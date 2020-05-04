<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
ANSWERED PRAYERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a
non-profit corporation under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the corporation is:
Answered Prayers
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Busi-
ness Corporation Act.
5. The corporation shall operate
as a non-profit corporation without
capital stock.
Holly Mead
5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
INCORPORATOR
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:00
A.M. via Zoom meeting. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der via Zoom. The following Board
members responded to roll call:
Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron
Kouba, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-
iter and William McMullen. Absent:
Ronald Loeffelholz. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that pursuant
"to Executive Order No. 20-03
Public Meeting Requirement Lim-
ited Waiver", the County Board will
be conducting their meetings via
Zoom and the link to this meeting is
posted on the Buffalo County
Website. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Reiter to approve the April 14,
2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Mor-
row and McMullen. Absent: Loef-
felholz. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following
April 24, 2020 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 255,944.88;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,015.87; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 42,644.26; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 40.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
104,595.50; FIRST CONCORD E
3,948.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 84,692.24; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 356.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 1,302.12; MADISON
NATIONAL I 627.08;
MASSMUTUAL I 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
355.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
450.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,092.17;
STATE OF NE T 13,680.03; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 757.37
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 53,809.73;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 923.14;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 8,452.54; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,769.50; FIRST CON-
CORD E 784.71; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 16,073.35; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 154.21; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 119.93; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL
E 978.29; STATE OF NE T
2,361.58; VISION SERVICE PLAN E
202.90
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,719.04; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.73; PRINCIPAL E 45.75; STATE
OF NE T 234.57
After discussion, it was deter-
mined that the Funds transfer
agenda item was not going to be
necessary.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the following
April 2020 vendor claims submitted
by the County Clerk. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
ABC DRUG RE 17.98; ACS E
35,000.00; ADAMS CO SHERIFF E
25.00; ADVANCED CORREC-
TIONAL HEALTH MC 8,608.23; AG
LAND ATV EQ 12,388.31; ALL
CITY GARAGE DOOR S 446.00;
ALL MAKES AUTO SU 1,126.13;
MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; ANCHOR
PROMOTIONS EQ 1,444.17; AS-
SOC OF THREAT ASSESSMENT E
645.00; ATS S 305.63; AXON EN-
TERPRISE EQ 1,935.00; B & S
CONCRETE E 12,600.00; MI-
CHAEL W BALDWIN S 1,049.75;
BAMFORD INC S 1,377.55; FLOYD
R BEINS RT 210.00; BRAD W
BIGELOW S 150.00; BISHOP LAW
S 2,593.75; BOYS TOWN E
1,503.13; JONATHAN R BRANDT
S 5,933.75; NATHAN BRECHT RE
45.00; KAYLA BREWER E 20.00;
CHARLES BREWSTER S 8,343.75;
D. BRANDON BRINEGAR RE
13.28; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-
MACHER S 14,626.85; BSBB, LLP
RT 320.00; BUFFALO CO BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS RE 933.26;
BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY E
825.00; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-
NEY'S OFFICE E 261.30; BUF-
FALO CO CLERK RE 264.00; BUF-
FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-
NERS E 260.14; BUFFALO CO
COURT E 3,402.87; BUFFALO CO
PUBLIC DEFENDER RE 584.45;
BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E
2,532.10; DORIS BURBY E 193.50;
CALIBRATION LABORATORY E
460.00; MICHAEL D CARPER S
1,740.70; RYAN C CARSON RE
45.00; CASH WA SU 111.65;
CENTER FOR PSYCHOLOGICAL
MC 615.75; CENTRAL MEDIATION
CENTER RE 1,240.00; CENTRAL
NE REPORTING E 36.52; CEN-
TRAL STATES INVESTMENTS RT
210.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-
SULTING E 909.00; CHARTER
COMMUNICATIONS U 465.54;
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS U
126.85; JENNIFER CHURCH RE
45.00; CITY OF KEARNEY AP
3,208.25; CITY OF KEARNEY RE
1,500.00; CITY OF KEARNEY E
76,882.38; CLEARSPAN FABRIC
STRUCTURES E 59,894.64;
CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E
2,944.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT
COURT E 222.15; CNA SURETY E
40.00; COMFY BOWL RT 100.00;
COMPASS FAMILY SUPPORT E
1,222.00; CONSOLIDATED MAN-
AGEMENT S 24,752.77; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL SU 34.99;
COPYCAT PRINTING E 8,190.39;
CORNHUSKER STATE INDUS-
TRIES E 3,375.00; CAROLINE
COTE RE 22.50; COUNTRY PART-
NERS U 275.10; CULLIGAN EQ
254.50; CUSTER CO SHERIFF E
44.62; DAN'S SANITATION U
15.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE
45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING E
41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL E 1,280.00; DAWSON CO
ATTORNEY RE 40.25; DAWSON
CO DISTRICT COURT E 48.00;
DAWSON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE
E 12.61; DAWSON PUBLIC
POWER U 3,347.19; DAMON
DEEDS RE 45.00; DELL MARKET-
ING EQ 4,317.36; DEWALD
DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW S
3,907.25; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF
E 60.02; DOWHY TOWING S
465.00; DUGAN PRINTING E
2,297.71; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE
13.28; E.F., INC S 810.44; EAKES
SU 7,405.18; SHAWN
EATHERTON RE 45.00; EATON
CORP E 1,925.00; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G
11,918.00; EDUCATIONAL SERV-
ICE UNIT NO 10 AP 28,195.20;
EGAN SUPPLY SU 810.23; ELEC-
TION SYSTEMS E 3,388.52; EM-
ERSON PLACE APARTMENTS RT
250.00; ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC E
560.40; EUSTIS BODY S 100.00;
MARSHA FANGMEYER S
3,712.50; FARMERS AND MER-
CHANTS BANK E 65.00; FARM-
ERS UNION CO-OP F 16.00;
FARMERS COOPERATIVE RT
80.00; GRACE E FARRALL RE
179.85; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;
FASTENAL SU 9.41; DATASPEC S
1,347.00; KARI FISK RE 45.00;
JEANNIE FRITSON E 100.00;
FRONTIER U 10,363.41; FURNAS
CO SHERIFF E 43.41; FYE LAW S
7,760.05; STEPHEN A GAASCH
RE 10.00; GALLS, LLC SU 506.91;
GAMMA PHI BETA FVP E 250.00;
CYNTHIA GEMBALA HUGG E
110.25; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL
MC 1,064.88; GREAT PLAINS RA-
DIOLOGY MC 16.70; HALL CO
DISTRICT COURT E 22.50; HALL
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 77.54;
DENNIS HARRIS E 20.00; AN-
DREW W HOFFMEISTER RE
45.00; HOLMES PLUMBING SU
259.24; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-
BRIDE & KUHL E 1,000.00; LISA R
HUERTA RE 45.00; INDIAN
SPRINGS MANUFACTURING E
426.19; INTEGRATED SECURITY E
2,007.00; INTELLICOM COM-
PUTER E 436.00; IOWA PRISON
INDUSTRIES SU 545.99; J & D IN-
VESTMENTS RT 210.00; JACK'S
UNIFORMS EQ 387.55; JACOB-
SEN ORR LAW S 6,758.50; JIM
SCHRAMM ARCHITECTS S
500.00; JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU
372.72; JUSTICE WORKS E
214.00; KEARNEY ANESTHESIA
MC 144.81; KEARNEY CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE E 57.04; KEARNEY
HUB A 3,180.32; KEARNEY TOW-
ING S 396.00; NICK KILLOUGH
RE 45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S
1,421.31; JEAN KNEESE R 19.00;
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS AP
4,415.93; KONICA MINOLTA
PREMIER AP 3,042.95; DOUG
KRAMER RE 45.00; KRONOS E
1,256.09; KULLY PIPE AND STEEL
SU 5,800.00; LANCASTER CO
SHERIFF E 55.27; LAWSON
PRODUCTS SU 184.17; DR MI-
CHAEL LAWSON S 150.00; PAT-
RICK LEE RE 45.00; LIESKE,
LIESKE & ENSZ, PC S 2,769.79;
LINCOLN CO SHERIFF E 21.03;
LINCOLN DODGE BAXTER E
89,007.00; STEPHEN G LOWE S
1,451.25; LSQ FUNDING GROUP E
4,290.00; SETH LUNBERY SU
159.67; LYON FAMILY DENTISTRY
MC 422.00; MALLORY SAFETY
SU 339.75; JOHN MARSH RE
45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00;
MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 84.18;
MATTHEW BENDER & CO E
469.61; SHARON MAULER RE
45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER
REPORTING E 498.00; ANGELA
MCILNAY RE 20.14; MICHAEL
MEFFERD RE 45.00; MENARDS
SU 4,781.63; MICROFILM IMAG-
ING EQ 1,177.00; MID NE AG-
GREGATE G 881.45; MIDWAY
CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP S
364.56; MIDWEST CONNECT E
7,645.11; MIDWEST DOOR SU
4,388.00; MIPS AP 3,723.72; MIR-
ROR IMAGE CAR E 594.31; MOR-
RIS PRESS SU 857.50; MOSTEK
ELECTRIC S 1,339.49; MO-
TOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ 380.00;
NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE U
331.88; NE CLERK OF DISTRICT
COURT ASSN E 75.00; NE DEPT
OF VETERANS' AFFAIRS AP
50,000.00; NE HEALTH & HUMAN
SVCS E 1,123.00; NE INSTITUTE
OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00; NE
PLANNING & ZONING ASSOC E
515.00; NE PUBLIC POWER DIS-
TRICT U 10,768.45; NE SECRE-
TARY OF STATE E 30.00; NE
STATE FIRE MARSHAL E 180.00;
NEBRASKALINK U 615.00; NEW
WEST SPORTS MC 311.76;
KRISTI NEWMAN RE 69.46;
NORTHEAST NE JUVENILE SER E
3,062.50; NORTHWESTERN EN-
ERGY U 3,451.02; SHAYNE O'M-
ARA RT 210.00; OLSSON INC E
11,400.00; OWENS EDUCATIONAL
SVCS E 1,142.76; PARKER
GROSSART BAHENSKY BEUCKE
S 2,081.35; NATE PEARSON RE
45.00; PELL REPORTING E 530.00;
PHELPS CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
18.50; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S
1,447.43; PLATTE VALLEY COM-
MUNICATIONS S 20.00; PRAIRIE
VIEW APARTMENTS E 250.00;
PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES
MC 270.00; QUILL CORP SU
424.89; KANE M RAMSEY RE
45.00; REDMAN'S SHOES SU
110.00; REGION III BEHAVIORAL
HEALTH SVCS AP 32,922.01;
ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00;
RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00;
BRANDI SAYER E 20.00; JEREMY
SAYER E 20.00; SHANE SCHMIDT
CONSTRUCTION E 33,000.00;
KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; DAVID
SESNA RE 25.00; SHERIDAN CO
SHERIFF E 19.00; SHERWIN WIL-
LIAMS S 75.80; SHREDDING SO-
LUTIONS E 45.00; SIGNIT E
1,370.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC
RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HILLIARD &
COCHRAN S 540.00; SOLID
WASTE AGENCY E 4.88; STAMM
ROMERO & ASSOC S 14,123.86;
STAROSTKA RENTALS E 330.00;
THOMAS S STEWART S 4,562.07;
STITCH 3 LLC S 92.00; GERARD L
STRAKA RT 250.00; SUBURBAN
FIRE PROTECTION DIST #1 SU
167.97; JOSHUA E SUNDBERG E
20.00; SUNSET LAW ENFORCE-
MENT EQ 9,878.42; SUPERION E
2,194.83; MICHAEL J SYNEK S
1,951.64; T-C CEILINGS S 600.00;
BERONICA TAMAYO E 260.00;
BIG RACK SHACK/ELF ENTER-
PRISES SU 71.40; THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E 422.58;
THOMSON REUTERS-WEST E
594.10; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 516.71; TRI COUNTY
GLASS S 5,957.75; REBECCA
TVRDIK ANDERSON S 2,362.50;
TYE & ROWLING S 3,758.15; U S
POSTMASTER E 953.70; U.S.
BANK E 22,876.95; UNIVERSITY
OF NE LINCOLN E 3,053.48; UNI-
VERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN RE
5,000.00; UNIVERSITY RENTALS
RT 210.00; USA COMMUNICA-
TION U 678.93; U.S DEPARTMENT
OF AG AP 6,427.22; USPS - HAS-
LER E 1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN
WINKLE, PSYD MC 2,351.35;
VERIZON CONNECT NWF U 29.37;
VERIZON WIRELESS U 924.01;
VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,080.29;
VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,647.93;
VILLAGE AT KEARNEY RT 250.00;
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK U 52.49;
VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-
LAGE UNIFORM E 78.36; VOIGT
LAW S 1,102.50; WALDINGER
CORP S 4,176.51; WALGREENS
MC 36.98; WATCHGUARD VIDEO
EQ 2,730.00; WELLS FARGO E
171.05; WELLS FARGO E 354.71;
WELLS FARGO E 1,248.95; WELLS
FARGO E 129.37; WILKE'S TRUE
VALUE SU 41.48; WILLIAMS
CLEANERS E 91.68; MELISSA L
WILLIS RE 45.00; TYLER WOLFE E
20.00; WOODS & AITKEN S
147.50; WPCI S 95.00; YANDA'S
MUSIC S 535.00; YANT EQUIP-
MENT S 320.00; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE 45.00; POLLY ZIEMS E
625.00; ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00;
ZORO TOOLS SU 972.98
ROAD FUND
ACE HARDWARE S 152.20; ALL
MAKES SU 181.19; AUSSIE HY-
DRAULICS S 562.48; ARNOLD
MOTOR SU 1,159.82; BARRIER
SYSTEMS EQ 11,670.93; BLESS-
ING, LLC E 59,540.60; BOSS-
ELMAN ENERGY F 118.08;
BROADFOOT SAND G 32,036.40;
BUILDERS WAREHOUSE S 37.99;
CARQUEST AUTO SU 3,583.11;
CFP-C-T F 99.75; COMFY BOWL E
85.00; CONSTRUCTION RENTAL
SU 1,385.20; CORNHUSKER
CLEANING SU 205.28; CUMMINS
SALES S 432.64; EAKES SU
111.12; ED BROADFOOT & SONS
SAND G 65,801.92; FAMILY
PRACTICE ASSOC MC 285.00;
FARM PLAN S 92.41; FARMERS
CO-OP F 131.83; FASTENAL CO
SU 15.33; FRIESEN CHEVROLET S
442.69; GARRETT TIRES S
2,704.19; GRAHAM TIRE S 24.58;
GRAY MANUFACTURING EQ
6,462.00; INLAND TRUCK PARTS
S 2,659.89; JACK LEDERMAN CO
SU 132.00; KEARNEY HUB A
1,147.08; KELLY SUPPLY S
154.77; KIMBALL MIDWEST SU
166.24; KONECRANES S 299.77;
LAWSON PRODUCTS SU
1,335.70; LCL TRUCK EQUIP-
MENT EQ 41,760.00; MASTERS
TRUE VALUE S 89.99; MATHESON
TRI-GAS SU 36.01; MENARDS SU
242.31; MID NE AGGREGATE G
59,107.98; MID STATE ENGINEER-
ING E 300.00; MIDWAY CHEVRO-
LET S 448.41; MIDWEST SERVICE
E 14,702.53; NE TRUCK CENTER
EQ 2,648.47; NMC, INC S
21,606.87; PAVEMENT REPAIR E
10,150.00; PLATTE VALLEY COM-
MUNICATIONS S 626.87;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR S 9,721.21; ROADRUNNER
TIRE S 445.00; ROCKMOUNT RE-
SEARCH SU 874.89; SAFETY
KLEEN EQ 8,094.90; SAHLING
KENWORTH S 736.48; DEB
SHUBERT RE 15.00; SMITH CO
SIDE DUMP TRAILERS EQ
1,211.38; SOUTH CENTRAL DIE-
SEL S 1,601.25; T & F SAND G
13,376.94; TROTTER INC S 10.99;
TRUCK CENTER CO S 2,209.38;
U.S. BANK E 920.00; UNION PA-
CIFIC RAILROAD S 13.39;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 57.00
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
31,270.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
31,269.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION
MIPS AP 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE
MC 368,284.02
DRUG FORFEITURES
CELLEBRITE S 3,700.00; U.S.
BANK E 96.32
FEDERAL GRANTS
WATCHGUARD VIDEO EQ
3,500.00
DISASTER FUND
OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E
3,844.16; WILKE CONTRACTING
CORP E 112,124.95
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK E 12,707.22;
CENTURYLINK U 1,986.21; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,062.88; FRONTIER
U 1,518.05; FRONTIER COMMU-
NICATIONS U 334.06; GEOCOMM
E 3,820.00; LANGUAGE LINE
SVCS U 24.06; NE CENTRAL TEL-
EPHONE U 109.99; PLATTE VAL-
LEY COMMUNICATIONS E
1,417.67
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to approve the addition of
pledged collateral for the Buffalo
County Treasurer for
$21,400,000.00 at the First National
Bank. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, and McMullen. Absent:
Klein (due to internet connection),
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to accept the March 2020
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Reiter, Higgins, Kouba and
McMullen. Absent: Klein (due to
internet connection), Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Fidlar
Technologies sent a thank you to
the Register of Deeds office for
their efforts and they are offering a
donation to a local charity of their
choice. Commissioner Klein re-
joined the meeting. Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present via Zoom for the
following agenda item.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to accept the quote from
AKRS Equipment Solutions
through state contract pricing for a
John Deere 6130M Tractor for the
price of $103,499.55 less trade in
of 2000 John Deere 6410 Tractor of
$16,000.00. Total price is
$87,499.55. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to accept state contract
pricing from Mohawk Resources
LTD for one shop Truck Lift System
for $57,778.97. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:
Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to authorize Chairman
McMullen to send a letter to Two
Rivers Public Health Department.
This letter will request the provision
of COVID-19 notification informa-
tion be shared to the Buffalo
County Communications Center to
assist the first responders. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.
Motion declared carried.
The Board took a short break at
9:30 A.M.
Chairman McMullen instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted bids for
Employee Assistance Program at
10:00 A.M. No bids were received
and the Board tabled the bid open-
ing until May 12, 2020.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:02 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 12,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: SHANEE L. EARLL, 1211 E
31st Street, Kearney NE 68847 and
JEFFERY J. SCHARF, 1111 Hill
Street, Holdrege NE 68949, you are
hereby notified that on February 27,
2020, Ford Motor Credit Company,
LLC filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI20-451, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$11,800.64, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 24th
day of June, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
REVISED FOR BID OPENING
LOCATION AND BID
DELIVERY/MAIL LOCATION
INVITATION TO BID
RE: Renovations to
Kearney Public Schools -
Hanny Arram Center
for Success
Final Bid Package
Kearney, Nebraska
BD Construction Inc. of Kearney
has been pre-selected as the Con-
struction Manager for Kearney
Public Schools -Hanny Arram Cen-
ter for Success.
The project is located at 3907 6th
Avenue in Kearney and consists of
renovations to an existing building;
most of which are interior. The ren-
ovations are on two levels (first
floor level and basement floor level)
but largely on the first-floor level
(10,640 sf). Approximately ninety
percent of all interior walls on the
first-floor level are to be demol-
ished and this area remodeled.
Demolition is under a separate con-
tract and will be completed by May
31, 2020. Construction will include
new interior wood framed walls,
hollow metal doors and frames, re-
strooms and galley kitchens,
acoustical lay-in ceilings, new
HVAC and light fixtures to be in-
stalled. No exterior site modifica-
tions will be included except for
electrical lighting. The project is
planned to be constructed in two
phases. Each phase will include
roughly half of the building area.
The project will be managed by
BD Construction of Kearney.
The bid opening for the project
will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL
TIME ON MAY 7, 2020.
Bid Openings will be held at the
office of the Facilities Director,
Kearney Public Schools, located at
417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Due to the Covid-19 Virus
concerns and keeping gatherings
to less than 10 people, alternate
accommodations for the bid open-
ing may be made, such as by video
conference. Refer to project docu-
mentation for more information.
Bids can be mailed to the attention
of Trent Bosard, 417 East 6th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or deliv-
ered in person prior to the time es-
tablished for the bid opening.
Please refer to the Instructions to
Bidders for further information.
The anticipated start of construc-
tion for this phase is June 1, 2020
with overall project completion of
Phase 1 scheduled for December
31, 2020, and an overall completion
of Phase 2 scheduled for April 30,
2021. A detailed work sequence is
included in SECTION 01 1000
SUMMARY. This schedule is in-
tended to be a general guideline to
all prospective bidders for your un-
derstanding of the anticipated
phasing and completion dates that
need to be reflected in your bid.
Following the awarding of con-
tracts to the sub-contractors with
BD Construction, the successful
sub-contractors' input will be re-
quested for the review of the over-
all project schedule.
The Final Bid Package project
consists of furnishing all labor, ma-
terials and equipment necessary to
complete all work required for the
bid scopes for Kearney Public
Schools - Hanny Arram Center For
Success as shown on the drawings
and described in the specifications
prepared by the Architect, Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning, 2908
West 39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska. The scopes of work in
the bid package include:
Painting, Fire Protection Special-
ties, Steel Erection, Passenger Ele-
vators, Concrete Slabs & Founda-
tions, Carpentry, Tiling, Flooring,
Steel Materials Roofing; Aluminum
& Glass Joint Sealants; Communi-
cations, HM-HMV Doors (Supply),
Visual Display Surf., Acoustical
Ceiling Tile, Drywall, Toilet, Bath, &
Laundry Accessories, Electrical,
Wall & Corner Guards, Wood Stud
Framing, Casework (Suppl), Case-
work (Install), Fire Suppression,
Plumbing, HVAC, Steel Erection,
Fire Protection Specialties, Paint-
ing, Passenger Elevators
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms issued in
the Specifications. Detailed scopes
of work for each bid package are
available from BD Construction,
Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-
cluded in the specifications.
The successful bidder may be re-
quired to furnish Corporate Surety
Performance and Payment Bonds
in a sum equal to 100% of the con-
tract price.
All proposals shall remain in ef-
fect for a period of 40 calendar
days after the scheduled closing
time for the receipt of proposals.
Each bid, (excluding suppliers
only), shall be accompanied by an
acceptable Bid Bond or certified
check payable to Kearney Public
School in the amount of five per-
cent (5%) of the total bid submitted
as a guarantee that if awarded the
contract, the Bidder will promptly
enter into a contract. If bid security
is not received with the proposal,
the bid will not be considered. All
successful bidders will be required
to provide performance and pay-
ment bonds. All bids, (excluding
suppliers), are required to be
sealed with the name of the project
on the envelope.
All bids are to be in strict accord-
ance with the Contract Documents
and all other related Bid Docu-
ments. Electronic Copies of Bid
Documents may be obtained from
the following location beginning on
April 17, 2020: BD Construction,
Inc. / Kearney - Contact Austin
Larson at 308-234-1836 or at
Documents are also available for
your examination at the following
plan rooms:
Lincoln Builders Bureau,
5910 S. 58th St, Suite C,
Lincoln, NE 68516
Omaha Builders Exchange,
4255 S 94th St,
Omaha, NE 68127
Columbus Area Chamber
of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,
Columbus, NE 68602-0515
Hastings Builders Bureau,
301 S. Burlington,
Hastings, NE 68902
Builders Plan Service,
309 W. 2nd,
Grand Island, NE 68801
Kearney Plan Service,
1007 2nd Ave.,
Kearney, NE 68847
Phelps County Development
Corporation -
502 East Ave., Suite 201,
Holdrege, NE 68949
BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,
209 E. 6th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847
Electronic copies of bid docu-
ments may be obtained from BD
Construction. Contact Austin
Larson at 308-234-1836 or at
alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-
quest access to the documents.
Contract Documents may also be
viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, 2908 West 39th
Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,
and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
The Owner shall have the right to
reject any or all bids and to reject a
bid not accompanied by any requir-
ing bid security or by other data re-
quired by the bidding documents;
or to reject a bid which is in any
way incomplete or irregular and to
waive any informalities in any pro-
posal.
We look forward to receipt of
your proposal on bid day. If you
should have any questions or re-
quire further assistance, please do
not hesitate to contact Austin
Larson of BD Construction at
308-234-1836.
By submitting a bid for this
project, bidder agrees he has
read the BD Construction Stand-
ard Subcontract Agreement and
if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-
ecute this Subcontract. This Sub-
contract Agreement is available
for review at BD's office, 209
East 6th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-
braska limited liability company, is
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 511 East 52nd Street
Place, Kearney, Nebraska The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska; including,
but not limited to the ownership
and management of investment
properties, and for all other pur-
poses authorized by law, to the
same extent as natural persons
might or could do. The limited lia-
bility company was formed on the
22nd day of April, 2020, and will
continue perpetually. Its affairs
shall be conducted by the Mem-
bers pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C
Organizer:
Heath Smallcomb
511 East 52nd Street Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,
P.C., L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that MAM
JAM, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Michael
Main, 3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-
pany was formed on April 29, 2020.
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
May 15, 2020. Pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference.
Members of the public may attend
this meeting electronically or tele-
phonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing, for an amendment to the
Land Use Map of the City of Kear-
ney Comprehensive Development
Plan from Rural Estates and Agri-
culture to Low Density Residential
property described as a tract of
land being accretion land lying
south of Government Lot 4 and
abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16, Block
2, Lake Villa Estates, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located in Sec-
tion 13, Township 8 North, Range
16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 311
Huron Drive).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing, to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-
mily District (Low Density) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing accretion land lying south of
Government Lot 4 and abutting Lot
15 and Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa
Estates, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, located in Section 13,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (South of 311 Huron
Drive).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing for the Preliminary Plat for
Lake Villa Estates Fourth, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being all
of Lot 15 and all of Lot 16, with
said Lots to be vacated, Block 2,
Lake Villa Estates, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and accretion
land lying south of Government Lot
4 and abutting said Lot 15 and Lot
16, on the South, all located in
Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (311 Hu-
ron Drive).
4. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing for the Final Plat for Lake
Villa Estates Fourth, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being all
of Lot 15 and all of Lot 16, with
said Lots to be vacated, Block 2,
Lake Villa Estates, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and accretion
land lying south of Government Lot
4 and abutting said Lot 15 and Lot
16, on the South, all located in
Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (311 Hu-
ron Drive located 475 feet west of
Winnipeg Road on the south side
of Huron Drive).
5. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing
Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron
Blessing for the annexation of a
portion of Lake Villa Estates Fourth,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, being a
tract of land being accretion land
lying south of Government Lot 4
and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,
Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located in
Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
311 Huron Drive).
6. Application submitted by Wil-
liam Diessner for B & G Invest-
ments, LLC, to rezone from District
R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-
mily District (Low Density) to Dis-
trict R-2/PD, Urban Residential
Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-
ment Overlay District for property
described as a tract of land located
in the Southwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M. in the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(2100 East 34th Street).
7. Application submitted by Wil-
liam Diessner for B & G Invest-
ments, LLC, for the Preliminary Plat
for William Estates, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land located in
the Southwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M. in the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(2100 East 34th Street).
8. Application submitted by Wil-
liam Diessner for B & G Invest-
ments, LLC, for the Final Plat for
William Estates, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land located in the South-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., in the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska (2100 East
34th Street).
9. Application submitted by Wil-
liam Diessner for B & G Invest-
ments, LLC, for Planned District
Development Plan Approval for the
proposed construction of a multi-f-
amily development on property to
be zoned District R-2/PD, Urban
Residential Mixed-Density/Planned
Development Overlay District and
described as a Lots 1 and 2, Block
1, William Estates, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (2100 East 34th
Street).
10. Application submitted by the
City of Kearney for Select Sprayers
and Equipment, LLC, c/o Dennis
Jorgensen to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
M-1, Limited Industrial District for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the West Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
26, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (4319 Imperial
Road).
11. Application submitted by the
City of Kearney for Winfield Solu-
tions, LLC, c/o Land O'Lakes to re-
zone from District AG, Agricultural
District to District M-1, Limited In-
dustrial District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being
Government Lot 1 and part of the
Northwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 26, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(7980 East Highway 30).
12. Application submitted by the
City of Kearney for M&N Ventures,
LLC, c/o Neil Benson to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-
trial District for property described
as a tract of land being Govern-
ment Lot 1 and part of the South-
west Quarter of Section 26, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(8050 East Highway 30).
13. Application submitted by the
City of Kearney for Flatrock Group,
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, c/o Lorri Brockman to
rezone from District AG, Agricul-
tural District to District M-1, Limited
Industrial District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-
tion 26, Township 9 North, Range
15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (8200 East High-
way 30).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours by calling
(308) 233-2316. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
Planning Commission shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
GOVIER, KATSKEE, SUING
& MAXELL, PC, LLO
10404 ESSEX COURT
SUITE #100
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF RAFTER LAZY L RANCH, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
Act, as follows:
The name of the company is
Rafter Lazy L Ranch, LLC. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
74591 J Road, Elm Creek, Ne-
braska, 68836 and the initial regis-
tered agent is Ricki L. Runge,
74591 J Road, Elm Creek, NE
68836. The company is organized
to engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking and insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska. The limited
liability company commenced ex-
istence on the filing and recording
of its Certificate of Organization
with the Secretary of State on April
14, 2020, and shall have a perpet-
ual period of duration from the date
the Certificate of Organization was
filed with the Secretary of State.
Management of the Company shall
be vested in an initial board of two
managers who shall serve until
successors are appointed or
elected.
Ricki L. Runge,
Registered Agent
RAVENNA HOUSING
AUTHORITY
1001 GRAND AVE.
RAVENNA, NE. 68869
308-452-4233
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
The Ravenna Housing Authority
(Grand Manor) is looking for pro-
posals to remove bad and run new
sidewalks & driveways around and
through our housing complex.
Plans and bid documents can be
picked up the at the office at 1001
Grand Ave., Ravenna, NE M-F 9AM
to 2PM.
As per HUD regulations, all re-
sponders must be registered with
the State of Nebraska Dept. of La-
bor Workforce Development and
have not been listed on the banned
or barred list or on denial of partici-
pation list from HUD.
Virg Gruhn
Executive Director
Ravenna Housing Authority
