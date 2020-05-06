 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

Big Wrench Auto, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Notice of Incorporation

is hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Big Wrench Auto, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 2921 Ave M, Kearney,

NE 68847 and the name of the ini-

tial registered agent is Timothy J

Sinner.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

3. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act. The life of the corpora-

tion is perpetual.

4. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator for

Big Wrench Auto, Inc.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Nebraska Department

of Environment and Energy

Air Quality Division

 

Notice is given to the public, ac-

cording to Chapter 14 of Nebraska

Administrative Code Title 129 - Ne-

braska Air Quality Regulations, that

the Department is proposing to is-

sue a construction permit to

Xyletec, Inc. (FID 002478) a biopol-

ymer manufacturing facility (Stan-

dard Industrial Classification code

3089) located at 4303 East 39th

Street in Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. The anticipated change

in emissions of regulated air con-

taminants in tons per year (tpy) due

to the as-built changes and in-

crease in yearly receiving limit at

this facility will be: -3.58 tpy of Par-

ticulate Matter (PM); -3.53 tpy of

PM < 10 microns (PM10); -3.57 tpy

PM < 2.5 microns (PM2.5); 0.01 tpy

Sulfur Dioxide; 1.02 tpy Oxides of

Nitrogen; 2.33 tpy Carbon Monox-

ide; 37.09 tpy Volatile Organic

Compounds; and 8.77 tpy total

Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP).

Buffalo County meets the Na-

tional Ambient Air Quality Stand-

ards (NAAQS) for those pollutants

subject to a NAAQS and is ex-

pected to continue in that status.

No impact is anticipated on habitat

for any rare or threatened species.

The Department proposes to is-

sue a construction permit with spe-

cific conditions, based on Title 129,

which addresses as-built changes

to the equipment, increases the re-

ceiving limits on distiller's dried

grains, and places limits on VOC

and HAP emissions.

The proposed permit and sup-

porting materials are available

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 through

Friday, June 5, 2020 at the NDEE,

Suite 400, 1200 "N" Street, Lincoln,

Nebraska, and electronically at

http://dee.ne.gov. Only comments

received by the Department during

this period on new and significantly

revised conditions to the previous

construction permit(s) will be con-

sidered. During this period the ap-

plicant, or any interested person or

group of persons, may request or

petition the Director for a public

hearing. The request must be in

writing and state the nature of the

issues to be raised and all argu-

ments and factual grounds sup-

porting their position. If a public

hearing is granted by the Director,

the hearing will be advertised by

public notice at least 30 days prior

to the hearing.

Inquiries may be made at (402)

471-2186 or ndeq.airquality@n-

ebraska.gov . Individuals requiring

special accommodations or alter-

nate formats of materials should

notify the NDEE by calling (402)

471-2186. TDD users should call

(800) 833-7352 and ask the relay

operator to call the NDEE at (402)

471-2186. For further information,

to submit comments, or request a

hearing you may contact the NDEE

by email "ndeq.airquality@nebra-

ska.gov" or by mail submitted to

the attention of Sarah Starostka,

Air Quality Division, P.O. Box

98922, Lincoln, Nebraska

68509-8922

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Home

Within, LLC, a Nebraska limited li-

ability company, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

with its designated office at 204 E.

25th St., Suite 1, Kearney, NE

68848. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is An-

drew D. Romatzke, 204 E. 25th St.,

Suite 1, PO Box 2596, Kearney, NE

68848-2596. The general nature of

its business is to engage in and to

do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, including but not limited to

the power to purchase, sell, own,

construct, develop, operate, lease,

manage, finance, refinance and

otherwise deal with real estate and

personal property of all kinds and

interests therein, and for all other

purposes authorized by law, to the

same extent as natural persons

might or could do. The limited lia-

bility company was formed on De-

cember 31, 2019 and will continue

for a perpetual period of duration.

Its affairs shall be conducted by its

member(s) pursuant to the Certifi-

cate of Organization and Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company, and its initial members

are Lori L. Romatzke and Megan

M. Mitchell.

Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer

Parker, Grossart &

Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LETHAL INJECTION DIESEL

SERVICE, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Lethal

Injection Diesel Service, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its designated office at 1825 I

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on April 23,

2020, and will continue in perpetu-

ity. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its sole member, Noel Car-

nahan, until such time as his suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LNJ FARMS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that LNJ

Farms, LLC, (hereinafter referred to

as the "Company") is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 1419 Central Avenue, PO

Box 636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Thomas

W. Tye II, whose street and mailing

address is Thomas W. Tye II, 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

May 13, 2020 at the Kearney Fire

Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the office of the Secretary of the

Fire District at Fire Station 1. The

meeting will be open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 9:00

a.m. via teleconference. The pur-

pose of the meeting is to take care

of the regular order of business.

An agenda for the meeting, kept

continually current, is available for

public inspection at the District of-

fice during normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, May 22,

2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region 3

Behavioral Health Services office,

Kearney, Nebraska. General

meeting open to the public. The

agenda shall be available for public

inspection at the office of Region 3

Behavioral Health Services, located

at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or on the website at

www.region3.net.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number 20-123

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

JOHNATHAN DEAN DVORAK

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

13th day of March, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the object

and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Johnathan Dean Dvorak to

Johnathan Dean Sabata.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the

28th day of May, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and that unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the petitioner's name will

be changed from that of Johnathan

Dean Dvorak, to Johnathan Dean

Sabata.

Johnathan Dean Dvorak

2016 4th Ave. Apt. 2B

Kearney, NE 68845

308-240-0220

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James

M. Hays, dated May 8, 2006, and

recorded on May 17, 2006, Docu-

ment No. 2006-3497 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on June 10,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

THE EAST 95 FEET OF THE

NORTH 65 FEET OF LOT 9,

BLOCK 4, TYLER'S ADDITION

TO THE VILLAGE OF ELM

CREEK, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA., commonly known as

121 -125 Calkins, Elm Creek, NE,

68836

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: April 29, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 214668).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

THRIVING LIFE THERAPY SER-

VICES, LLC (the "Company") has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

1704 E. 46th Street Pl, Kearney,

NE 68847. The registered agent of

the Company is Lindsey R.

Wright, 1704 E. 46th Street Pl,

Kearney, NE 68847. The general

nature of the business will be to en-

gage in the transaction of any or all

lawful business, for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Nature of the Com-

pany is to provide mental health

counseling services. The LLC was

filed with the State of Nebraska

March 18 2020. Organizer Name:

Lindsey R. Wright.

 

