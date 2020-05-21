 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by James M Hays and Polly

A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,

and recorded on February 1, 2006,

Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-

fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the under-

signed Successor Trustee will on

June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

Lot 184 South Kearney Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and all of that

portion of the South 15.0 feet of

vacated 9th street as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the North

and together with all of that por-

tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-

cated Avenue "B" as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the West

and as the same abuts the South

15.0 feet of vacated 9th street

(above mentioned) on the West.,

commonly known as 821 Ave B,

Kearney, NE, 68847

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Liliana Shannon,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: May 21, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 205503).

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, May 26, 2020 via Zoom meet-

ing. Said meetings will be open to

the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov. The

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners meeting will begin at 9:00

A.M. and the Buffalo County Board

of Equalization meeting will begin

at 9:30 A.M. A list of the organiza-

tions seeking tax exemptions, de-

scriptions of the property and offi-

cial recommendations are available

by contacting the County Assessor

and/or County Treasurer via tele-

phone.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

