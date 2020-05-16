 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that I Buy

Cows, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

4303 Pony Express Road, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. The registered

agent of the Company is Corey

Cline, 4303 Pony Express Road,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on May 6,

2020.

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA CRAFT BREWERY

BOARD MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Craft Brewery Board will

hold a meeting on June 4th at 1:00

p.m. (CDT) at the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Agriculture, 301 Centennial

Mall South, Lincoln, Nebraska. An-

yone wishing to attend the meeting

remotely may do so by gong to

https://tinyurl.com/JuneMtg. The

Meeting Password is 2020 The

purpose of the meeting is to dis-

cuss issues relating to Nebraska's

craft brewery industry. An agenda

is available for public inspection in

the offices of the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Agriculture during normal

business hours.

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS,

REAL NAMES UNKNOWN, HAV-

ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTER-

EST IN THE REAL PROPERTY

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

A tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (NE ¼ NW ¼) of Section

Twenty-Nine (29), Township Nine

(9) North, Range Sixteen (16) West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, more par-

ticularly described as follows: Re-

ferring to the Northeast corner of

the Northwest ¼ of said Section 29

and assuming the north line of said

Northwest ¼ as bearing N 89° 54'

W and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto; thence N

89° 54' W on the aforesaid north

line a distance of 39.0 feet; thence

S 00° 12' 54" E a distance of

338.58 feet to the northeast corner

of a 0.50 acre tract of land de-

scribed in a Warranty Deed re-

corded on Inst. 2010-3386 and

filed in the Buffalo County Register

of Deeds; thence N 89° 47' 06" W

on the north line of said 0.50 acre

tract of land a distance of 30.0 feet;

thence continuing on the aforesaid

north line S 31° 29' 10" W a dis-

tance of 91.5 feet; thence S 73° 42'

27" W a distance of 75.0 feet to the

ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING,

said place of beginning being the

northwest corner of said 0.50 acre

tract of land; thence S 85° 56' W a

distance of 72.0 feet; thence N 83°

41' W a distance of 71.0 feet to the

point of curvature; thence on a

115.0 foot radius curve to the right,

forming a central angle of 29° 37'

50" a distance of 59.47 feet to a

point on the east line of a 60.0 foot

wide ingress and egress easement

as described on a Grant of Ease-

ment recorded on Microfilm Roll

80, Pages 1538 thru 1541 and filed

in the Buffalo County Register of

Deeds; thence S 00° 15' 27" W on

the aforesaid east line a distance of

23.25 feet to a point on a non-ta-

ngent curve; thence on a 110.0 foot

radius curve to the left, concave

northerly, forming a central angle of

30° 59' 07" an arc distance of

59.49 feet to the point of tangency,

said point being S 70° 46' 26" E a

chord distance of 58.77 feet from

the previously described point;

thence tangent S 86° 16' E a dis-

tance of 78.0 feet to the point of

curvature; thence on a 150.0 foot

radius curve to the right, forming a

central angle of 25° 49' 56" a dis-

tance of 67.63 feet to a point on the

west line of said 0.50 acre tract of

land; thence N 00° 17' 33" W on

the aforesaid west line a distance

of 43.0 feet to the place of beginn-

ing.

You are hereby notified that Mari-

lyn M. Nelson, Plaintiff, has filed a

Complaint for a Decree entitling

the Plaintiff to an implied easement

for ingress and egress and to the

quiet and peaceful possession of

the implied easement, and for other

Orders as shown in the Complaint

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, as Case No. CI

20-220, entitled "Marilyn M. Nelson

vs. Ira J. Towell and Deanna E.

Kreutzer and all persons having or

claiming any interest in the real

property described on Exhibit 'C'"

attached to the Complaint. You are

further notified that you will be con-

sidered to be in default, and the

Court may proceed accordingly to

enter judgment against each of

you, on or after June 29, 2020.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Luke M. Simpson #24448

5804 1st Ave., PO Box 2230

Kearney NE 68848

308-455-1046

Plaintiff's Attorneys

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-219

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

KIRSTEN ROSE WILLIAMS

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

8th day of May, 2020, a petition was

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the object and

prayer of which is for the change of

the petitioner's name from Kirsten

Rose Williams to Christian Dean

Schutte.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in Courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,

on the 30th day of June, 2020, at

2:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from that

of Kirsten Rose Williams, to Chris-

tian Dean Schutte.

Kirsten Williams

1915 W 42nd St.

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 224-7782

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PROJECT NAME: NCTA Replace

Steam/Condensate Lines

LOCATION: 404 E. 7th St,

Curtis, NE 69025

PROJECT NO.: 12653

INVITATION NO.:

3275-20-7210

BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday,

May 28, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex,

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-

quired)

PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,

May 14, 2020, 10:00 AM CT

Zoom Meeting Only - More infor-

mation included in Section 00 11

16 - Invitation To Bid of specifica-

tions.

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Tuesday, May 19, 2020,

5:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,

May 11, 2020

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $1,400,000.00

