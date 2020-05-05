<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

ANSWERED PRAYERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a

non-profit corporation under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the corporation is:

Answered Prayers

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Busi-

ness Corporation Act.

5. The corporation shall operate

as a non-profit corporation without

capital stock.

Holly Mead

5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

INCORPORATOR

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:00

A.M. via Zoom meeting. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der via Zoom. The following Board

members responded to roll call:

Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron

Kouba, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-

iter and William McMullen. Absent:

Ronald Loeffelholz. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that pursuant

"to Executive Order No. 20-03

Public Meeting Requirement Lim-

ited Waiver", the County Board will

be conducting their meetings via

Zoom and the link to this meeting is

posted on the Buffalo County

Website. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Reiter to approve the April 14,

2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Mor-

row and McMullen. Absent: Loef-

felholz. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following

April 24, 2020 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 255,944.88;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,015.87; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 42,644.26; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 40.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

104,595.50; FIRST CONCORD E

3,948.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 84,692.24; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 356.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 1,302.12; MADISON

NATIONAL I 627.08;

MASSMUTUAL I 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

355.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

450.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,092.17;

STATE OF NE T 13,680.03; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 757.37

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 53,809.73;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 923.14;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 8,452.54; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,769.50; FIRST CON-

CORD E 784.71; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 16,073.35; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 154.21; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 119.93; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL

E 978.29; STATE OF NE T

2,361.58; VISION SERVICE PLAN E

202.90

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,719.04; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.73; PRINCIPAL E 45.75; STATE

OF NE T 234.57

After discussion, it was deter-

mined that the Funds transfer

agenda item was not going to be

necessary.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the following

April 2020 vendor claims submitted

by the County Clerk. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

ABC DRUG RE 17.98; ACS E

35,000.00; ADAMS CO SHERIFF E

25.00; ADVANCED CORREC-

TIONAL HEALTH MC 8,608.23; AG

LAND ATV EQ 12,388.31; ALL

CITY GARAGE DOOR S 446.00;

ALL MAKES AUTO SU 1,126.13;

MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; ANCHOR

PROMOTIONS EQ 1,444.17; AS-

SOC OF THREAT ASSESSMENT E

645.00; ATS S 305.63; AXON EN-

TERPRISE EQ 1,935.00; B & S

CONCRETE E 12,600.00; MI-

CHAEL W BALDWIN S 1,049.75;

BAMFORD INC S 1,377.55; FLOYD

R BEINS RT 210.00; BRAD W

BIGELOW S 150.00; BISHOP LAW

S 2,593.75; BOYS TOWN E

1,503.13; JONATHAN R BRANDT

S 5,933.75; NATHAN BRECHT RE

45.00; KAYLA BREWER E 20.00;

CHARLES BREWSTER S 8,343.75;

D. BRANDON BRINEGAR RE

13.28; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-

MACHER S 14,626.85; BSBB, LLP

RT 320.00; BUFFALO CO BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS RE 933.26;

BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY E

825.00; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-

NEY'S OFFICE E 261.30; BUF-

FALO CO CLERK RE 264.00; BUF-

FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-

NERS E 260.14; BUFFALO CO

COURT E 3,402.87; BUFFALO CO

PUBLIC DEFENDER RE 584.45;

BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E

2,532.10; DORIS BURBY E 193.50;

CALIBRATION LABORATORY E

460.00; MICHAEL D CARPER S

1,740.70; RYAN C CARSON RE

45.00; CASH WA SU 111.65;

CENTER FOR PSYCHOLOGICAL

MC 615.75; CENTRAL MEDIATION

CENTER RE 1,240.00; CENTRAL

NE REPORTING E 36.52; CEN-

TRAL STATES INVESTMENTS RT

210.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-

SULTING E 909.00; CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS U 465.54;

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS U

126.85; JENNIFER CHURCH RE

45.00; CITY OF KEARNEY AP

3,208.25; CITY OF KEARNEY RE

1,500.00; CITY OF KEARNEY E

76,882.38; CLEARSPAN FABRIC

STRUCTURES E 59,894.64;

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E

2,944.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT

COURT E 222.15; CNA SURETY E

40.00; COMFY BOWL RT 100.00;

COMPASS FAMILY SUPPORT E

1,222.00; CONSOLIDATED MAN-

AGEMENT S 24,752.77; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL SU 34.99;

COPYCAT PRINTING E 8,190.39;

CORNHUSKER STATE INDUS-

TRIES E 3,375.00; CAROLINE

COTE RE 22.50; COUNTRY PART-

NERS U 275.10; CULLIGAN EQ

254.50; CUSTER CO SHERIFF E

44.62; DAN'S SANITATION U

15.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE

45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING E

41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-

NTRAL E 1,280.00; DAWSON CO

ATTORNEY RE 40.25; DAWSON

CO DISTRICT COURT E 48.00;

DAWSON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

E 12.61; DAWSON PUBLIC

POWER U 3,347.19; DAMON

DEEDS RE 45.00; DELL MARKET-

ING EQ 4,317.36; DEWALD

DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW S

3,907.25; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF

E 60.02; DOWHY TOWING S

465.00; DUGAN PRINTING E

2,297.71; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE

13.28; E.F., INC S 810.44; EAKES

SU 7,405.18; SHAWN

EATHERTON RE 45.00; EATON

CORP E 1,925.00; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G

11,918.00; EDUCATIONAL SERV-

ICE UNIT NO 10 AP 28,195.20;

EGAN SUPPLY SU 810.23; ELEC-

TION SYSTEMS E 3,388.52; EM-

ERSON PLACE APARTMENTS RT

250.00; ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC E

560.40; EUSTIS BODY S 100.00;

MARSHA FANGMEYER S

3,712.50; FARMERS AND MER-

CHANTS BANK E 65.00; FARM-

ERS UNION CO-OP F 16.00;

FARMERS COOPERATIVE RT

80.00; GRACE E FARRALL RE

179.85; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;

FASTENAL SU 9.41; DATASPEC S

1,347.00; KARI FISK RE 45.00;

JEANNIE FRITSON E 100.00;

FRONTIER U 10,363.41; FURNAS

CO SHERIFF E 43.41; FYE LAW S

7,760.05; STEPHEN A GAASCH

RE 10.00; GALLS, LLC SU 506.91;

GAMMA PHI BETA FVP E 250.00;

CYNTHIA GEMBALA HUGG E

110.25; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL

MC 1,064.88; GREAT PLAINS RA-

DIOLOGY MC 16.70; HALL CO

DISTRICT COURT E 22.50; HALL

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 77.54;

DENNIS HARRIS E 20.00; AN-

DREW W HOFFMEISTER RE

45.00; HOLMES PLUMBING SU

259.24; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-

BRIDE & KUHL E 1,000.00; LISA R

HUERTA RE 45.00; INDIAN

SPRINGS MANUFACTURING E

426.19; INTEGRATED SECURITY E

2,007.00; INTELLICOM COM-

PUTER E 436.00; IOWA PRISON

INDUSTRIES SU 545.99; J & D IN-

VESTMENTS RT 210.00; JACK'S

UNIFORMS EQ 387.55; JACOB-

SEN ORR LAW S 6,758.50; JIM

SCHRAMM ARCHITECTS S

500.00; JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU

372.72; JUSTICE WORKS E

214.00; KEARNEY ANESTHESIA

MC 144.81; KEARNEY CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE E 57.04; KEARNEY

HUB A 3,180.32; KEARNEY TOW-

ING S 396.00; NICK KILLOUGH

RE 45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S

1,421.31; JEAN KNEESE R 19.00;

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS AP

4,415.93; KONICA MINOLTA

PREMIER AP 3,042.95; DOUG

KRAMER RE 45.00; KRONOS E

1,256.09; KULLY PIPE AND STEEL

SU 5,800.00; LANCASTER CO

SHERIFF E 55.27; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SU 184.17; DR MI-

CHAEL LAWSON S 150.00; PAT-

RICK LEE RE 45.00; LIESKE,

LIESKE & ENSZ, PC S 2,769.79;

LINCOLN CO SHERIFF E 21.03;

LINCOLN DODGE BAXTER E

89,007.00; STEPHEN G LOWE S

1,451.25; LSQ FUNDING GROUP E

4,290.00; SETH LUNBERY SU

159.67; LYON FAMILY DENTISTRY

MC 422.00; MALLORY SAFETY

SU 339.75; JOHN MARSH RE

45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00;

MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 84.18;

MATTHEW BENDER & CO E

469.61; SHARON MAULER RE

45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER

REPORTING E 498.00; ANGELA

MCILNAY RE 20.14; MICHAEL

MEFFERD RE 45.00; MENARDS

SU 4,781.63; MICROFILM IMAG-

ING EQ 1,177.00; MID NE AG-

GREGATE G 881.45; MIDWAY

CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP S

364.56; MIDWEST CONNECT E

7,645.11; MIDWEST DOOR SU

4,388.00; MIPS AP 3,723.72; MIR-

ROR IMAGE CAR E 594.31; MOR-

RIS PRESS SU 857.50; MOSTEK

ELECTRIC S 1,339.49; MO-

TOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ 380.00;

NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE U

331.88; NE CLERK OF DISTRICT

COURT ASSN E 75.00; NE DEPT

OF VETERANS' AFFAIRS AP

50,000.00; NE HEALTH & HUMAN

SVCS E 1,123.00; NE INSTITUTE

OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00; NE

PLANNING & ZONING ASSOC E

515.00; NE PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TRICT U 10,768.45; NE SECRE-

TARY OF STATE E 30.00; NE

STATE FIRE MARSHAL E 180.00;

NEBRASKALINK U 615.00; NEW

WEST SPORTS MC 311.76;

KRISTI NEWMAN RE 69.46;

NORTHEAST NE JUVENILE SER E

3,062.50; NORTHWESTERN EN-

ERGY U 3,451.02; SHAYNE O'M-

ARA RT 210.00; OLSSON INC E

11,400.00; OWENS EDUCATIONAL

SVCS E 1,142.76; PARKER

GROSSART BAHENSKY BEUCKE

S 2,081.35; NATE PEARSON RE

45.00; PELL REPORTING E 530.00;

PHELPS CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

18.50; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S

1,447.43; PLATTE VALLEY COM-

MUNICATIONS S 20.00; PRAIRIE

VIEW APARTMENTS E 250.00;

PSYCHOLOGICAL RESOURCES

MC 270.00; QUILL CORP SU

424.89; KANE M RAMSEY RE

45.00; REDMAN'S SHOES SU

110.00; REGION III BEHAVIORAL

HEALTH SVCS AP 32,922.01;

ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00;

RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00;

BRANDI SAYER E 20.00; JEREMY

SAYER E 20.00; SHANE SCHMIDT

CONSTRUCTION E 33,000.00;

KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; DAVID

SESNA RE 25.00; SHERIDAN CO

SHERIFF E 19.00; SHERWIN WIL-

LIAMS S 75.80; SHREDDING SO-

LUTIONS E 45.00; SIGNIT E

1,370.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC

RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HILLIARD &

COCHRAN S 540.00; SOLID

WASTE AGENCY E 4.88; STAMM

ROMERO & ASSOC S 14,123.86;

STAROSTKA RENTALS E 330.00;

THOMAS S STEWART S 4,562.07;

STITCH 3 LLC S 92.00; GERARD L

STRAKA RT 250.00; SUBURBAN

FIRE PROTECTION DIST #1 SU

167.97; JOSHUA E SUNDBERG E

20.00; SUNSET LAW ENFORCE-

MENT EQ 9,878.42; SUPERION E

2,194.83; MICHAEL J SYNEK S

1,951.64; T-C CEILINGS S 600.00;

BERONICA TAMAYO E 260.00;

BIG RACK SHACK/ELF ENTER-

PRISES SU 71.40; THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E 422.58;

THOMSON REUTERS-WEST E

594.10; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 516.71; TRI COUNTY

GLASS S 5,957.75; REBECCA

TVRDIK ANDERSON S 2,362.50;

TYE & ROWLING S 3,758.15; U S

POSTMASTER E 953.70; U.S.

BANK E 22,876.95; UNIVERSITY

OF NE LINCOLN E 3,053.48; UNI-

VERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN RE

5,000.00; UNIVERSITY RENTALS

RT 210.00; USA COMMUNICA-

TION U 678.93; U.S DEPARTMENT

OF AG AP 6,427.22; USPS - HAS-

LER E 1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN

WINKLE, PSYD MC 2,351.35;

VERIZON CONNECT NWF U 29.37;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 924.01;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,080.29;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,647.93;

VILLAGE AT KEARNEY RT 250.00;

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK U 52.49;

VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-

LAGE UNIFORM E 78.36; VOIGT

LAW S 1,102.50; WALDINGER

CORP S 4,176.51; WALGREENS

MC 36.98; WATCHGUARD VIDEO

EQ 2,730.00; WELLS FARGO E

171.05; WELLS FARGO E 354.71;

WELLS FARGO E 1,248.95; WELLS

FARGO E 129.37; WILKE'S TRUE

VALUE SU 41.48; WILLIAMS

CLEANERS E 91.68; MELISSA L

WILLIS RE 45.00; TYLER WOLFE E

20.00; WOODS & AITKEN S

147.50; WPCI S 95.00; YANDA'S

MUSIC S 535.00; YANT EQUIP-

MENT S 320.00; MELANIE R

YOUNG RE 45.00; POLLY ZIEMS E

625.00; ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00;

ZORO TOOLS SU 972.98

ROAD FUND

ACE HARDWARE S 152.20; ALL

MAKES SU 181.19; AUSSIE HY-

DRAULICS S 562.48; ARNOLD

MOTOR SU 1,159.82; BARRIER

SYSTEMS EQ 11,670.93; BLESS-

ING, LLC E 59,540.60; BOSS-

ELMAN ENERGY F 118.08;

BROADFOOT SAND G 32,036.40;

BUILDERS WAREHOUSE S 37.99;

CARQUEST AUTO SU 3,583.11;

CFP-C-T F 99.75; COMFY BOWL E

85.00; CONSTRUCTION RENTAL

SU 1,385.20; CORNHUSKER

CLEANING SU 205.28; CUMMINS

SALES S 432.64; EAKES SU

111.12; ED BROADFOOT & SONS

SAND G 65,801.92; FAMILY

PRACTICE ASSOC MC 285.00;

FARM PLAN S 92.41; FARMERS

CO-OP F 131.83; FASTENAL CO

SU 15.33; FRIESEN CHEVROLET S

442.69; GARRETT TIRES S

2,704.19; GRAHAM TIRE S 24.58;

GRAY MANUFACTURING EQ

6,462.00; INLAND TRUCK PARTS

S 2,659.89; JACK LEDERMAN CO

SU 132.00; KEARNEY HUB A

1,147.08; KELLY SUPPLY S

154.77; KIMBALL MIDWEST SU

166.24; KONECRANES S 299.77;

LAWSON PRODUCTS SU

1,335.70; LCL TRUCK EQUIP-

MENT EQ 41,760.00; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE S 89.99; MATHESON

TRI-GAS SU 36.01; MENARDS SU

242.31; MID NE AGGREGATE G

59,107.98; MID STATE ENGINEER-

ING E 300.00; MIDWAY CHEVRO-

LET S 448.41; MIDWEST SERVICE

E 14,702.53; NE TRUCK CENTER

EQ 2,648.47; NMC, INC S

21,606.87; PAVEMENT REPAIR E

10,150.00; PLATTE VALLEY COM-

MUNICATIONS S 626.87;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR S 9,721.21; ROADRUNNER

TIRE S 445.00; ROCKMOUNT RE-

SEARCH SU 874.89; SAFETY

KLEEN EQ 8,094.90; SAHLING

KENWORTH S 736.48; DEB

SHUBERT RE 15.00; SMITH CO

SIDE DUMP TRAILERS EQ

1,211.38; SOUTH CENTRAL DIE-

SEL S 1,601.25; T & F SAND G

13,376.94; TROTTER INC S 10.99;

TRUCK CENTER CO S 2,209.38;

U.S. BANK E 920.00; UNION PA-

CIFIC RAILROAD S 13.39;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 57.00

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

31,270.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

31,269.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION

MIPS AP 249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE

MC 368,284.02

DRUG FORFEITURES

CELLEBRITE S 3,700.00; U.S.

BANK E 96.32

FEDERAL GRANTS

WATCHGUARD VIDEO EQ

3,500.00

DISASTER FUND

OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E

3,844.16; WILKE CONTRACTING

CORP E 112,124.95

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK E 12,707.22;

CENTURYLINK U 1,986.21; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,062.88; FRONTIER

U 1,518.05; FRONTIER COMMU-

NICATIONS U 334.06; GEOCOMM

E 3,820.00; LANGUAGE LINE

SVCS U 24.06; NE CENTRAL TEL-

EPHONE U 109.99; PLATTE VAL-

LEY COMMUNICATIONS E

1,417.67

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to approve the addition of

pledged collateral for the Buffalo

County Treasurer for

$21,400,000.00 at the First National

Bank. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, and McMullen. Absent:

Klein (due to internet connection),

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to accept the March 2020

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Reiter, Higgins, Kouba and

McMullen. Absent: Klein (due to

internet connection), Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Fidlar

Technologies sent a thank you to

the Register of Deeds office for

their efforts and they are offering a

donation to a local charity of their

choice. Commissioner Klein re-

joined the meeting. Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present via Zoom for the

following agenda item.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to accept the quote from

AKRS Equipment Solutions

through state contract pricing for a

John Deere 6130M Tractor for the

price of $103,499.55 less trade in

of 2000 John Deere 6410 Tractor of

$16,000.00. Total price is

$87,499.55. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to accept state contract

pricing from Mohawk Resources

LTD for one shop Truck Lift System

for $57,778.97. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Absent:

Loeffelholz. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to authorize Chairman

McMullen to send a letter to Two

Rivers Public Health Department.

This letter will request the provision

of COVID-19 notification informa-

tion be shared to the Buffalo

County Communications Center to

assist the first responders. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz.

Motion declared carried.

The Board took a short break at

9:30 A.M.

Chairman McMullen instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted bids for

Employee Assistance Program at

10:00 A.M. No bids were received

and the Board tabled the bid open-

ing until May 12, 2020.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:02 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 12,

2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: SHANEE L. EARLL, 1211 E

31st Street, Kearney NE 68847 and

JEFFERY J. SCHARF, 1111 Hill

Street, Holdrege NE 68949, you are

hereby notified that on February 27,

2020, Ford Motor Credit Company,

LLC filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI20-451, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$11,800.64, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 24th

day of June, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

REVISED FOR BID OPENING

LOCATION AND BID

DELIVERY/MAIL LOCATION

INVITATION TO BID

RE: Renovations to

Kearney Public Schools -

Hanny Arram Center

for Success

Final Bid Package

Kearney, Nebraska

BD Construction Inc. of Kearney

has been pre-selected as the Con-

struction Manager for Kearney

Public Schools -Hanny Arram Cen-

ter for Success.

The project is located at 3907 6th

Avenue in Kearney and consists of

renovations to an existing building;

most of which are interior. The ren-

ovations are on two levels (first

floor level and basement floor level)

but largely on the first-floor level

(10,640 sf). Approximately ninety

percent of all interior walls on the

first-floor level are to be demol-

ished and this area remodeled.

Demolition is under a separate con-

tract and will be completed by May

31, 2020. Construction will include

new interior wood framed walls,

hollow metal doors and frames, re-

strooms and galley kitchens,

acoustical lay-in ceilings, new

HVAC and light fixtures to be in-

stalled. No exterior site modifica-

tions will be included except for

electrical lighting. The project is

planned to be constructed in two

phases. Each phase will include

roughly half of the building area.

The project will be managed by

BD Construction of Kearney.

The bid opening for the project

will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL

TIME ON MAY 7, 2020.

Bid Openings will be held at the

office of the Facilities Director,

Kearney Public Schools, located at

417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Due to the Covid-19 Virus

concerns and keeping gatherings

to less than 10 people, alternate

accommodations for the bid open-

ing may be made, such as by video

conference. Refer to project docu-

mentation for more information.

Bids can be mailed to the attention

of Trent Bosard, 417 East 6th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or deliv-

ered in person prior to the time es-

tablished for the bid opening.

Please refer to the Instructions to

Bidders for further information.

The anticipated start of construc-

tion for this phase is June 1, 2020

with overall project completion of

Phase 1 scheduled for December

31, 2020, and an overall completion

of Phase 2 scheduled for April 30,

2021. A detailed work sequence is

included in SECTION 01 1000

SUMMARY. This schedule is in-

tended to be a general guideline to

all prospective bidders for your un-

derstanding of the anticipated

phasing and completion dates that

need to be reflected in your bid.

Following the awarding of con-

tracts to the sub-contractors with

BD Construction, the successful

sub-contractors' input will be re-

quested for the review of the over-

all project schedule.

The Final Bid Package project

consists of furnishing all labor, ma-

terials and equipment necessary to

complete all work required for the

bid scopes for Kearney Public

Schools - Hanny Arram Center For

Success as shown on the drawings

and described in the specifications

prepared by the Architect, Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning, 2908

West 39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska. The scopes of work in

the bid package include:

Painting, Fire Protection Special-

ties, Steel Erection, Passenger Ele-

vators, Concrete Slabs & Founda-

tions, Carpentry, Tiling, Flooring,

Steel Materials Roofing; Aluminum

& Glass Joint Sealants; Communi-

cations, HM-HMV Doors (Supply),

Visual Display Surf., Acoustical

Ceiling Tile, Drywall, Toilet, Bath, &

Laundry Accessories, Electrical,

Wall & Corner Guards, Wood Stud

Framing, Casework (Suppl), Case-

work (Install), Fire Suppression,

Plumbing, HVAC, Steel Erection,

Fire Protection Specialties, Paint-

ing, Passenger Elevators

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms issued in

the Specifications. Detailed scopes

of work for each bid package are

available from BD Construction,

Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-

cluded in the specifications.

The successful bidder may be re-

quired to furnish Corporate Surety

Performance and Payment Bonds

in a sum equal to 100% of the con-

tract price.

All proposals shall remain in ef-

fect for a period of 40 calendar

days after the scheduled closing

time for the receipt of proposals.

Each bid, (excluding suppliers

only), shall be accompanied by an

acceptable Bid Bond or certified

check payable to Kearney Public

School in the amount of five per-

cent (5%) of the total bid submitted

as a guarantee that if awarded the

contract, the Bidder will promptly

enter into a contract. If bid security

is not received with the proposal,

the bid will not be considered. All

successful bidders will be required

to provide performance and pay-

ment bonds. All bids, (excluding

suppliers), are required to be

sealed with the name of the project

on the envelope.

All bids are to be in strict accord-

ance with the Contract Documents

and all other related Bid Docu-

ments. Electronic Copies of Bid

Documents may be obtained from

the following location beginning on

April 17, 2020: BD Construction,

Inc. / Kearney - Contact Austin

Larson at 308-234-1836 or at

alarson@bdconstruction.com

Documents are also available for

your examination at the following

plan rooms:

Lincoln Builders Bureau,

5910 S. 58th St, Suite C,

Lincoln, NE 68516

Omaha Builders Exchange,

4255 S 94th St,

Omaha, NE 68127

Columbus Area Chamber

of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.,

Columbus, NE 68602-0515

Hastings Builders Bureau,

301 S. Burlington,

Hastings, NE 68902

Builders Plan Service,

309 W. 2nd,

Grand Island, NE 68801

Kearney Plan Service,

1007 2nd Ave.,

Kearney, NE 68847

Phelps County Development

Corporation -

502 East Ave., Suite 201,

Holdrege, NE 68949

BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,

209 E. 6th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847

Electronic copies of bid docu-

ments may be obtained from BD

Construction. Contact Austin

Larson at 308-234-1836 or at

alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-

quest access to the documents.

Contract Documents may also be

viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, 2908 West 39th

Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,

and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

The Owner shall have the right to

reject any or all bids and to reject a

bid not accompanied by any requir-

ing bid security or by other data re-

quired by the bidding documents;

or to reject a bid which is in any

way incomplete or irregular and to

waive any informalities in any pro-

posal.

We look forward to receipt of

your proposal on bid day. If you

should have any questions or re-

quire further assistance, please do

not hesitate to contact Austin

Larson of BD Construction at

308-234-1836.

By submitting a bid for this

project, bidder agrees he has

read the BD Construction Stand-

ard Subcontract Agreement and

if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-

ecute this Subcontract. This Sub-

contract Agreement is available

for review at BD's office, 209

East 6th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-

braska limited liability company, is

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 511 East 52nd Street

Place, Kearney, Nebraska The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska; including,

but not limited to the ownership

and management of investment

properties, and for all other pur-

poses authorized by law, to the

same extent as natural persons

might or could do. The limited lia-

bility company was formed on the

22nd day of April, 2020, and will

continue perpetually. Its affairs

shall be conducted by the Mem-

bers pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C

Organizer:

Heath Smallcomb

511 East 52nd Street Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,

P.C., L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that MAM

JAM, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Michael

Main, 3519 2nd Ave, Suite A, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-

pany was formed on April 29, 2020.

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

May 15, 2020. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference.

Members of the public may attend

this meeting electronically or tele-

phonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing, for an amendment to the

Land Use Map of the City of Kear-

ney Comprehensive Development

Plan from Rural Estates and Agri-

culture to Low Density Residential

property described as a tract of

land being accretion land lying

south of Government Lot 4 and

abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16, Block

2, Lake Villa Estates, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located in Sec-

tion 13, Township 8 North, Range

16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 311

Huron Drive).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing, to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-

mily District (Low Density) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing accretion land lying south of

Government Lot 4 and abutting Lot

15 and Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa

Estates, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, located in Section 13,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (South of 311 Huron

Drive).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing for the Preliminary Plat for

Lake Villa Estates Fourth, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being all

of Lot 15 and all of Lot 16, with

said Lots to be vacated, Block 2,

Lake Villa Estates, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and accretion

land lying south of Government Lot

4 and abutting said Lot 15 and Lot

16, on the South, all located in

Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (311 Hu-

ron Drive).

4. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing for the Final Plat for Lake

Villa Estates Fourth, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being all

of Lot 15 and all of Lot 16, with

said Lots to be vacated, Block 2,

Lake Villa Estates, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and accretion

land lying south of Government Lot

4 and abutting said Lot 15 and Lot

16, on the South, all located in

Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (311 Hu-

ron Drive located 475 feet west of

Winnipeg Road on the south side

of Huron Drive).

5. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Blessing

Premier Property, LLC, c/o Ron

Blessing for the annexation of a

portion of Lake Villa Estates Fourth,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, being a

tract of land being accretion land

lying south of Government Lot 4

and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,

Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located in

Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

311 Huron Drive).

6. Application submitted by Wil-

liam Diessner for B & G Invest-

ments, LLC, to rezone from District

R-1, Urban Residential Single-Fa-

mily District (Low Density) to Dis-

trict R-2/PD, Urban Residential

Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-

ment Overlay District for property

described as a tract of land located

in the Southwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M. in the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(2100 East 34th Street).

7. Application submitted by Wil-

liam Diessner for B & G Invest-

ments, LLC, for the Preliminary Plat

for William Estates, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

the Southwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M. in the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(2100 East 34th Street).

8. Application submitted by Wil-

liam Diessner for B & G Invest-

ments, LLC, for the Final Plat for

William Estates, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land located in the South-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., in the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska (2100 East

34th Street).

9. Application submitted by Wil-

liam Diessner for B & G Invest-

ments, LLC, for Planned District

Development Plan Approval for the

proposed construction of a multi-f-

amily development on property to

be zoned District R-2/PD, Urban

Residential Mixed-Density/Planned

Development Overlay District and

described as a Lots 1 and 2, Block

1, William Estates, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (2100 East 34th

Street).

10. Application submitted by the

City of Kearney for Select Sprayers

and Equipment, LLC, c/o Dennis

Jorgensen to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

M-1, Limited Industrial District for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the West Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

26, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (4319 Imperial

Road).

11. Application submitted by the

City of Kearney for Winfield Solu-

tions, LLC, c/o Land O'Lakes to re-

zone from District AG, Agricultural

District to District M-1, Limited In-

dustrial District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being

Government Lot 1 and part of the

Northwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 26, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(7980 East Highway 30).

12. Application submitted by the

City of Kearney for M&N Ventures,

LLC, c/o Neil Benson to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-

trial District for property described

as a tract of land being Govern-

ment Lot 1 and part of the South-

west Quarter of Section 26, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(8050 East Highway 30).

13. Application submitted by the

City of Kearney for Flatrock Group,

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, c/o Lorri Brockman to

rezone from District AG, Agricul-

tural District to District M-1, Limited

Industrial District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-

tion 26, Township 9 North, Range

15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (8200 East High-

way 30).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours by calling

(308) 233-2316. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

Planning Commission shall have

the right to modify the agenda to

include items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

GOVIER, KATSKEE, SUING

& MAXELL, PC, LLO

10404 ESSEX COURT

SUITE #100

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF RAFTER LAZY L RANCH, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

Act, as follows:

The name of the company is

Rafter Lazy L Ranch, LLC. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

74591 J Road, Elm Creek, Ne-

braska, 68836 and the initial regis-

tered agent is Ricki L. Runge,

74591 J Road, Elm Creek, NE

68836. The company is organized

to engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking and insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska. The limited

liability company commenced ex-

istence on the filing and recording

of its Certificate of Organization

with the Secretary of State on April

14, 2020, and shall have a perpet-

ual period of duration from the date

the Certificate of Organization was

filed with the Secretary of State.

Management of the Company shall

be vested in an initial board of two

managers who shall serve until

successors are appointed or

elected.

Ricki L. Runge,

Registered Agent

RAVENNA HOUSING

AUTHORITY

1001 GRAND AVE.

RAVENNA, NE. 68869

308-452-4233

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

The Ravenna Housing Authority

(Grand Manor) is looking for pro-

posals to remove bad and run new

sidewalks & driveways around and

through our housing complex.

Plans and bid documents can be

picked up the at the office at 1001

Grand Ave., Ravenna, NE M-F 9AM

to 2PM.

As per HUD regulations, all re-

sponders must be registered with

the State of Nebraska Dept. of La-

bor Workforce Development and

have not been listed on the banned

or barred list or on denial of partici-

pation list from HUD.

Virg Gruhn

Executive Director

Ravenna Housing Authority

