NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
APrime Services, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The initial designated
office of the company in the state
of Nebraska is 530 S 13th St. Ste
100, Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.The
name and address of the registered
agent is Nebraska Registered
Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,
Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.
The general nature of the busi-
ness is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of APrime Services, LLC com-
menced business on February 5,
2020, and its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its members.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Cindy Lou Salpas,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-52
Notice is hereby given that on
April 13, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Mi-
chael J. Salpas, whose address is
1717 Ave. C, Kearney, NE 68847,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 17, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of the County Court:
16th St. & Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID 15073
Attorney At Law
3710 Central Ave. #13 -
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
(308) 234-3595
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MARY LOU BURTON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-63
Notice is hereby given that on
April 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Rod S.
Horsley of 250 Front View Dr, Kear-
ney, NE 68847 was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 1, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Charles J. Bentjen (Bar I.D. #18283)
Bentjen Law
819 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE 68310
Tel: 402-413-7812
Fax: 402-347-0030
Email: chuck@nejustice.com
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ricky R. Epley,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-53
Notice is hereby given that on the
14th day of April, 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Rebecca L. Eckhout,
whose address is 28895 295 Road,
Pleasanton, NE 68866, was infor-
mally appointed by the Court as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
Voigt Law Office
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 234-5524
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Robyn R. Lind,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-50
Notice is hereby given that on
April 9, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Appointment of
Personal Representative in Intes-
tacy of said Decedent and that
Kendall D. Scheer, 13112 North
73rd Plaza, Omaha, NE 68122 was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before June 17, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Address of County Court:
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
308-236-1229
Claude E. Berreckman, Jr., #17049
of Berreckman, Davis &
Bazata, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys for Applicant
801 Meridian Avenue,
P.O. Box 214
Cozad, NE 69130-0214
(308) 784-2040
(308) 784-2043 - fax
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of SCOTT R. MINER,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-59
Notice is hereby given that on
April 23, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Sharri
G. Miner of 2816 W 44th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845 was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 1, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court
County Court of Buffalo County
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Timothy Gene Frost,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-62
Notice is hereby given that on
April 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Cary L.
Frost, P.O. Box 66, Florence MS
39073, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 1, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
William J. Erickson, Reg. #17947
707 South E Street
P.O. Box 327
Broken Bow, NE 68822
(308) 872-6824
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV20-12
JUVENILE NO. JV20-13
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
FRANKIE GREUTER &
ALEXIA GREUTER,
Children Under Eighteen Years
of Age.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, MIKAYLA
ESPENHOVER, the natural mother
of FRANKIE GREUTER, born
2015, and ALEXIA GREUTER,
born 2012, and anyone else claim-
ing any right or interest in and to
said children, that proceedings
concerning the afore-named minor
children are currently pending in
the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and that a hear-
ing has been set for June 8, 2020
at 1:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said children shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before June 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
or personally appear on this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May
12, 2020. Pursuant to the Gover-
nor's Executive Order No. 20-03,
this meeting will be held by vide-
o/telephone conference. Members
of the public may attend this meet-
ing electronically or telephonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
The following is the public hear-
ing, upon the recommendation of
the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) and District
C-3, General Commercial District
for property described as a tract of
land being part of Government Lot
8 located in the Northeast Quarter
of Fractional Section 5, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
such tract of land also described as
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of said
Section 5, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3985
Coal Chute Road).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing for the Final Plat for
Blessing Premier Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lot 8 located in the Northeast
Quarter of Fractional Section 5,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of Gov-
ernment Lot 8 located in the North-
east Quarter of Fractional Section
5, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, such tract of
land also described as being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of said Section
5, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3985 Coal
Chute Road).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Marlo
Johnson for the Final Plat for John-
son Commercial Fourth Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of Government Lot 7, lo-
cated in Fractional Section 13,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (West of 625 East 1st
Street and North of Interstate-80).
4. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Charles and Kiley
Isaac to rezone from District AG,
Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
16, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of 70th
Street on 30th Avenue).
5. Application submitted by Tren-
ton Snow for Charles and Kiley
Isaac for the Final Plat for Isaac Ac-
res, a subdivision being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 16, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 16, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (North of
70th Street on 30th Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
City Council shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
at 9:15 o’clock A.M. via Zoom
meeting. Said hearing will be open
to the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Mitch Humphrey for property de-
scribed as: Part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 9, Township 10 North,
Range 16 West of the Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska to
be known as Kegley Administrative
Subdivision. Complete description
on file with the Zoning Administra-
tor.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
The agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, April 28, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8413 authorizing
the issuance of General Obligation
Various Purpose and Refunding
Bonds, Series 2020, of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, in the principal
amount of not to exceed
$2,050,000 for the purpose of pay-
ing the costs of constructing street
improvements in Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2019-998 of said
City, including payment of interim
financing related to said street im-
provements and for refunding cer-
tain outstanding bonds of the City;
directing the application of the pro-
ceeds of said bonds; prescribing
the form of said bonds; providing
for the levy and collection of taxes
to pay the same; authorizing offic-
ers of the City to make arrange-
ments for the sale of the bonds and
to designate the final terms, rates
and maturity schedule for said
bonds within stated parameters;
authorizing the delivery of the
bonds to the purchaser.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
RAVENNA HOUSING
AUTHORITY
1001 GRAND AVE.
RAVENNA, NE. 68869
308-452-4233
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
The Ravenna Housing Authority
(Grand Manor) is looking for pro-
posals to remove bad and run new
sidewalks & driveways around and
through our housing complex.
Plans and bid documents can be
picked up the at the office at 1001
Grand Ave., Ravenna, NE M-F 9AM
to 2PM.
As per HUD regulations, all re-
sponders must be registered with
the State of Nebraska Dept. of La-
bor Workforce Development and
have not been listed on the banned
or barred list or on denial of partici-
pation list from HUD.
Virg Gruhn
Executive Director
Ravenna Housing Authority
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF
THE GUARDIANSHIP OF
ROYAL EUGENE HRUBY
Case No. PR20-51
A minor child under the age
of eighteen years.
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN/CONSERVATOR
OF A MINOR CHILD
To: All interested parties.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Colene Hruby has filed in the
above-captioned Court a Petition
seeking the appointment of herself
as Guardian and Conservator of the
above-captioned minor child. A
hearing on said Petition will be held
on the 5th day of June, 2020, at
11:00 a.m. in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Buffalo County
Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED this 10th day of April,
2020.
COLENE HRUBY, Petitioner
By: Michael D. Carper, #18292
3915 Ave N, Ste. C - PO Box 924
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Notice of Organization
of
SevenOne Investments, LLC
Notice is nearby given that Sev-
enOne Investments, LLC a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska with its
designated office at 10405 N 1st
Ave Pl, Kearney NE 68847. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Brandon Yaw, 10405 N 1st
Ave Pl, Kearney NE 68847. The
limited liability company was organ-
ized on April 14th, 2020 , and it
shall continue perpetually. The af-
fairs of the company shallowing be
contacted by its members. The na-
ture of its business is to engage in
and conduct any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
AND CONVERSION
1. Notice is given of the organiza-
tion of a Limited Liability Company
under the name USA Holdings,
LLC.
2. The address of the Company’s
initial designated office is 920 E.
56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE
68847.
3. The name and address of the
initial agent for service of process
is Christian M. Hilliard, 920 E. 56th
Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The Company was converted
from USA Holdings, LP, a Ne-
braska limited partnership.
5. The conversion took effect on
February 21, 2020.
Simmons Olsen Law Firm,
P.C., L.L.O.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
