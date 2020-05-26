 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Cen-

tral Endocrinology and Wellness

Clinic LLC (the "Company") has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

1018 East 66th Street Place, Unit

3, Kearney, NE 68847-1598. The

registered agent of the Company is

Registered Agents, Inc., 530 S.

13th St., Ste 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska March 24 2020. Organ-

izer Name: Arturo Flores.

 

ZNEZ My26,Je2,9

OFFICIAL NOTICE

 

Section 2-965, Reissue Revised

Statutes of Nebraska, provides a

control authority may direct and

carry out projects of control for one

or more specific noxious weeds

without individual notice as pre-

scribed in Section 2-265 if the con-

trol authority has caused publica-

tion of notices of such project. The

Buffalo County Weed Control Au-

thority as a part of the Platte Valley

Weed Management Area will be

doing control work on selected site

of Purple Loosestrife, Saltcedar

and Phragmites along the Platte

River. Control work will be pre-

formed from June 2020 through

June 2021.

This service will be provided at

no cost to the landowners within

the targeted areas. Landowners not

interested in this program are en-

couraged to call the Buffalo County

Weed Control Authority. Those not

participating in this project should

have a weed management plan for

the control of noxious weeds that

has been approved by the Buffalo

County Weed Control Authority

prior to the start time of this special

project.

By Order of Buffalo County

Weed Control Authority

Bert Stubbs, Superintendent

9720 Antelope Ave

Kearney, NE 68847

308-236-1244

ZNEZ My26,Je2,9,16

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

NAME: Coruscant, L.L.C.,

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE:

4555 Pony Lake Road,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

REGISTERED AGENT AND

OFFICE: Randy L. Roberts

4555 Pony Lake Road

Kearney, NE 68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

May14, 2020

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ My19,26,Je2

LEGAL NOTICE

In the District Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska

TO: Florine R. McFarland

,

whose whereabouts are unknown

and upon whom personal service

of summons cannot be had, De-

fendant in said proceedings:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or

about the 2nd day of March, 2020

a Complaint to Modify and Termi-

nate Parental rights was filed

against you in the District Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska, Case

No.: CI 11-5247, the object of

which is to be awarded sole cus-

tody and termination of parental

rights of Defendant.

You are required to answer the

said Complaint to Modify and Ter-

minate on or before the July 5,

2020 or said Complaint to Modify

and Terminate against you will be

taken as true.

By:

David J. Reed, #24345

607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C

Papillion NE 68046

(402) 715-9375

(402) 939-0673 facsimile

dreed@nebraskaslawoffice.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

ZNEZ My19,26,Je2

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-

braska limited liability company, is

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, by it’s regis-

tered agent Heath Smallcomb at

the designated office address of

511 East 52nd Street Place, Kear-

ney, Nebraska The general nature

of its business is to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska; including, but not limited to

the ownership and management of

investment properties, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The limited

liability company was formed on

the 22nd day of April, 2020, and

will continue perpetually. Its affairs

shall be conducted by the Mem-

bers pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C

Registered Agent:

Heath Smallcomb

511 East 52nd Street Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE,

& ENSZ, P.C., L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ My19,26,Je2

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

The June business meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District is scheduled for June

1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the District

Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A

current agenda is available at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln

St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

ZNEZ My26,t1

Tags