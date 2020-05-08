REQUESTS FOR BIDS/
INVITATION FOR BIDS
City of Kearney, Kearney, NE
Kearney Regional Airport
(EAR), Kearney, NE
AIP Project No.: 3-31-0045-032
Taxiway 'A' and Connecting
Taxiways Rehabilitation
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the City Clerk's Office at City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE
68848 until 2:00 p.m. local time
(CT), on Thursday, June 4, 2020
and then publicly opened and read
aloud, for furnishing all labor, mate-
rials and equipment, and perform-
ing all work necessary for complet-
ing "Taxiway 'A' and Connecting
Taxiways Rehabilitation," AIP
3-31-0045-032.
In general, the improvements on
which bids are requested will re-
quire the following major construc-
tion items:
Ÿ Site preparation/mobilization
and temporary airport safety meas-
ures
Ÿ Milling and removal of existing
pavement
Ÿ Miscellaneous existing electri-
cal removals
Ÿ Erosion control measures (i-
ncluding seeding and mulching)
Ÿ Storm sewer improvements
Ÿ Earthwork (excavation, em-
bankment, off-site borrow)
Ÿ Installation of subdrains
Ÿ Construction of new asphalt
and concrete pavements
Ÿ Construction of new taxiway
lights (base -mounted fixtures)
Ÿ Construction of new cable in
duct system
Ÿ Airfield Signage Upgrades
(Equipment and Bases)
Ÿ Airfield Pavement Marking
Copies of the bid documents in-
cluding project drawings and tech-
nical specifications are on file and
may be inspected at the below
listed locations. In person visits
may be restricted due to
COVID-19; call prior to making a
site visit.
Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-
fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-
ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)
Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,
825 'M' Street, Suite 100, Lincoln,
NE 68508 (402-479-2200)
Ÿ Nebraska Department of
Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-
sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite
150, Lincoln, NE 68524
(402-471-2371)
Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE
68516 (402-421-8332)
Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
NE 68127 (402-991-6906)
Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-
ction.com (877-989-5753)
A complete set of electronic
plans and specifications, not in-
cluding referenced documents,
may be obtained from the Engineer
via an Engineer hosted FTP site at
no cost. To request electronic plan-
s/specifications from Benesch,
please send an email request to
both of the following email ad-
dresses with the required info: EAR
TW A Rehabilitation - Plan/Spec
Request
Benesch Email Addresses:
abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and
eduvall@benesch.com (Elizabeth)
Email Information
Email Title: Contractor Email Ad-
dress: Email Address Where FTP
Link Can Be Sent Contractor Con-
tact Name: Name Of Person To
Be "Attentioned" On Email Con-
tractor Phone Number: (Area Code)
Phone #
Parties then interested in sub-
mitting an official bid must contact
Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-
quest an official hard-copy bid
booklet. The electronic documents
on the Engineer hosted FTP site do
not contain the official bid booklet.
Contractors must obtain an official
hard-copy bid booklet from
Benesch to submit a bid.
A pre-bid meeting will be held in
conjunction with this project. The
pre-bid conference for this project
will be held on Thursday May 21,
2020, at 2:00 p.m. by teleconfere-
nce: Conference Dial in Number
(605) 313-5156, Participant Access
Code 429068#. All bidders are still
required to examine the site to be-
come familiar with all site condi-
tions.
Contractors shall coordinate with
Jim Lynaugh (Airport Manager)
(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-
tunities. The Owner reserves the
right, at the time of the site visit, to
reject requests to inspect specific
areas of the airfield, if it is not con-
ducive to airport operations at the
time.
Prequalification: Contractors bid-
ding need not be pre-qualified but
must be qualified to do the work.
Each proposal must be accom-
panied by a bid guaranty (per 49
CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount
of not less than five (5) percent of
the total amount of the bid. The bid
guaranty may be by certified check
on a solvent bank or bid bond
made payable to the City of Kear-
ney, Kearney, NE.
All proposals submitted in ac-
cordance with the instructions
presented herein will be subject to
evaluation. Bids may be held by the
Owner for a period not to exceed
90 calendar days from the date of
the bid opening for the purpose of
evaluating bids prior to award of
contract.
The award of the contract will be
based on the lowest aggregate
sum proposal (for the award option
that is in the Owner's best interest
based on available Federal Fund-
ing) submitted from those bidders
that are confirmed as being re-
sponsive and responsible. The right
is reserved, by the Owner, to reject
any and all bids and to waive any
or all irregularities, technicalities,
informality or any information in the
bids received.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to furnish separate perfor-
mance (per 49 CFR Part
18.36(h)(2)) and payment (per 49
CFR Part 18.36(h)(3)) bonds, each
in an amount equal to 100% of the
contract.
Federal Provisions
Each bidder shall be aware and
acknowledge that the project is
subject to the FAA's current Fed-
eral Provisions as listed below and
in the Supplementary Provisions of
the contract documents.
Notice Of Requirement For Af-
firmative Action To Ensure Equal
Employment Opportunity
1. The Offeror's or Bidder's at-
tention is called to the "Equal Op-
portunity Clause" and the
"Standard Federal Equal Employ-
ment Opportunity Construction
Contract Specifications" set forth
herein.
2. The goals and timetables for
minority and female participation,
expressed in percentage terms for
the Contractor's aggregate work-
force in each trade on all construc-
tion work in the covered area, are
as follows:
Timetables Goals for minority
participation for each trade: 1.4%
(Buffalo County)
Goals for female participation in
each trade: 6.9%
These goals are applicable to all
of the Contractor's construction
work (whether or not it is Federal or
federally assisted) performed in the
covered area. If the Contractor per-
forms construction work in a geo-
graphical area located outside of
the covered area, it shall apply the
goals established for such geo-
graphical area where the work is
actually performed. With regard to
this second area, the Contractor
also is subject to the goals for both
its federally involved and non-fede-
rally involved construction.
The Contractor's compliance with
the Executive Order and the regula-
tions in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be
based on its implementation of the
Equal Opportunity Clause, specific
affirmative action obligations re-
quired by the specifications set
forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its ef-
forts to meet the goals. The hours
of minority and female employment
and training must be substantially
uniform throughout the length of
the contract, and in each trade, and
the Contractor shall make a good
faith effort to employ minorities and
women evenly on each of its proj-
ects. The transfer of minority or fe-
male employees or trainees from
Contractor to Contractor or from
project to project for the sole pur-
pose of meeting the Contractor's
goals shall be a violation of the
contract, the Executive Order and
the regulations in 41 CFR Part
60-4. Compliance with the goals
will be measured against the total
work hours performed.
3. The Contractor shall provide
written notification to the Director
of the Office of Federal Contract
Compliance Programs (OFCCP)
within 10 working days of award of
any construction subcontract in ex-
cess of $10,000 at any tier for con-
struction work under the contract
resulting from this solicitation. The
notification shall list the name, ad-
dress, and telephone number of the
subcontractor; employer identifica-
tion number of the subcontractor;
estimated dollar amount of the
subcontract; estimated starting and
completion dates of the subcon-
tract; and the geographical area in
which the subcontract is to be per-
formed.
4. As used in this notice and in
the contract resulting from this so-
licitation, the "covered area" Ne-
braska, Buffalo County, Kearney.
Civil Rights - Title VI Notice:
The City of Kearney, in accord-
ance with the provisions of Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78
Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to
2000d-4) and the Regulations,
hereby notifies all bidders or offer-
ors that it will affirmatively ensure
that any contract entered into pur-
suant to this advertisement, disad-
vantaged business enterprises will
be afforded full and fair opportunity
to submit bids in response to this
invitation and will not be discrimi-
nated against on the grounds of
race, color, or national origin in
consideration for an award.
DBE Requirement:
Information submitted as a mat-
ter of bidder responsibility:
This project is subject to the re-
quirements of 49 CFR Part 26 Dis-
advantaged Business Enterprise
Participation. The owner has estab-
lished a contract participation goal
of 2.28 percent for small business
concerns owned and controlled by
certified socially and economically
disadvantaged business enterprise
(DBE). The Owner's award of this
contract is conditioned upon Bid-
der or Offeror satisfying the good
faith effort requirements of 49 CFR
§26.53.
Award of contract is also subject
to the following Federal provisions:
1) Executive Order 11246 and
DOL Regulation 41 CFR PART 60 -
Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal
Employment Opportunity.
2) TITLE 49 United States Code,
CHAPTER 501 - Buy American
Preferences.
3) TITLE VI Of The Civil Rights
Act Of 1964 - Civil Rights Title VI
Assurances, Compliance With
Nondiscrimination Requirements.
4) DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5
- Davis Bacon Act.
5) DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART
29 - Government-wide Debarment
and Suspension.
6) Disadvantage Business Enter-
prise (DBE) Requirements.
7) DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART
30 - Denial of Public Works Con-
tracts to Suppliers of Goods and
Services of Countries that Deny
Contracts to Suppliers of Goods
and Services of Countries that
Deny Procurement Market Access
to U.S. Contractors (Foreign Trade
Restriction).
8) Lobbying Of Federal Employ-
ees: TITLE 31 United States Code,
1352 - Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amend-
ment, 2 CFR part 200, Appendix
II(J) and 49 CFR part 20, Appendix
A.
9) Procurement of Recovered
Materials: 2 CFR 200.322, 40 CFR
Part 247 and Solid Waste Disposal
Act.
10) Other Federal Provisions in-
cluded in Article 2, Supplementary
Provisions, Part A.
City of Kearney,
Kearney, Nebraska
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
APrime Services, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The initial designated
office of the company in the state of
Nebraska is 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,
Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.The
name and address of the registered
agent is Nebraska Registered
Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,
Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.
The general nature of the busi-
ness is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of APrime Services, LLC com-
menced business on February 5,
2020, and its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its members.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
GLORIAL P. VASQUEZ,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-60
Notice is hereby given that on
April 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of informal probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Roy
Vasquez whose address is 1511
Avenue B, Kearney, Nebraska
68847 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 8, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Shane M. Cochran, #24665
Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.
Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MARY LOU BURTON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-63
Notice is hereby given that on
April 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written statement
of Informal Probate of the Will of
said Decedent and that Rod S.
Horsley of 250 Front View Dr, Kear-
ney, NE 68847 was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or be-
fore July 1, 2020 or be forever bar-
red.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Charles J. Bentjen (Bar I.D.
#18283)
Bentjen Law
819 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE 68310
Tel: 402-413-7812
Fax: 402-347-0030
Email: chuck@nejustice.com
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of SCOTT R. MINER,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-59
Notice is hereby given that on
April 23, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Sharri
G. Miner of 2816 W 44th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845 was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 1, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court
County Court of Buffalo County
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Timothy Gene Frost,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-62
Notice is hereby given that on
April 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Cary L.
Frost, P.O. Box 66, Florence MS
39073, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 1, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
William J. Erickson, Reg. #17947
707 South E Street
P.O. Box 327
Broken Bow, NE 68822
(308) 872-6824
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV20-12
JUVENILE NO. JV20-13
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
FRANKIE GREUTER &
ALEXIA GREUTER,
Children Under Eighteen Years
of Age.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, MIKAYLA
ESPENHOVER, the natural mother
of FRANKIE GREUTER, born
2015, and ALEXIA GREUTER,
born 2012, and anyone else claim-
ing any right or interest in and to
said children, that proceedings
concerning the afore-named minor
children are currently pending in
the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and that a hear-
ing has been set for June 8, 2020
at 1:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said children shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before June 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
or personally appear on this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held via
teleconferencing pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, and may be viewed live on
Monday, May 11, 2020 at 5:30
P.M. on the Kearney Public
Schools Facebook page at:
rneypublicschools
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current,
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website at
www.kearneypublicschools.org on
Friday, May 8, 2020.
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Regular Meeting of the Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will
be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,
May 12, 2020. Pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference. Mem-
bers of the public may attend this
meeting electronically or tele-
phonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer, tablet
or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeeting
App: 773-693-677 (known as the
Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items
of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County
Agricultural Association
Time: May 12th, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Teleconferencing
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc
Board Meeting
Time: May 12, 2020 07:30 PM
Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON
ACQUIRING PRIVATE
PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on May 12, 2020, the City of Kear-
ney will conduct a public hearing at
5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
the matter may be heard, with re-
gard to acquiring an interest in real
property by purchase, dedication
or eminent domain of the following
tract of land below. Pursuant to
the Governor's Executive Order No.
20-03, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference. Mem-
bers of the public may attend this
meeting electronically or telephoni-
cally:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
Nebraska Public Power District,
a Public Corporation and
Political Subdivision of the
State of Nebraska
Permanent Right-of-Way - A tract
of land being part of the Northwest
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
more particularly described as fol-
lows: COMMENCING at a mag nail
at the Northwest Corner of the
Northwest Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 29; thence S
89°26'00" E on the North line of
said Northwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter, and all bearings
contained herein are relative
thereto, a distance of 69.84 feet to
the Northeast Corner of a tract of
land Deeded to Nebraska Public
Power District in a Warranty Deed
recorded in Deed Book 204, Page
308 in the Buffalo County Register
of Deeds Office and the POINT OF
BEGINNING; thence continuing S
89°26'00" E on said North line a
distance of 100.00 feet; thence S
00°34'34" W a distance of 50.00
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;
thence N 89°26'00" W parallel with
and 50.00 feet Southerly of said
North line, as measured at right an-
gles, a distance of 100.00 feet to a
5/8" rebar with cap on the East line
of said tract of land Deeded to Ne-
braska Public Power District;
thence N 00°34'34" E on said East
line of a tract of land Deeded to
Nebraska Public Power District a
distance of 50.00 feet to the Point
of Beginning, containing 0.11 acres
more or less, all in Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Permanent Right-of-Way - A tract
of land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter,
and part of the Northwest Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and more par-
ticularly described as follows: BE-
GINNING at a mag nail at the
Northwest Corner of the Northwest
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 29; thence S 89°26'00" E
on the North line of said Northwest
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter,
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto, a distance of
69.84 feet to the Northeast Corner
of a tract of land Deeded to Ne-
braska Public Power District in a
Warranty Deed recorded in Deed
Book 204, Page 308 in the Buffalo
County Register of Deeds Office;
thence S 00°34'34" W on the East
line of said tract of land Deeded to
Nebraska Public Power District a
distance of 50.00 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence N 89°26'00" W
parallel with and 50.00 feet South-
erly of said North line, as measured
at right angles, a distance of 69.40
feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap on the
West line of said Northwest Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter; thence
continuing N 89°26'00" W a dis-
tance of 330.52 feet to a 5/8" rebar
with cap on the West line of said
tract of land Deeded to Nebraska
Public Power District; thence N
00°34'16" E on said West line of a
tract of land Deeded to Nebraska
Public Power District a distance of
50.00 feet to the Northwest corner
of said tract of land Deeded to Ne-
braska Public Power District and
the North line of said Northwest
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter;
thence S 89°26'00" E on said North
line of the Northwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter a distance of
330.08 feet to the Point of Beginn-
ing, containing 0.46 acres more or
less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
The proposed acquisitions are re-
quired for dedication of public
right-of-way. All interested parties
are invited to attend this public
hearing at which time you will have
the opportunity to be heard.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
contained herein are relative
thereto; thence S 00° 58' 57"E on
the aforesaid East line a distance of
988.94 feet; thence N 43° 50' 39"W
a distance of 450.1 feet; thence N
33° 57' 29"W a distance of 480.66
feet; thence N 61° 20' 52" W a dis-
tance of 373.12 feet; thence N 87°
38' 27"W a distance of 50.0 feet;
thence NORTH a distance of 87.66
feet to a point on the North line of
said Northeast Quarter (NE¼) ;
thence S 89° 48' 34"E on the afore-
said North line a distance of 940.71
feet to the place of beginning. TO-
GETHER WITH a permanent ease-
ment for purposes of ingress and
egress, over the following de-
scribed tract: a 30.0 foot strip of
land for ingress and egress pur-
poses located in the Northeast
Quarter (NE¼) of the Northeast
Quarter (NE¼) of Section 34, Town-
ship 10 North, Range 17 West of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska with the centerline of said
30.0 foot strip of land being more
particularly described as follows:
Referring to the Northeast corner of
the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said
Section 34 and assuming the East
line of Said Northeast Quarter
(NE¼) as bearing S 00° 58' 57"E
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence S 00°
58' 57"E on the aforesaid East line
a distance of 284.47 feet of the AC-
TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said
place of beginning being on the
centerline of said 30.0 foot strip of
land; thence S 89° 01' 03"W on the
aforesaid centerline a distance of
40.57 feet; thence continuing on
said centerline S 41° 35' 23"W a
distance of 440.62 feet to the point
of termination. Said easement is a
permanent easement and shall "run
with the land"; and
Tract 5: The Southeast Quarter
(SW¼) of Section 25, Township 10
North, Range 18 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The highest bidder will deposit
with the Trustee, at the time of the
sale, a cashier’s check in the
amount of $5,000.00, with the full
purchase price, in certified funds,
to be received by the Trustee by
4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale,
except this requirement is waived
when the highest bidder is the Ben-
eficiary. The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-
plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-
ing the documentary revenue
stamp tax. The purchaser shall also
be responsible for any and all: (1)
Real Estate Taxes; (2) Special As-
sessments; (3) Easements, Cove-
nants, Restrictions, Ordinances,
and Resolutions of Record which
affect the property; and (4) Unpaid
utility bills, if any.
This property is sold “as is” and
this sale is made without any war-
ranties as to title or condition of the
property.
By: FIRSTIER BANK, Trustee
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Telephone (308) 237-3155
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
AND CONVERSION
1. Notice is given of the organiza-
tion of a Limited Liability Company
under the name USA Holdings,
LLC.
2. The address of the Company’s
initial designated office is 920 E.
56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE
68847.
3. The name and address of the
initial agent for service of process
is Christian M. Hilliard, 920 E. 56th
Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The Company was converted
from USA Holdings, LP, a Ne-
braska limited partnership.
5. The conversion took effect on
February 21, 2020.
Simmons Olsen Law Firm,
P.C., L.L.O.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
