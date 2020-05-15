 

REQUESTS FOR BIDS/

INVITATION FOR BIDS

City of Kearney, Kearney, NE

Kearney Regional Airport

(EAR), Kearney, NE

AIP Project No.: 3-31-0045-032

Taxiway 'A' and Connecting

Taxiways Rehabilitation

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the City Clerk's Office at City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE

68848 until 2:00 p.m. local time

(CT), on Thursday, June 4, 2020

and then publicly opened and read

aloud, for furnishing all labor, mate-

rials and equipment, and perform-

ing all work necessary for complet-

ing "Taxiway 'A' and Connecting

Taxiways Rehabilitation," AIP

3-31-0045-032.

In general, the improvements on

which bids are requested will re-

quire the following major construc-

tion items:

Ÿ Site preparation/mobilization

and temporary airport safety meas-

ures

Ÿ Milling and removal of existing

pavement

Ÿ Miscellaneous existing electri-

cal removals

Ÿ Erosion control measures (i-

ncluding seeding and mulching)

Ÿ Storm sewer improvements

Ÿ Earthwork (excavation, em-

bankment, off-site borrow)

Ÿ Installation of subdrains

Ÿ Construction of new asphalt

and concrete pavements

Ÿ Construction of new taxiway

lights (base -mounted fixtures)

Ÿ Construction of new cable in

duct system

Ÿ Airfield Signage Upgrades

(Equipment and Bases)

Ÿ Airfield Pavement Marking

Copies of the bid documents in-

cluding project drawings and tech-

nical specifications are on file and

may be inspected at the below

listed locations. In person visits

may be restricted due to

COVID-19; call prior to making a

site visit.

Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-

fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-

ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)

Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,

825 'M' Street, Suite 100, Lincoln,

NE 68508 (402-479-2200)

Ÿ Nebraska Department of

Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-

sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite

150, Lincoln, NE 68524

(402-471-2371)

Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE

68516 (402-421-8332)

Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

NE 68127 (402-991-6906)

Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-

ction.com (877-989-5753)

A complete set of electronic

plans and specifications, not in-

cluding referenced documents,

may be obtained from the Engineer

via an Engineer hosted FTP site at

no cost. To request electronic plan-

s/specifications from Benesch,

please send an email request to

both of the following email ad-

dresses with the required info: EAR

TW A Rehabilitation - Plan/Spec

Request

Benesch Email Addresses:

abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and

eduvall@benesch.com (Elizabeth)

Email Information

Email Title: Contractor Email Ad-

dress: Email Address Where FTP

Link Can Be Sent Contractor Con-

tact Name: Name Of Person To

Be "Attentioned" On Email Con-

tractor Phone Number: (Area Code)

Phone #

Parties then interested in sub-

mitting an official bid must contact

Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-

quest an official hard-copy bid

booklet. The electronic documents

on the Engineer hosted FTP site do

not contain the official bid booklet.

Contractors must obtain an official

hard-copy bid booklet from

Benesch to submit a bid.

A pre-bid meeting will be held in

conjunction with this project. The

pre-bid conference for this project

will be held on Thursday May 21,

2020, at 2:00 p.m. by teleconfere-

nce: Conference Dial in Number

(605) 313-5156, Participant Access

Code 429068#. All bidders are still

required to examine the site to be-

come familiar with all site condi-

tions.

Contractors shall coordinate with

Jim Lynaugh (Airport Manager)

(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-

tunities. The Owner reserves the

right, at the time of the site visit, to

reject requests to inspect specific

areas of the airfield, if it is not con-

ducive to airport operations at the

time.

Prequalification: Contractors bid-

ding need not be pre-qualified but

must be qualified to do the work.

Each proposal must be accom-

panied by a bid guaranty (per 49

CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount

of not less than five (5) percent of

the total amount of the bid. The bid

guaranty may be by certified check

on a solvent bank or bid bond

made payable to the City of Kear-

ney, Kearney, NE.

All proposals submitted in ac-

cordance with the instructions

presented herein will be subject to

evaluation. Bids may be held by the

Owner for a period not to exceed

90 calendar days from the date of

the bid opening for the purpose of

evaluating bids prior to award of

contract.

The award of the contract will be

based on the lowest aggregate

sum proposal (for the award option

that is in the Owner's best interest

based on available Federal Fund-

ing) submitted from those bidders

that are confirmed as being re-

sponsive and responsible. The right

is reserved, by the Owner, to reject

any and all bids and to waive any

or all irregularities, technicalities,

informality or any information in the

bids received.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to furnish separate perfor-

mance (per 49 CFR Part

18.36(h)(2)) and payment (per 49

CFR Part 18.36(h)(3)) bonds, each

in an amount equal to 100% of the

contract.

Federal Provisions

Each bidder shall be aware and

acknowledge that the project is

subject to the FAA's current Fed-

eral Provisions as listed below and

in the Supplementary Provisions of

the contract documents.

Notice Of Requirement For Af-

firmative Action To Ensure Equal

Employment Opportunity

1. The Offeror's or Bidder's at-

tention is called to the "Equal Op-

portunity Clause" and the

"Standard Federal Equal Employ-

ment Opportunity Construction

Contract Specifications" set forth

herein.

2. The goals and timetables for

minority and female participation,

expressed in percentage terms for

the Contractor's aggregate work-

force in each trade on all construc-

tion work in the covered area, are

as follows:

Timetables Goals for minority

participation for each trade: 1.4%

(Buffalo County)

Goals for female participation in

each trade: 6.9%

These goals are applicable to all

of the Contractor's construction

work (whether or not it is Federal or

federally assisted) performed in the

covered area. If the Contractor per-

forms construction work in a geo-

graphical area located outside of

the covered area, it shall apply the

goals established for such geo-

graphical area where the work is

actually performed. With regard to

this second area, the Contractor

also is subject to the goals for both

its federally involved and non-fede-

rally involved construction.

The Contractor's compliance with

the Executive Order and the regula-

tions in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be

based on its implementation of the

Equal Opportunity Clause, specific

affirmative action obligations re-

quired by the specifications set

forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its ef-

forts to meet the goals. The hours

of minority and female employment

and training must be substantially

uniform throughout the length of

the contract, and in each trade, and

the Contractor shall make a good

faith effort to employ minorities and

women evenly on each of its proj-

ects. The transfer of minority or fe-

male employees or trainees from

Contractor to Contractor or from

project to project for the sole pur-

pose of meeting the Contractor's

goals shall be a violation of the

contract, the Executive Order and

the regulations in 41 CFR Part

60-4. Compliance with the goals

will be measured against the total

work hours performed.

3. The Contractor shall provide

written notification to the Director

of the Office of Federal Contract

Compliance Programs (OFCCP)

within 10 working days of award of

any construction subcontract in ex-

cess of $10,000 at any tier for con-

struction work under the contract

resulting from this solicitation. The

notification shall list the name, ad-

dress, and telephone number of the

subcontractor; employer identifica-

tion number of the subcontractor;

estimated dollar amount of the

subcontract; estimated starting and

completion dates of the subcon-

tract; and the geographical area in

which the subcontract is to be per-

formed.

4. As used in this notice and in

the contract resulting from this so-

licitation, the "covered area" Ne-

braska, Buffalo County, Kearney.

Civil Rights - Title VI Notice:

The City of Kearney, in accord-

ance with the provisions of Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78

Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to

2000d-4) and the Regulations,

hereby notifies all bidders or offer-

ors that it will affirmatively ensure

that any contract entered into pur-

suant to this advertisement, disad-

vantaged business enterprises will

be afforded full and fair opportunity

to submit bids in response to this

invitation and will not be discrimi-

nated against on the grounds of

race, color, or national origin in

consideration for an award.

DBE Requirement:

Information submitted as a mat-

ter of bidder responsibility:

This project is subject to the re-

quirements of 49 CFR Part 26 Dis-

advantaged Business Enterprise

Participation. The owner has estab-

lished a contract participation goal

of 2.28 percent for small business

concerns owned and controlled by

certified socially and economically

disadvantaged business enterprise

(DBE). The Owner's award of this

contract is conditioned upon Bid-

der or Offeror satisfying the good

faith effort requirements of 49 CFR

§26.53.

Award of contract is also subject

to the following Federal provisions:

1) Executive Order 11246 and

DOL Regulation 41 CFR PART 60 -

Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal

Employment Opportunity.

2) TITLE 49 United States Code,

CHAPTER 501 - Buy American

Preferences.

3) TITLE VI Of The Civil Rights

Act Of 1964 - Civil Rights Title VI

Assurances, Compliance With

Nondiscrimination Requirements.

4) DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5

- Davis Bacon Act.

5) DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART

29 - Government-wide Debarment

and Suspension.

6) Disadvantage Business Enter-

prise (DBE) Requirements.

7) DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART

30 - Denial of Public Works Con-

tracts to Suppliers of Goods and

Services of Countries that Deny

Contracts to Suppliers of Goods

and Services of Countries that

Deny Procurement Market Access

to U.S. Contractors (Foreign Trade

Restriction).

8) Lobbying Of Federal Employ-

ees: TITLE 31 United States Code,

1352 - Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amend-

ment, 2 CFR part 200, Appendix

II(J) and 49 CFR part 20, Appendix

A.

9) Procurement of Recovered

Materials: 2 CFR 200.322, 40 CFR

Part 247 and Solid Waste Disposal

Act.

10) Other Federal Provisions in-

cluded in Article 2, Supplementary

Provisions, Part A.

City of Kearney,

Kearney, Nebraska

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ My8,15,22

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

APrime Services, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The initial designated

office of the company in the state of

Nebraska is 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,

Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.The

name and address of the registered

agent is Nebraska Registered

Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,

Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.

The general nature of the busi-

ness is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of APrime Services, LLC com-

menced business on February 5,

2020, and its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its members.

ZNEZ My1,8,15

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CHWH LAND VENTURE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

CHWH Land Venture, L.L.C. (herei-

nafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Brian R. Syming-

ton, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

Dated: April 14, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ My15,22,29

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Diana K. Francis,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-70

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 8, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Kyle

K. Francis, 5101 South Brittany

Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 15, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ My15,22,29

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

GLORIAL P. VASQUEZ,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-60

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Roy

Vasquez whose address is 1511

Avenue B, Kearney, Nebraska

68847 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 8, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Shane M. Cochran, #24665

Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.

Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

ZNEZ My8,15,22

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-46

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 7, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, an

Order Admitting Will to Probate,

Determination of Heirs, and Allan

Hollertz, whose address is 72527 P

Road, Holdrege, NE 68949 was ap-

pointed by the Court as Personal

Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 15, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the County Court:

PO Box 250

Kearney, NE 68848

Rodney A. Osborn, #13161

Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.

419 East Avenue, PO Box 586

Holdrege, NE 68949-0586

Email: rosborn@doclaw.net

(308) 995-8621 - Phone

(308) 995-6062 - Fax

ZNEZ My15,22,29

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY LOU BURTON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-63

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written statement

of Informal Probate of the Will of

said Decedent and that Rod S.

Horsley of 250 Front View Dr, Kear-

ney, NE 68847 was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or be-

fore July 1, 2020 or be forever bar-

red.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Charles J. Bentjen (Bar I.D.

#18283)

Bentjen Law

819 N 19th St

Beatrice, NE 68310

Tel: 402-413-7812

Fax: 402-347-0030

Email: chuck@nejustice.com

ZNEZ My1,8,15

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MICHAEL E. GEIGER,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-69

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 5, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Robert

L. Grassmeyer whose address is

9835 Rio Madera Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845 was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 15, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)

Attorney at Law

2033 Central Avenue

Post Office Box 1516

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516

(308) 237-5100

ZNEZ My15,22,29

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of SCOTT R. MINER,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-59

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 23, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Sharri

G. Miner of 2816 W 44th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845 was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 1, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court

County Court of Buffalo County

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ZNEZ My1,8,15

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Timothy Gene Frost,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-62

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Cary L.

Frost, P.O. Box 66, Florence MS

39073, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 1, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

William J. Erickson, Reg. #17947

707 South E Street

P.O. Box 327

Broken Bow, NE 68822

(308) 872-6824

ZNEZ MY1,8,15

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LD ESTATES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that LD

Estates, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 320 North Mill

Street, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Levi

W. Dexter, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 320 North Mill

Street, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836.

Dated: May 12, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ My15,22,29

NOTICE

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, May 11, 2020

5:30 P.M.

https://www.facebook.

com/kearneypublicschools

 

At its May 11, 2020 regular meet-

ing, the Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education took the follow-

ing action:

1. Recognized KHS student,

Lindsey Schukei, for being named

Top Gold 1st place winner in the

Star Event "Say Yes to FCS" at the

virtual FCCLA State Leadership

Conference this spring.

2. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the Sun-

rise Middle School, Kearney High

School, and Hanny Arram Center

for Success construction and reno-

vation projects.

3. Approved the minutes of the

April 20, 2020 regular Board of

Education meeting, as presented

4. Approved the May, 2020

claims, as presented

5. Approved the May, 2020 finan-

cial reports, as presented

6. Accepted the resignations of

Jason Owens, counselor at Kear-

ney High School; and Ellen Stark,

special education teacher at Hori-

zon Middle School; with regret, ef-

fective the end of their 2019-2020

contract year.

7. Approved the employment of

the following teaching staff in the

Kearney Public Schools for the

2020-2021 school year: Kate Sta-

ples, MA+18, Step 4, 1.00 FTE kin-

dergarten teacher at Kenwood Ele-

mentary School; Teresa Osmanski,

MA, Step 6, 1.00 FTE 8th grade

English/Language Arts teacher at

Horizon Middle School; Natalie

Madsen, MA, Step 8, 1.00 FTE so-

cial studies teacher at Sunrise Mid-

dle School; and Cheyenne

DeVore-Hester, BA, Step 1, 1.00

FTE toddler preschool teacher at

Bright Futures Pre-school

8. Approved a resolution regard-

ing the district's compensation for

hourly and/or non-exempt employ-

ees who would be working during

the summer, for a period of time

from May 21, 2020 to August 1,

2020

9. Set Monday, June 29, 2020 at

6:00 P.M. at a location to be deter-

mined, for a special, public, re-

treat meeting of the Board of

Education

10. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

June 8, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. at a lo-

cation to be determined.

ZNEZ My15,t1

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

MAY 2020

 

Adventure to Success Child De-

velopment Purchased Service Tele-

phone $419.00; All Makes Furniture

and Fixtures $2,188.06; All Makes

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$199.00; All Makes Auto Supply

Supplies $25.49; Alpha Rehabilita-

tion Pupil Services $293.84; Ama-

zon Capital Services Supplies

$1,031.12; Amber Benson Travel

$34.39; Amsterdam Printing Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $79.25;

Amy Otto Travel $19.44; Amy Otto

Travel $39.22; Angela F Runnells

Purchased Service Telephone

$220.00; Angelica Johnson

Childcare Professional Services

$812.00; Apple Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $116.00; Ap-

ple Market Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $79.65; Ashley Carrier

Travel $106.26; Ashley Carrier

Travel $56.06; Ashley Carrier Travel

$66.66; Ashley Markham Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$168.00; AUCA Chicago Lockbox

Uniforms $1,064.10; Bamford Inc

Professional Services $725.00;

Benjamin Holl Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $67.45; Bimbo Bakeries

USA Food $220.00; Black Hills En-

ergy Natural Gas $555.17; Black

Hills Energy Natural Gas $1.17;

Brooke Kohnen Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $18.70; Bryane Lieb Pur-

chased Service Telephone $32.20;

Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC Tires

and Parts $112.73; Builders HowTo

Warehouse Supplies $312.83;

Builders HowTo Warehouse Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,051.97;

Bye Masonry Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $7,228.64; Carol Staab

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$111.65; CashWa Distributing Food

$33,704.45; Central Community

College GI Professional Services

$54,505.00; Central Community

CollegeHastings Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $263.50; Charter Com-

munications Supplies $26.36;

Charter Communications Other

Communication $4,855.02; Charter

Communications Other Communi-

cation $13.18; Charter Communi-

cations Miscellaneous Expenditure

$7.91; Chris Graczyk Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $89.75; City of

Kearney School Resource Office

Security Officer $5,339.44; Claire

Stanton Professional Services

$90.00; Coach Master's Inc Vehicle

Repair $5,258.93; Concrete Con-

tracting Miscellaneous Expenditure

$300.00; Copycat Printing Inc Sup-

plies $18.50; Create Event & De-

sign Miscellaneous Expenditure

$500.00; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $31.50;

Cummins Central Power LLC Ve-

hicle Repair $2,193.14; Dana Lewis

Miscellaneous Expenditure $59.45;

Danielle Burkett Professional Ser-

vices $90.00; Dan's Sanitation Inc

Garbage $122.74; Dan's Sanitation

Inc Garbage $0.26; Darrell Hatfield

Miscellaneous Expenditure $20.25;

DAS State Accounting Central Fi-

nance Purchased Service Tele-

phone $229.32; Dawson Public

Power District Electricity $368.02;

Deanna Breazeale Miscellaneous

Expenditure $16.15; Debra Houser

Miscellaneous Expenditure $51.93;

Decker Equipment Furniture and

Fixtures $157.64; Desiree John

Travel $14.78; Desiree John Travel

$3.62; Desiree John Travel $13.11;

DHHS Division Of Public Health

School He Dues and Fees $100.00;

Donald D Koller Supplies $180.94;

Dynamic T's Screen Printing & Pro-

motions Miscellaneous Expenditure

$3,910.00; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $153.17; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $672.60; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $350.71;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$201.78; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $641.52; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $662.62; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $839.80;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$5.27; Eakes Office Solutions Sup-

plies $1,118.80; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Supplies $201.78; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Supplies $84.34;

Ecolab Supplies $330.00; Eileen's

Colossal Cookies Supplies

$189.00; Electronic Systems Inc

Professional Services $1,038.00;

Electronic Systems Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services $165.00;

Erin Small Travel $100.68; ESU 10

Sped Tuition/Agencies $14,280.55;

Farmers Union Coop Assn Sup-

plies $26.40; Frontier Purchased

Service Telephone $1,836.13; Gar-

den City High School Dues and

Fees $300.00; Gina Campa Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $85.25; Gin-

ger Velander Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $55.85; Glass Doctor

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$284.15; Graham Tire Repairs &

Maintenance Services $55.76; Ha-

leanna Kollars Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $30.00; Harco Athletic

Reconditioning Inc Supplies

$901.50; Heartland Community

Schools Miscellaneous Expenditure

$816.00; Heidy Boteo Professional

Services $90.00; Hiland Dairy

Foods Food $10,534.86; Hoehner

Turf Irrigation Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $2,145.15; Holmes

Plumbing & Htg Supplies $142.00;

Hometown Leasing Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles $9,343.89;

Integrated Security Solutions LLC

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$315.14; InterState Studio & Pub-

lishing Co Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $1,097.33; J W Pepper & Son

Inc Supplies $441.99; J W Pepper

& Son Inc Supplies $318.74;

Janelle Pittz Professional Services

$90.00; Jeanna Tool Miscellaneous

Expenditure $43.40; Jen Scarlett

Miscellaneous Expenditure $45.45;

Johnstone Supply Supplies

$7,359.89; Johnstone Supply Sup-

plies $230.18; Julie Donato Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $164.90;

Kassi Richards Professional Ser-

vices $90.00; Kate Murphy Travel

$122.07; Katherine S. McKnight

Supplies $39.99; Kaylee Rae Mit-

telstadt Purchased Service Tele-

phone $168.00; Kearney Ace Hard-

ware Supplies $71.98; Kearney Ag

& Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair

$349.07; Kearney Area Solid Land-

fill City Of Kear Professional Ser-

vices $222.46; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $15,406.48; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $11,563.59; Kearney Tire &

Auto Service Co Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $477.49; Kearney

Winlectric Co Supplies $3,816.17;

Kearney Winnelson Supplies

$1,979.84; KHS Band Boosters

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$483.00; Kristi Schirmer Miscella-

neous Expenditure $11.75; Lanette

Puccini Professional Services

$90.00; Laurie Ziems Professional

Services $259.00; Lawson Prod-

ucts Inc Supplies $486.17; Libbi

Harsh Travel $56.35; Libbi Harsh

Supplies $61.41; Lips Printing

Service Supplies $251.12; Lou's

Sporting Goods Supplies

$5,994.02; Mackin Educational Re-

sources Library Referances

$133.46; Mariah Myers Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $53.35; Marty Tiff

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,157.85; Mary Fegter Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $90.95; Masters

True Value Supplies $3,664.26;

Mathematical Olympiads Moems

Supplies $109.00; Matheson

Linweld Supplies $280.78; Megan

Schmidt Supplies $298.76; Melanie

Humpfer Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $16.05; Melinda Hogeland

Supplies $157.97; Menards Kear-

ney Supplies $487.80; Mi6 Pizza,

Inc Supplies $47.40; Microfilm Im-

aging Systems, Inc. Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $1,985.00;

Midwest Connect Postage

$581.49; Midwest Floor Specialties

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$2,886.00; Minden Lumber and

Concrete Company Miscellaneous

Expenditure $620.00; MNJ Tech-

nologies Supplies $131.09; Moon-

light Embroidery & Screen Print

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$116.00; Mosaic Pupil Services

$603.63; NCSANebraska Council

of School Admin Dues and Fees

$660.00; NDE NE Department of

Education Travel $20.00; Nebraska

Department of Education Dues and

Fees $20.00; Nebraska Public

Power District Electricity

$39,118.03; NetSupport Inc. Tech-

nology Software $832.35; Nicole

Reicheneker Travel $24.38; Nikki

Garey Travel $303.43; Northwest-

ern Energy Natural Gas $4,804.84;

Office Depot Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $299.95; Omaha Henry

Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Supplies

$240.00; Omaha Music Therapy

LLC Pupil Services $320.00; One

Source Professional Services

$204.00; Paige Garringer Travel

$56.58; Patricia MahrtRoberts Pro-

fessional Services $500.00; PEP

CO, Inc. Professional Services

$80.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &

Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal

Services $879.00; Project Lead The

Way Inc Dues and Fees $5,400.00;

Quill Corporation Supplies $25.44;

Radio Engineering Industries Other

Communication $55.00; Really

Good Stuff Inc Supplies $18.94;

RevTrak Supplies $19.95; Rhonda

Moseley Travel $20.01; Rhyth-

mBee, Inc. Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $100.00; Rosemarie Sazzman

Miscellaneous Expenditure $14.90;

Ryonet Supplies $1,980.02; Sa-

mantha Louthan Professional Ser-

vices $90.00; Sarah Plonkey Travel

$3.91; Shannon Bartels Travel

$27.89; Shiffler Equipment Sales

Inc OHIO Supplies $44.69; Sign

Center Inc. Supplies $650.00; Smil-

ing Faces Academy, Inc. Profes-

sional Services $4,852.61; Stacy

Ringlein Miscellaneous Expenditure

$144.40; Stelling Brass & Winds

Supplies $65.00; Steven Hoyt Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $8.65; Sun-

belt Rentals Rentals of Equipment

and Vehicles $2,339.40; Sup-

plyWorks Supplies $18,075.28;

Terri Bruntz Professional Services

$90.00; The Bike Shed Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $100.00; Tina

Goodenberger Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $14.20; Titan Machinery

Supplies $9.00; Tone Tree Audio

LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure

$205.00; Tractor Supply Co. Sup-

plies $3,499.50; TriCounty Glass

Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $42.50; UCS Inc Supplies

$1,610.00; University of Nebraska

Lincoln Travel $115.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$57.88; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $60.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$1.40; US Bank Cardmember Serv-

ice Supplies $14.64; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $4.14; US Bank Cardmember

Service TechnologyRelated Hard-

ware $424.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $325.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$114.47; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $29.50; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$142.11; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$168.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $127.08; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$127.07; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,211.38; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$116.15; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $2,501.60; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$2,501.60; US Foods Inc Food

$3,826.78; Verdis Group LLC Pro-

fessional Services $3,525.00;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $214.04; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $0.00; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$104.24; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $73.20;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $36.60; Verizon

Wireless Flat Salary Stipends

$0.00; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $73.20; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $174.16; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$36.60; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $36.60;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $36.60; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $36.60; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$36.60; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$127.52; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $36.73;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $378.16; Vernon Li-

brary Supplies, Inc. Supplies

$131.40; Walmart Community BRC

Supplies $43.12; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,256.61; Zoom Video Communi-

cations Inc. Technology Software

$2,031.94

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

MAY 2020

 

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$379,589.10; Made in the Shade

Blinds & More Building Acquitions

and Improvements $9,670.00;

Trane Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $45,649.00; WILKINS

ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$3,464.10; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$13,715.88; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$16,246.63

ZNEZ My15,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, May 12, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8414 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-

dential District (Intermediate Stand-

ards) and District C-3, General

Commercial District for property

described as a tract of land being

part of Government Lot 8 located in

the Northeast Quarter of Fractional

Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, such

tract of land also described as be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of said Sec-

tion 5, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3985 Coal

Chute Road).

Ordinance No. 8416 authorizing

the deed of sale for a tract of land

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter, and part

of the Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska to Nebraska Public

Power District, a Public Corpora-

tion and Political Subdivision of the

State of Nebraska.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M15,t1

N O T I C E

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 12th day of May, 2020, pass

Ordinance No. 8416 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Ne-

braska Public Power District, a

public corporation and political

subdivision of the State of Ne-

braska, to-wit: A tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter, and part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows: COMMENCING at a mag

nail at the Northwest Corner of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29; thence S

89°26'00" E on the North line of

said Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter, and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto, a distance of 69.84 feet to

the Northeast Corner of a tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District in a Warranty Deed

recorded in Deed Book 204, Page

308 in the Buffalo County Register

of Deeds Office; thence S

00°34'34" W on the East line of

said tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District a dis-

tance of 50.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar

w/cap at the POINT OF BEGINN-

ING; thence S 89°26'00" E parallel

with and 50.00 feet Southerly of

said North line, as measured at

right angles, a distance of 100.00

feet; thence S 00°34'34" W a dis-

tance of 382.92 feet to a 5/8" rebar

with cap; thence S 89°26'00" E a

distance of 536.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar with cap; thence S 00°34'34"

W a distance of 670.00 feet to a

5/8" rebar with cap; thence N

89°26'00" W a distance of 979.96

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 00°04'12" E a distance of

670.15 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap

on the South line of said tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District; thence S 89°24'48"

E on said South line of a tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District a distance of 349.92

feet to a 5/8" rebar at the South-

east corner of said tract of land

Deeded to Nebraska Public Power

District; thence N 00°34'34" E on

the East line of said tract of land

Deeded to Nebraska Public Power

District a distance of 382.92 feet to

Point of Beginning, containing

16.00 acres more or less, all in Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Three Hundred Two Thou-

sand Two Hundred Fifty-Three Dol-

lars ($302,253.00) to the City for

said tract. Said sale will be com-

pleted thirty (30) days from and af-

ter the approval and publication, in

pamphlet form of Ordinance No.

8416, namely: from May 13, 2020,

unless an objection of remon-

strance to such sale, signed by le-

gal electors thereof equal in num-

ber to thirty percent (30%) of the

electors of the City voting at the

last regular municipal election be

filed with the City Clerk on or be-

fore June 11, 2020.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, May

12, 2020.

RANDY BUSCHKOETTER

VICE-PRESIDENT

OF THE COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ My15,22,29

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following described property will be

sold by FirsTier Bank, at public

auction, to the highest bidder at the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska on June 23,

2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Tract 1: All that part of the North-

east Quarter (NE¼) and of the

North Half of the Southeast Quarter

(N½ SE¼) of Section 35, Township

10 North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

that lies North of the public road

running through said Section, ex-

cept a tract of land which lies North

of Wood River in the Northwest

corner of the Northeast Quarter

(NW¼) of said Section, which con-

tains 3.55 acres, more or less; and

Tract 2: That portion of the East

One-Half (E½) of Section 35, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 17 West of

the 6th P.M. lying South of the

public road as is now laid out and

in use in said Section 35, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Containing 150

acres, more or less; and

Tract 3: The Southwest Quarter

(SW¼) of Section 35, Township 10

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;

and

Tract 4: The Northeast Quarter

(NE¼) of Section 34, Township 10

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

EXCEPT a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of

the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said

Section 34, more particularly de-

scribed as follows: Beginning at the

Northeast corner of the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of said Section 34

and assuming the East line of said

Northeast Quarter (NE¼) as bearing

S 00° 58' 57"E and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto; thence S 00° 58' 57"E on

the aforesaid East line a distance of

988.94 feet; thence N 43° 50' 39"W

a distance of 450.1 feet; thence N

33° 57' 29"W a distance of 480.66

feet; thence N 61° 20' 52" W a dis-

tance of 373.12 feet; thence N 87°

38' 27"W a distance of 50.0 feet;

thence NORTH a distance of 87.66

feet to a point on the North line of

said Northeast Quarter (NE¼) ;

thence S 89° 48' 34"E on the afore-

said North line a distance of 940.71

feet to the place of beginning. TO-

GETHER WITH a permanent ease-

ment for purposes of ingress and

egress, over the following de-

scribed tract: a 30.0 foot strip of

land for ingress and egress pur-

poses located in the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of Section 34, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 17 West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska with the centerline of said

30.0 foot strip of land being more

particularly described as follows:

Referring to the Northeast corner of

the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said

Section 34 and assuming the East

line of Said Northeast Quarter

(NE¼) as bearing S 00° 58' 57"E

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S 00°

58' 57"E on the aforesaid East line

a distance of 284.47 feet of the AC-

TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said

place of beginning being on the

centerline of said 30.0 foot strip of

land; thence S 89° 01' 03"W on the

aforesaid centerline a distance of

40.57 feet; thence continuing on

said centerline S 41° 35' 23"W a

distance of 440.62 feet to the point

of termination. Said easement is a

permanent easement and shall "run

with the land"; and

Tract 5: The Southeast Quarter

(SW¼) of Section 25, Township 10

North, Range 18 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a cashier’s check in the

amount of $5,000.00, with the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

to be received by the Trustee by

4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale,

except this requirement is waived

when the highest bidder is the Ben-

eficiary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary revenue

stamp tax. The purchaser shall also

be responsible for any and all: (1)

Real Estate Taxes; (2) Special As-

sessments; (3) Easements, Cove-

nants, Restrictions, Ordinances,

and Resolutions of Record which

affect the property; and (4) Unpaid

utility bills, if any.

This property is sold “as is” and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

By: FIRSTIER BANK, Trustee

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Telephone (308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ My8,15,22,29,Je5

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

AND CONVERSION

 

1. Notice is given of the organiza-

tion of a Limited Liability Company

under the name USA Holdings,

LLC.

2. The address of the Company’s

initial designated office is 920 E.

56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE

68847.

3. The name and address of the

initial agent for service of process

is Christian M. Hilliard, 920 E. 56th

Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The Company was converted

from USA Holdings, LP, a Ne-

braska limited partnership.

5. The conversion took effect on

February 21, 2020.

Simmons Olsen Law Firm,

P.C., L.L.O.

1502 Second Avenue

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

ZNEZ My1,8,15

