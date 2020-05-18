<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

ANSWERED PRAYERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a

non-profit corporation under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the corporation is:

Answered Prayers

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Busi-

ness Corporation Act.

5. The corporation shall operate

as a non-profit corporation without

capital stock.

Holly Mead

5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

INCORPORATOR

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: SHANEE L. EARLL, 1211 E

31st Street, Kearney NE 68847 and

JEFFERY J. SCHARF, 1111 Hill

Street, Holdrege NE 68949, you are

hereby notified that on February 27,

2020, Ford Motor Credit Company,

LLC filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI20-451, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$11,800.64, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 24th

day of June, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that MAM

JAM, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Michael

Main, 3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-

pany was formed on April 29, 2020.

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der. The following Board members

responded to roll call: Timothy

Higgins, Myron Kouba, Sherry Mor-

row, Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. Absent: Ivan Klein and

Ronald Loeffelholz. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that pursuant

to" Executive Order No. 20-03

Public Meeting Requirement Lim-

ited Waiver", the County Board will

be conducting their meetings via

Zoom and the link to this meeting is

posted on the Buffalo County

Website. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton and Deputy County At-

torney Andrew Hoffmeister were

present via Zoom.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Higgins to approve the April 28,

2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Re-

iter, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Klein and

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following

May 8, 2020 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Kouba, Higgins, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Klein and

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 266,080.27;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,051.31; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 44,400.82; AR SO-

LUTIONS E 224.61; BUFFALO CO

TREAS/WELLNESS I 40.00; BUF-

FALO CO TREASURER I

106,594.50; CREDIT MANAGE-

MENT E 203.85; FIRST CONCORD

E 4,298.65; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 88,765.58; KEARNEY

UNITED WAY E 102.67; KATH-

LEEN A LAUGHLIN E 356.00;

MADISON NATIONAL I 621.92;

MADISON NATIONAL I 323.56;

MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL I

1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R 305.00; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL LIFE

E 3,136.92; STATE OF NE T

14,552.63; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 767.47

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 53,123.38;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 923.14;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 8,322.85; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,769.50; FIRST CON-

CORD E 784.71; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 15,793.47; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 154.10; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 119.78; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL

E 978.20; STATE OF NE T

2,299.98; VISION SERVICE PLAN E

202.84

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,719.08; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.72; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE

OF NE T 234.57

Chairman McMullen read the Na-

tional Corrections Officers and Em-

ployees Week proclamation that

was presented to Corrections Of-

ficers Richard Meyer, Joseph Alu-

mit, Lisa Bristol, Marita Fishel, Dus-

tin Westerbeck and Sgt Tyson Linn

on May 4th due to the COVID-19

situation. Moved by Reiter and se-

conded by Kouba to ratify the

proclamation for the week of May

3rd, 2020 through May 9th, 2020

as "National Corrections Officers

and Employees Week" in Buffalo

County with the following Resolu-

tion 2020-17. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Reiter, Kouba, Higgins,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Klein and Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-17

Proclamation

Name the Week of May 3, 2020

through May 9, 2020 as

"National Corrections Officers

and Employees Week in

Buffalo County."

WHEREAS, National Corrections

Officers and Employees Week was

first proclaimed on May 5, 1984, by

President Ronald Reagan when he

signed Proclamation 5187 creating

"National Correctional Officers'

Week", to recognize the men and

women who work in jails, prison,

and community corrections across

the county; and

WHEREAS, National Correction

Officers and Employees Week rec-

ognizes and honors that the duties

of these officers have become in-

creasingly complex and demand-

ing; and

WHEREAS, National Correctional

Officers and Employees Week rec-

ognizes the professionalism, dedi-

cation and courage exhibited by

these officers throughout the per-

formance of these demanding and

often conflicting roles deserve our

utmost respect; and

WHEREAS, National Correctional

Officers and Employees Week in

Buffalo County recognizes employ-

ees of the Buffalo County Sheriff's

Office Corrections Division for their

role in putting themselves in harm's

way to advance a mission of pro-

tecting the public, staff, and in-

mates of Buffalo County.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED that the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners herby

proclaim the week of May 3, 2020

through May 9, 2020 as "National

Correctional Officers and Employ-

ees Week". All Buffalo County citi-

zens are encouraged to pay tribute

to the many Correctional Workers

of the Buffalo County Jail for the vi-

tal public service they provide.

Chairman McMullen read the

proclamation of the National Police

Week proclamation that was pres-

ented prior to this meeting to Sgt

Ephraim Valenzuela, Deputy Clint

Kirschner, Deputy Michael Paige,

and Deputy Caleb Wilson due to

the current COVID 19 situation.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to proclaim the week of

May 10th through May 16th, 2019

as "National Police Week" in Buf-

falo County with the following Res-

olution 2020-18. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Klein and Loeffelholz. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-18

Proclamation

Name the Week of May 10th

through May 16th as

"National Police Week in

Buffalo County"

WHEREAS, National Police Week

was first proclaimed in 1963 by

President Kennedy when he signed

Proclamation 3537 creating

"National Police Week" to recog-

nize the service given by men and

women who, night and day, protect

us through enforcement of our

laws, and

WHEREAS, the members of the

law enforcement agencies of Buf-

falo County play an important role

is safeguarding the rights and free-

doms of Buffalo County; and

WHEREAS, it is important that

our citizens know and understand

the duties, responsibilities, haz-

ards, and sacrifices of their law en-

forcement agencies, and that mem-

bers of our law enforcement agen-

cies recognize their duty to serve

the people by safeguarding life and

property, by protecting them

against violence or disorder, and

protecting the innocent against de-

ception and the weak against op-

pression or intimidation; and;

WHEREAS, the men and women

of the Buffalo County Sheriff's Of-

fice unceasingly provide vital public

services;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED that the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners hereby

proclaim the week of May 10th

through May 16th as "National Po-

lice Week" to honor those law en-

forcement officers, who, through

their courageous deeds, have

made the ultimate sacrifices in

service to their community of have

been disabled in the performance

of duty, and let us recognize and

pay respect to the survivors of our

fallen heroes. All Buffalo County

citizens are encouraged to pay trib-

ute to the many law enforcement

officers, past and present, who by

their faithful and loyal devotion to

their responsibilities have rendered

a dedicated service to their com-

munities and, in so doing, have es-

tablished for themselves an envia-

ble and enduring reputation for pre-

serving the rights and security of all

citizens.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to accept the Clerk of

the District Court April 2020 Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,

Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Klein and Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer April 2020 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Klein and Loeffelholz. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to accept the City of Ra-

venna 2019 Annual Tax Increment

Financing Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Klein and Loeffelholz. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the addition

of pledged collateral for the Buffalo

County Treasurer for

$20,000,000.00 at the First National

Bank. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,

Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Klein and Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

lease agreement addendum with

the State of Nebraska Administra-

tive Services for commercial office

and storage space occupied by the

Department of Health and Human

Services in the Buffalo County

Government Center. Moved by

Higgins and seconded by Reiter to

approve the lease agreement ad-

dendum with the State of Nebraska

Administrative Services for com-

mercial office and storage space.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Klein and

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed

the following correspondence. The

Board received a thank you note

from Jan Giffin. Joe Wilson sent an

email with a contingency plan for

the Property Valuation Protests.

Larry Dix with NACO sent a letter

regarding the premium rates for the

2020-2021 plan year for the NACO

Health and Dental insurance. The

City of Kearney sent the Planning

Commission Agenda for May 15,

2020. The Board received a letter

from Frontier Communications re-

garding entering into a Restructur-

ing Support Agreement. Nebraska

Department of Transportation sent

the Nebraska State Highway Com-

mission Agenda for May 15, 2020.

Commissioner Ivan Klein joined the

meeting via Zoom at 9:18 A.M.

Chairman McMullen called on each

Board member present for commit-

tee reports and recommendations.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels and Deputy County Attor-

ney Andrew Hoffmeister were pres-

ent for the following Zoning agenda

items via Zoom.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Mitchell Humphrey, licensed sur-

veyor, on behalf of Lori L. Altmaier,

Keith L. Altmaier, Carla S.

Kegley-Owen, Kenneth A. Owen,

Janice J. Rauth, & Gary A. Rauth

request property described as part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 9,

Township 10 North, Range 16 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, to be

known as Lot 1, Kegley Administra-

tive Subdivision, an Administrative

Subdivision. Mitchell Humphrey

reviewed the application and

Kambi Jecminek addressed the

Board. Chairman McMullen closed

the hearing at 9:29 A.M. Moved by

Reiter and seconded by Klein to

approve the Administrative Subdi-

vision with the following Resolution

2020-19. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Reiter, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-19

 

WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,

licensed surveyor, on behalf of Lori

L. Altmaier, Keith L. Altmaier, Carla

S. Kegley-Owen, Kenneth A. Owen,

Janice J. Rauth, & Gary A. Rauth

hereinafter referred to as

"applicant" have filed for an Admin-

istrative Subdivision to be known

as "KEGLEY ADMINISTRATIVE

SUBDIVISION," with the Buffalo

County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-

istrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on May 12, 2020, this

Board conducted a public hearing

now and finds:

1. The proposed "KEGLEY AD-

MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" is in

the Agricultural (AG) Zoning District

for Buffalo County, Nebraska and

the size of the parcels of real estate

owned by the subdividing entity,

after subdividing, complies with the

minimum lot size of this zoning dis-

trict.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. YDC Road is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

East. The width of this road, after

dedication, complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"KEGLEY ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-

DIVISION", an administrative sub-

division being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 9, Township 10 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly

made out, acknowledged and certi-

fied, is hereby approved, accepted,

ratified, and authorized to be filed

and recorded in the Office of the

Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to recess the regular

meeting of the Board of Commis-

sioners at 9:30 A.M. and reconvene

as a Board of Equalization. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Kouba, Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and Deputy County

Treasurer Brenda Rohrich were

present via Zoom.

The Board of Equalization revis-

ited the decisions that were made

on February 25, 2020 for the fol-

lowing Permissive Exemption Hear-

ings. All hearings were opened and

closed with the representatives that

addressed the Board also indicated

below.

Orval Greeley Miller American Le-

gion 180075000; Kearney Commu-

nity Theatre 603561000; World

Theatre Foundation Personal prop-

erty; University of Nebraska

Foundation 602032000; Woman's

Club of Kearney 601374000; Zion

Evangelical Lutheran Church

300166010

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Permis-

sive Exemption Application for the

Orval Greeley Miller American Le-

gion for parcel 180075000. Larry

Meyer addressed the Board via

Zoom. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Permis-

sive Exemption Application for the

Kearney Community Theatre for

parcel 603561000. Judy Rozema

was present via Zoom. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to approve the Permissive

Exemption Application for the

World Theatre Foundation for Per-

sonal property. Bryce Jensen ad-

dressed the Board via Zoom.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Morrow, Higgins, Kouba, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the Permissive

Exemption Application for the Uni-

versity of Nebraska Foundation for

parcel 602032000. Chet Poehling,

Lucas Dart and Toni Meyers ad-

dressed the Board via Zoom.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Permis-

sive Exemption Application for the

Woman's Club of Kearney for par-

cel 601374000. Roxanne Bascom

addressed the Board via Zoom.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to approve the Permissive

Exemption Application for the Zion

Evangelical Lutheran Church for

parcel 300166010. Marshall

Poehler addressed the Board via

Zoom. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Morrow to approve Tax List

Corrections numbered 4684

through 4687 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Kouba, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Klein, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-

clared carried.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister reviewed the following

TERC judgements. Moved by Mor-

row and seconded by Kouba that

the Buffalo County Board of Equali-

zation confesses judgment in the

following cases, in amounts stated,

for the following cases now pend-

ing before the Nebraska Tax Equal-

ization & Review Commission. Fur-

ther, the Buffalo County Attorney's

Office be, and hereby is, authorized

to confess judgement on behalf of

this Board in amounts set forth be-

low for tax year 2019: Case

#19C0027 in appeal concerning

Terry L. Furby, Appellant, tax parcel

# 420061000 an assessed valua-

tion of $120,000. Case #19C0082

in appeal concerning Jeffrey C.

Knapp, Appellant, tax parcel

#600855000 an assessed valuation

of $30,000. Case #19C0157 in ap-

peal concerning Jacqueline T.

Kernick, Appellant, tax parcel #

605096540 an assessed valuation

of $373,400. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for First

Baptist Church of Kearney for a

2002 Ford 15 Passenger and a

1992 Pace Enclosed Trailer. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Kouba,

Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for American Na-

tional Red Cross for a 1999 CARA.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 10:14 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Reiter,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Bob Charlesworth from Charles-

worth Consulting, LLC was present

via Zoom to discuss the Employee

Assistance Program and update

the Board on the current Group

Health Benefit Plan. Charlesworth

presented his recommendation for

setting the health insurance rates

for the County funding and the em-

ployee share for additional cover-

ages and discussed the Blue Cross

Blue Shield health insurance con-

tract through NACO Benefit Ser-

vices.

Chairman McMullen instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted bids for

Employee Assistance Program

(tabled from April 28, 2020). One

bid was received from ComPsych.

The Human Resources/Insurance

Committee and Bob Charlesworth

will review the bid and make a rec-

ommendation to the Board on May

26, 2020.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Morrow to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the Blue Cross

Blue Shield health insurance con-

tract for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Morrow, Higgins, Klein, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to accept Charles-

worth's recommendation for setting

the health insurance premium rates

for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz. Motion declared carried.

Joe Wilson with Tax Valuation

Inc. joined the meeting via Zoom to

discuss the Property Valuation Pro-

test Hearings and the current

CO-VID 19 situation. No decisions

were made at this time and the ap-

pointed Reopening Committee will

continue to work on the specifics.

Commissioner Morrow reported

that the public has requested to

have the Buffalo County Ravenna

Lake reopened to the public.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to follow the Nebraska

Game and Parks guidelines and re-

open the Buffalo County Ravenna

Lake on May 20, 2020. Facility

OMP Director Steve Gaasch was

directed to place the signage and

mark the distancing guidelines.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Reiter

and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz. Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum. Clerk of the Dis-

trict Court Sharon Mauler informed

the Board that jury trials during this

CO-VID 19 situation will be held on

campus at the University of Ne-

braska Kearney.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 11:19 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the newly scheduled

meeting at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday,

May 19, 2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on May 22,

2020 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege

office. A current agenda is availa-

ble at the Office of the Assistant

Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-

drege, NE 68949.

