NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: SHANEE L. EARLL, 1211 E
31st Street, Kearney NE 68847 and
JEFFERY J. SCHARF, 1111 Hill
Street, Holdrege NE 68949, you are
hereby notified that on February 27,
2020, Ford Motor Credit Company,
LLC filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI20-451, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$11,800.64, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 24th
day of June, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that I Buy
Cows, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
4303 Pony Express Road, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. The registered
agent of the Company is Corey
Cline, 4303 Pony Express Road,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on May 6,
2020.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS,
REAL NAMES UNKNOWN, HAV-
ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTER-
EST IN THE REAL PROPERTY
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
A tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (NE ¼ NW ¼) of Section
Twenty-Nine (29), Township Nine
(9) North, Range Sixteen (16) West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, more par-
ticularly described as follows: Re-
ferring to the Northeast corner of
the Northwest ¼ of said Section 29
and assuming the north line of said
Northwest ¼ as bearing N 89° 54'
W and all bearings contained
herein are relative thereto; thence N
89° 54' W on the aforesaid north
line a distance of 39.0 feet; thence
S 00° 12' 54" E a distance of
338.58 feet to the northeast corner
of a 0.50 acre tract of land de-
scribed in a Warranty Deed re-
corded on Inst. 2010-3386 and
filed in the Buffalo County Register
of Deeds; thence N 89° 47' 06" W
on the north line of said 0.50 acre
tract of land a distance of 30.0 feet;
thence continuing on the aforesaid
north line S 31° 29' 10" W a dis-
tance of 91.5 feet; thence S 73° 42'
27" W a distance of 75.0 feet to the
ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING,
said place of beginning being the
northwest corner of said 0.50 acre
tract of land; thence S 85° 56' W a
distance of 72.0 feet; thence N 83°
41' W a distance of 71.0 feet to the
point of curvature; thence on a
115.0 foot radius curve to the right,
forming a central angle of 29° 37'
50" a distance of 59.47 feet to a
point on the east line of a 60.0 foot
wide ingress and egress easement
as described on a Grant of Ease-
ment recorded on Microfilm Roll
80, Pages 1538 thru 1541 and filed
in the Buffalo County Register of
Deeds; thence S 00° 15' 27" W on
the aforesaid east line a distance of
23.25 feet to a point on a non-ta-
ngent curve; thence on a 110.0 foot
radius curve to the left, concave
northerly, forming a central angle of
30° 59' 07" an arc distance of
59.49 feet to the point of tangency,
said point being S 70° 46' 26" E a
chord distance of 58.77 feet from
the previously described point;
thence tangent S 86° 16' E a dis-
tance of 78.0 feet to the point of
curvature; thence on a 150.0 foot
radius curve to the right, forming a
central angle of 25° 49' 56" a dis-
tance of 67.63 feet to a point on the
west line of said 0.50 acre tract of
land; thence N 00° 17' 33" W on
the aforesaid west line a distance
of 43.0 feet to the place of beginn-
ing.
You are hereby notified that Mari-
lyn M. Nelson, Plaintiff, has filed a
Complaint for a Decree entitling
the Plaintiff to an implied easement
for ingress and egress and to the
quiet and peaceful possession of
the implied easement, and for other
Orders as shown in the Complaint
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, as Case No. CI
20-220, entitled "Marilyn M. Nelson
vs. Ira J. Towell and Deanna E.
Kreutzer and all persons having or
claiming any interest in the real
property described on Exhibit 'C'"
attached to the Complaint. You are
further notified that you will be con-
sidered to be in default, and the
Court may proceed accordingly to
enter judgment against each of
you, on or after June 29, 2020.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Luke M. Simpson #24448
5804 1st Ave., PO Box 2230
Kearney NE 68848
308-455-1046
Plaintiff's Attorneys
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
May 12, 2020
Mayor Clouse announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
is posted on the wall of the Council
Chambers and is also available on
the City of Kearney website under
the City Clerk. Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council, called a
regular public video/teleconference
meeting, pursuant to the Gover-
nor's Executive Order No. 20-03 al-
lowed issued on March 17, 2020,
of the City Council to order on May
12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the fol-
lowing Council Members respond-
ing to roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
None. City Clerk recorded the min-
utes. Administrative personnel were
also present via video/teleconfer-
ence means. Notice of the meeting
had been given according to law.
Presentation of Commendation
Award to Police Sergeants Michael
Bogard and Ryan Ohri.
AMENDED ITEM: Designation
and Recognition of National Police
Week 2020.
Request to Discuss Potential
Code Amendment regarding allow-
ance of chickens in City limits by
Mercadies Damratowski.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
Application submitted by Buffalo
Surveying Corp. for Blessing Prem-
ier Property, LLC, c/o Ron Blessing
to rezone from District AG, Agricul-
tural District to District RR-2, Rural
Residential District (Intermediate
Standards) and District C-3, Gen-
eral Commercial District for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of Government Lot 8 lo-
cated in the Northeast Quarter of
Fractional Section 5, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
such tract of land also described as
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of said
Section 5, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3985
Coal Chute Road). By unanimous
vote suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8414 on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8414
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote, Ordinance No. 8414
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
2. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-67 approving the Appli-
cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for Blessing Premier
Property, LLC, c/o Ron Blessing for
the Final Plat and Subdivision
Agreement for Blessing Premier
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of Government Lot 8 located in
the Northeast Quarter of Fractional
Section 5, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of Government Lot
8 located in the Northeast Quarter
of Fractional Section 5, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
such tract of land also described as
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of said
Section 5, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3985
Coal Chute Road).
3. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-68 approving the Appli-
cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for Marlo Johnson for
the Final Plat and Subdivision
Agreement for Johnson Commer-
cial Fourth Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of Government Lot 7, located in
Fractional Section 13, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(West of 625 East 1st Street and
North of Interstate-80).
4. Council unanimously post-
poned until June 9, 2020 the appli-
cation submitted by Trenton Snow
for Charles and Kiley Isaac to re-
zone from District AG, Agricultural
District to District RR-2, Rural Resi-
dential District (Intermediate Stand-
ards) for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 16, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-
nue).
5. Council unanimously post-
poned until June 9, 2020 the appli-
cation submitted by Trenton Snow
for Charles and Kiley Isaac for the
Final Plat for Isaac Acres, a subdi-
vision being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 16, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
16, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of 70th
Street on 30th Avenue).
6. Council by majority vote,
Clouse abstaining, withdrew the
proposed acquisition for a Perma-
nent Right-of-Way granted by Ne-
braska Public Power District, a
Public Corporation and Political
Subdivision of the State of Ne-
braska for a tract of land being part
of the Northwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska at the request of City
staff.
7. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and by
majority vote, Clouse abstaining,
adopted Resolution No. 2020-71
approving the proposed acquisition
for a Permanent Right-of-Way
granted by Nebraska Public Power
District, a Public Corporation and
Political Subdivision of the State of
Nebraska for a tract of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter, and part of the
Northwest Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Clouse ab-
staining, the following items were
approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held April 28, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Air Cleaning Technolo-
gies-$97.70-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$1,074.30 -smcs; All
Makes Auto-$2,427.69-smcs; Al-
vine & Associates-$612.65 -co;
Amazon-$1,123.36-smcs; Ameri-
can Cancer Society-$550.00
-smcs; Arrow Seed-
-$6,572.63-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$139.58 -smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$72.72-smcs; AV
Fuel-$10,373.32 -smcs; Baker &
Taylor-$6,008.55-smcs;
Bamford-$41,850.00 -smcs,co;
Beacon Observer-$26.00-smcs;
Beehive Industries-$5,773.00
-smcs; Blackstone -$780.94-smcs;
Blessing-$23,818.77 -co; Blue-
Cross
BlueShield-$80,434.78-smcs;
Bosselman-$12,232.18 -smcs; Buf-
falo Co. Register
Deeds-$34.00-smcs; Build-
ers-$11,866.34 -smcs,co;
Cash-Wa-$22.00-smcs; City of
Ky-$55,295.59 -smcs,ps;
Comcate-$2,168.69-smcs; Com-
passcom-$450.00 -smcs; Core &
Main-$3,188.60-smcs; Country
Partners-$23,863.94 -smcs; Cox-
,K-$45.00-smcs; Credit Mgmt.
Services-$463.37 -ps;
Devitt,T-$500.00-smcs; Diamond
Vogel-$50.94 -smcs; Dowhy Tow-
ing-$400.00-smcs; Bridgette Lav-
ene Cons.-$2,500.00 -smcs;
Eakes-$142.95-smcs; Enforcement
Video-$6,150.00 -smcs; Engi-
neered Controls-$370.00-smcs;
Family Practice Associ-
ates-$626.00 -ps; Flowstate Mar-
keting-$1,940.00-smcs; Forensic
Anthropological-$65.00 -smcs;
Foth,D-$8.42-smcs;
Freeburg,T-$25.00 -smcs; Gale-
-$932.76-smcs; Gei-
selman,J-$25.00 -smcs; Greater
NE Cities-$2,000.00-smcs;
Hitech-$640.00 -smcs; HM
Life-$59,786.06-smcs; Hometown
Leasing-$159.08 -smcs;
Horsley,C-$8.07 -smcs;
ICMA-$6,858.11-ps; IES Commer-
cial-$9,375.00 -co;
Infogroup-$415.00-smcs; Inte-
grated Security-$334.00 -smcs;
IRS-$158,471.27-ps; Jack Leder-
man-$84.20 -smcs; Jack's Uni-
forms-$490.34-smcs; Johnson
Controls-$1,020.69 -smcs; Ky Ani-
mal Shelter-$20,000.00-smcs; Ky
Regional Medical-$13,321.50
-smcs; Ky Towing-$675.00-smcs;
Ky Visitors Bureau-$126,015.87
-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$1,186.74-smcs; Magic
Cleaning-$6,650.00 -smcs; Marlatt
Machine-$184.74-smcs;
McCurry,C-$97.50 -smcs; Mead
Lumber-$214.84-smcs,co; Men-
ards-$105.98 -co; Mid American
Signal-$8,474.00-smcs; Mid-NE
Garage Doors-$300.00 -smcs;
Midwest Connect-$7,097.73-smcs;
Midwest Petroleum-$4,547.00
-smcs; Milco Environmen-
tal-$2,055.85-smcs; Miller & Asso-
ciates-$2,965.80 -smcs,co; Miller
Signs-$550.00-smcs; Mill-
er,D-$48.12 -smcs; Mintling,R-$3-
1.86-smcs; Montag,K-$700.00
-smcs; Mueller Sprink-
ler-$4,845.80-co; NE Child Support
Center-$2,287.35 -ps; NE Library
Commission-$1,500.00-smcs; NE
Secretary of State-$60.00 -smcs;
Northwestern Ener-
gy-$6,022.81-smcs; Olsson
-$31,160.40 -smcs,co; Otto Envi-
ronmental-$25,370.00-smcs;
Peister,C-$71.60 -smcs;
Penworthy-$558.97-smcs; Pep
Co-$150.00 -smcs; Platte Valley
Comm.-$2,833.58-smcs; Platte
Valley Laboratories-$550.00 -smcs;
Plixer-$1,428.90-smcs; Power
DMS-$306.50 -smcs;
Powertech-$2,034.92-smcs; Pres-
to-X-$126.00 -smcs; Reinertson,J--
$42.16-smcs; Resource
Mgmt.-$958.80 -smcs; Roth,K-$-
89.96-smcs; Schnacker,G-$225.00
-smcs; School District
#7-$6,657.40-smcs; See Clear
Cleaning-$350.00 -smcs; Sherwin
Williams-$18.21-smcs; Sid Dil-
lion-$55,116.00 -co; State of NE/D-
AS-$30.80-smcs;
Stutsman-$3,294.00 -smcs; TCH
Central-$521.05-smcs; TL Sund
-$12,418.00 -co; Traffic Con-
trol-$4,785.00-smcs; Transporta-
tion Control-$7,494.16 -smcs; Tre-
vino,R-$93.89-smcs;
Trugreen-$282.00 -smcs; Turner
Body Shop-$100.00-smcs; Tye &
Rowling-$14,435.39 -smcs; Tyler
Technology-$3,062.50-smcs; Un-
ion Bank & Trust -$82,789.74 -ps;
Van Diest-$584.00-smcs;
Vessco-$65,577.10 -co; Village
Uniform-$261.18-smcs; Western
NRG-$3,052.80 -smcs; Wilco Life
Ins.-$10.00-ps; Payroll Ending
04/25/2020 -- $480,246.08. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $45.97 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-72 approving Change Order
No. 2 showing a decrease in the
amount of $8,000.00, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
5-Final in the amount of
$65,577.10, and accept the Certifi-
cate of Substantial Completion
submitted by Vessco, Inc. and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
the Solids Dewatering Equipment
Facility for the Utilities Department.
4. Adopt Resolution 2020-73
approving the Real Estate Pur-
chase Agreement between Ne-
braska Public Power District, a
Public Corporation and Political
Subdivision of the State of Ne-
braska and the City of Kearney for
the purchase of approximately 16
acres of land described as a tract
of land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter,
and part of the Northwest Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-74 approving Change Order
No. 3 showing a decrease in the
amount of $4,727.12, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
15-Final in the amount of
$16,040.63, and accept the Certifi-
cate of Substantial Completion
submitted by Walters Morgen Con-
struction, Inc. and approved by
Miller & Associates for the con-
struction of construction of the Sol-
ids Handling Building at the Waste-
water Treatment Facility.
6. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-75 approving Change Order
No. 5 showing an increase in the
amount of $25,282.00, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
8-Final in the amount of
$200,395.15 and accept the Certifi-
cate of Substantial Completion
submitted by Dan Roeder Con-
crete, Inc. and approved by Miller &
Associates for 2019 Part 1 Im-
provements; Younes Center Sixth
in connection with Paving Improve-
ment District Nos. 2019-996 and
2019-997 (Bid B).
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
By majority vote, Clouse ab-
staining, suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8416 to authorizing
the deed of sale for a tract of land
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter, and part
of the Northwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska to Nebraska Public
Power District, a Public Corpora-
tion and Political Subdivision of the
State of Nebraska on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8416 was read by number. By
unanimous vote Ordinance No.
8416 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $5,788.80 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:22 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-219
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
KIRSTEN ROSE WILLIAMS
Notice is hereby given that on the
8th day of May, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Kirsten
Rose Williams to Christian Dean
Schutte.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in Courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,
on the 30th day of June, 2020, at
2:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from that
of Kirsten Rose Williams, to Chris-
tian Dean Schutte.
Kirsten Williams
1915 W 42nd St.
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 224-7782
