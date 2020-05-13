Notice Regarding the
Use of Electronic
Telecommunications
Equipment
To Access the May 21, 2020,
Meeting of the
Central Community College
Board of Governors
Pursuant to Executive Order No.
20-03 issued by the Governor of
Nebraska on March 17, 2020, pro-
viding a limited waiver of certain re-
quirements of the Nebraska Open
Meetings Act (see attached) and in
order to comply with government
orders restricting public gatherings
to not more than ten (10) persons in
response to the COVID-19 situa-
tion, notice is hereby given that the
meeting of the Central Community
College Board of Governors sched-
uled for Thursday, May 21, 2020,
and commencing at 1 p.m. will be
accessible by members of the
commission, the general public,
and members of the media via [tec-
hnology source, i.e. WebEx, Zoom,
etc.].
Any member of the public wish-
ing to speak in the public comment
portion of the meeting must con-
tact CCC Board of Governors no
less than 24 hours prior to the
commencement of the meeting.
The public may contact the CCC
Board of Governors by leaving a
voice mail message with his/her
name and phone number at which
he/she can be reached at
308-398-7355 or by e-mailing the
same information to
scottmiller@cccneb.edu. Upon re-
ceipt, instructions on remote par-
ticipation in this public meeting will
be provided.
Sam Cowan, Chair
CCC Board of Governors
Parker, Grossart &
Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LETHAL INJECTION DIESEL
SERVICE, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Lethal
Injection Diesel Service, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its designated office at 1825 I
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on April 23,
2020, and will continue in perpetu-
ity. Its affairs shall be conducted
by its sole member, Noel Car-
nahan, until such time as his suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LNJ FARMS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that LNJ
Farms, LLC, (hereinafter referred to
as the "Company") is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 1419 Central Avenue, PO
Box 636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Thomas
W. Tye II, whose street and mailing
address is Thomas W. Tye II, 1419
Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number 20-123
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
JOHNATHAN DEAN DVORAK
Notice is hereby given that on the
13th day of March, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the object
and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Johnathan Dean Dvorak to
Johnathan Dean Sabata.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the
28th day of May, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.,
or as soon thereafter as will be con-
venient for the court and that unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the petitioner's name will
be changed from that of Johnathan
Dean Dvorak, to Johnathan Dean
Sabata.
Johnathan Dean Dvorak
2016 4th Ave. Apt. 2B
Kearney, NE 68845
308-240-0220
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James
M. Hays, dated May 8, 2006, and
recorded on May 17, 2006, Docu-
ment No. 2006-3497 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on June 10,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
THE EAST 95 FEET OF THE
NORTH 65 FEET OF LOT 9,
BLOCK 4, TYLER'S ADDITION
TO THE VILLAGE OF ELM
CREEK, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA., commonly known as
121 -125 Calkins, Elm Creek, NE,
68836
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: April 29, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 214668).
For more information, visit
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PROJECT NAME: NCTA Replace
Steam/Condensate Lines
LOCATION: 404 E. 7th St,
Curtis, NE 69025
PROJECT NO.: 12653
INVITATION NO.:
3275-20-7210
BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday,
May 28, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex,
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-
quired)
PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,
May 14, 2020, 10:00 AM CT
Zoom Meeting Only - More infor-
mation included in Section 00 11
16 - Invitation To Bid of specifica-
tions.
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020,
5:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,
May 11, 2020
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $1,400,000.00
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SHI & CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that SHI &
Construction, L.L.C., a Nebraska
limited liability company, has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 2805 Avenue L,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on May 5, 2020. The
period of duration of the company
shall be perpetual. The affairs of
the company are to be conducted
by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or
his successors.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: SIR PABLO ESCOBAR IV
You are hereby notified that on
01/28/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-
agement Services, Inc., filed a
Complaint in the COUNTY Court of
BUFFALO County, Nebraska,
against you shown as Case Num-
ber CI20 195. The object and
prayer of which is a judgment in the
amount of 19,310.10, plus court
costs, pre-judgment interest and
attorney fees, if applicable.
The Complaint prays that judg-
ment be entered against you. You
are hereby notified that you must
answer the Complaint on or before
06/27/20 at the COUNTY court of
BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-
braska.
Megan L. Bischoff #25206
P.O. Box 1512
Grand Island, NE 68802
(308)398-3801
Attorney for Plaintiff
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
THRIVING LIFE THERAPY SER-
VICES, LLC (the "Company") has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
1704 E. 46th Street Pl, Kearney,
NE 68847. The registered agent of
the Company is Lindsey R.
Wright, 1704 E. 46th Street Pl,
Kearney, NE 68847. The general
nature of the business will be to en-
gage in the transaction of any or all
lawful business, for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Nature of the Com-
pany is to provide mental health
counseling services. The LLC was
filed with the State of Nebraska
March 18 2020. Organizer Name:
Lindsey R. Wright.
Lindsey R. Wright.