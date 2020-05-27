<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

ANTELOPE PARK LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, no-

tice is hereby given that Antelope

Park, LLC (the "Company") is dis-

solved effective May 14, 2020. All

persons having a claim against the

Company shall itemize such claim

in writing, describing the circum-

stances of the claim, the date the

claim arose, and whether the claim

is due or will become due, is abso-

lute or contingent, liquidated or un-

liquidated, founded in contract, tort

or other legal basis. An itemized

claim shall be mailed to the Com-

pany, c/o Amy L. Bowman, PO Box

1600, Kearney, NE 68848-1600. A

claim against the Company is bar-

red unless an action to enforce the

claim is commenced within five (5)

years after the date of the third

publication of this Notice of Disso-

lution.

Dated: May 14, 2020.

Chrisanne L. Wickham,

Trustee, Member

John M. Wilson,

Trustee, Member

ZNEZ My20,27,Je3

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HAZARD FINANCIAL, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Haz-

ard Financial, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 704 12th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Paul T. Hazard, whose

street and mailing address is 704

12th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ My20,27,Je3

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James

M. Hays, dated May 8, 2006, and

recorded on May 17, 2006, Docu-

ment No. 2006-3497 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on June 10,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

THE EAST 95 FEET OF THE

NORTH 65 FEET OF LOT 9,

BLOCK 4, TYLER'S ADDITION

TO THE VILLAGE OF ELM

CREEK, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA., commonly known as

121 -125 Calkins, Elm Creek, NE,

68836

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: April 29, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 214668).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ A29,My6,13,20,27

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SHI & CONSTRUCTION, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

Notice is hereby given that SHI &

Construction, L.L.C., a Nebraska

limited liability company, has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 2805 Avenue L,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on May 5, 2020. The

period of duration of the company

shall be perpetual. The affairs of

the company are to be conducted

by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or

his successors.

ZNEZ My13,20,27

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: SIR PABLO ESCOBAR IV

You are hereby notified that on

01/28/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-

agement Services, Inc., filed a

Complaint in the COUNTY Court of

BUFFALO County, Nebraska,

against you shown as Case Num-

ber CI20 195. The object and

prayer of which is a judgment in the

amount of 19,310.10, plus court

costs, pre-judgment interest and

attorney fees, if applicable.

The Complaint prays that judg-

ment be entered against you. You

are hereby notified that you must

answer the Complaint on or before

06/27/20 at the COUNTY court of

BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-

braska.

Megan L. Bischoff #25206

P.O. Box 1512

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)398-3801

Attorney for Plaintiff

ZNEZ My13,20,27

Tags