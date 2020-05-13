 

Notice Regarding the

Use of Electronic

Telecommunications

Equipment

To Access the May 21, 2020,

Meeting of the

Central Community College

Board of Governors

 

Pursuant to Executive Order No.

20-03 issued by the Governor of

Nebraska on March 17, 2020, pro-

viding a limited waiver of certain re-

quirements of the Nebraska Open

Meetings Act (see attached) and in

order to comply with government

orders restricting public gatherings

to not more than ten (10) persons in

response to the COVID-19 situa-

tion, notice is hereby given that the

meeting of the Central Community

College Board of Governors sched-

uled for Thursday, May 21, 2020,

and commencing at 1 p.m. will be

accessible by members of the

commission, the general public,

and members of the media via [tec-

hnology source, i.e. WebEx, Zoom,

etc.].

Any member of the public wish-

ing to speak in the public comment

portion of the meeting must con-

tact CCC Board of Governors no

less than 24 hours prior to the

commencement of the meeting.

The public may contact the CCC

Board of Governors by leaving a

voice mail message with his/her

name and phone number at which

he/she can be reached at

308-398-7355 or by e-mailing the

same information to

scottmiller@cccneb.edu. Upon re-

ceipt, instructions on remote par-

ticipation in this public meeting will

be provided.

Sam Cowan, Chair

CCC Board of Governors

Parker, Grossart &

Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LETHAL INJECTION DIESEL

SERVICE, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Lethal

Injection Diesel Service, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its designated office at 1825 I

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 23,

2020, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its sole member, Noel Car-

nahan, until such time as his suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LNJ FARMS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that LNJ

Farms, LLC, (hereinafter referred to

as the "Company") is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 1419 Central Avenue, PO

Box 636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Thomas

W. Tye II, whose street and mailing

address is Thomas W. Tye II, 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number 20-123

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

JOHNATHAN DEAN DVORAK

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

13th day of March, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the object

and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Johnathan Dean Dvorak to

Johnathan Dean Sabata.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the

28th day of May, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and that unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the petitioner's name will

be changed from that of Johnathan

Dean Dvorak, to Johnathan Dean

Sabata.

Johnathan Dean Dvorak

2016 4th Ave. Apt. 2B

Kearney, NE 68845

308-240-0220

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James

M. Hays, dated May 8, 2006, and

recorded on May 17, 2006, Docu-

ment No. 2006-3497 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on June 10,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

THE EAST 95 FEET OF THE

NORTH 65 FEET OF LOT 9,

BLOCK 4, TYLER'S ADDITION

TO THE VILLAGE OF ELM

CREEK, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA., commonly known as

121 -125 Calkins, Elm Creek, NE,

68836

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: April 29, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 214668).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PROJECT NAME: NCTA Replace

Steam/Condensate Lines

LOCATION: 404 E. 7th St,

Curtis, NE 69025

PROJECT NO.: 12653

INVITATION NO.:

3275-20-7210

BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday,

May 28, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex,

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-

quired)

PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,

May 14, 2020, 10:00 AM CT

Zoom Meeting Only - More infor-

mation included in Section 00 11

16 - Invitation To Bid of specifica-

tions.

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Tuesday, May 19, 2020,

5:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,

May 11, 2020

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $1,400,000.00

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SHI & CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that SHI &

Construction, L.L.C., a Nebraska

limited liability company, has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 2805 Avenue L,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on May 5, 2020. The

period of duration of the company

shall be perpetual. The affairs of

the company are to be conducted

by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or

his successors.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: SIR PABLO ESCOBAR IV

You are hereby notified that on

01/28/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-

agement Services, Inc., filed a

Complaint in the COUNTY Court of

BUFFALO County, Nebraska,

against you shown as Case Num-

ber CI20 195. The object and

prayer of which is a judgment in the

amount of 19,310.10, plus court

costs, pre-judgment interest and

attorney fees, if applicable.

The Complaint prays that judg-

ment be entered against you. You

are hereby notified that you must

answer the Complaint on or before

06/27/20 at the COUNTY court of

BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-

braska.

Megan L. Bischoff #25206

P.O. Box 1512

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)398-3801

Attorney for Plaintiff

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

THRIVING LIFE THERAPY SER-

VICES, LLC (the "Company") has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

1704 E. 46th Street Pl, Kearney,

NE 68847. The registered agent of

the Company is Lindsey R.

Wright, 1704 E. 46th Street Pl,

Kearney, NE 68847. The general

nature of the business will be to en-

gage in the transaction of any or all

lawful business, for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Nature of the Com-

pany is to provide mental health

counseling services. The LLC was

filed with the State of Nebraska

March 18 2020. Organizer Name:

Lindsey R. Wright.

 

