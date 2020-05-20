<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
ANTELOPE PARK LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, no-
tice is hereby given that Antelope
Park, LLC (the "Company") is dis-
solved effective May 14, 2020. All
persons having a claim against the
Company shall itemize such claim
in writing, describing the circum-
stances of the claim, the date the
claim arose, and whether the claim
is due or will become due, is abso-
lute or contingent, liquidated or un-
liquidated, founded in contract, tort
or other legal basis. An itemized
claim shall be mailed to the Com-
pany, c/o Amy L. Bowman, PO Box
1600, Kearney, NE 68848-1600. A
claim against the Company is bar-
red unless an action to enforce the
claim is commenced within five (5)
years after the date of the third
publication of this Notice of Disso-
lution.
Dated: May 14, 2020.
Chrisanne L. Wickham,
Trustee, Member
John M. Wilson,
Trustee, Member
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HAZARD FINANCIAL, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Haz-
ard Financial, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 704 12th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Paul T. Hazard, whose
street and mailing address is 704
12th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Thursday,
June 4th, at 1:00 p.m. Central
Time, via conference call. Due to
precautions related to COVID-19,
an in-person meeting will not be
held. Please reach out to your NRD
or the Department for further infor-
mation.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-
ska.gov. Please refer to the
websites and phone numbers listed
below for further information.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or
phone (308) 385-6282
215 Kaufman Avenue,
Grand Island, NE 68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or
phone (308) 632-2749
100547 Airport Road,
Scottsbluff, NE 69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or
phone (308) 254-2377
551 Parkland Drive,
Sidney, NE 69162
TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org
or phone (308) 995-6688
1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or
phone (308) 535-8080
111 S Dewey Street,
North Platte, NE 69101
Department:
http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or
phone (402) 471-2363
301 Centennial Mall South,
4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-
braska Department of Natural Re-
sources, 301 Centennial Mall
South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE
68509-4676, telephone (402)
471-3948 or e-mail melis-
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LNJ FARMS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that LNJ
Farms, LLC, (hereinafter referred to
as the "Company") is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 1419 Central Avenue, PO
Box 636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Thomas
W. Tye II, whose street and mailing
address is Thomas W. Tye II, 1419
Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF MAY 11, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON
COMMUNITY CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meet-
ing and a copy of their acknowl-
edgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Resolution
can be viewed at the Village Office
during regular business hours. All
proceedings were taken while the
convened meeting was open to the
public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Zack Ras-
mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted Eichholz
& Michael Tracy Absent: Michael
Stubbs. Also present: Leora Hof-
mann, Pat Epley & Gary Steele.
Tracy moved and Lewis se-
conded for Rasmussen to assume
Chairperson pro tem due to the ab-
sence of Michael Stubbs. Yes:
Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz and Ras-
mussen No: none Absent: Stubbs
MC
The meeting was called to order
by Rasmussen at 7:04 p.m.
Rasmussen announced to all
present that the Open Meeting
Laws are posted in the Community
Center.
Gary Steele with Miller & Associ-
ates was present to discuss street
repairs and to put together a bid
package. At this time, Stubbs
came in and assumed duty of
Chairperson. Gary Steele will bring
information on a bid package for
the streets to the June 9, 2020
meeting.
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Leora reported on delinquent util-
ity bill.
Eichholz moved and Lewis se-
conded the approval of the min-
utes, claims, employee hours,
treasurer's report and bank state-
ment on the consent agenda. Yes:
Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy, Rasmussen
& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none
MC
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $8,733.96, Street Fund-
$3,333.12 Water Fund- $14,377.53
Sewer Fund- $1,845.35 Cemetery
Fund $215.86 Bond Fund
$23,146.38 Gross payroll $7,251.55
IRS taxes $1,879.50 NE Dept Re-
v-Sales Tax $526.39 Dawson Pub-
lic Power- electricity $1,706.52
Black Hills Energy-natural gas
$128.96 Buffalo Co Sheriff-contract
$147.29 CF Designs-supplies
$17.00 Chandler Well-supplies
$13.72 DTCC-GO Bond $33,502.00
Frontier-telephone $110.85 &
$60.01 Hand Machining-mail
$36.45 Integrated Security Solu-
tions-repairs $81.00 Jacobsen-fees
$541.00 Menards-supplies $70.93
Midwest Concrete-repairs
$2,450.00 NE Public Health La-
b-water tests $726.00 Nichols Re-
pair $40.19 Novus-repair $59.95
Orscheln's supplies $75.98 Pleas-
anton Irrg.-parts $22.23 Postmas-
ter-supplies $180.00 Quill-supplies
$244.20 Ravenna Sanitation-Waste
Haul $84.00 & $2,063.00 Trotter
Service-fuel $257.18 Verizon-cell
$98.63 Amazon Prime-supplies
$13.70 Intuit-payroll subscription.
$483.51 Petty Cash-postage $6.40
Cemetery checking: Buffalo Out-
door Power-parts $10.99 AKRS
Equip.-parts $57.36 Town & Coun-
try Bank-wire fees $30.00
Chairperson Stubbs opened the
public hearing at 7:26 p.m. for the
second reading of possible annex-
ation of a tract of land being part of
the Northeast Quarter of the North-
west Quarter of Section 35, Town-
ship 12 North, Range 16 West of
the 6th PM, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska. With no comments Stubbs
closed the public hearing at 7:27
p.m. Trustee Eichholz introduced
and read the second reading of Or-
dinance 2020-O-3, an ordinance of
the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-
braska, annexing contiguous lands
in the Village of Pleasanton, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Third reading
will be at the next Village Board
meeting on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Lewis moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of the zone
compliance permit for Long Con-
struction at 721 N Pine St. Yes:
Lewis, Tracy, Rasmussen, Eichholz
& Stubbs No: none Absent: none
MC
Rasmussen moved and Lewis
seconded the approval of the appli-
cation for cutting the curb for
Hunter and Abby Hinrichs. Yes:
Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz
& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none
MC
Lewis moved & Eichholz se-
conded the approval of the appli-
cation for a fence permit for Anne
Marie Dale at 209 W Cedar. Yes:
Lewis, Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen
& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none
MC
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of the appli-
cation for a fence permit for Kaleb
Christensen. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,
Lewis, Rasmussen & Stubbs. No:
none Absent: none MC
Rasmussen moved and Lewis
seconded the approval of Resolu-
tion 2020-R-4 Abatement. Yes:
Rasmussen, Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz
& Stubbs No: none Absent: none
MC
The board made decision to wait
on the community hall parking lot
repair to have it done at the same
time as streets are repaired.
Discussion on the Park, splash
park and park is that it will remain
closed and the Village will follow
the Two River's Public Health de-
partment recommendations con-
cerning Covid-19.
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:55 P.M.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number 20-123
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
JOHNATHAN DEAN DVORAK
Notice is hereby given that on the
13th day of March, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the object
and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Johnathan Dean Dvorak to
Johnathan Dean Sabata.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the
28th day of May, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.,
or as soon thereafter as will be con-
venient for the court and that unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the petitioner's name will
be changed from that of Johnathan
Dean Dvorak, to Johnathan Dean
Sabata.
Johnathan Dean Dvorak
2016 4th Ave. Apt. 2B
Kearney, NE 68845
308-240-0220
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James
M. Hays, dated May 8, 2006, and
recorded on May 17, 2006, Docu-
ment No. 2006-3497 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on June 10,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
THE EAST 95 FEET OF THE
NORTH 65 FEET OF LOT 9,
BLOCK 4, TYLER'S ADDITION
TO THE VILLAGE OF ELM
CREEK, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA., commonly known as
121 -125 Calkins, Elm Creek, NE,
68836
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: April 29, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 214668).
For more information, visit
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SHI & CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that SHI &
Construction, L.L.C., a Nebraska
limited liability company, has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 2805 Avenue L,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on May 5, 2020. The
period of duration of the company
shall be perpetual. The affairs of
the company are to be conducted
by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or
his successors.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: SIR PABLO ESCOBAR IV
You are hereby notified that on
01/28/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-
agement Services, Inc., filed a
Complaint in the COUNTY Court of
BUFFALO County, Nebraska,
against you shown as Case Num-
ber CI20 195. The object and
prayer of which is a judgment in the
amount of 19,310.10, plus court
costs, pre-judgment interest and
attorney fees, if applicable.
The Complaint prays that judg-
ment be entered against you. You
are hereby notified that you must
answer the Complaint on or before
06/27/20 at the COUNTY court of
BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-
braska.
Megan L. Bischoff #25206
P.O. Box 1512
Grand Island, NE 68802
(308)398-3801
Attorney for Plaintiff
