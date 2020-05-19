VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Coruscant, L.L.C.,
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE:
4555 Pony Lake Road,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
REGISTERED AGENT AND
OFFICE: Randy L. Roberts
4555 Pony Lake Road
Kearney, NE 68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
May14, 2020
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Steven R. Voigt
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ My19,26,Je2
LEGAL NOTICE
In the District Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska
TO: Florine R. McFarland
,
whose whereabouts are unknown
and upon whom personal service
of summons cannot be had, De-
fendant in said proceedings:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or
about the 2nd day of March, 2020
a Complaint to Modify and Termi-
nate Parental rights was filed
against you in the District Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska, Case
No.: CI 11-5247, the object of
which is to be awarded sole cus-
tody and termination of parental
rights of Defendant.
You are required to answer the
said Complaint to Modify and Ter-
minate on or before the July 5,
2020 or said Complaint to Modify
and Terminate against you will be
taken as true.
By:
David J. Reed, #24345
607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C
Papillion NE 68046
(402) 715-9375
(402) 939-0673 facsimile
Attorney for Plaintiff
ZNEZ My19,26,Je2
<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-
braska limited liability company, is
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, by it’s regis-
tered agent Heath Smallcomb at
the designated office address of
511 East 52nd Street Place, Kear-
ney, Nebraska The general nature
of its business is to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska; including, but not limited to
the ownership and management of
investment properties, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The limited
liability company was formed on
the 22nd day of April, 2020, and
will continue perpetually. Its affairs
shall be conducted by the Mem-
bers pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C
Registered Agent:
Heath Smallcomb
511 East 52nd Street Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE,
& ENSZ, P.C., L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
ZNEZ My19,26,Je2