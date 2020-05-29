LEGAL NOTICE
The Buffalo County Assessor,
Ethel M. Skinner, does certify that
the 2020 Assessment Roll is com-
plete. Notices of Valuation Change
for every item of real property
which has been assessed at a
value different than in the previous
year, have been mailed by USPS to
the last known address of the
owner of record as of May 20,
2020.
The Levels of Value for 2020, by
class are:
MEDIAN COD PRD
Residential 96 11.32 102.09
Commercial 93 24.66 97.63
Ag Land and Special Value
72 19.49 101.91
The final day for filing valuation
protests with the County Board of
Equalization for the 2020 valuation
year is June 30, 2020.
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CHWH LAND VENTURE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
CHWH Land Venture, L.L.C. (herei-
nafter referred to as "the Com-
pany") is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Brian R. Syming-
ton, whose street and mailing ad-
dress and post office box number
is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
Dated: April 14, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Carl D. Rockefeller,
Deceased
Case No. PR20-78
Notice is hereby given that on
May 20, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Steve
Rockefeller, whose address is 2149
25 Road, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before July 29,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Diana K. Francis,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-70
Notice is hereby given that on
May 8, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Kyle
K. Francis, 5101 South Brittany
Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 15, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LaMonte Hollertz,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-46
Notice is hereby given that on
May 7, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, an
Order Admitting Will to Probate,
Determination of Heirs, and Allan
Hollertz, whose address is 72527 P
Road, Holdrege, NE 68949 was ap-
pointed by the Court as Personal
Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 15, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of the County Court:
PO Box 250
Kearney, NE 68848
Rodney A. Osborn, #13161
Dier, Osborn & Cox, P.C., L.L.O.
419 East Avenue, PO Box 586
Holdrege, NE 68949-0586
Email: rosborn@doclaw.net
(308) 995-8621 - Phone
(308) 995-6062 - Fax
NOTICE
COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Larry Ostermeyer,
No. PR 20-74
Notice is hereby given that on
May 19, 2020, in the Buffalo
County Court, the Registrar ap-
pointed Anne Ostermeyer whose
address is 50315 235th Road,
Shelton, NE 68876 as Personal
Representative in intestacy of the
estate of said Deceased. Creditors
of this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before July 22,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott
& Depue
Attorneys for Applicant
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MARY KATHRYN
EAST, Deceased
Estate No. PR20-79
Notice is hereby given that on
May 20, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, JUDY
LYNN McCLELLAN, whose ad-
dress is 59 Springfield Road, Mon-
ticello, FL 32344, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 29, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
James R. Ganz, Jr. #11432
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, NE 68848-0895
(308)237-5146
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MICHAEL E. GEIGER,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-69
Notice is hereby given that on
May 5, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Robert
L. Grassmeyer whose address is
9835 Rio Madera Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845 was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 15, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)
Attorney at Law
2033 Central Avenue
Post Office Box 1516
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516
(308) 237-5100
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ronald J. Rech,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-77
Notice is hereby given that on
May 20, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Terri
Rech, whose address is 4403 Ave-
nue E, Kearney, NE 68847, was ap-
pointed by the Court as Personal
Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 22, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &
Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June
9, 2020. Pursuant to the Gover-
nor's Executive Order No. 20-24,
this meeting will be held by vide-
o/telephone conference. Members
of the public may attend this meet-
ing electronically or telephonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
The following is the public hear-
ing, upon the recommendation of
the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
and Pamela Blessing, for an
amendment to the Land Use Map
of the City of Kearney Comprehen-
sive Development Plan from Rural
Estates and Agriculture to Low
Density Residential property de-
scribed as a tract of land being ac-
cretion land lying south of Govern-
ment Lot 4 and abutting Lot 15 and
Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa Estates,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, located
in Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South
of 311 Huron Drive).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
and Pamela Blessing, to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-1, Urban Residen-
tial Single-Family District (Low
Density) for property described as
a tract of land being accretion land
lying south of Government Lot 4
and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,
Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located in
Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South
of 311 Huron Drive).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
and Pamela Blessing for the Final
Plat for Lake Villa Estates Fourth,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being all of Lot 15 and all of
Lot 16, with said Lots to be va-
cated, Block 2, Lake Villa Estates,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and ac-
cretion land lying south of Govern-
ment Lot 4 and abutting said Lot 15
and Lot 16, on the South, located
in Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, with
said lots and accretion land being a
part of Government Lot 4 and ac-
cretion land lying south of Govern-
ment Lot 4 located in said Section
13, Township 8 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (311 Huron Drive
located 475 feet west of Winnipeg
Road).
4. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
and Pamela Blessing for the annex-
ation of a portion of Lake Villa Es-
tates Fourth, an addition to the City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, being a tract of land being
accretion land lying south of Gov-
ernment Lot 4 and abutting Lot 15
and Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa Es-
tates, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, located in Section 13,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (South of 311 Huron
Drive).
5. Application submitted by Wil-
liam Diessner for B & G Invest-
ments, LLC, to rezone from District
R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-
mily District (Low Density) to Dis-
trict R-2/PD, Urban Residential
Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-
ment Overlay District for property
described as a tract of land located
in the Southwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M. in the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(2100 East 34th Street).
6. Application submitted by Wil-
liam Diessner for B & G Invest-
ments, LLC, for the Final Plat for
William Estates, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land located in the South-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., in the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska (2100 East
34th Street).
7. Application submitted by Wil-
liam Diessner for B & G Invest-
ments, LLC, for Planned District
Development Plan Approval for the
proposed construction of a multi-f-
amily development on property to
be zoned District R-2/PD, Urban
Residential Mixed-Density/Planned
Development Overlay District and
described as a Lots 1 and 2, Block
1, William Estates, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (2100 East 34th
Street).
8. Application submitted by the
City of Kearney for Select Sprayers
and Equipment, LLC, c/o Dennis
Jorgensen to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
M-1, Limited Industrial District for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the West Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
26, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (4319 Imperial
Road).
9. Application submitted by the
City of Kearney for Winfield Solu-
tions, LLC, c/o Land O'Lakes to re-
zone from District AG, Agricultural
District to District M-1, Limited In-
dustrial District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being
Government Lot 1 and part of the
Northwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 26, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(7980 East Highway 30).
10. Application submitted by the
City of Kearney for M&N Ventures,
LLC, c/o Neil Benson to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-
trial District for property described
as a tract of land being Govern-
ment Lot 1 and part of the South-
west Quarter of Section 26, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(8050 East Highway 30).
11. Application submitted by the
City of Kearney for Flatrock Group,
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, c/o Lorri Brockman to
rezone from District AG, Agricul-
tural District to District M-1, Limited
Industrial District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-
tion 26, Township 9 North, Range
15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (8200 East High-
way 30).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
City Council shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, June 9, 2020
at 9:15 o'clock a.m. via Zoom
meeting. Said hearing will be open
to the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on the Code
Amendment of Permitted Principal
Uses and Allowable Structures un-
der Section 5.52 of the Commercial
District and under Section 5.62 of
the Industrial District and a Zoning
Map Amendment, with a Prelimi-
nary Plat Subdivision Request filed
by Chad Dixon on behalf of Cruise
Brothers, LLC, for property de-
scribed as Part of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 36, Township 11
North, Range 16 W of the 6th P.M.,
to be known as The Greens at Prai-
rie Hills First, containing Blocks 1
through 4. They wish to rezone
Block 2, Lot 11 and Block 4, Lots
3, 6, and 7 from Agricultural to
Commercial & Block 2, Lots
1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 & 10 and Block 1,
Lots 1 & 2 from Agricultural to Agri-
cultural-Residential. Complete legal
description is on file with Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
The agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LD ESTATES, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that LD
Estates, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 320 North Mill
Street, Elm Creek, Nebraska
68836. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Levi
W. Dexter, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 320 North Mill
Street, Elm Creek, Nebraska
68836.
Dated: May 12, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, May 26, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8417 repealing
Ordinance No. 8410 and amend
the Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-
ommended classification changes.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
N O T I C E
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on
the 12th day of May, 2020, pass
Ordinance No. 8416 authorizing
and directing the sale of the follow-
ing-described real estate located in
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Ne-
braska Public Power District, a
public corporation and political
subdivision of the State of Ne-
braska, to-wit: A tract of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter, and part of the
Northwest Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and more particularly described as
follows: COMMENCING at a mag
nail at the Northwest Corner of the
Northwest Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 29; thence S
89°26'00" E on the North line of
said Northwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter, and all bearings
contained herein are relative
thereto, a distance of 69.84 feet to
the Northeast Corner of a tract of
land Deeded to Nebraska Public
Power District in a Warranty Deed
recorded in Deed Book 204, Page
308 in the Buffalo County Register
of Deeds Office; thence S
00°34'34" W on the East line of
said tract of land Deeded to Ne-
braska Public Power District a dis-
tance of 50.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar
w/cap at the POINT OF BEGINN-
ING; thence S 89°26'00" E parallel
with and 50.00 feet Southerly of
said North line, as measured at
right angles, a distance of 100.00
feet; thence S 00°34'34" W a dis-
tance of 382.92 feet to a 5/8" rebar
with cap; thence S 89°26'00" E a
distance of 536.00 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar with cap; thence S 00°34'34"
W a distance of 670.00 feet to a
5/8" rebar with cap; thence N
89°26'00" W a distance of 979.96
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 00°04'12" E a distance of
670.15 feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap
on the South line of said tract of
land Deeded to Nebraska Public
Power District; thence S 89°24'48"
E on said South line of a tract of
land Deeded to Nebraska Public
Power District a distance of 349.92
feet to a 5/8" rebar at the South-
east corner of said tract of land
Deeded to Nebraska Public Power
District; thence N 00°34'34" E on
the East line of said tract of land
Deeded to Nebraska Public Power
District a distance of 382.92 feet to
Point of Beginning, containing
16.00 acres more or less, all in Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Conveyance of the said tract of
real estate shall be by Warranty
Deed, upon payment of a consider-
ation of Three Hundred Two Thou-
sand Two Hundred Fifty-Three Dol-
lars ($302,253.00) to the City for
said tract. Said sale will be com-
pleted thirty (30) days from and af-
ter the approval and publication, in
pamphlet form of Ordinance No.
8416, namely: from May 13, 2020,
unless an objection of remon-
strance to such sale, signed by le-
gal electors thereof equal in num-
ber to thirty percent (30%) of the
electors of the City voting at the
last regular municipal election be
filed with the City Clerk on or be-
fore June 11, 2020.
By order of the City Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, May
12, 2020.
RANDY BUSCHKOETTER
VICE-PRESIDENT
OF THE COUNCIL
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that the
following described property will be
sold by FirsTier Bank, at public
auction, to the highest bidder at the
east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska on June 23,
2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Tract 1: All that part of the North-
east Quarter (NE¼) and of the
North Half of the Southeast Quarter
(N½ SE¼) of Section 35, Township
10 North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
that lies North of the public road
running through said Section, ex-
cept a tract of land which lies North
of Wood River in the Northwest
corner of the Northeast Quarter
(NW¼) of said Section, which con-
tains 3.55 acres, more or less; and
Tract 2: That portion of the East
One-Half (E½) of Section 35, Town-
ship 10 North, Range 17 West of
the 6th P.M. lying South of the
public road as is now laid out and
in use in said Section 35, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Containing 150
acres, more or less; and
Tract 3: The Southwest Quarter
(SW¼) of Section 35, Township 10
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;
and
Tract 4: The Northeast Quarter
(NE¼) of Section 34, Township 10
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
EXCEPT a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of
the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said
Section 34, more particularly de-
scribed as follows: Beginning at the
Northeast corner of the Northeast
Quarter (NE¼) of said Section 34
and assuming the East line of said
Northeast Quarter (NE¼) as bearing
S 00° 58' 57"E and all bearings
contained herein are relative
thereto; thence S 00° 58' 57"E on
the aforesaid East line a distance of
988.94 feet; thence N 43° 50' 39"W
a distance of 450.1 feet; thence N
33° 57' 29"W a distance of 480.66
feet; thence N 61° 20' 52" W a dis-
tance of 373.12 feet; thence N 87°
38' 27"W a distance of 50.0 feet;
thence NORTH a distance of 87.66
feet to a point on the North line of
said Northeast Quarter (NE¼) ;
thence S 89° 48' 34"E on the afore-
said North line a distance of 940.71
feet to the place of beginning. TO-
GETHER WITH a permanent ease-
ment for purposes of ingress and
egress, over the following de-
scribed tract: a 30.0 foot strip of
land for ingress and egress pur-
poses located in the Northeast
Quarter (NE¼) of the Northeast
Quarter (NE¼) of Section 34, Town-
ship 10 North, Range 17 West of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska with the centerline of said
30.0 foot strip of land being more
particularly described as follows:
Referring to the Northeast corner of
the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said
Section 34 and assuming the East
line of Said Northeast Quarter
(NE¼) as bearing S 00° 58' 57"E
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence S 00°
58' 57"E on the aforesaid East line
a distance of 284.47 feet of the AC-
TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said
place of beginning being on the
centerline of said 30.0 foot strip of
land; thence S 89° 01' 03"W on the
aforesaid centerline a distance of
40.57 feet; thence continuing on
said centerline S 41° 35' 23"W a
distance of 440.62 feet to the point
of termination. Said easement is a
permanent easement and shall "run
with the land"; and
Tract 5: The Southeast Quarter
(SW¼) of Section 25, Township 10
North, Range 18 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The highest bidder will deposit
with the Trustee, at the time of the
sale, a cashier’s check in the
amount of $5,000.00, with the full
purchase price, in certified funds,
to be received by the Trustee by
4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale,
except this requirement is waived
when the highest bidder is the Ben-
eficiary. The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-
plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-
ing the documentary revenue
stamp tax. The purchaser shall also
be responsible for any and all: (1)
Real Estate Taxes; (2) Special As-
sessments; (3) Easements, Cove-
nants, Restrictions, Ordinances,
and Resolutions of Record which
affect the property; and (4) Unpaid
utility bills, if any.
This property is sold “as is” and
this sale is made without any war-
ranties as to title or condition of the
property.
By: FIRSTIER BANK, Trustee
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Telephone (308) 237-3155
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
VANYAR HOLDINGS LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Vanyar Holdings LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Damon T. Bahensky,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1516 1st Avenue, PO Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
Dated: May 20, 2020.
Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer
ZNEZ My29,Je5,12