 409 East
35th Street Kearney, NE. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Isaac Mertens, 409
East 35th Street Kearney, NE.
ZNEZ M4,11,18
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Mongo
Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-
ney, NE. The initial agent for serv-
ice of process of the Company is
Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th
Street Kearney, NE.
ZNEZ F26,M4,11
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PRECISION FINANCIAL
GROUP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Preci-
sion Financial Group, LLC (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 807 E.
49th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Byron D. Hansen, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number, if any, is 807 E.
49th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Dated: February 27, 2020.
Byron D. Hansen, Organizer
ZNEZ M4,11,18
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PROJECT NAME: Fine Arts
Building Site Improvement
Multiuse Trail 9th Avenue to
Fine Arts Building - Rebid 1
LOCATION:
25th Street and 9 Avenue,
University of Nebraska-Kearney,
Kearney, NE 68849
PROJECT NO.: 12782
BIDS RECEIVED:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020,
2:00:00 PM CT
University of Nebraska,
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
Bid Proposals shall be emailed to
12782_Bid_Proposals
@docs.e-builder.net
PRE-BID MEETING:
Thursday, March 19, 2020,
2:00:00 PM CT
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Thursday, March 26, 2020,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
12782_Bidder_Questions
@docs.e-builder.net
prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Friday, March 13, 2020
ESTIMATED
CONSTRUCTION COST:
$450,000-$550,000
ZNEZ M11,14,18
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA
ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-
sia Associates, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste
D, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Dr. Burt
McKeag, 920 East 56th Street, Ste
D, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in the practice
of medicine and anesthesiology.
This company shall have all of the
powers now or hereafter set forth
to limited liability companies under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 30, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Managers:
Dr. J. Paul Meyer
152 Ponderosa Court
Grand Island, NE 68803
Dr. Burt J. McKeag
4320 Dove Hill Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
ZNEZ F26,M4,11
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Kearney Public Schools District is
requesting proposals for Sunrise
Middle School to do a 153,410
square foot retrofit TPO roof over
the existing roof modified bitumen
roof that is in place. The retrofit will
be a single ply TPO roofing system
over a 1/2" roof board mechanically
attached to existing structure. The
District will receive proposals until
2:00 PM, March 26th, 2020, in the
office of the Director of Facilities,
417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. To receive the RFP and a
copy of the specification contact
the Director of Facilities Trent
Bosard at trebosard@kea-
rneycats.com of 308-627-1198.
ZNEZ F29,M4,7,11
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WELL TRAVELED
SOLES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Well Traveled Soles,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4303 Pony Express Road,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Melissa Mc-
Cartney, 4303 Pony Express Road,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 3, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Melissa McCartney
4303 Pony Express Road
Kearney, NE 68847 Melissa McCartney, Member
ZNEZ F26,M4,11