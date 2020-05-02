 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by Adrian

Tinoco Suarez on personal prop-

erty,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Adrian

Tinoco Suarez,

1) 1984 Champion/Americana

24"x56" Mobile Home,

VIN #05489440930AB

 

The property is currently located

at 1920 15th Avenue Lot B, Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 14th day of May

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. CASH or Certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale

for bid to be accepted.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ My2,9

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by Alexis

Wilson on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Alexis Wil-

son,

1) 1975 Atlantic 14'x52'

Mobile Home,

VIN #4757031294.

 

The property is currently located

at 2414 W. 24th Street #8, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 14th day of May

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. CASH or Certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale

for bid to be accepted.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ My2,9

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by Anne

C. Jones on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Anne C.

Jones,

1) 1984 Brighton Manor 16'x66'

Mobile Home, VIN #10237365.

The property is currently located

at 2900 Grand Avenue #126, Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 14th day of May

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. CASH or Certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale

for bid to be accepted.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ My2,9

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CLOSING INSPECTIONS LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Clos-

ing Inspections LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 2325 E 103rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Craig Sleicher, 2325 E

103rd Street, Kearney, NE 68847.

The limited liability company was

organized on March 6, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually. The af-

fairs of the company shall be con-

ducted by its Members. The nature

of its business is to engage in and

conduct any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

ZNEZ A18,25,My2

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by Dora

J. Wilbur on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Dora J.

Wilbur,

1) 1973 Champion/Atlantic

14'x65' Mobile Home,

VIN #4749530523.

 

The property is currently located

at 1920 15th Avenue #49, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 14th day of May

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. CASH or Certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale

for bid to be accepted.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ My2,9

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by Gale

Boswell on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Gale Bos-

well,

1) 1975 Schult 14'x66'

Mobile Home, VIN #P136635

The property is currently located

at 2414 W. 24th Street #6, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 14th day of May

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. CASH or Certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale

for bid to be accepted.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ My2,9

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by Jil-

linda J. Isernhagen or Jami Reed

on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Jillinda J.

Isernhagen or Jami Reed,

1) 1998 Palm Harbor

Mobile Home, VIN #PH231826.

The property is currently located

at 2900 Grand Avenue #266, Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 14th day of May

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. CASH or Certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale

for bid to be accepted.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ My2,9

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by Man-

uel S. Tinoco on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Manuel S.

Tinoco,

1) 1971 Chief/Bonnavilla 14'x70'

Mobile Home, VIN #170564.

 

The property is currently located

at 1920 15th Avenue Lot A, Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 14th day of May

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. CASH or Certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale

for bid to be accepted.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ My2,9

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PROJECT NAME: Great Plains

Veterinary Education Center

Fire Suppression and Fire Alarm

LOCATION: NE 18D Spur,

Clay Center, NE 68933

PROJECT NO.: 12784

INVITATION NO.: 3272-20-7210

BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday,

May 21, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex,

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid

(Vendor registration is required)

PRE-BID MEETING: Thursday,

May 7, 2020, 10:00 AM CT

Great Plains Veterinary

Educational Center

NE 18D Spur

Clay Center, NE 68933

Zoom Meeting also available. More

information included in Section 00

11 16 - Invitation To Bid of specifi-

cations.

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Tuesday, May 12, 2020,

5:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE:

Friday, May 1, 2020

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $310,000.00

ZNEZ My2,9

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by Re-

becca Cook on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Rebecca

Cook,

1) 1973 Champion 14'x60'

Mobile Home,

VIN #0539959757D

 

The property is currently located

at 1920 15th Avenue #79, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 14th day of May

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. CASH or Certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale

for bid to be accepted.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ My2,9

RAVENNA HOUSING

AUTHORITY

1001 GRAND AVE.

RAVENNA, NE. 68869

308-452-4233

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

The Ravenna Housing Authority

(Grand Manor) is looking for pro-

posals to remove bad and run new

sidewalks & driveways around and

through our housing complex.

Plans and bid documents can be

picked up the at the office at 1001

Grand Ave., Ravenna, NE M-F 9AM

to 2PM.

As per HUD regulations, all re-

sponders must be registered with

the State of Nebraska Dept. of La-

bor Workforce Development and

have not been listed on the banned

or barred list or on denial of partici-

pation list from HUD.

Virg Gruhn

Executive Director

Ravenna Housing Authority

ZNEZ A30,My1,2,4,5

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by Rob-

ert F. Cook on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Robert F.

Cook,

1) 1969 Gerr 12'x65'

Mobile Home,

VIN #N12265FB2555

 

The property is currently located

at 1920 15th Avenue #76, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 14th day of May

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. CASH or Certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale

for bid to be accepted.

Dated this 28th day of April, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ My2,9

Tags