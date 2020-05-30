 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in AMERICAN NATIONAL

PROPERTY & CASUAL is Plaintiff

and LADONNA LAMMERS is De-

fendant, Case CI19-327, a judge-

ment was awarded against AR-

NOLD HECKER, therefore the fol-

lowing described property owned

by ARNOLD HECKER has been

levied upon:

 

(1) 2011 Chevrolet Silverado

K1500 (Extended Cab) 4 door

Pickup (VIN#

1GCRKSE35BZ329985)

 

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 25th day of June,

2020 at the Buffalo County South

Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-

tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 22nd day of May,

2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, Deputy

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by CAR-

OLS M. or LETICIA G. GARDUNO,

on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said CAROLS

M. or LETICIA G. GARDUNO:

 

1) 1983 BELLAVISTA 14'x60'

Mobile Home (VIN #38H8304)

 

 

The property is currently located

865 W. 78th Street (WOODRIVER

VALLEY T/C) #102, Kearney, NE

68845

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.

on the 11th day of June 2020 at the

East door of the Courthouse, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. Certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Dated this 26th day of May, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Deputy Jake Valentine 90921

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by

LETICIA PALACIOS-JIMENEZ, on

personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said LETICIA

PALACIOS-JIMENEZ:

 

1) 1976 FAIRMONT / WINDSOR

14'x66' Mobile Home

(VIN #K70141389) 1-9-13

 

 

The property is currently located:

318 E Street (BUEHRERS T/C) #6,

Shelton, NE 68876 and will be of-

fered for sale to the highest bidder

for cash subject to prior encum-

brances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.

on the 11th day of June 2020 at the

East door of the Courthouse, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. Certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Dated this 26th day of May,

2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Deputy Jake Valentine 90921

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS,

REAL NAMES UNKNOWN, HAV-

ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTER-

EST IN THE REAL PROPERTY

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

A tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter (NE ¼ NW ¼) of Section

Twenty-Nine (29), Township Nine

(9) North, Range Sixteen (16) West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, more par-

ticularly described as follows: Re-

ferring to the Northeast corner of

the Northwest ¼ of said Section 29

and assuming the north line of said

Northwest ¼ as bearing N 89° 54'

W and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto; thence N

89° 54' W on the aforesaid north

line a distance of 39.0 feet; thence

S 00° 12' 54" E a distance of

338.58 feet to the northeast corner

of a 0.50 acre tract of land de-

scribed in a Warranty Deed re-

corded on Inst. 2010-3386 and

filed in the Buffalo County Register

of Deeds; thence N 89° 47' 06" W

on the north line of said 0.50 acre

tract of land a distance of 30.0 feet;

thence continuing on the aforesaid

north line S 31° 29' 10" W a dis-

tance of 91.5 feet; thence S 73° 42'

27" W a distance of 75.0 feet to the

ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING,

said place of beginning being the

northwest corner of said 0.50 acre

tract of land; thence S 85° 56' W a

distance of 72.0 feet; thence N 83°

41' W a distance of 71.0 feet to the

point of curvature; thence on a

115.0 foot radius curve to the right,

forming a central angle of 29° 37'

50" a distance of 59.47 feet to a

point on the east line of a 60.0 foot

wide ingress and egress easement

as described on a Grant of Ease-

ment recorded on Microfilm Roll

80, Pages 1538 thru 1541 and filed

in the Buffalo County Register of

Deeds; thence S 00° 15' 27" W on

the aforesaid east line a distance of

23.25 feet to a point on a non-ta-

ngent curve; thence on a 110.0 foot

radius curve to the left, concave

northerly, forming a central angle of

30° 59' 07" an arc distance of

59.49 feet to the point of tangency,

said point being S 70° 46' 26" E a

chord distance of 58.77 feet from

the previously described point;

thence tangent S 86° 16' E a dis-

tance of 78.0 feet to the point of

curvature; thence on a 150.0 foot

radius curve to the right, forming a

central angle of 25° 49' 56" a dis-

tance of 67.63 feet to a point on the

west line of said 0.50 acre tract of

land; thence N 00° 17' 33" W on

the aforesaid west line a distance

of 43.0 feet to the place of beginn-

ing.

You are hereby notified that Mari-

lyn M. Nelson, Plaintiff, has filed a

Complaint for a Decree entitling

the Plaintiff to an implied easement

for ingress and egress and to the

quiet and peaceful possession of

the implied easement, and for other

Orders as shown in the Complaint

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, as Case No. CI

20-220, entitled "Marilyn M. Nelson

vs. Ira J. Towell and Deanna E.

Kreutzer and all persons having or

claiming any interest in the real

property described on Exhibit 'C'"

attached to the Complaint. You are

further notified that you will be con-

sidered to be in default, and the

Court may proceed accordingly to

enter judgment against each of

you, on or after June 29, 2020.

 

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Luke M. Simpson #24448

5804 1st Ave., PO Box 2230

Kearney NE 68848

308-455-1046

Plaintiff's Attorneys

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-219

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

KIRSTEN ROSE WILLIAMS

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

8th day of May, 2020, a petition was

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the object and

prayer of which is for the change of

the petitioner's name from Kirsten

Rose Williams to Christian Dean

Schutte.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in Courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,

on the 30th day of June, 2020, at

2:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from that

of Kirsten Rose Williams, to Chris-

tian Dean Schutte.

 

Kirsten Williams

1915 W 42nd St.

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 224-7782

