 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

GCM19 Holdings, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 3519 2nd Ave,

Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Michael Main, 3519 2nd

Ave, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The Company was formed

on April 23, 2020.

ZNEZ A28,My5,12

NOTICE

 

Notice is given that the Articles of

Incorporation for Mach 1 Corpora-

tion were filed on 03/02/2020. The

corporation is authorized to issue

10,000,000 shares. The name of

the registered agent is Business Fil-

ings Incorporated and the regis-

tered office is located at 5601 South

59th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516. The

name of the Incorporator is Busi-

ness Filings Incorporated and the

address of the Incorporator is 8020

Excelsior Dr., Suite 200, Madison,

Wisconsin 53717. The general na-

ture of the business is All Lawful

Business. The directors are Greg

Geist and Tammy Geist.

ZNEZ A28,My5,12

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Vision, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 3519 2nd Ave,

Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Michael Main, 3519 2nd

Ave, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The Company was formed

on April 23, 2020.

ZNEZ A28,My5,12

