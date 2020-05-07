WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Eagle Eye Truck Repair, Inc.,

whose registered agent is Kirk J.

Frecks and registered office is 558

W. Campbell Street, Minden, Ne-

braska 68959, was formed on April

20, 2020 to engage in any lawful

business. The corporation has au-

thorized 10,000 shares of capital

stock. The name and address of

the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-

more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,

Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

/s/

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name:

Kearney Flight Service

Name of Applicant:

City of Kearney, Nebraska

Address: 18 East 22nd Street,

PO Box 1180,

Kearney, NE 68848-1180

Applicant is: Municipal Corporation

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: April 27, 2020

General nature of business:

Fixed based operator for

Kearney Regional Airport

Michael J. Tye

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, April 14, 2020 via Zoom meet-

ing. Said meetings will be open to

the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov. The

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners meeting will begin at 9:00

A.M. and the Buffalo County Board

of Equalization meeting will begin

at 9:30 A.M. A list of the organiza-

tions seeking tax exemptions, de-

scriptions of the property and offi-

cial recommendations are available

by contacting the County Assessor

and/or County Treasurer via tele-

phone.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The May 2020 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Thursday, May 14, 2020, beginning

at 10:00 a.m. CDT. The meeting will

be conducted by electronic means

due to emergency conditions sur-

rounding the COVID 19 pandemic

and Governor Ricketts' Executive

Orders regarding the conduct of

public meetings and the limited

number of people allowed to

gather. No face-to-face meeting

will be conducted at the District's

General Office in Columbus.

The public will be able to partici-

pate in the meeting via computer

by accessing the following link:

https://nppd.zoom.u-

s/j/96260518933

There will be opportunity to sub-

mit public comments during the

meeting.

It is possible that portions of the

May 2020 Board meeting will be

held in Executive Session. An

agenda for this meeting is kept

continuously current and is availa-

ble for public inspection during

business hours at the office of the

Assistant Secretary at the Colum-

bus General Office, Columbus, Ne-

braska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-us-

/board-of-directors.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

