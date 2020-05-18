<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
ANSWERED PRAYERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a
non-profit corporation under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the corporation is:
Answered Prayers
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Busi-
ness Corporation Act.
5. The corporation shall operate
as a non-profit corporation without
capital stock.
Holly Mead
5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
INCORPORATOR
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: SHANEE L. EARLL, 1211 E
31st Street, Kearney NE 68847 and
JEFFERY J. SCHARF, 1111 Hill
Street, Holdrege NE 68949, you are
hereby notified that on February 27,
2020, Ford Motor Credit Company,
LLC filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI20-451, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$11,800.64, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 24th
day of June, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that MAM
JAM, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Michael
Main, 3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-
pany was formed on April 29, 2020.
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der. The following Board members
responded to roll call: Timothy
Higgins, Myron Kouba, Sherry Mor-
row, Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. Absent: Ivan Klein and
Ronald Loeffelholz. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that pursuant
to" Executive Order No. 20-03
Public Meeting Requirement Lim-
ited Waiver", the County Board will
be conducting their meetings via
Zoom and the link to this meeting is
posted on the Buffalo County
Website. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton and Deputy County At-
torney Andrew Hoffmeister were
present via Zoom.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Higgins to approve the April 28,
2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Re-
iter, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Klein and
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following
May 8, 2020 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Kouba, Higgins, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Klein and
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 266,080.27;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,051.31; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 44,400.82; AR SO-
LUTIONS E 224.61; BUFFALO CO
TREAS/WELLNESS I 40.00; BUF-
FALO CO TREASURER I
106,594.50; CREDIT MANAGE-
MENT E 203.85; FIRST CONCORD
E 4,298.65; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 88,765.58; KEARNEY
UNITED WAY E 102.67; KATH-
LEEN A LAUGHLIN E 356.00;
MADISON NATIONAL I 621.92;
MADISON NATIONAL I 323.56;
MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL I
1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R 305.00; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL LIFE
E 3,136.92; STATE OF NE T
14,552.63; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 767.47
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 53,123.38;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 923.14;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 8,322.85; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,769.50; FIRST CON-
CORD E 784.71; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 15,793.47; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 154.10; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 119.78; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL
E 978.20; STATE OF NE T
2,299.98; VISION SERVICE PLAN E
202.84
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,719.08; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.72; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE
OF NE T 234.57
Chairman McMullen read the Na-
tional Corrections Officers and Em-
ployees Week proclamation that
was presented to Corrections Of-
ficers Richard Meyer, Joseph Alu-
mit, Lisa Bristol, Marita Fishel, Dus-
tin Westerbeck and Sgt Tyson Linn
on May 4th due to the COVID-19
situation. Moved by Reiter and se-
conded by Kouba to ratify the
proclamation for the week of May
3rd, 2020 through May 9th, 2020
as "National Corrections Officers
and Employees Week" in Buffalo
County with the following Resolu-
tion 2020-17. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Reiter, Kouba, Higgins,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Klein and Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-17
Proclamation
Name the Week of May 3, 2020
through May 9, 2020 as
"National Corrections Officers
and Employees Week in
Buffalo County."
WHEREAS, National Corrections
Officers and Employees Week was
first proclaimed on May 5, 1984, by
President Ronald Reagan when he
signed Proclamation 5187 creating
"National Correctional Officers'
Week", to recognize the men and
women who work in jails, prison,
and community corrections across
the county; and
WHEREAS, National Correction
Officers and Employees Week rec-
ognizes and honors that the duties
of these officers have become in-
creasingly complex and demand-
ing; and
WHEREAS, National Correctional
Officers and Employees Week rec-
ognizes the professionalism, dedi-
cation and courage exhibited by
these officers throughout the per-
formance of these demanding and
often conflicting roles deserve our
utmost respect; and
WHEREAS, National Correctional
Officers and Employees Week in
Buffalo County recognizes employ-
ees of the Buffalo County Sheriff's
Office Corrections Division for their
role in putting themselves in harm's
way to advance a mission of pro-
tecting the public, staff, and in-
mates of Buffalo County.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED that the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners herby
proclaim the week of May 3, 2020
through May 9, 2020 as "National
Correctional Officers and Employ-
ees Week". All Buffalo County citi-
zens are encouraged to pay tribute
to the many Correctional Workers
of the Buffalo County Jail for the vi-
tal public service they provide.
Chairman McMullen read the
proclamation of the National Police
Week proclamation that was pres-
ented prior to this meeting to Sgt
Ephraim Valenzuela, Deputy Clint
Kirschner, Deputy Michael Paige,
and Deputy Caleb Wilson due to
the current COVID 19 situation.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to proclaim the week of
May 10th through May 16th, 2019
as "National Police Week" in Buf-
falo County with the following Res-
olution 2020-18. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Klein and Loeffelholz. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-18
Proclamation
Name the Week of May 10th
through May 16th as
"National Police Week in
Buffalo County"
WHEREAS, National Police Week
was first proclaimed in 1963 by
President Kennedy when he signed
Proclamation 3537 creating
"National Police Week" to recog-
nize the service given by men and
women who, night and day, protect
us through enforcement of our
laws, and
WHEREAS, the members of the
law enforcement agencies of Buf-
falo County play an important role
is safeguarding the rights and free-
doms of Buffalo County; and
WHEREAS, it is important that
our citizens know and understand
the duties, responsibilities, haz-
ards, and sacrifices of their law en-
forcement agencies, and that mem-
bers of our law enforcement agen-
cies recognize their duty to serve
the people by safeguarding life and
property, by protecting them
against violence or disorder, and
protecting the innocent against de-
ception and the weak against op-
pression or intimidation; and;
WHEREAS, the men and women
of the Buffalo County Sheriff's Of-
fice unceasingly provide vital public
services;
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED that the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners hereby
proclaim the week of May 10th
through May 16th as "National Po-
lice Week" to honor those law en-
forcement officers, who, through
their courageous deeds, have
made the ultimate sacrifices in
service to their community of have
been disabled in the performance
of duty, and let us recognize and
pay respect to the survivors of our
fallen heroes. All Buffalo County
citizens are encouraged to pay trib-
ute to the many law enforcement
officers, past and present, who by
their faithful and loyal devotion to
their responsibilities have rendered
a dedicated service to their com-
munities and, in so doing, have es-
tablished for themselves an envia-
ble and enduring reputation for pre-
serving the rights and security of all
citizens.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to accept the Clerk of
the District Court April 2020 Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,
Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Klein and Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer April 2020 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Klein and Loeffelholz. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to accept the City of Ra-
venna 2019 Annual Tax Increment
Financing Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Klein and Loeffelholz. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the addition
of pledged collateral for the Buffalo
County Treasurer for
$20,000,000.00 at the First National
Bank. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,
Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Klein and Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
lease agreement addendum with
the State of Nebraska Administra-
tive Services for commercial office
and storage space occupied by the
Department of Health and Human
Services in the Buffalo County
Government Center. Moved by
Higgins and seconded by Reiter to
approve the lease agreement ad-
dendum with the State of Nebraska
Administrative Services for com-
mercial office and storage space.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Klein and
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed
the following correspondence. The
Board received a thank you note
from Jan Giffin. Joe Wilson sent an
email with a contingency plan for
the Property Valuation Protests.
Larry Dix with NACO sent a letter
regarding the premium rates for the
2020-2021 plan year for the NACO
Health and Dental insurance. The
City of Kearney sent the Planning
Commission Agenda for May 15,
2020. The Board received a letter
from Frontier Communications re-
garding entering into a Restructur-
ing Support Agreement. Nebraska
Department of Transportation sent
the Nebraska State Highway Com-
mission Agenda for May 15, 2020.
Commissioner Ivan Klein joined the
meeting via Zoom at 9:18 A.M.
Chairman McMullen called on each
Board member present for commit-
tee reports and recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels and Deputy County Attor-
ney Andrew Hoffmeister were pres-
ent for the following Zoning agenda
items via Zoom.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Mitchell Humphrey, licensed sur-
veyor, on behalf of Lori L. Altmaier,
Keith L. Altmaier, Carla S.
Kegley-Owen, Kenneth A. Owen,
Janice J. Rauth, & Gary A. Rauth
request property described as part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 9,
Township 10 North, Range 16 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, to be
known as Lot 1, Kegley Administra-
tive Subdivision, an Administrative
Subdivision. Mitchell Humphrey
reviewed the application and
Kambi Jecminek addressed the
Board. Chairman McMullen closed
the hearing at 9:29 A.M. Moved by
Reiter and seconded by Klein to
approve the Administrative Subdi-
vision with the following Resolution
2020-19. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Reiter, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-19
WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,
licensed surveyor, on behalf of Lori
L. Altmaier, Keith L. Altmaier, Carla
S. Kegley-Owen, Kenneth A. Owen,
Janice J. Rauth, & Gary A. Rauth
hereinafter referred to as
"applicant" have filed for an Admin-
istrative Subdivision to be known
as "KEGLEY ADMINISTRATIVE
SUBDIVISION," with the Buffalo
County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-
istrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on May 12, 2020, this
Board conducted a public hearing
now and finds:
1. The proposed "KEGLEY AD-
MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" is in
the Agricultural (AG) Zoning District
for Buffalo County, Nebraska and
the size of the parcels of real estate
owned by the subdividing entity,
after subdividing, complies with the
minimum lot size of this zoning dis-
trict.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. YDC Road is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
East. The width of this road, after
dedication, complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"KEGLEY ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-
DIVISION", an administrative sub-
division being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 9, Township 10 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly
made out, acknowledged and certi-
fied, is hereby approved, accepted,
ratified, and authorized to be filed
and recorded in the Office of the
Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to recess the regular
meeting of the Board of Commis-
sioners at 9:30 A.M. and reconvene
as a Board of Equalization. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Kouba, Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and Deputy County
Treasurer Brenda Rohrich were
present via Zoom.
The Board of Equalization revis-
ited the decisions that were made
on February 25, 2020 for the fol-
lowing Permissive Exemption Hear-
ings. All hearings were opened and
closed with the representatives that
addressed the Board also indicated
below.
Orval Greeley Miller American Le-
gion 180075000; Kearney Commu-
nity Theatre 603561000; World
Theatre Foundation Personal prop-
erty; University of Nebraska
Foundation 602032000; Woman's
Club of Kearney 601374000; Zion
Evangelical Lutheran Church
300166010
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Permis-
sive Exemption Application for the
Orval Greeley Miller American Le-
gion for parcel 180075000. Larry
Meyer addressed the Board via
Zoom. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Permis-
sive Exemption Application for the
Kearney Community Theatre for
parcel 603561000. Judy Rozema
was present via Zoom. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to approve the Permissive
Exemption Application for the
World Theatre Foundation for Per-
sonal property. Bryce Jensen ad-
dressed the Board via Zoom.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Morrow, Higgins, Kouba, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-
felholz. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the Permissive
Exemption Application for the Uni-
versity of Nebraska Foundation for
parcel 602032000. Chet Poehling,
Lucas Dart and Toni Meyers ad-
dressed the Board via Zoom.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-
felholz. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Permis-
sive Exemption Application for the
Woman's Club of Kearney for par-
cel 601374000. Roxanne Bascom
addressed the Board via Zoom.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Loef-
felholz. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to approve the Permissive
Exemption Application for the Zion
Evangelical Lutheran Church for
parcel 300166010. Marshall
Poehler addressed the Board via
Zoom. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Morrow to approve Tax List
Corrections numbered 4684
through 4687 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Kouba, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Klein, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Loeffelholz. Motion de-
clared carried.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister reviewed the following
TERC judgements. Moved by Mor-
row and seconded by Kouba that
the Buffalo County Board of Equali-
zation confesses judgment in the
following cases, in amounts stated,
for the following cases now pend-
ing before the Nebraska Tax Equal-
ization & Review Commission. Fur-
ther, the Buffalo County Attorney's
Office be, and hereby is, authorized
to confess judgement on behalf of
this Board in amounts set forth be-
low for tax year 2019: Case
#19C0027 in appeal concerning
Terry L. Furby, Appellant, tax parcel
# 420061000 an assessed valua-
tion of $120,000. Case #19C0082
in appeal concerning Jeffrey C.
Knapp, Appellant, tax parcel
#600855000 an assessed valuation
of $30,000. Case #19C0157 in ap-
peal concerning Jacqueline T.
Kernick, Appellant, tax parcel #
605096540 an assessed valuation
of $373,400. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for First
Baptist Church of Kearney for a
2002 Ford 15 Passenger and a
1992 Pace Enclosed Trailer. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Kouba,
Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for American Na-
tional Red Cross for a 1999 CARA.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-
felholz. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 10:14 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Reiter,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Bob Charlesworth from Charles-
worth Consulting, LLC was present
via Zoom to discuss the Employee
Assistance Program and update
the Board on the current Group
Health Benefit Plan. Charlesworth
presented his recommendation for
setting the health insurance rates
for the County funding and the em-
ployee share for additional cover-
ages and discussed the Blue Cross
Blue Shield health insurance con-
tract through NACO Benefit Ser-
vices.
Chairman McMullen instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted bids for
Employee Assistance Program
(tabled from April 28, 2020). One
bid was received from ComPsych.
The Human Resources/Insurance
Committee and Bob Charlesworth
will review the bid and make a rec-
ommendation to the Board on May
26, 2020.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Morrow to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the Blue Cross
Blue Shield health insurance con-
tract for the fiscal year 2020-2021.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Morrow, Higgins, Klein, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-
felholz. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to accept Charles-
worth's recommendation for setting
the health insurance premium rates
for the fiscal year 2020-2021.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Absent: Loef-
felholz. Motion declared carried.
Joe Wilson with Tax Valuation
Inc. joined the meeting via Zoom to
discuss the Property Valuation Pro-
test Hearings and the current
CO-VID 19 situation. No decisions
were made at this time and the ap-
pointed Reopening Committee will
continue to work on the specifics.
Commissioner Morrow reported
that the public has requested to
have the Buffalo County Ravenna
Lake reopened to the public.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to follow the Nebraska
Game and Parks guidelines and re-
open the Buffalo County Ravenna
Lake on May 20, 2020. Facility
OMP Director Steve Gaasch was
directed to place the signage and
mark the distancing guidelines.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Reiter
and McMullen. Absent: Loef-
felholz. Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum. Clerk of the Dis-
trict Court Sharon Mauler informed
the Board that jury trials during this
CO-VID 19 situation will be held on
campus at the University of Ne-
braska Kearney.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 11:19 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the newly scheduled
meeting at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday,
May 19, 2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on May 22,
2020 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege
office. A current agenda is availa-
ble at the Office of the Assistant
Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-
drege, NE 68949.
ZNEZ My18,t1