NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by Adrian
Tinoco Suarez on personal prop-
erty,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Adrian
Tinoco Suarez,
1) 1984 Champion/Americana
24"x56" Mobile Home,
VIN #05489440930AB
The property is currently located
at 1920 15th Avenue Lot B, Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 14th day of May
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. CASH or Certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale
for bid to be accepted.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by Alexis
Wilson on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Alexis Wil-
son,
1) 1975 Atlantic 14'x52'
Mobile Home,
VIN #4757031294.
The property is currently located
at 2414 W. 24th Street #8, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 14th day of May
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. CASH or Certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale
for bid to be accepted.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by Anne
C. Jones on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Anne C.
Jones,
1) 1984 Brighton Manor 16'x66'
Mobile Home, VIN #10237365.
The property is currently located
at 2900 Grand Avenue #126, Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 14th day of May
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. CASH or Certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale
for bid to be accepted.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CLOSING INSPECTIONS LLC
Notice is hereby given that Clos-
ing Inspections LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 2325 E 103rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Craig Sleicher, 2325 E
103rd Street, Kearney, NE 68847.
The limited liability company was
organized on March 6, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually. The af-
fairs of the company shall be con-
ducted by its Members. The nature
of its business is to engage in and
conduct any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by Dora
J. Wilbur on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Dora J.
Wilbur,
1) 1973 Champion/Atlantic
14'x65' Mobile Home,
VIN #4749530523.
The property is currently located
at 1920 15th Avenue #49, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 14th day of May
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. CASH or Certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale
for bid to be accepted.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by Gale
Boswell on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Gale Bos-
well,
1) 1975 Schult 14'x66'
Mobile Home, VIN #P136635
The property is currently located
at 2414 W. 24th Street #6, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 14th day of May
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. CASH or Certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale
for bid to be accepted.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by Jil-
linda J. Isernhagen or Jami Reed
on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Jillinda J.
Isernhagen or Jami Reed,
1) 1998 Palm Harbor
Mobile Home, VIN #PH231826.
The property is currently located
at 2900 Grand Avenue #266, Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 14th day of May
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. CASH or Certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale
for bid to be accepted.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by Man-
uel S. Tinoco on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Manuel S.
Tinoco,
1) 1971 Chief/Bonnavilla 14'x70'
Mobile Home, VIN #170564.
The property is currently located
at 1920 15th Avenue Lot A, Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 14th day of May
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. CASH or Certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale
for bid to be accepted.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PROJECT NAME: Great Plains
Veterinary Education Center
Fire Suppression and Fire Alarm
LOCATION: NE 18D Spur,
Clay Center, NE 68933
PROJECT NO.: 12784
INVITATION NO.: 3272-20-7210
BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday,
May 21, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex,
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid
(Vendor registration is required)
PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,
May 7, 2020, 10:00 AM CT
Great Plains Veterinary
Educational Center
NE 18D Spur
Clay Center, NE 68933
Zoom Meeting also available. More
information included in Section 00
11 16 - Invitation To Bid of specifi-
cations.
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020,
5:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Friday, May 1, 2020
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $310,000.00
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by Re-
becca Cook on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Rebecca
Cook,
1) 1973 Champion 14'x60'
Mobile Home,
VIN #0539959757D
The property is currently located
at 1920 15th Avenue #79, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 14th day of May
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. CASH or Certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale
for bid to be accepted.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
RAVENNA HOUSING
AUTHORITY
1001 GRAND AVE.
RAVENNA, NE. 68869
308-452-4233
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
The Ravenna Housing Authority
(Grand Manor) is looking for pro-
posals to remove bad and run new
sidewalks & driveways around and
through our housing complex.
Plans and bid documents can be
picked up the at the office at 1001
Grand Ave., Ravenna, NE M-F 9AM
to 2PM.
As per HUD regulations, all re-
sponders must be registered with
the State of Nebraska Dept. of La-
bor Workforce Development and
have not been listed on the banned
or barred list or on denial of partici-
pation list from HUD.
Virg Gruhn
Executive Director
Ravenna Housing Authority
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by Rob-
ert F. Cook on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Robert F.
Cook,
1) 1969 Gerr 12'x65'
Mobile Home,
VIN #N12265FB2555
The property is currently located
at 1920 15th Avenue #76, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 14th day of May
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. CASH or Certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale
for bid to be accepted.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
