NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in AMERICAN NATIONAL
PROPERTY & CASUAL is Plaintiff
and LADONNA LAMMERS is De-
fendant, Case CI19-327, a judge-
ment was awarded against AR-
NOLD HECKER, therefore the fol-
lowing described property owned
by ARNOLD HECKER has been
levied upon:
(1) 2011 Chevrolet Silverado
K1500 (Extended Cab) 4 door
Pickup (VIN#
1GCRKSE35BZ329985)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 25th day of June,
2020 at the Buffalo County South
Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-
tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 22nd day of May,
2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, Deputy
ZNEZ My30,Je6,13,20
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by CAR-
OLS M. or LETICIA G. GARDUNO,
on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said CAROLS
M. or LETICIA G. GARDUNO:
1) 1983 BELLAVISTA 14'x60'
Mobile Home (VIN #38H8304)
The property is currently located
865 W. 78th Street (WOODRIVER
VALLEY T/C) #102, Kearney, NE
68845
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.
on the 11th day of June 2020 at the
East door of the Courthouse, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. Certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Dated this 26th day of May, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Deputy Jake Valentine 90921
ZNEZ My30,Je6
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by
LETICIA PALACIOS-JIMENEZ, on
personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said LETICIA
PALACIOS-JIMENEZ:
1) 1976 FAIRMONT / WINDSOR
14'x66' Mobile Home
(VIN #K70141389) 1-9-13
The property is currently located:
318 E Street (BUEHRERS T/C) #6,
Shelton, NE 68876 and will be of-
fered for sale to the highest bidder
for cash subject to prior encum-
brances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.
on the 11th day of June 2020 at the
East door of the Courthouse, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. Certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Dated this 26th day of May,
2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Deputy Jake Valentine 90921
ZNEZ My30,Je6
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS,
REAL NAMES UNKNOWN, HAV-
ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTER-
EST IN THE REAL PROPERTY
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
A tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter (NE ¼ NW ¼) of Section
Twenty-Nine (29), Township Nine
(9) North, Range Sixteen (16) West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, more par-
ticularly described as follows: Re-
ferring to the Northeast corner of
the Northwest ¼ of said Section 29
and assuming the north line of said
Northwest ¼ as bearing N 89° 54'
W and all bearings contained
herein are relative thereto; thence N
89° 54' W on the aforesaid north
line a distance of 39.0 feet; thence
S 00° 12' 54" E a distance of
338.58 feet to the northeast corner
of a 0.50 acre tract of land de-
scribed in a Warranty Deed re-
corded on Inst. 2010-3386 and
filed in the Buffalo County Register
of Deeds; thence N 89° 47' 06" W
on the north line of said 0.50 acre
tract of land a distance of 30.0 feet;
thence continuing on the aforesaid
north line S 31° 29' 10" W a dis-
tance of 91.5 feet; thence S 73° 42'
27" W a distance of 75.0 feet to the
ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING,
said place of beginning being the
northwest corner of said 0.50 acre
tract of land; thence S 85° 56' W a
distance of 72.0 feet; thence N 83°
41' W a distance of 71.0 feet to the
point of curvature; thence on a
115.0 foot radius curve to the right,
forming a central angle of 29° 37'
50" a distance of 59.47 feet to a
point on the east line of a 60.0 foot
wide ingress and egress easement
as described on a Grant of Ease-
ment recorded on Microfilm Roll
80, Pages 1538 thru 1541 and filed
in the Buffalo County Register of
Deeds; thence S 00° 15' 27" W on
the aforesaid east line a distance of
23.25 feet to a point on a non-ta-
ngent curve; thence on a 110.0 foot
radius curve to the left, concave
northerly, forming a central angle of
30° 59' 07" an arc distance of
59.49 feet to the point of tangency,
said point being S 70° 46' 26" E a
chord distance of 58.77 feet from
the previously described point;
thence tangent S 86° 16' E a dis-
tance of 78.0 feet to the point of
curvature; thence on a 150.0 foot
radius curve to the right, forming a
central angle of 25° 49' 56" a dis-
tance of 67.63 feet to a point on the
west line of said 0.50 acre tract of
land; thence N 00° 17' 33" W on
the aforesaid west line a distance
of 43.0 feet to the place of beginn-
ing.
You are hereby notified that Mari-
lyn M. Nelson, Plaintiff, has filed a
Complaint for a Decree entitling
the Plaintiff to an implied easement
for ingress and egress and to the
quiet and peaceful possession of
the implied easement, and for other
Orders as shown in the Complaint
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, as Case No. CI
20-220, entitled "Marilyn M. Nelson
vs. Ira J. Towell and Deanna E.
Kreutzer and all persons having or
claiming any interest in the real
property described on Exhibit 'C'"
attached to the Complaint. You are
further notified that you will be con-
sidered to be in default, and the
Court may proceed accordingly to
enter judgment against each of
you, on or after June 29, 2020.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Luke M. Simpson #24448
5804 1st Ave., PO Box 2230
Kearney NE 68848
308-455-1046
Plaintiff's Attorneys
ZNEZ MY16,23,30
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-219
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
KIRSTEN ROSE WILLIAMS
Notice is hereby given that on the
8th day of May, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Kirsten
Rose Williams to Christian Dean
Schutte.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in Courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,
on the 30th day of June, 2020, at
2:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from that
of Kirsten Rose Williams, to Chris-
tian Dean Schutte.
Kirsten Williams
1915 W 42nd St.
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 224-7782
ZNEZ My16,23,30,Je6