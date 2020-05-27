<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
ANTELOPE PARK LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, no-
tice is hereby given that Antelope
Park, LLC (the "Company") is dis-
solved effective May 14, 2020. All
persons having a claim against the
Company shall itemize such claim
in writing, describing the circum-
stances of the claim, the date the
claim arose, and whether the claim
is due or will become due, is abso-
lute or contingent, liquidated or un-
liquidated, founded in contract, tort
or other legal basis. An itemized
claim shall be mailed to the Com-
pany, c/o Amy L. Bowman, PO Box
1600, Kearney, NE 68848-1600. A
claim against the Company is bar-
red unless an action to enforce the
claim is commenced within five (5)
years after the date of the third
publication of this Notice of Disso-
lution.
Dated: May 14, 2020.
Chrisanne L. Wickham,
Trustee, Member
John M. Wilson,
Trustee, Member
ZNEZ My20,27,Je3
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HAZARD FINANCIAL, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Haz-
ard Financial, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 704 12th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Paul T. Hazard, whose
street and mailing address is 704
12th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ My20,27,Je3
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James
M. Hays, dated May 8, 2006, and
recorded on May 17, 2006, Docu-
ment No. 2006-3497 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on June 10,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
THE EAST 95 FEET OF THE
NORTH 65 FEET OF LOT 9,
BLOCK 4, TYLER'S ADDITION
TO THE VILLAGE OF ELM
CREEK, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA., commonly known as
121 -125 Calkins, Elm Creek, NE,
68836
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: April 29, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 214668).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ A29,My6,13,20,27
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SHI & CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that SHI &
Construction, L.L.C., a Nebraska
limited liability company, has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 2805 Avenue L,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on May 5, 2020. The
period of duration of the company
shall be perpetual. The affairs of
the company are to be conducted
by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or
his successors.
ZNEZ My13,20,27
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: SIR PABLO ESCOBAR IV
You are hereby notified that on
01/28/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-
agement Services, Inc., filed a
Complaint in the COUNTY Court of
BUFFALO County, Nebraska,
against you shown as Case Num-
ber CI20 195. The object and
prayer of which is a judgment in the
amount of 19,310.10, plus court
costs, pre-judgment interest and
attorney fees, if applicable.
The Complaint prays that judg-
ment be entered against you. You
are hereby notified that you must
answer the Complaint on or before
06/27/20 at the COUNTY court of
BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-
braska.
Megan L. Bischoff #25206
P.O. Box 1512
Grand Island, NE 68802
(308)398-3801
Attorney for Plaintiff
ZNEZ My13,20,27