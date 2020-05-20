<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

ANTELOPE PARK LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, no-

tice is hereby given that Antelope

Park, LLC (the "Company") is dis-

solved effective May 14, 2020. All

persons having a claim against the

Company shall itemize such claim

in writing, describing the circum-

stances of the claim, the date the

claim arose, and whether the claim

is due or will become due, is abso-

lute or contingent, liquidated or un-

liquidated, founded in contract, tort

or other legal basis. An itemized

claim shall be mailed to the Com-

pany, c/o Amy L. Bowman, PO Box

1600, Kearney, NE 68848-1600. A

claim against the Company is bar-

red unless an action to enforce the

claim is commenced within five (5)

years after the date of the third

publication of this Notice of Disso-

lution.

Dated: May 14, 2020.

Chrisanne L. Wickham,

Trustee, Member

John M. Wilson,

Trustee, Member

ZNEZ My20,27,Je3

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HAZARD FINANCIAL, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Haz-

ard Financial, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 704 12th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Paul T. Hazard, whose

street and mailing address is 704

12th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ My20,27,Je3

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Thursday,

June 4th, at 1:00 p.m. Central

Time, via conference call. Due to

precautions related to COVID-19,

an in-person meeting will not be

held. Please reach out to your NRD

or the Department for further infor-

mation.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-

ska.gov. Please refer to the

websites and phone numbers listed

below for further information.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or

phone (308) 385-6282

215 Kaufman Avenue,

Grand Island, NE 68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or

phone (308) 632-2749

100547 Airport Road,

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or

phone (308) 254-2377

551 Parkland Drive,

Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org

or phone (308) 995-6688

1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or

phone (308) 535-8080

111 S Dewey Street,

North Platte, NE 69101

Department:

http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or

phone (402) 471-2363

301 Centennial Mall South,

4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-

braska Department of Natural Re-

sources, 301 Centennial Mall

South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE

68509-4676, telephone (402)

471-3948 or e-mail melis-

sa.mosier@nebraska.gov.

ZNEZ My20,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LNJ FARMS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that LNJ

Farms, LLC, (hereinafter referred to

as the "Company") is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 1419 Central Avenue, PO

Box 636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Thomas

W. Tye II, whose street and mailing

address is Thomas W. Tye II, 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ My6,13,20

NOTICE

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF MAY 11, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON

COMMUNITY CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meet-

ing and a copy of their acknowl-

edgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Resolution

can be viewed at the Village Office

during regular business hours. All

proceedings were taken while the

convened meeting was open to the

public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Zack Ras-

mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted Eichholz

& Michael Tracy Absent: Michael

Stubbs. Also present: Leora Hof-

mann, Pat Epley & Gary Steele.

Tracy moved and Lewis se-

conded for Rasmussen to assume

Chairperson pro tem due to the ab-

sence of Michael Stubbs. Yes:

Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz and Ras-

mussen No: none Absent: Stubbs

MC

The meeting was called to order

by Rasmussen at 7:04 p.m.

Rasmussen announced to all

present that the Open Meeting

Laws are posted in the Community

Center.

Gary Steele with Miller & Associ-

ates was present to discuss street

repairs and to put together a bid

package. At this time, Stubbs

came in and assumed duty of

Chairperson. Gary Steele will bring

information on a bid package for

the streets to the June 9, 2020

meeting.

Pat gave the maintenance report.

Leora reported on delinquent util-

ity bill.

Eichholz moved and Lewis se-

conded the approval of the min-

utes, claims, employee hours,

treasurer's report and bank state-

ment on the consent agenda. Yes:

Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy, Rasmussen

& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none

MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund- $8,733.96, Street Fund-

$3,333.12 Water Fund- $14,377.53

Sewer Fund- $1,845.35 Cemetery

Fund $215.86 Bond Fund

$23,146.38 Gross payroll $7,251.55

IRS taxes $1,879.50 NE Dept Re-

v-Sales Tax $526.39 Dawson Pub-

lic Power- electricity $1,706.52

Black Hills Energy-natural gas

$128.96 Buffalo Co Sheriff-contract

$147.29 CF Designs-supplies

$17.00 Chandler Well-supplies

$13.72 DTCC-GO Bond $33,502.00

Frontier-telephone $110.85 &

$60.01 Hand Machining-mail

$36.45 Integrated Security Solu-

tions-repairs $81.00 Jacobsen-fees

$541.00 Menards-supplies $70.93

Midwest Concrete-repairs

$2,450.00 NE Public Health La-

b-water tests $726.00 Nichols Re-

pair $40.19 Novus-repair $59.95

Orscheln's supplies $75.98 Pleas-

anton Irrg.-parts $22.23 Postmas-

ter-supplies $180.00 Quill-supplies

$244.20 Ravenna Sanitation-Waste

Haul $84.00 & $2,063.00 Trotter

Service-fuel $257.18 Verizon-cell

$98.63 Amazon Prime-supplies

$13.70 Intuit-payroll subscription.

$483.51 Petty Cash-postage $6.40

Cemetery checking: Buffalo Out-

door Power-parts $10.99 AKRS

Equip.-parts $57.36 Town & Coun-

try Bank-wire fees $30.00

Chairperson Stubbs opened the

public hearing at 7:26 p.m. for the

second reading of possible annex-

ation of a tract of land being part of

the Northeast Quarter of the North-

west Quarter of Section 35, Town-

ship 12 North, Range 16 West of

the 6th PM, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska. With no comments Stubbs

closed the public hearing at 7:27

p.m. Trustee Eichholz introduced

and read the second reading of Or-

dinance 2020-O-3, an ordinance of

the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-

braska, annexing contiguous lands

in the Village of Pleasanton, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Third reading

will be at the next Village Board

meeting on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Lewis moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of the zone

compliance permit for Long Con-

struction at 721 N Pine St. Yes:

Lewis, Tracy, Rasmussen, Eichholz

& Stubbs No: none Absent: none

MC

Rasmussen moved and Lewis

seconded the approval of the appli-

cation for cutting the curb for

Hunter and Abby Hinrichs. Yes:

Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz

& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none

MC

Lewis moved & Eichholz se-

conded the approval of the appli-

cation for a fence permit for Anne

Marie Dale at 209 W Cedar. Yes:

Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen

& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none

MC

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of the appli-

cation for a fence permit for Kaleb

Christensen. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,

Lewis, Rasmussen & Stubbs. No:

none Absent: none MC

Rasmussen moved and Lewis

seconded the approval of Resolu-

tion 2020-R-4 Abatement. Yes:

Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz

& Stubbs No: none Absent: none

MC

The board made decision to wait

on the community hall parking lot

repair to have it done at the same

time as streets are repaired.

Discussion on the Park, splash

park and park is that it will remain

closed and the Village will follow

the Two River's Public Health de-

partment recommendations con-

cerning Covid-19.

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:55 P.M.

ZNEZ My20,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number 20-123

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

JOHNATHAN DEAN DVORAK

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

13th day of March, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the object

and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Johnathan Dean Dvorak to

Johnathan Dean Sabata.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the

28th day of May, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and that unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the petitioner's name will

be changed from that of Johnathan

Dean Dvorak, to Johnathan Dean

Sabata.

Johnathan Dean Dvorak

2016 4th Ave. Apt. 2B

Kearney, NE 68845

308-240-0220

ZNEZ A29,My6,13,20

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James

M. Hays, dated May 8, 2006, and

recorded on May 17, 2006, Docu-

ment No. 2006-3497 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on June 10,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

THE EAST 95 FEET OF THE

NORTH 65 FEET OF LOT 9,

BLOCK 4, TYLER'S ADDITION

TO THE VILLAGE OF ELM

CREEK, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA., commonly known as

121 -125 Calkins, Elm Creek, NE,

68836

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: April 29, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 214668).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ A29,My6,13,20,27

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SHI & CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that SHI &

Construction, L.L.C., a Nebraska

limited liability company, has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 2805 Avenue L,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on May 5, 2020. The

period of duration of the company

shall be perpetual. The affairs of

the company are to be conducted

by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or

his successors.

ZNEZ My13,20,27

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: SIR PABLO ESCOBAR IV

You are hereby notified that on

01/28/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-

agement Services, Inc., filed a

Complaint in the COUNTY Court of

BUFFALO County, Nebraska,

against you shown as Case Num-

ber CI20 195. The object and

prayer of which is a judgment in the

amount of 19,310.10, plus court

costs, pre-judgment interest and

attorney fees, if applicable.

The Complaint prays that judg-

ment be entered against you. You

are hereby notified that you must

answer the Complaint on or before

06/27/20 at the COUNTY court of

BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-

braska.

Megan L. Bischoff #25206

P.O. Box 1512

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)398-3801

Attorney for Plaintiff

ZNEZ My13,20,27

