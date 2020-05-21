NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by James M Hays and Polly
A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,
and recorded on February 1, 2006,
Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-
fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the under-
signed Successor Trustee will on
June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 184 South Kearney Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and all of that
portion of the South 15.0 feet of
vacated 9th street as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the North
and together with all of that por-
tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-
cated Avenue "B" as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the West
and as the same abuts the South
15.0 feet of vacated 9th street
(above mentioned) on the West.,
commonly known as 821 Ave B,
Kearney, NE, 68847
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Liliana Shannon,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: May 21, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 205503).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ My21,28,Je4,11,18
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, May 26, 2020 via Zoom meet-
ing. Said meetings will be open to
the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners meeting will begin at 9:00
A.M. and the Buffalo County Board
of Equalization meeting will begin
at 9:30 A.M. A list of the organiza-
tions seeking tax exemptions, de-
scriptions of the property and offi-
cial recommendations are available
by contacting the County Assessor
and/or County Treasurer via tele-
phone.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ My21,t1