JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

ANSWERED PRAYERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a

non-profit corporation under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the corporation is:

Answered Prayers

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Busi-

ness Corporation Act.

5. The corporation shall operate

as a non-profit corporation without

capital stock.

Holly Mead

5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

INCORPORATOR

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: SHANEE L. EARLL, 1211 E

31st Street, Kearney NE 68847 and

JEFFERY J. SCHARF, 1111 Hill

Street, Holdrege NE 68949, you are

hereby notified that on February 27,

2020, Ford Motor Credit Company,

LLC filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI20-451, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$11,800.64, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 24th

day of June, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-

braska limited liability company, is

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 511 East 52nd Street

Place, Kearney, Nebraska The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska; including,

but not limited to the ownership

and management of investment

properties, and for all other pur-

poses authorized by law, to the

same extent as natural persons

might or could do. The limited lia-

bility company was formed on the

22nd day of April, 2020, and will

continue perpetually. Its affairs

shall be conducted by the Mem-

bers pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C

Organizer:

Heath Smallcomb

511 East 52nd Street Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,

P.C., L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that MAM

JAM, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Michael

Main, 3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-

pany was formed on April 29, 2020.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, May 21,

2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M via Zoom

meeting. Said hearing will be open

to the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on the Code

Amendment of Permitted Principle

Uses and Allowable Structures un-

der Section 5.52 of the Commercial

District and under Section 5.62 of

the Industrial District and a Zoning

Map Amendment, with a Prelimi-

nary Plat Subdivision Request filed

by Chad Dixon on behalf of Cruise

Brothers, LLC, for property de-

scribed as Part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 36, Township 11

North, Range 16 W of the 6th P.M.,

to be known as The Greens at Prai-

rie Hills First, containing Blocks 1

through 4. They wish to rezone

Block 2, Lot 11 and Block 4 Lots 3,

6, and 7 from Agricultural to Com-

mercial & Block 2, Lots

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 & 10 and Block 1,

Lots 1 & 2 from Agricultural to Agri-

cultural-Residential. Complete legal

description on file with Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF RAFTER LAZY L RANCH, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

Act, as follows:

The name of the company is

Rafter Lazy L Ranch, LLC. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

74591 J Road, Elm Creek, Ne-

braska, 68836 and the initial regis-

tered agent is Ricki L. Runge,

74591 J Road, Elm Creek, NE

68836. The company is organized

to engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking and insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska. The limited

liability company commenced ex-

istence on the filing and recording

of its Certificate of Organization

with the Secretary of State on April

14, 2020, and shall have a perpet-

ual period of duration from the date

the Certificate of Organization was

filed with the Secretary of State.

Management of the Company shall

be vested in an initial board of two

managers who shall serve until

successors are appointed or

elected.

Ricki L. Runge,

Registered Agent

