NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, June 1, 2020, at 5:30
p.m., to transact business of the
Buffalo County Extension Office.
The meeting will be held via
Zoom meeting. Said meetings will
be open to the public and the de-
tails to connect to the meeting are
available at www.buffalo.unl.edu.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Brent Plugge
Extension Educator
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners will be
held at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May
19, 2020 via Zoom to protect the
public and staff. The Buffalo
County website will have a link to
this meeting at www.buff-
alocounty.ne.gov. The purpose of
the emergency meeting is to dis-
cuss Buffalo County policies re-
garding COVID-19 and the plan for
conducting the Property Valuation
Protest hearings.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE
The Regular Meeting of the
Board of Commissioners of the
Kearney Housing Agency will be
held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at
7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing
Agency Conference Room, 2715
Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.
The meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda of said meeting is
available for public inspection at
the Housing Agency office during
normal business hours.
