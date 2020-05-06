NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
Big Wrench Auto, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Notice of Incorporation
is hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Big Wrench Auto, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 2921 Ave M, Kearney,
NE 68847 and the name of the ini-
tial registered agent is Timothy J
Sinner.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Midwest Associates,
Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,
NE 68845
3. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act. The life of the corpora-
tion is perpetual.
4. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator for
Big Wrench Auto, Inc.
ZNEZ A22,29,My6
PUBLIC NOTICE
Nebraska Department
of Environment and Energy
Air Quality Division
Notice is given to the public, ac-
cording to Chapter 14 of Nebraska
Administrative Code Title 129 - Ne-
braska Air Quality Regulations, that
the Department is proposing to is-
sue a construction permit to
Xyletec, Inc. (FID 002478) a biopol-
ymer manufacturing facility (Stan-
dard Industrial Classification code
3089) located at 4303 East 39th
Street in Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. The anticipated change
in emissions of regulated air con-
taminants in tons per year (tpy) due
to the as-built changes and in-
crease in yearly receiving limit at
this facility will be: -3.58 tpy of Par-
ticulate Matter (PM); -3.53 tpy of
PM < 10 microns (PM10); -3.57 tpy
PM < 2.5 microns (PM2.5); 0.01 tpy
Sulfur Dioxide; 1.02 tpy Oxides of
Nitrogen; 2.33 tpy Carbon Monox-
ide; 37.09 tpy Volatile Organic
Compounds; and 8.77 tpy total
Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP).
Buffalo County meets the Na-
tional Ambient Air Quality Stand-
ards (NAAQS) for those pollutants
subject to a NAAQS and is ex-
pected to continue in that status.
No impact is anticipated on habitat
for any rare or threatened species.
The Department proposes to is-
sue a construction permit with spe-
cific conditions, based on Title 129,
which addresses as-built changes
to the equipment, increases the re-
ceiving limits on distiller's dried
grains, and places limits on VOC
and HAP emissions.
The proposed permit and sup-
porting materials are available
Wednesday, May 6, 2020 through
Friday, June 5, 2020 at the NDEE,
Suite 400, 1200 "N" Street, Lincoln,
Nebraska, and electronically at
http://dee.ne.gov. Only comments
received by the Department during
this period on new and significantly
revised conditions to the previous
construction permit(s) will be con-
sidered. During this period the ap-
plicant, or any interested person or
group of persons, may request or
petition the Director for a public
hearing. The request must be in
writing and state the nature of the
issues to be raised and all argu-
ments and factual grounds sup-
porting their position. If a public
hearing is granted by the Director,
the hearing will be advertised by
public notice at least 30 days prior
to the hearing.
Inquiries may be made at (402)
471-2186 or ndeq.airquality@n-
ebraska.gov . Individuals requiring
special accommodations or alter-
nate formats of materials should
notify the NDEE by calling (402)
471-2186. TDD users should call
(800) 833-7352 and ask the relay
operator to call the NDEE at (402)
471-2186. For further information,
to submit comments, or request a
hearing you may contact the NDEE
by email "ndeq.airquality@nebra-
ska.gov" or by mail submitted to
the attention of Sarah Starostka,
Air Quality Division, P.O. Box
98922, Lincoln, Nebraska
68509-8922
ZNEZ My6,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Home
Within, LLC, a Nebraska limited li-
ability company, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
with its designated office at 204 E.
25th St., Suite 1, Kearney, NE
68848. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is An-
drew D. Romatzke, 204 E. 25th St.,
Suite 1, PO Box 2596, Kearney, NE
68848-2596. The general nature of
its business is to engage in and to
do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, including but not limited to
the power to purchase, sell, own,
construct, develop, operate, lease,
manage, finance, refinance and
otherwise deal with real estate and
personal property of all kinds and
interests therein, and for all other
purposes authorized by law, to the
same extent as natural persons
might or could do. The limited lia-
bility company was formed on De-
cember 31, 2019 and will continue
for a perpetual period of duration.
Its affairs shall be conducted by its
member(s) pursuant to the Certifi-
cate of Organization and Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company, and its initial members
are Lori L. Romatzke and Megan
M. Mitchell.
Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer
ZNEZ A22,29,My6
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grossart &
Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LETHAL INJECTION DIESEL
SERVICE, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Lethal
Injection Diesel Service, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its designated office at 1825 I
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on April 23,
2020, and will continue in perpetu-
ity. Its affairs shall be conducted
by its sole member, Noel Car-
nahan, until such time as his suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
ZNEZ A29,My6,13
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LNJ FARMS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that LNJ
Farms, LLC, (hereinafter referred to
as the "Company") is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 1419 Central Avenue, PO
Box 636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Thomas
W. Tye II, whose street and mailing
address is Thomas W. Tye II, 1419
Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ My6,13,20
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
May 13, 2020 at the Kearney Fire
Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the office of the Secretary of the
Fire District at Fire Station 1. The
meeting will be open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
ZNEZ My6,t1
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 9:00
a.m. via teleconference. The pur-
pose of the meeting is to take care
of the regular order of business.
An agenda for the meeting, kept
continually current, is available for
public inspection at the District of-
fice during normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
ZNEZ My6,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, May 22,
2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region 3
Behavioral Health Services office,
Kearney, Nebraska. General
meeting open to the public. The
agenda shall be available for public
inspection at the office of Region 3
Behavioral Health Services, located
at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-
ney, Nebraska during regular busi-
ness hours or on the website at
ZNEZ My6,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number 20-123
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
JOHNATHAN DEAN DVORAK
Notice is hereby given that on the
13th day of March, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the object
and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Johnathan Dean Dvorak to
Johnathan Dean Sabata.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 1, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the
28th day of May, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.,
or as soon thereafter as will be con-
venient for the court and that unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the petitioner's name will
be changed from that of Johnathan
Dean Dvorak, to Johnathan Dean
Sabata.
Johnathan Dean Dvorak
2016 4th Ave. Apt. 2B
Kearney, NE 68845
308-240-0220
ZNEZ A29,My6,13,20
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James
M. Hays, dated May 8, 2006, and
recorded on May 17, 2006, Docu-
ment No. 2006-3497 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on June 10,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
THE EAST 95 FEET OF THE
NORTH 65 FEET OF LOT 9,
BLOCK 4, TYLER'S ADDITION
TO THE VILLAGE OF ELM
CREEK, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA., commonly known as
121 -125 Calkins, Elm Creek, NE,
68836
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: April 29, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 214668).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ A29,My6,13,20,27
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
THRIVING LIFE THERAPY SER-
VICES, LLC (the "Company") has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
1704 E. 46th Street Pl, Kearney,
NE 68847. The registered agent of
the Company is Lindsey R.
Wright, 1704 E. 46th Street Pl,
Kearney, NE 68847. The general
nature of the business will be to en-
gage in the transaction of any or all
lawful business, for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Nature of the Com-
pany is to provide mental health
counseling services. The LLC was
filed with the State of Nebraska
March 18 2020. Organizer Name:
Lindsey R. Wright.
ZNEZ A29,My6,13