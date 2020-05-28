<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
ANSWERED PRAYERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a
non-profit corporation under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the corporation is:
Answered Prayers.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska
Non-Profit Corporation Act.
5. This corporation shall have
Members.
6. The corporation shall operate
as a non-profit corporation without
capital stock.
Holly Mead
5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
INCORPORATOR
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by James M Hays and Polly
A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,
and recorded on February 1, 2006,
Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-
fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the under-
signed Successor Trustee will on
June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 184 South Kearney Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and all of that
portion of the South 15.0 feet of
vacated 9th street as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the North
and together with all of that por-
tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-
cated Avenue "B" as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the West
and as the same abuts the South
15.0 feet of vacated 9th street
(above mentioned) on the West.,
commonly known as 821 Ave B,
Kearney, NE, 68847
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Liliana Shannon,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: May 21, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 205503).
For more information, visit
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding its regular Board of
Health Meeting on Monday, June
15th, 2020. The meeting will held at
516 W 11th Street, Suite #108,
Kearney, NE, with an option for
online viewing beginning at
6:00PM. Access trphd.org to find
the meeting link. The agenda for
this meeting is kept current and
available for public inspection at
Two Rivers Public Health Depart-
ment; agenda may be modified at
this meeting. Access trphd.org to
find the meeting link.
-s- Jeremy Eschliman
Director
888-669-7154
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, June 9, 2020
at 9:15 o'clock a.m. via Zoom
meeting. Said hearing will be open
to the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on the Code
Amendment of Permitted Principal
Uses and Allowable Structures un-
der Section 5.52 of the Commercial
District and under Section 5.62 of
the Industrial District and a Zoning
Map Amendment, with a Prelimi-
nary Plat Subdivision Request filed
by Chad Dixon on behalf of Cruise
Brothers, LLC, for property de-
scribed as Part of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 36, Township 11
North, Range 16 W of the 6th P.M.,
to be known as The Greens at Prai-
rie Hills First, containing Blocks 1
through 4. They wish to rezone
Block 2, Lot 11 and Block 4, Lots
3, 6, and 7 from Agricultural to
Commercial & Block 2, Lots
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 & 10 and Block 1,
Lots 1 & 2 from Agricultural to Agri-
cultural-Residential. Complete legal
description is on file with Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
The agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ My28,29