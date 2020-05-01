 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

APrime Services, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The initial designated

office of the company in the state

of Nebraska is 530 S 13th St. Ste

100, Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.The

name and address of the registered

agent is Nebraska Registered

Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,

Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.

The general nature of the busi-

ness is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of APrime Services, LLC com-

menced business on February 5,

2020, and its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its members.

ZNEZ My1,8,15

<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Cindy Lou Salpas,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-52

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 13, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Mi-

chael J. Salpas, whose address is

1717 Ave. C, Kearney, NE 68847,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 17, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the County Court:

16th St. & Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID 15073

Attorney At Law

3710 Central Ave. #13 -

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

(308) 234-3595

ZNEZ A17,24,My1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY LOU BURTON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-63

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Rod S.

Horsley of 250 Front View Dr, Kear-

ney, NE 68847 was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 1, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Charles J. Bentjen (Bar I.D. #18283)

Bentjen Law

819 N 19th St

Beatrice, NE 68310

Tel: 402-413-7812

Fax: 402-347-0030

Email: chuck@nejustice.com

ZNEZ My1,8,15

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ricky R. Epley,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-53

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

14th day of April, 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Rebecca L. Eckhout,

whose address is 28895 295 Road,

Pleasanton, NE 68866, was infor-

mally appointed by the Court as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

Voigt Law Office

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 234-5524

ZNEZ A17,24,My1

<addr:BERRECKMAN, DAVIS & BAZATA, P.C., L.L.O.,3087842040,ATTORNEYS AT LAWPO BOX 214,COZAD,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Robyn R. Lind,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-50

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 9, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Appointment of

Personal Representative in Intes-

tacy of said Decedent and that

Kendall D. Scheer, 13112 North

73rd Plaza, Omaha, NE 68122 was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before June 17, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Address of County Court:

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

308-236-1229

Claude E. Berreckman, Jr., #17049

of Berreckman, Davis &

Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys for Applicant

801 Meridian Avenue,

P.O. Box 214

Cozad, NE 69130-0214

(308) 784-2040

(308) 784-2043 - fax

claudejr@cozadtel.net

ZNEZ A17,24,My1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of SCOTT R. MINER,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-59

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 23, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Sharri

G. Miner of 2816 W 44th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845 was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 1, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court

County Court of Buffalo County

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ZNEZ My1,8,15

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Timothy Gene Frost,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-62

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Cary L.

Frost, P.O. Box 66, Florence MS

39073, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 1, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

William J. Erickson, Reg. #17947

707 South E Street

P.O. Box 327

Broken Bow, NE 68822

(308) 872-6824

ZNEZ MY1,8,15

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV20-12

JUVENILE NO. JV20-13

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

FRANKIE GREUTER &

ALEXIA GREUTER,

Children Under Eighteen Years

of Age.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, MIKAYLA

ESPENHOVER, the natural mother

of FRANKIE GREUTER, born

2015, and ALEXIA GREUTER,

born 2012, and anyone else claim-

ing any right or interest in and to

said children, that proceedings

concerning the afore-named minor

children are currently pending in

the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and that a hear-

ing has been set for June 8, 2020

at 1:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said children shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before June 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

or personally appear on this date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ A24,My1,8

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May

12, 2020. Pursuant to the Gover-

nor's Executive Order No. 20-03,

this meeting will be held by vide-

o/telephone conference. Members

of the public may attend this meet-

ing electronically or telephonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

The following is the public hear-

ing, upon the recommendation of

the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) and District

C-3, General Commercial District

for property described as a tract of

land being part of Government Lot

8 located in the Northeast Quarter

of Fractional Section 5, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

such tract of land also described as

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of said

Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3985

Coal Chute Road).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing for the Final Plat for

Blessing Premier Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of Govern-

ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast

Quarter of Fractional Section 5,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of Gov-

ernment Lot 8 located in the North-

east Quarter of Fractional Section

5, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, such tract of

land also described as being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of said Section

5, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3985 Coal

Chute Road).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Marlo

Johnson for the Final Plat for John-

son Commercial Fourth Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of Government Lot 7, lo-

cated in Fractional Section 13,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (West of 625 East 1st

Street and North of Interstate-80).

4. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Charles and Kiley

Isaac to rezone from District AG,

Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

16, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of 70th

Street on 30th Avenue).

5. Application submitted by Tren-

ton Snow for Charles and Kiley

Isaac for the Final Plat for Isaac Ac-

res, a subdivision being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 16, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (North of

70th Street on 30th Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

City Council shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ My1,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

at 9:15 o’clock A.M. via Zoom

meeting. Said hearing will be open

to the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Mitch Humphrey for property de-

scribed as: Part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 9, Township 10 North,

Range 16 West of the Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska to

be known as Kegley Administrative

Subdivision. Complete description

on file with the Zoning Administra-

tor.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

The agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ A30,My1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, April 28, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8413 authorizing

the issuance of General Obligation

Various Purpose and Refunding

Bonds, Series 2020, of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, in the principal

amount of not to exceed

$2,050,000 for the purpose of pay-

ing the costs of constructing street

improvements in Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2019-998 of said

City, including payment of interim

financing related to said street im-

provements and for refunding cer-

tain outstanding bonds of the City;

directing the application of the pro-

ceeds of said bonds; prescribing

the form of said bonds; providing

for the levy and collection of taxes

to pay the same; authorizing offic-

ers of the City to make arrange-

ments for the sale of the bonds and

to designate the final terms, rates

and maturity schedule for said

bonds within stated parameters;

authorizing the delivery of the

bonds to the purchaser.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

My1,t1

RAVENNA HOUSING

AUTHORITY

1001 GRAND AVE.

RAVENNA, NE. 68869

308-452-4233

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

The Ravenna Housing Authority

(Grand Manor) is looking for pro-

posals to remove bad and run new

sidewalks & driveways around and

through our housing complex.

Plans and bid documents can be

picked up the at the office at 1001

Grand Ave., Ravenna, NE M-F 9AM

to 2PM.

As per HUD regulations, all re-

sponders must be registered with

the State of Nebraska Dept. of La-

bor Workforce Development and

have not been listed on the banned

or barred list or on denial of partici-

pation list from HUD.

Virg Gruhn

Executive Director

Ravenna Housing Authority

ZNEZ A30,My1,2,4,5

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF

THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

ROYAL EUGENE HRUBY

Case No. PR20-51

A minor child under the age

of eighteen years.

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN/CONSERVATOR

OF A MINOR CHILD

 

To: All interested parties.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Colene Hruby has filed in the

above-captioned Court a Petition

seeking the appointment of herself

as Guardian and Conservator of the

above-captioned minor child. A

hearing on said Petition will be held

on the 5th day of June, 2020, at

11:00 a.m. in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Buffalo County

Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED this 10th day of April,

2020.

COLENE HRUBY, Petitioner

By: Michael D. Carper, #18292

3915 Ave N, Ste. C - PO Box 924

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

ZNEZ A17,24,MY1

Notice of Organization

of

SevenOne Investments, LLC

 

Notice is nearby given that Sev-

enOne Investments, LLC a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska with its

designated office at 10405 N 1st

Ave Pl, Kearney NE 68847. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Brandon Yaw, 10405 N 1st

Ave Pl, Kearney NE 68847. The

limited liability company was organ-

ized on April 14th, 2020 , and it

shall continue perpetually. The af-

fairs of the company shallowing be

contacted by its members. The na-

ture of its business is to engage in

and conduct any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

ZNEZ A24,My1,8

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

AND CONVERSION

 

1. Notice is given of the organiza-

tion of a Limited Liability Company

under the name USA Holdings,

LLC.

2. The address of the Company’s

initial designated office is 920 E.

56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE

68847.

3. The name and address of the

initial agent for service of process

is Christian M. Hilliard, 920 E. 56th

Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The Company was converted

from USA Holdings, LP, a Ne-

braska limited partnership.

5. The conversion took effect on

February 21, 2020.

Simmons Olsen Law Firm,

P.C., L.L.O.

1502 Second Avenue

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

ZNEZ My1,8,15

Tags