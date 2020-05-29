 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The Buffalo County Assessor,

Ethel M. Skinner, does certify that

the 2020 Assessment Roll is com-

plete. Notices of Valuation Change

for every item of real property

which has been assessed at a

value different than in the previous

year, have been mailed by USPS to

the last known address of the

owner of record as of May 20,

2020.

The Levels of Value for 2020, by

class are:

MEDIAN COD PRD

Residential 96 11.32 102.09

Commercial 93 24.66 97.63

Ag Land and Special Value

72 19.49 101.91

The final day for filing valuation

protests with the County Board of

Equalization for the 2020 valuation

year is June 30, 2020.

ZNEZ My29,t1

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CHWH LAND VENTURE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

CHWH Land Venture, L.L.C. (herei-

nafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Brian R. Syming-

ton, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number

is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

Dated: April 14, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Carl D. Rockefeller,

Deceased

Case No. PR20-78

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 20, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Steve

Rockefeller, whose address is 2149

25 Road, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before July 29,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 First Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Diana K. Francis,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-70

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 8, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Kyle

K. Francis, 5101 South Brittany

Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 15, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-46

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 7, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, an

Order Admitting Will to Probate,

Determination of Heirs, and Allan

Hollertz, whose address is 72527 P

Road, Holdrege, NE 68949 was ap-

pointed by the Court as Personal

Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 15, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the County Court:

PO Box 250

Kearney, NE 68848

Rodney A. Osborn, #13161

Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.

419 East Avenue, PO Box 586

Holdrege, NE 68949-0586

Email: rosborn@doclaw.net

(308) 995-8621 - Phone

(308) 995-6062 - Fax

NOTICE

COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Larry Ostermeyer,

No. PR 20-74

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 19, 2020, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar ap-

pointed Anne Ostermeyer whose

address is 50315 235th Road,

Shelton, NE 68876 as Personal

Representative in intestacy of the

estate of said Deceased. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before July 22,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott

& Depue

Attorneys for Applicant

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY KATHRYN

EAST, Deceased

Estate No. PR20-79

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 20, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, JUDY

LYNN McCLELLAN, whose ad-

dress is 59 Springfield Road, Mon-

ticello, FL 32344, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 29, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

James R. Ganz, Jr. #11432

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, NE 68848-0895

(308)237-5146

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MICHAEL E. GEIGER,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-69

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 5, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Robert

L. Grassmeyer whose address is

9835 Rio Madera Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845 was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 15, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)

Attorney at Law

2033 Central Avenue

Post Office Box 1516

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516

(308) 237-5100

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ronald J. Rech,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-77

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 20, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Terri

Rech, whose address is 4403 Ave-

nue E, Kearney, NE 68847, was ap-

pointed by the Court as Personal

Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 22, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

jherrmann@jacobsenorr.com

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &

Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June

9, 2020. Pursuant to the Gover-

nor's Executive Order No. 20-24,

this meeting will be held by vide-

o/telephone conference. Members

of the public may attend this meet-

ing electronically or telephonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

The following is the public hear-

ing, upon the recommendation of

the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

and Pamela Blessing, for an

amendment to the Land Use Map

of the City of Kearney Comprehen-

sive Development Plan from Rural

Estates and Agriculture to Low

Density Residential property de-

scribed as a tract of land being ac-

cretion land lying south of Govern-

ment Lot 4 and abutting Lot 15 and

Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa Estates,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, located

in Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South

of 311 Huron Drive).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

and Pamela Blessing, to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-1, Urban Residen-

tial Single-Family District (Low

Density) for property described as

a tract of land being accretion land

lying south of Government Lot 4

and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,

Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located in

Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South

of 311 Huron Drive).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

and Pamela Blessing for the Final

Plat for Lake Villa Estates Fourth,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being all of Lot 15 and all of

Lot 16, with said Lots to be va-

cated, Block 2, Lake Villa Estates,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and ac-

cretion land lying south of Govern-

ment Lot 4 and abutting said Lot 15

and Lot 16, on the South, located

in Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, with

said lots and accretion land being a

part of Government Lot 4 and ac-

cretion land lying south of Govern-

ment Lot 4 located in said Section

13, Township 8 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (311 Huron Drive

located 475 feet west of Winnipeg

Road).

4. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

and Pamela Blessing for the annex-

ation of a portion of Lake Villa Es-

tates Fourth, an addition to the City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, being a tract of land being

accretion land lying south of Gov-

ernment Lot 4 and abutting Lot 15

and Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa Es-

tates, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, located in Section 13,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (South of 311 Huron

Drive).

5. Application submitted by Wil-

liam Diessner for B & G Invest-

ments, LLC, to rezone from District

R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-

mily District (Low Density) to Dis-

trict R-2/PD, Urban Residential

Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-

ment Overlay District for property

described as a tract of land located

in the Southwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M. in the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(2100 East 34th Street).

6. Application submitted by Wil-

liam Diessner for B & G Invest-

ments, LLC, for the Final Plat for

William Estates, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land located in the South-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., in the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska (2100 East

34th Street).

7. Application submitted by Wil-

liam Diessner for B & G Invest-

ments, LLC, for Planned District

Development Plan Approval for the

proposed construction of a multi-f-

amily development on property to

be zoned District R-2/PD, Urban

Residential Mixed-Density/Planned

Development Overlay District and

described as a Lots 1 and 2, Block

1, William Estates, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (2100 East 34th

Street).

8. Application submitted by the

City of Kearney for Select Sprayers

and Equipment, LLC, c/o Dennis

Jorgensen to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

M-1, Limited Industrial District for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the West Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

26, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (4319 Imperial

Road).

9. Application submitted by the

City of Kearney for Winfield Solu-

tions, LLC, c/o Land O'Lakes to re-

zone from District AG, Agricultural

District to District M-1, Limited In-

dustrial District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being

Government Lot 1 and part of the

Northwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 26, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(7980 East Highway 30).

10. Application submitted by the

City of Kearney for M&N Ventures,

LLC, c/o Neil Benson to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-

trial District for property described

as a tract of land being Govern-

ment Lot 1 and part of the South-

west Quarter of Section 26, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(8050 East Highway 30).

11. Application submitted by the

City of Kearney for Flatrock Group,

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, c/o Lorri Brockman to

rezone from District AG, Agricul-

tural District to District M-1, Limited

Industrial District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-

tion 26, Township 9 North, Range

15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (8200 East High-

way 30).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

City Council shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

at 9:15 o'clock a.m. via Zoom

meeting. Said hearing will be open

to the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on the Code

Amendment of Permitted Principal

Uses and Allowable Structures un-

der Section 5.52 of the Commercial

District and under Section 5.62 of

the Industrial District and a Zoning

Map Amendment, with a Prelimi-

nary Plat Subdivision Request filed

by Chad Dixon on behalf of Cruise

Brothers, LLC, for property de-

scribed as Part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 36, Township 11

North, Range 16 W of the 6th P.M.,

to be known as The Greens at Prai-

rie Hills First, containing Blocks 1

through 4. They wish to rezone

Block 2, Lot 11 and Block 4, Lots

3, 6, and 7 from Agricultural to

Commercial & Block 2, Lots

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 & 10 and Block 1,

Lots 1 & 2 from Agricultural to Agri-

cultural-Residential. Complete legal

description is on file with Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

The agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LD ESTATES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that LD

Estates, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 320 North Mill

Street, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Levi

W. Dexter, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 320 North Mill

Street, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836.

Dated: May 12, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, May 26, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8417 repealing

Ordinance No. 8410 and amend

the Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-

ommended classification changes.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

N O T I C E

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 12th day of May, 2020, pass

Ordinance No. 8416 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Ne-

braska Public Power District, a

public corporation and political

subdivision of the State of Ne-

braska, to-wit: A tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter, and part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows: COMMENCING at a mag

nail at the Northwest Corner of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29; thence S

89°26'00" E on the North line of

said Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter, and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto, a distance of 69.84 feet to

the Northeast Corner of a tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District in a Warranty Deed

recorded in Deed Book 204, Page

308 in the Buffalo County Register

of Deeds Office; thence S

00°34'34" W on the East line of

said tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District a dis-

tance of 50.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar

w/cap at the POINT OF BEGINN-

ING; thence S 89°26'00" E parallel

with and 50.00 feet Southerly of

said North line, as measured at

right angles, a distance of 100.00

feet; thence S 00°34'34" W a dis-

tance of 382.92 feet to a 5/8" rebar

with cap; thence S 89°26'00" E a

distance of 536.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar with cap; thence S 00°34'34"

W a distance of 670.00 feet to a

5/8" rebar with cap; thence N

89°26'00" W a distance of 979.96

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 00°04'12" E a distance of

670.15 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap

on the South line of said tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District; thence S 89°24'48"

E on said South line of a tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District a distance of 349.92

feet to a 5/8" rebar at the South-

east corner of said tract of land

Deeded to Nebraska Public Power

District; thence N 00°34'34" E on

the East line of said tract of land

Deeded to Nebraska Public Power

District a distance of 382.92 feet to

Point of Beginning, containing

16.00 acres more or less, all in Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Three Hundred Two Thou-

sand Two Hundred Fifty-Three Dol-

lars ($302,253.00) to the City for

said tract. Said sale will be com-

pleted thirty (30) days from and af-

ter the approval and publication, in

pamphlet form of Ordinance No.

8416, namely: from May 13, 2020,

unless an objection of remon-

strance to such sale, signed by le-

gal electors thereof equal in num-

ber to thirty percent (30%) of the

electors of the City voting at the

last regular municipal election be

filed with the City Clerk on or be-

fore June 11, 2020.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, May

12, 2020.

RANDY BUSCHKOETTER

VICE-PRESIDENT

OF THE COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following described property will be

sold by FirsTier Bank, at public

auction, to the highest bidder at the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska on June 23,

2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Tract 1: All that part of the North-

east Quarter (NE¼) and of the

North Half of the Southeast Quarter

(N½ SE¼) of Section 35, Township

10 North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

that lies North of the public road

running through said Section, ex-

cept a tract of land which lies North

of Wood River in the Northwest

corner of the Northeast Quarter

(NW¼) of said Section, which con-

tains 3.55 acres, more or less; and

Tract 2: That portion of the East

One-Half (E½) of Section 35, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 17 West of

the 6th P.M. lying South of the

public road as is now laid out and

in use in said Section 35, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Containing 150

acres, more or less; and

Tract 3: The Southwest Quarter

(SW¼) of Section 35, Township 10

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;

and

Tract 4: The Northeast Quarter

(NE¼) of Section 34, Township 10

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

EXCEPT a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of

the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said

Section 34, more particularly de-

scribed as follows: Beginning at the

Northeast corner of the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of said Section 34

and assuming the East line of said

Northeast Quarter (NE¼) as bearing

S 00° 58' 57"E and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto; thence S 00° 58' 57"E on

the aforesaid East line a distance of

988.94 feet; thence N 43° 50' 39"W

a distance of 450.1 feet; thence N

33° 57' 29"W a distance of 480.66

feet; thence N 61° 20' 52" W a dis-

tance of 373.12 feet; thence N 87°

38' 27"W a distance of 50.0 feet;

thence NORTH a distance of 87.66

feet to a point on the North line of

said Northeast Quarter (NE¼) ;

thence S 89° 48' 34"E on the afore-

said North line a distance of 940.71

feet to the place of beginning. TO-

GETHER WITH a permanent ease-

ment for purposes of ingress and

egress, over the following de-

scribed tract: a 30.0 foot strip of

land for ingress and egress pur-

poses located in the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of Section 34, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 17 West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska with the centerline of said

30.0 foot strip of land being more

particularly described as follows:

Referring to the Northeast corner of

the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said

Section 34 and assuming the East

line of Said Northeast Quarter

(NE¼) as bearing S 00° 58' 57"E

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S 00°

58' 57"E on the aforesaid East line

a distance of 284.47 feet of the AC-

TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said

place of beginning being on the

centerline of said 30.0 foot strip of

land; thence S 89° 01' 03"W on the

aforesaid centerline a distance of

40.57 feet; thence continuing on

said centerline S 41° 35' 23"W a

distance of 440.62 feet to the point

of termination. Said easement is a

permanent easement and shall "run

with the land"; and

Tract 5: The Southeast Quarter

(SW¼) of Section 25, Township 10

North, Range 18 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a cashier’s check in the

amount of $5,000.00, with the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

to be received by the Trustee by

4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale,

except this requirement is waived

when the highest bidder is the Ben-

eficiary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary revenue

stamp tax. The purchaser shall also

be responsible for any and all: (1)

Real Estate Taxes; (2) Special As-

sessments; (3) Easements, Cove-

nants, Restrictions, Ordinances,

and Resolutions of Record which

affect the property; and (4) Unpaid

utility bills, if any.

This property is sold “as is” and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

By: FIRSTIER BANK, Trustee

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Telephone (308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

VANYAR HOLDINGS LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Vanyar Holdings LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Damon T. Bahensky,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 1516 1st Avenue, PO Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

Dated: May 20, 2020.

Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer

