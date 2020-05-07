WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Eagle Eye Truck Repair, Inc.,
whose registered agent is Kirk J.
Frecks and registered office is 558
W. Campbell Street, Minden, Ne-
braska 68959, was formed on April
20, 2020 to engage in any lawful
business. The corporation has au-
thorized 10,000 shares of capital
stock. The name and address of
the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-
more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,
Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
/s/
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name:
Kearney Flight Service
Name of Applicant:
City of Kearney, Nebraska
Address: 18 East 22nd Street,
PO Box 1180,
Kearney, NE 68848-1180
Applicant is: Municipal Corporation
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: April 27, 2020
General nature of business:
Fixed based operator for
Kearney Regional Airport
Michael J. Tye
Applicant or
Legal Representative
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, April 14, 2020 via Zoom meet-
ing. Said meetings will be open to
the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners meeting will begin at 9:00
A.M. and the Buffalo County Board
of Equalization meeting will begin
at 9:30 A.M. A list of the organiza-
tions seeking tax exemptions, de-
scriptions of the property and offi-
cial recommendations are available
by contacting the County Assessor
and/or County Treasurer via tele-
phone.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
LEGAL NOTICE
The May 2020 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Thursday, May 14, 2020, beginning
at 10:00 a.m. CDT. The meeting will
be conducted by electronic means
due to emergency conditions sur-
rounding the COVID 19 pandemic
and Governor Ricketts' Executive
Orders regarding the conduct of
public meetings and the limited
number of people allowed to
gather. No face-to-face meeting
will be conducted at the District's
General Office in Columbus.
The public will be able to partici-
pate in the meeting via computer
by accessing the following link:
s/j/96260518933
There will be opportunity to sub-
mit public comments during the
meeting.
It is possible that portions of the
May 2020 Board meeting will be
held in Executive Session. An
agenda for this meeting is kept
continuously current and is availa-
ble for public inspection during
business hours at the office of the
Assistant Secretary at the Colum-
bus General Office, Columbus, Ne-
braska, or online at
/board-of-directors.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
