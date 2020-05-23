 

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: SHANEE L. EARLL, 1211 E

31st Street, Kearney NE 68847 and

JEFFERY J. SCHARF, 1111 Hill

Street, Holdrege NE 68949, you are

hereby notified that on February 27,

2020, Ford Motor Credit Company,

LLC filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI20-451, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$11,800.64, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 24th

day of June, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that I Buy

Cows, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

4303 Pony Express Road, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. The registered

agent of the Company is Corey

Cline, 4303 Pony Express Road,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on May 6,

2020.

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS,

REAL NAMES UNKNOWN, HAV-

ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTER-

EST IN THE REAL PROPERTY

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

A tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (NE ¼ NW ¼) of Section

Twenty-Nine (29), Township Nine

(9) North, Range Sixteen (16) West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, more par-

ticularly described as follows: Re-

ferring to the Northeast corner of

the Northwest ¼ of said Section 29

and assuming the north line of said

Northwest ¼ as bearing N 89° 54'

W and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto; thence N

89° 54' W on the aforesaid north

line a distance of 39.0 feet; thence

S 00° 12' 54" E a distance of

338.58 feet to the northeast corner

of a 0.50 acre tract of land de-

scribed in a Warranty Deed re-

corded on Inst. 2010-3386 and

filed in the Buffalo County Register

of Deeds; thence N 89° 47' 06" W

on the north line of said 0.50 acre

tract of land a distance of 30.0 feet;

thence continuing on the aforesaid

north line S 31° 29' 10" W a dis-

tance of 91.5 feet; thence S 73° 42'

27" W a distance of 75.0 feet to the

ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING,

said place of beginning being the

northwest corner of said 0.50 acre

tract of land; thence S 85° 56' W a

distance of 72.0 feet; thence N 83°

41' W a distance of 71.0 feet to the

point of curvature; thence on a

115.0 foot radius curve to the right,

forming a central angle of 29° 37'

50" a distance of 59.47 feet to a

point on the east line of a 60.0 foot

wide ingress and egress easement

as described on a Grant of Ease-

ment recorded on Microfilm Roll

80, Pages 1538 thru 1541 and filed

in the Buffalo County Register of

Deeds; thence S 00° 15' 27" W on

the aforesaid east line a distance of

23.25 feet to a point on a non-ta-

ngent curve; thence on a 110.0 foot

radius curve to the left, concave

northerly, forming a central angle of

30° 59' 07" an arc distance of

59.49 feet to the point of tangency,

said point being S 70° 46' 26" E a

chord distance of 58.77 feet from

the previously described point;

thence tangent S 86° 16' E a dis-

tance of 78.0 feet to the point of

curvature; thence on a 150.0 foot

radius curve to the right, forming a

central angle of 25° 49' 56" a dis-

tance of 67.63 feet to a point on the

west line of said 0.50 acre tract of

land; thence N 00° 17' 33" W on

the aforesaid west line a distance

of 43.0 feet to the place of beginn-

ing.

You are hereby notified that Mari-

lyn M. Nelson, Plaintiff, has filed a

Complaint for a Decree entitling

the Plaintiff to an implied easement

for ingress and egress and to the

quiet and peaceful possession of

the implied easement, and for other

Orders as shown in the Complaint

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, as Case No. CI

20-220, entitled "Marilyn M. Nelson

vs. Ira J. Towell and Deanna E.

Kreutzer and all persons having or

claiming any interest in the real

property described on Exhibit 'C'"

attached to the Complaint. You are

further notified that you will be con-

sidered to be in default, and the

Court may proceed accordingly to

enter judgment against each of

you, on or after June 29, 2020.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Luke M. Simpson #24448

5804 1st Ave., PO Box 2230

Kearney NE 68848

308-455-1046

Plaintiff's Attorneys

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

May 12, 2020

 

Mayor Clouse announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

is posted on the wall of the Council

Chambers and is also available on

the City of Kearney website under

the City Clerk. Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council, called a

regular public video/teleconference

meeting, pursuant to the Gover-

nor's Executive Order No. 20-03 al-

lowed issued on March 17, 2020,

of the City Council to order on May

12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the fol-

lowing Council Members respond-

ing to roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

None. City Clerk recorded the min-

utes. Administrative personnel were

also present via video/teleconfer-

ence means. Notice of the meeting

had been given according to law.

Presentation of Commendation

Award to Police Sergeants Michael

Bogard and Ryan Ohri.

AMENDED ITEM: Designation

and Recognition of National Police

Week 2020.

Request to Discuss Potential

Code Amendment regarding allow-

ance of chickens in City limits by

Mercadies Damratowski.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

Application submitted by Buffalo

Surveying Corp. for Blessing Prem-

ier Property, LLC, c/o Ron Blessing

to rezone from District AG, Agricul-

tural District to District RR-2, Rural

Residential District (Intermediate

Standards) and District C-3, Gen-

eral Commercial District for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of Government Lot 8 lo-

cated in the Northeast Quarter of

Fractional Section 5, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

such tract of land also described as

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of said

Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3985

Coal Chute Road). By unanimous

vote suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8414 on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8414

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote, Ordinance No. 8414

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

2. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-67 approving the Appli-

cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for Blessing Premier

Property, LLC, c/o Ron Blessing for

the Final Plat and Subdivision

Agreement for Blessing Premier

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of Government Lot 8 located in

the Northeast Quarter of Fractional

Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of Government Lot

8 located in the Northeast Quarter

of Fractional Section 5, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

such tract of land also described as

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of said

Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3985

Coal Chute Road).

3. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-68 approving the Appli-

cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for Marlo Johnson for

the Final Plat and Subdivision

Agreement for Johnson Commer-

cial Fourth Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of Government Lot 7, located in

Fractional Section 13, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(West of 625 East 1st Street and

North of Interstate-80).

4. Council unanimously post-

poned until June 9, 2020 the appli-

cation submitted by Trenton Snow

for Charles and Kiley Isaac to re-

zone from District AG, Agricultural

District to District RR-2, Rural Resi-

dential District (Intermediate Stand-

ards) for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-

nue).

5. Council unanimously post-

poned until June 9, 2020 the appli-

cation submitted by Trenton Snow

for Charles and Kiley Isaac for the

Final Plat for Isaac Acres, a subdi-

vision being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 16, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

16, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of 70th

Street on 30th Avenue).

6. Council by majority vote,

Clouse abstaining, withdrew the

proposed acquisition for a Perma-

nent Right-of-Way granted by Ne-

braska Public Power District, a

Public Corporation and Political

Subdivision of the State of Ne-

braska for a tract of land being part

of the Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska at the request of City

staff.

7. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and by

majority vote, Clouse abstaining,

adopted Resolution No. 2020-71

approving the proposed acquisition

for a Permanent Right-of-Way

granted by Nebraska Public Power

District, a Public Corporation and

Political Subdivision of the State of

Nebraska for a tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter, and part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Clouse ab-

staining, the following items were

approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held April 28, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Air Cleaning Technolo-

gies-$97.70-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$1,074.30 -smcs; All

Makes Auto-$2,427.69-smcs; Al-

vine & Associates-$612.65 -co;

Amazon-$1,123.36-smcs; Ameri-

can Cancer Society-$550.00

-smcs; Arrow Seed-

-$6,572.63-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$139.58 -smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$72.72-smcs; AV

Fuel-$10,373.32 -smcs; Baker &

Taylor-$6,008.55-smcs;

Bamford-$41,850.00 -smcs,co;

Beacon Observer-$26.00-smcs;

Beehive Industries-$5,773.00

-smcs; Blackstone -$780.94-smcs;

Blessing-$23,818.77 -co; Blue-

Cross

BlueShield-$80,434.78-smcs;

Bosselman-$12,232.18 -smcs; Buf-

falo Co. Register

Deeds-$34.00-smcs; Build-

ers-$11,866.34 -smcs,co;

Cash-Wa-$22.00-smcs; City of

Ky-$55,295.59 -smcs,ps;

Comcate-$2,168.69-smcs; Com-

passcom-$450.00 -smcs; Core &

Main-$3,188.60-smcs; Country

Partners-$23,863.94 -smcs; Cox-

,K-$45.00-smcs; Credit Mgmt.

Services-$463.37 -ps;

Devitt,T-$500.00-smcs; Diamond

Vogel-$50.94 -smcs; Dowhy Tow-

ing-$400.00-smcs; Bridgette Lav-

ene Cons.-$2,500.00 -smcs;

Eakes-$142.95-smcs; Enforcement

Video-$6,150.00 -smcs; Engi-

neered Controls-$370.00-smcs;

Family Practice Associ-

ates-$626.00 -ps; Flowstate Mar-

keting-$1,940.00-smcs; Forensic

Anthropological-$65.00 -smcs;

Foth,D-$8.42-smcs;

Freeburg,T-$25.00 -smcs; Gale-

-$932.76-smcs; Gei-

selman,J-$25.00 -smcs; Greater

NE Cities-$2,000.00-smcs;

Hitech-$640.00 -smcs; HM

Life-$59,786.06-smcs; Hometown

Leasing-$159.08 -smcs;

Horsley,C-$8.07 -smcs;

ICMA-$6,858.11-ps; IES Commer-

cial-$9,375.00 -co;

Infogroup-$415.00-smcs; Inte-

grated Security-$334.00 -smcs;

IRS-$158,471.27-ps; Jack Leder-

man-$84.20 -smcs; Jack's Uni-

forms-$490.34-smcs; Johnson

Controls-$1,020.69 -smcs; Ky Ani-

mal Shelter-$20,000.00-smcs; Ky

Regional Medical-$13,321.50

-smcs; Ky Towing-$675.00-smcs;

Ky Visitors Bureau-$126,015.87

-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$1,186.74-smcs; Magic

Cleaning-$6,650.00 -smcs; Marlatt

Machine-$184.74-smcs;

McCurry,C-$97.50 -smcs; Mead

Lumber-$214.84-smcs,co; Men-

ards-$105.98 -co; Mid American

Signal-$8,474.00-smcs; Mid-NE

Garage Doors-$300.00 -smcs;

Midwest Connect-$7,097.73-smcs;

Midwest Petroleum-$4,547.00

-smcs; Milco Environmen-

tal-$2,055.85-smcs; Miller & Asso-

ciates-$2,965.80 -smcs,co; Miller

Signs-$550.00-smcs; Mill-

er,D-$48.12 -smcs; Mintling,R-$3-

1.86-smcs; Montag,K-$700.00

-smcs; Mueller Sprink-

ler-$4,845.80-co; NE Child Support

Center-$2,287.35 -ps; NE Library

Commission-$1,500.00-smcs; NE

Secretary of State-$60.00 -smcs;

Northwestern Ener-

gy-$6,022.81-smcs; Olsson

-$31,160.40 -smcs,co; Otto Envi-

ronmental-$25,370.00-smcs;

Peister,C-$71.60 -smcs;

Penworthy-$558.97-smcs; Pep

Co-$150.00 -smcs; Platte Valley

Comm.-$2,833.58-smcs; Platte

Valley Laboratories-$550.00 -smcs;

Plixer-$1,428.90-smcs; Power

DMS-$306.50 -smcs;

Powertech-$2,034.92-smcs; Pres-

to-X-$126.00 -smcs; Reinertson,J--

$42.16-smcs; Resource

Mgmt.-$958.80 -smcs; Roth,K-$-

89.96-smcs; Schnacker,G-$225.00

-smcs; School District

#7-$6,657.40-smcs; See Clear

Cleaning-$350.00 -smcs; Sherwin

Williams-$18.21-smcs; Sid Dil-

lion-$55,116.00 -co; State of NE/D-

AS-$30.80-smcs;

Stutsman-$3,294.00 -smcs; TCH

Central-$521.05-smcs; TL Sund

-$12,418.00 -co; Traffic Con-

trol-$4,785.00-smcs; Transporta-

tion Control-$7,494.16 -smcs; Tre-

vino,R-$93.89-smcs;

Trugreen-$282.00 -smcs; Turner

Body Shop-$100.00-smcs; Tye &

Rowling-$14,435.39 -smcs; Tyler

Technology-$3,062.50-smcs; Un-

ion Bank & Trust -$82,789.74 -ps;

Van Diest-$584.00-smcs;

Vessco-$65,577.10 -co; Village

Uniform-$261.18-smcs; Western

NRG-$3,052.80 -smcs; Wilco Life

Ins.-$10.00-ps; Payroll Ending

04/25/2020 -- $480,246.08. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $45.97 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-72 approving Change Order

No. 2 showing a decrease in the

amount of $8,000.00, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

5-Final in the amount of

$65,577.10, and accept the Certifi-

cate of Substantial Completion

submitted by Vessco, Inc. and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

the Solids Dewatering Equipment

Facility for the Utilities Department.

4. Adopt Resolution 2020-73

approving the Real Estate Pur-

chase Agreement between Ne-

braska Public Power District, a

Public Corporation and Political

Subdivision of the State of Ne-

braska and the City of Kearney for

the purchase of approximately 16

acres of land described as a tract

of land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter,

and part of the Northwest Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-74 approving Change Order

No. 3 showing a decrease in the

amount of $4,727.12, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

15-Final in the amount of

$16,040.63, and accept the Certifi-

cate of Substantial Completion

submitted by Walters Morgen Con-

struction, Inc. and approved by

Miller & Associates for the con-

struction of construction of the Sol-

ids Handling Building at the Waste-

water Treatment Facility.

6. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-75 approving Change Order

No. 5 showing an increase in the

amount of $25,282.00, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

8-Final in the amount of

$200,395.15 and accept the Certifi-

cate of Substantial Completion

submitted by Dan Roeder Con-

crete, Inc. and approved by Miller &

Associates for 2019 Part 1 Im-

provements; Younes Center Sixth

in connection with Paving Improve-

ment District Nos. 2019-996 and

2019-997 (Bid B).

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

By majority vote, Clouse ab-

staining, suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8416 to authorizing

the deed of sale for a tract of land

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter, and part

of the Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska to Nebraska Public

Power District, a Public Corpora-

tion and Political Subdivision of the

State of Nebraska on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8416 was read by number. By

unanimous vote Ordinance No.

8416 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $5,788.80 to Nebraska

Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 6:22 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-219

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

KIRSTEN ROSE WILLIAMS

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

8th day of May, 2020, a petition was

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the object and

prayer of which is for the change of

the petitioner's name from Kirsten

Rose Williams to Christian Dean

Schutte.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in Courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,

on the 30th day of June, 2020, at

2:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from that

of Kirsten Rose Williams, to Chris-

tian Dean Schutte.

Kirsten Williams

1915 W 42nd St.

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 224-7782

Tags