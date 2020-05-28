<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

ANSWERED PRAYERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a

non-profit corporation under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the corporation is:

Answered Prayers.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska

Non-Profit Corporation Act.

5. This corporation shall have

Members.

6. The corporation shall operate

as a non-profit corporation without

capital stock.

Holly Mead

5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

INCORPORATOR

ZNEZ My29,Je4,11

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by James M Hays and Polly

A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,

and recorded on February 1, 2006,

Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-

fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the under-

signed Successor Trustee will on

June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

Lot 184 South Kearney Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and all of that

portion of the South 15.0 feet of

vacated 9th street as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the North

and together with all of that por-

tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-

cated Avenue "B" as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the West

and as the same abuts the South

15.0 feet of vacated 9th street

(above mentioned) on the West.,

commonly known as 821 Ave B,

Kearney, NE, 68847

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Liliana Shannon,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: May 21, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 205503).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ My21,28,Je4,11,18

 

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Rivers Public Health Department

will be holding its regular Board of

Health Meeting on Monday, June

15th, 2020. The meeting will held at

516 W 11th Street, Suite #108,

Kearney, NE, with an option for

online viewing beginning at

6:00PM. Access trphd.org to find

the meeting link. The agenda for

this meeting is kept current and

available for public inspection at

Two Rivers Public Health Depart-

ment; agenda may be modified at

this meeting. Access trphd.org to

find the meeting link.

-s- Jeremy Eschliman

Director

888-669-7154

ZNEZ My28,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

at 9:15 o'clock a.m. via Zoom

meeting. Said hearing will be open

to the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on the Code

Amendment of Permitted Principal

Uses and Allowable Structures un-

der Section 5.52 of the Commercial

District and under Section 5.62 of

the Industrial District and a Zoning

Map Amendment, with a Prelimi-

nary Plat Subdivision Request filed

by Chad Dixon on behalf of Cruise

Brothers, LLC, for property de-

scribed as Part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 36, Township 11

North, Range 16 W of the 6th P.M.,

to be known as The Greens at Prai-

rie Hills First, containing Blocks 1

through 4. They wish to rezone

Block 2, Lot 11 and Block 4, Lots

3, 6, and 7 from Agricultural to

Commercial & Block 2, Lots

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 & 10 and Block 1,

Lots 1 & 2 from Agricultural to Agri-

cultural-Residential. Complete legal

description is on file with Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

The agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ My28,29

Tags