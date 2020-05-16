WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that I Buy
Cows, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
4303 Pony Express Road, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. The registered
agent of the Company is Corey
Cline, 4303 Pony Express Road,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on May 6,
2020.
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA CRAFT BREWERY
BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Craft Brewery Board will
hold a meeting on June 4th at 1:00
p.m. (CDT) at the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Agriculture, 301 Centennial
Mall South, Lincoln, Nebraska. An-
yone wishing to attend the meeting
remotely may do so by gong to
https://tinyurl.com/JuneMtg. The
Meeting Password is 2020 The
purpose of the meeting is to dis-
cuss issues relating to Nebraska's
craft brewery industry. An agenda
is available for public inspection in
the offices of the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Agriculture during normal
business hours.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS,
REAL NAMES UNKNOWN, HAV-
ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTER-
EST IN THE REAL PROPERTY
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
A tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (NE ¼ NW ¼) of Section
Twenty-Nine (29), Township Nine
(9) North, Range Sixteen (16) West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, more par-
ticularly described as follows: Re-
ferring to the Northeast corner of
the Northwest ¼ of said Section 29
and assuming the north line of said
Northwest ¼ as bearing N 89° 54'
W and all bearings contained
herein are relative thereto; thence N
89° 54' W on the aforesaid north
line a distance of 39.0 feet; thence
S 00° 12' 54" E a distance of
338.58 feet to the northeast corner
of a 0.50 acre tract of land de-
scribed in a Warranty Deed re-
corded on Inst. 2010-3386 and
filed in the Buffalo County Register
of Deeds; thence N 89° 47' 06" W
on the north line of said 0.50 acre
tract of land a distance of 30.0 feet;
thence continuing on the aforesaid
north line S 31° 29' 10" W a dis-
tance of 91.5 feet; thence S 73° 42'
27" W a distance of 75.0 feet to the
ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING,
said place of beginning being the
northwest corner of said 0.50 acre
tract of land; thence S 85° 56' W a
distance of 72.0 feet; thence N 83°
41' W a distance of 71.0 feet to the
point of curvature; thence on a
115.0 foot radius curve to the right,
forming a central angle of 29° 37'
50" a distance of 59.47 feet to a
point on the east line of a 60.0 foot
wide ingress and egress easement
as described on a Grant of Ease-
ment recorded on Microfilm Roll
80, Pages 1538 thru 1541 and filed
in the Buffalo County Register of
Deeds; thence S 00° 15' 27" W on
the aforesaid east line a distance of
23.25 feet to a point on a non-ta-
ngent curve; thence on a 110.0 foot
radius curve to the left, concave
northerly, forming a central angle of
30° 59' 07" an arc distance of
59.49 feet to the point of tangency,
said point being S 70° 46' 26" E a
chord distance of 58.77 feet from
the previously described point;
thence tangent S 86° 16' E a dis-
tance of 78.0 feet to the point of
curvature; thence on a 150.0 foot
radius curve to the right, forming a
central angle of 25° 49' 56" a dis-
tance of 67.63 feet to a point on the
west line of said 0.50 acre tract of
land; thence N 00° 17' 33" W on
the aforesaid west line a distance
of 43.0 feet to the place of beginn-
ing.
You are hereby notified that Mari-
lyn M. Nelson, Plaintiff, has filed a
Complaint for a Decree entitling
the Plaintiff to an implied easement
for ingress and egress and to the
quiet and peaceful possession of
the implied easement, and for other
Orders as shown in the Complaint
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, as Case No. CI
20-220, entitled "Marilyn M. Nelson
vs. Ira J. Towell and Deanna E.
Kreutzer and all persons having or
claiming any interest in the real
property described on Exhibit 'C'"
attached to the Complaint. You are
further notified that you will be con-
sidered to be in default, and the
Court may proceed accordingly to
enter judgment against each of
you, on or after June 29, 2020.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Luke M. Simpson #24448
5804 1st Ave., PO Box 2230
Kearney NE 68848
308-455-1046
Plaintiff's Attorneys
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-219
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
KIRSTEN ROSE WILLIAMS
Notice is hereby given that on the
8th day of May, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Kirsten
Rose Williams to Christian Dean
Schutte.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in Courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,
on the 30th day of June, 2020, at
2:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from that
of Kirsten Rose Williams, to Chris-
tian Dean Schutte.
Kirsten Williams
1915 W 42nd St.
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 224-7782
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PROJECT NAME: NCTA Replace
Steam/Condensate Lines
LOCATION: 404 E. 7th St,
Curtis, NE 69025
PROJECT NO.: 12653
INVITATION NO.:
3275-20-7210
BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday,
May 28, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex,
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-
quired)
PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,
May 14, 2020, 10:00 AM CT
Zoom Meeting Only - More infor-
mation included in Section 00 11
16 - Invitation To Bid of specifica-
tions.
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020,
5:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,
May 11, 2020
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $1,400,000.00
