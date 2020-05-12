WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
GCM19 Holdings, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 3519 2nd Ave,
Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Michael Main, 3519 2nd
Ave, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The Company was formed
on April 23, 2020.
NOTICE
Notice is given that the Articles of
Incorporation for Mach 1 Corpora-
tion were filed on 03/02/2020. The
corporation is authorized to issue
10,000,000 shares. The name of
the registered agent is Business Fil-
ings Incorporated and the regis-
tered office is located at 5601 South
59th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516. The
name of the Incorporator is Busi-
ness Filings Incorporated and the
address of the Incorporator is 8020
Excelsior Dr., Suite 200, Madison,
Wisconsin 53717. The general na-
ture of the business is All Lawful
Business. The directors are Greg
Geist and Tammy Geist.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Sweetwater Vision, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 3519 2nd Ave,
Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Michael Main, 3519 2nd
Ave, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The Company was formed
on April 23, 2020.
