 

REQUESTS FOR BIDS/

INVITATION FOR BIDS

City of Kearney, Kearney, NE

Kearney Regional Airport

(EAR), Kearney, NE

AIP Project No.: 3-31-0045-032

Taxiway 'A' and Connecting

Taxiways Rehabilitation

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the City Clerk's Office at City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE

68848 until 2:00 p.m. local time

(CT), on Thursday, June 4, 2020

and then publicly opened and read

aloud, for furnishing all labor, mate-

rials and equipment, and perform-

ing all work necessary for complet-

ing "Taxiway 'A' and Connecting

Taxiways Rehabilitation," AIP

3-31-0045-032.

In general, the improvements on

which bids are requested will re-

quire the following major construc-

tion items:

Ÿ Site preparation/mobilization

and temporary airport safety meas-

ures

Ÿ Milling and removal of existing

pavement

Ÿ Miscellaneous existing electri-

cal removals

Ÿ Erosion control measures (i-

ncluding seeding and mulching)

Ÿ Storm sewer improvements

Ÿ Earthwork (excavation, em-

bankment, off-site borrow)

Ÿ Installation of subdrains

Ÿ Construction of new asphalt

and concrete pavements

Ÿ Construction of new taxiway

lights (base -mounted fixtures)

Ÿ Construction of new cable in

duct system

Ÿ Airfield Signage Upgrades

(Equipment and Bases)

Ÿ Airfield Pavement Marking

Copies of the bid documents in-

cluding project drawings and tech-

nical specifications are on file and

may be inspected at the below

listed locations. In person visits

may be restricted due to

COVID-19; call prior to making a

site visit.

Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-

fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-

ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)

Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,

825 'M' Street, Suite 100, Lincoln,

NE 68508 (402-479-2200)

Ÿ Nebraska Department of

Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-

sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite

150, Lincoln, NE 68524

(402-471-2371)

Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE

68516 (402-421-8332)

Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

NE 68127 (402-991-6906)

Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-

ction.com (877-989-5753)

A complete set of electronic

plans and specifications, not in-

cluding referenced documents,

may be obtained from the Engineer

via an Engineer hosted FTP site at

no cost. To request electronic plan-

s/specifications from Benesch,

please send an email request to

both of the following email ad-

dresses with the required info: EAR

TW A Rehabilitation - Plan/Spec

Request

Benesch Email Addresses:

abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and

eduvall@benesch.com (Elizabeth)

Email Information

Email Title: Contractor Email Ad-

dress: Email Address Where FTP

Link Can Be Sent Contractor Con-

tact Name: Name Of Person To

Be "Attentioned" On Email Con-

tractor Phone Number: (Area Code)

Phone #

Parties then interested in sub-

mitting an official bid must contact

Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-

quest an official hard-copy bid

booklet. The electronic documents

on the Engineer hosted FTP site do

not contain the official bid booklet.

Contractors must obtain an official

hard-copy bid booklet from

Benesch to submit a bid.

A pre-bid meeting will be held in

conjunction with this project. The

pre-bid conference for this project

will be held on Thursday May 21,

2020, at 2:00 p.m. by teleconfere-

nce: Conference Dial in Number

(605) 313-5156, Participant Access

Code 429068#. All bidders are still

required to examine the site to be-

come familiar with all site condi-

tions.

Contractors shall coordinate with

Jim Lynaugh (Airport Manager)

(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-

tunities. The Owner reserves the

right, at the time of the site visit, to

reject requests to inspect specific

areas of the airfield, if it is not con-

ducive to airport operations at the

time.

Prequalification: Contractors bid-

ding need not be pre-qualified but

must be qualified to do the work.

Each proposal must be accom-

panied by a bid guaranty (per 49

CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount

of not less than five (5) percent of

the total amount of the bid. The bid

guaranty may be by certified check

on a solvent bank or bid bond

made payable to the City of Kear-

ney, Kearney, NE.

All proposals submitted in ac-

cordance with the instructions

presented herein will be subject to

evaluation. Bids may be held by the

Owner for a period not to exceed

90 calendar days from the date of

the bid opening for the purpose of

evaluating bids prior to award of

contract.

The award of the contract will be

based on the lowest aggregate

sum proposal (for the award option

that is in the Owner's best interest

based on available Federal Fund-

ing) submitted from those bidders

that are confirmed as being re-

sponsive and responsible. The right

is reserved, by the Owner, to reject

any and all bids and to waive any

or all irregularities, technicalities,

informality or any information in the

bids received.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to furnish separate perfor-

mance (per 49 CFR Part

18.36(h)(2)) and payment (per 49

CFR Part 18.36(h)(3)) bonds, each

in an amount equal to 100% of the

contract.

Federal Provisions

Each bidder shall be aware and

acknowledge that the project is

subject to the FAA's current Fed-

eral Provisions as listed below and

in the Supplementary Provisions of

the contract documents.

Notice Of Requirement For Af-

firmative Action To Ensure Equal

Employment Opportunity

1. The Offeror's or Bidder's at-

tention is called to the "Equal Op-

portunity Clause" and the

"Standard Federal Equal Employ-

ment Opportunity Construction

Contract Specifications" set forth

herein.

2. The goals and timetables for

minority and female participation,

expressed in percentage terms for

the Contractor's aggregate work-

force in each trade on all construc-

tion work in the covered area, are

as follows:

Timetables Goals for minority

participation for each trade: 1.4%

(Buffalo County)

Goals for female participation in

each trade: 6.9%

These goals are applicable to all

of the Contractor's construction

work (whether or not it is Federal or

federally assisted) performed in the

covered area. If the Contractor per-

forms construction work in a geo-

graphical area located outside of

the covered area, it shall apply the

goals established for such geo-

graphical area where the work is

actually performed. With regard to

this second area, the Contractor

also is subject to the goals for both

its federally involved and non-fede-

rally involved construction.

The Contractor's compliance with

the Executive Order and the regula-

tions in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be

based on its implementation of the

Equal Opportunity Clause, specific

affirmative action obligations re-

quired by the specifications set

forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its ef-

forts to meet the goals. The hours

of minority and female employment

and training must be substantially

uniform throughout the length of

the contract, and in each trade, and

the Contractor shall make a good

faith effort to employ minorities and

women evenly on each of its proj-

ects. The transfer of minority or fe-

male employees or trainees from

Contractor to Contractor or from

project to project for the sole pur-

pose of meeting the Contractor's

goals shall be a violation of the

contract, the Executive Order and

the regulations in 41 CFR Part

60-4. Compliance with the goals

will be measured against the total

work hours performed.

3. The Contractor shall provide

written notification to the Director

of the Office of Federal Contract

Compliance Programs (OFCCP)

within 10 working days of award of

any construction subcontract in ex-

cess of $10,000 at any tier for con-

struction work under the contract

resulting from this solicitation. The

notification shall list the name, ad-

dress, and telephone number of the

subcontractor; employer identifica-

tion number of the subcontractor;

estimated dollar amount of the

subcontract; estimated starting and

completion dates of the subcon-

tract; and the geographical area in

which the subcontract is to be per-

formed.

4. As used in this notice and in

the contract resulting from this so-

licitation, the "covered area" Ne-

braska, Buffalo County, Kearney.

Civil Rights - Title VI Notice:

The City of Kearney, in accord-

ance with the provisions of Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78

Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to

2000d-4) and the Regulations,

hereby notifies all bidders or offer-

ors that it will affirmatively ensure

that any contract entered into pur-

suant to this advertisement, disad-

vantaged business enterprises will

be afforded full and fair opportunity

to submit bids in response to this

invitation and will not be discrimi-

nated against on the grounds of

race, color, or national origin in

consideration for an award.

DBE Requirement:

Information submitted as a mat-

ter of bidder responsibility:

This project is subject to the re-

quirements of 49 CFR Part 26 Dis-

advantaged Business Enterprise

Participation. The owner has estab-

lished a contract participation goal

of 2.28 percent for small business

concerns owned and controlled by

certified socially and economically

disadvantaged business enterprise

(DBE). The Owner's award of this

contract is conditioned upon Bid-

der or Offeror satisfying the good

faith effort requirements of 49 CFR

§26.53.

Award of contract is also subject

to the following Federal provisions:

1) Executive Order 11246 and

DOL Regulation 41 CFR PART 60 -

Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal

Employment Opportunity.

2) TITLE 49 United States Code,

CHAPTER 501 - Buy American

Preferences.

3) TITLE VI Of The Civil Rights

Act Of 1964 - Civil Rights Title VI

Assurances, Compliance With

Nondiscrimination Requirements.

4) DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5

- Davis Bacon Act.

5) DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART

29 - Government-wide Debarment

and Suspension.

6) Disadvantage Business Enter-

prise (DBE) Requirements.

7) DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART

30 - Denial of Public Works Con-

tracts to Suppliers of Goods and

Services of Countries that Deny

Contracts to Suppliers of Goods

and Services of Countries that

Deny Procurement Market Access

to U.S. Contractors (Foreign Trade

Restriction).

8) Lobbying Of Federal Employ-

ees: TITLE 31 United States Code,

1352 - Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amend-

ment, 2 CFR part 200, Appendix

II(J) and 49 CFR part 20, Appendix

A.

9) Procurement of Recovered

Materials: 2 CFR 200.322, 40 CFR

Part 247 and Solid Waste Disposal

Act.

10) Other Federal Provisions in-

cluded in Article 2, Supplementary

Provisions, Part A.

City of Kearney,

Kearney, Nebraska

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CHWH LAND VENTURE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

CHWH Land Venture, L.L.C. (herei-

nafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Brian R. Syming-

ton, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

Dated: April 14, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Diana K. Francis,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-70

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 8, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Kyle

K. Francis, 5101 South Brittany

Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 15, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

GLORIAL P. VASQUEZ,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-60

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Roy

Vasquez whose address is 1511

Avenue B, Kearney, Nebraska

68847 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 8, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Shane M. Cochran, #24665

Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.

Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-46

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 7, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, an

Order Admitting Will to Probate,

Determination of Heirs, and Allan

Hollertz, whose address is 72527 P

Road, Holdrege, NE 68949 was ap-

pointed by the Court as Personal

Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 15, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the County Court:

PO Box 250

Kearney, NE 68848

Rodney A. Osborn, #13161

Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.

419 East Avenue, PO Box 586

Holdrege, NE 68949-0586

Email: rosborn@doclaw.net

(308) 995-8621 - Phone

(308) 995-6062 - Fax

NOTICE

COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Larry Ostermeyer,

No. PR 20-74

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 19, 2020, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar ap-

pointed Anne Ostermeyer whose

address is 50315 235th Road,

Shelton, NE 68876 as Personal

Representative in intestacy of the

estate of said Deceased. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before July 22,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott

& Depue

Attorneys for Applicant

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MICHAEL E. GEIGER,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-69

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 5, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Robert

L. Grassmeyer whose address is

9835 Rio Madera Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845 was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 15, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)

Attorney at Law

2033 Central Avenue

Post Office Box 1516

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516

(308) 237-5100

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ronald J. Rech,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-77

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 20, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Terri

Rech, whose address is 4403 Ave-

nue E, Kearney, NE 68847, was ap-

pointed by the Court as Personal

Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 22, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

jherrmann@jacobsenorr.com

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &

Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00

A.M. Pursuant to Executive Order

No. 20-03, the meeting will be held

via Zoom telephone conferencing.

You may access the meeting by

calling 1 (312) 626-6799 and enter-

ing meeting ID: 932 8484 9884. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict or may obtained by calling the

District Headquarters at

308-324-2386.

Paige McConville

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LD ESTATES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that LD

Estates, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 320 North Mill

Street, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Levi

W. Dexter, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 320 North Mill

Street, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836.

Dated: May 12, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

MAY 19, 2020

 

A meeting of the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners was held

on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:00

a.m. via Zoom to protect the public

and staff. Chairman McMullen

called the meeting and the follow-

ing Board members responded to

roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan

Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-

felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-

iter and William McMullen. A copy

of the acknowledgment and receipt

of notice and agenda by the Board

of Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that pursuant

to "Executive Order No. 20-03

Public Meeting Requirement Lim-

ited Waiver", the County Board will

be conducting their meetings via

Zoom and the link to this meeting is

posted on the Buffalo County

Website. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

Chairman McMullen stated that

the meeting was called to discuss

Buffalo County policies regarding

COVID-19 and plan for reopening

the Courthouse offices.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the May 12,

2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

At the Board meeting on May 12,

2020 Joe Wilson with Tax Valuation

Inc. joined the meeting to discuss

the Property Valuation Protest

Hearings and the current COVID-19

situation. The Board appointed a

Reopening Committee to work on

the specifics to reopen the Court-

house offices including the space

to conduct the Referee hearing for

the Property Valuation Protests.

Commissioner Higgins reported

that the Committee met on May 18,

2020 and outlined their recommen-

dations for those present including

several Officials. Joe Wilson also

addressed the Board. County At-

torney Eatherton recommended

that a formal change to the

CO-VID10 policy be approved at

the next Board meeting

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one ad-

dressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen declared the

meeting adjourned at 9:18 a.m. un-

til the regular meeting at 9:00 a.m.

on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Regular Meeting of the Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

May 26, 2020. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference. Mem-

bers of the public may attend this

meeting electronically or tele-

phonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items

of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PERMIT

ISSUANCE

 

The Nebraska Department of En-

vironment and Energy (NDEE) pro-

poses to reissue, without change,

the National Pollutant Discharge

Elimination System (NPDES) permit

for the Kearney Public Schools,

417 East 6th Street for Kearney

High School, 2702 West 11th

Street, Kearney, NE (NPDES#

NE0139190; SIC 7997). Noncon-

tact cooling water discharges

through Outfall 001 to the North

Channel of the Platte River; Seg-

ment MP1-20000 in the Middle

Platte River Basin. The permit

would be issued for a period of up

to five years and would restrict pol-

lutant discharges to comply with

the requirements of Department

regulations. The draft permit, fact

sheet, and other public information

are available for review at NDEE's

Lincoln Office (address below) be-

tween 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

weekdays, excluding holidays. To

request copies of the draft permit

and other information, call

402-471-3557. Individuals requir-

ing special accommodations or al-

ternate formats of materials should

notify the Department by calling

402-471-2186. TDD users should

call 800-833-7352 and ask the re-

lay operator to call the Department

at 402-471-2186. Written com-

ments, objection and/or hearing re-

quests concerning permit issuance

may be submitted to Kim Bubb,

NPDES Permits and Compliance

Section, Nebraska Department of

Environment and Energy, 1200 N

St., Suite 400, The Atrium, PO Box

98922, Lincoln, NE 68509-8922,

before the comment period ending

date of June 21, 2020. A determi-

nation to hold a hearing will be

based upon factual environmental

or regulatory consideration.

N O T I C E

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 12th day of May, 2020, pass

Ordinance No. 8416 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Ne-

braska Public Power District, a

public corporation and political

subdivision of the State of Ne-

braska, to-wit: A tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter, and part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows: COMMENCING at a mag

nail at the Northwest Corner of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29; thence S

89°26'00" E on the North line of

said Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter, and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto, a distance of 69.84 feet to

the Northeast Corner of a tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District in a Warranty Deed

recorded in Deed Book 204, Page

308 in the Buffalo County Register

of Deeds Office; thence S

00°34'34" W on the East line of

said tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District a dis-

tance of 50.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar

w/cap at the POINT OF BEGINN-

ING; thence S 89°26'00" E parallel

with and 50.00 feet Southerly of

said North line, as measured at

right angles, a distance of 100.00

feet; thence S 00°34'34" W a dis-

tance of 382.92 feet to a 5/8" rebar

with cap; thence S 89°26'00" E a

distance of 536.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar with cap; thence S 00°34'34"

W a distance of 670.00 feet to a

5/8" rebar with cap; thence N

89°26'00" W a distance of 979.96

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 00°04'12" E a distance of

670.15 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap

on the South line of said tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District; thence S 89°24'48"

E on said South line of a tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District a distance of 349.92

feet to a 5/8" rebar at the South-

east corner of said tract of land

Deeded to Nebraska Public Power

District; thence N 00°34'34" E on

the East line of said tract of land

Deeded to Nebraska Public Power

District a distance of 382.92 feet to

Point of Beginning, containing

16.00 acres more or less, all in Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Three Hundred Two Thou-

sand Two Hundred Fifty-Three Dol-

lars ($302,253.00) to the City for

said tract. Said sale will be com-

pleted thirty (30) days from and af-

ter the approval and publication, in

pamphlet form of Ordinance No.

8416, namely: from May 13, 2020,

unless an objection of remon-

strance to such sale, signed by le-

gal electors thereof equal in num-

ber to thirty percent (30%) of the

electors of the City voting at the

last regular municipal election be

filed with the City Clerk on or be-

fore June 11, 2020.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, May

12, 2020.

RANDY BUSCHKOETTER

VICE-PRESIDENT

OF THE COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following described property will be

sold by FirsTier Bank, at public

auction, to the highest bidder at the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska on June 23,

2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Tract 1: All that part of the North-

east Quarter (NE¼) and of the

North Half of the Southeast Quarter

(N½ SE¼) of Section 35, Township

10 North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

that lies North of the public road

running through said Section, ex-

cept a tract of land which lies North

of Wood River in the Northwest

corner of the Northeast Quarter

(NW¼) of said Section, which con-

tains 3.55 acres, more or less; and

Tract 2: That portion of the East

One-Half (E½) of Section 35, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 17 West of

the 6th P.M. lying South of the

public road as is now laid out and

in use in said Section 35, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Containing 150

acres, more or less; and

Tract 3: The Southwest Quarter

(SW¼) of Section 35, Township 10

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;

and

Tract 4: The Northeast Quarter

(NE¼) of Section 34, Township 10

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

EXCEPT a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of

the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said

Section 34, more particularly de-

scribed as follows: Beginning at the

Northeast corner of the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of said Section 34

and assuming the East line of said

Northeast Quarter (NE¼) as bearing

S 00° 58' 57"E and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto; thence S 00° 58' 57"E on

the aforesaid East line a distance of

988.94 feet; thence N 43° 50' 39"W

a distance of 450.1 feet; thence N

33° 57' 29"W a distance of 480.66

feet; thence N 61° 20' 52" W a dis-

tance of 373.12 feet; thence N 87°

38' 27"W a distance of 50.0 feet;

thence NORTH a distance of 87.66

feet to a point on the North line of

said Northeast Quarter (NE¼) ;

thence S 89° 48' 34"E on the afore-

said North line a distance of 940.71

feet to the place of beginning. TO-

GETHER WITH a permanent ease-

ment for purposes of ingress and

egress, over the following de-

scribed tract: a 30.0 foot strip of

land for ingress and egress pur-

poses located in the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of Section 34, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 17 West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska with the centerline of said

30.0 foot strip of land being more

particularly described as follows:

Referring to the Northeast corner of

the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said

Section 34 and assuming the East

line of Said Northeast Quarter

(NE¼) as bearing S 00° 58' 57"E

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S 00°

58' 57"E on the aforesaid East line

a distance of 284.47 feet of the AC-

TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said

place of beginning being on the

centerline of said 30.0 foot strip of

land; thence S 89° 01' 03"W on the

aforesaid centerline a distance of

40.57 feet; thence continuing on

said centerline S 41° 35' 23"W a

distance of 440.62 feet to the point

of termination. Said easement is a

permanent easement and shall "run

with the land"; and

Tract 5: The Southeast Quarter

(SW¼) of Section 25, Township 10

North, Range 18 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a cashier’s check in the

amount of $5,000.00, with the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

to be received by the Trustee by

4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale,

except this requirement is waived

when the highest bidder is the Ben-

eficiary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary revenue

stamp tax. The purchaser shall also

be responsible for any and all: (1)

Real Estate Taxes; (2) Special As-

sessments; (3) Easements, Cove-

nants, Restrictions, Ordinances,

and Resolutions of Record which

affect the property; and (4) Unpaid

utility bills, if any.

This property is sold “as is” and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

By: FIRSTIER BANK, Trustee

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Telephone (308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

