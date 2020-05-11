<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
ANSWERED PRAYERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a
non-profit corporation under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the corporation is:
Answered Prayers
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Busi-
ness Corporation Act.
5. The corporation shall operate
as a non-profit corporation without
capital stock.
Holly Mead
5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
INCORPORATOR
ZNEZ My4,11,18
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: SHANEE L. EARLL, 1211 E
31st Street, Kearney NE 68847 and
JEFFERY J. SCHARF, 1111 Hill
Street, Holdrege NE 68949, you are
hereby notified that on February 27,
2020, Ford Motor Credit Company,
LLC filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI20-451, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$11,800.64, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 24th
day of June, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
ZNEZ My4,11,18,23
<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-
braska limited liability company, is
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 511 East 52nd Street
Place, Kearney, Nebraska The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska; including,
but not limited to the ownership
and management of investment
properties, and for all other pur-
poses authorized by law, to the
same extent as natural persons
might or could do. The limited lia-
bility company was formed on the
22nd day of April, 2020, and will
continue perpetually. Its affairs
shall be conducted by the Mem-
bers pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C
Organizer:
Heath Smallcomb
511 East 52nd Street Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,
P.C., L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
ZNEZ A27,My4,11
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that MAM
JAM, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Michael
Main, 3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-
pany was formed on April 29, 2020.
ZNEZ My4,11,18
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, May 21,
2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M via Zoom
meeting. Said hearing will be open
to the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on the Code
Amendment of Permitted Principle
Uses and Allowable Structures un-
der Section 5.52 of the Commercial
District and under Section 5.62 of
the Industrial District and a Zoning
Map Amendment, with a Prelimi-
nary Plat Subdivision Request filed
by Chad Dixon on behalf of Cruise
Brothers, LLC, for property de-
scribed as Part of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 36, Township 11
North, Range 16 W of the 6th P.M.,
to be known as The Greens at Prai-
rie Hills First, containing Blocks 1
through 4. They wish to rezone
Block 2, Lot 11 and Block 4 Lots 3,
6, and 7 from Agricultural to Com-
mercial & Block 2, Lots
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 & 10 and Block 1,
Lots 1 & 2 from Agricultural to Agri-
cultural-Residential. Complete legal
description on file with Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
ZNEZ My11,t1
<addr:GOVIER, KATSKEE, SUING & MAXELL, PC, LLO,4023911697115,10404 ESSEX COURT, SUITE 100,OMAHA,NE>
GOVIER, KATSKEE, SUING
& MAXELL, PC, LLO
10404 ESSEX COURT
SUITE #100
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF RAFTER LAZY L RANCH, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
Act, as follows:
The name of the company is
Rafter Lazy L Ranch, LLC. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
74591 J Road, Elm Creek, Ne-
braska, 68836 and the initial regis-
tered agent is Ricki L. Runge,
74591 J Road, Elm Creek, NE
68836. The company is organized
to engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking and insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska. The limited
liability company commenced ex-
istence on the filing and recording
of its Certificate of Organization
with the Secretary of State on April
14, 2020, and shall have a perpet-
ual period of duration from the date
the Certificate of Organization was
filed with the Secretary of State.
Management of the Company shall
be vested in an initial board of two
managers who shall serve until
successors are appointed or
elected.
Ricki L. Runge,
Registered Agent
ZNEZ A27,My4,11