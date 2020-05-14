 

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, June 1, 2020, at 5:30

p.m., to transact business of the

Buffalo County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held via

Zoom meeting. Said meetings will

be open to the public and the de-

tails to connect to the meeting are

available at www.buffalo.unl.edu.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Brent Plugge

Extension Educator

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners will be

held at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May

19, 2020 via Zoom to protect the

public and staff. The Buffalo

County website will have a link to

this meeting at www.buff-

alocounty.ne.gov. The purpose of

the emergency meeting is to dis-

cuss Buffalo County policies re-

garding COVID-19 and the plan for

conducting the Property Valuation

Protest hearings.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE

 

The Regular Meeting of the

Board of Commissioners of the

Kearney Housing Agency will be

held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at

7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing

Agency Conference Room, 2715

Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda of said meeting is

available for public inspection at

the Housing Agency office during

normal business hours.

