REQUESTS FOR BIDS/

INVITATION FOR BIDS

City of Kearney, Kearney, NE

Kearney Regional Airport

(EAR), Kearney, NE

AIP Project No.: 3-31-0045-032

Taxiway 'A' and Connecting

Taxiways Rehabilitation

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the City Clerk's Office at City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, NE

68848 until 2:00 p.m. local time

(CT), on Thursday, June 4, 2020

and then publicly opened and read

aloud, for furnishing all labor, mate-

rials and equipment, and perform-

ing all work necessary for complet-

ing "Taxiway 'A' and Connecting

Taxiways Rehabilitation," AIP

3-31-0045-032.

In general, the improvements on

which bids are requested will re-

quire the following major construc-

tion items:

Ÿ Site preparation/mobilization

and temporary airport safety meas-

ures

Ÿ Milling and removal of existing

pavement

Ÿ Miscellaneous existing electri-

cal removals

Ÿ Erosion control measures (i-

ncluding seeding and mulching)

Ÿ Storm sewer improvements

Ÿ Earthwork (excavation, em-

bankment, off-site borrow)

Ÿ Installation of subdrains

Ÿ Construction of new asphalt

and concrete pavements

Ÿ Construction of new taxiway

lights (base -mounted fixtures)

Ÿ Construction of new cable in

duct system

Ÿ Airfield Signage Upgrades

(Equipment and Bases)

Ÿ Airfield Pavement Marking

Copies of the bid documents in-

cluding project drawings and tech-

nical specifications are on file and

may be inspected at the below

listed locations. In person visits

may be restricted due to

COVID-19; call prior to making a

site visit.

Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-

fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-

ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)

Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,

825 'M' Street, Suite 100, Lincoln,

NE 68508 (402-479-2200)

Ÿ Nebraska Department of

Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-

sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite

150, Lincoln, NE 68524

(402-471-2371)

Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE

68516 (402-421-8332)

Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

NE 68127 (402-991-6906)

Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-

ction.com (877-989-5753)

A complete set of electronic

plans and specifications, not in-

cluding referenced documents,

may be obtained from the Engineer

via an Engineer hosted FTP site at

no cost. To request electronic plan-

s/specifications from Benesch,

please send an email request to

both of the following email ad-

dresses with the required info: EAR

TW A Rehabilitation - Plan/Spec

Request

Benesch Email Addresses:

abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and

eduvall@benesch.com (Elizabeth)

Email Information

Email Title: Contractor Email Ad-

dress: Email Address Where FTP

Link Can Be Sent Contractor Con-

tact Name: Name Of Person To

Be "Attentioned" On Email Con-

tractor Phone Number: (Area Code)

Phone #

Parties then interested in sub-

mitting an official bid must contact

Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-

quest an official hard-copy bid

booklet. The electronic documents

on the Engineer hosted FTP site do

not contain the official bid booklet.

Contractors must obtain an official

hard-copy bid booklet from

Benesch to submit a bid.

A pre-bid meeting will be held in

conjunction with this project. The

pre-bid conference for this project

will be held on Thursday May 21,

2020, at 2:00 p.m. by teleconfere-

nce: Conference Dial in Number

(605) 313-5156, Participant Access

Code 429068#. All bidders are still

required to examine the site to be-

come familiar with all site condi-

tions.

Contractors shall coordinate with

Jim Lynaugh (Airport Manager)

(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-

tunities. The Owner reserves the

right, at the time of the site visit, to

reject requests to inspect specific

areas of the airfield, if it is not con-

ducive to airport operations at the

time.

Prequalification: Contractors bid-

ding need not be pre-qualified but

must be qualified to do the work.

Each proposal must be accom-

panied by a bid guaranty (per 49

CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount

of not less than five (5) percent of

the total amount of the bid. The bid

guaranty may be by certified check

on a solvent bank or bid bond

made payable to the City of Kear-

ney, Kearney, NE.

All proposals submitted in ac-

cordance with the instructions

presented herein will be subject to

evaluation. Bids may be held by the

Owner for a period not to exceed

90 calendar days from the date of

the bid opening for the purpose of

evaluating bids prior to award of

contract.

The award of the contract will be

based on the lowest aggregate

sum proposal (for the award option

that is in the Owner's best interest

based on available Federal Fund-

ing) submitted from those bidders

that are confirmed as being re-

sponsive and responsible. The right

is reserved, by the Owner, to reject

any and all bids and to waive any

or all irregularities, technicalities,

informality or any information in the

bids received.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to furnish separate perfor-

mance (per 49 CFR Part

18.36(h)(2)) and payment (per 49

CFR Part 18.36(h)(3)) bonds, each

in an amount equal to 100% of the

contract.

Federal Provisions

Each bidder shall be aware and

acknowledge that the project is

subject to the FAA's current Fed-

eral Provisions as listed below and

in the Supplementary Provisions of

the contract documents.

Notice Of Requirement For Af-

firmative Action To Ensure Equal

Employment Opportunity

1. The Offeror's or Bidder's at-

tention is called to the "Equal Op-

portunity Clause" and the

"Standard Federal Equal Employ-

ment Opportunity Construction

Contract Specifications" set forth

herein.

2. The goals and timetables for

minority and female participation,

expressed in percentage terms for

the Contractor's aggregate work-

force in each trade on all construc-

tion work in the covered area, are

as follows:

Timetables Goals for minority

participation for each trade: 1.4%

(Buffalo County)

Goals for female participation in

each trade: 6.9%

These goals are applicable to all

of the Contractor's construction

work (whether or not it is Federal or

federally assisted) performed in the

covered area. If the Contractor per-

forms construction work in a geo-

graphical area located outside of

the covered area, it shall apply the

goals established for such geo-

graphical area where the work is

actually performed. With regard to

this second area, the Contractor

also is subject to the goals for both

its federally involved and non-fede-

rally involved construction.

The Contractor's compliance with

the Executive Order and the regula-

tions in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be

based on its implementation of the

Equal Opportunity Clause, specific

affirmative action obligations re-

quired by the specifications set

forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its ef-

forts to meet the goals. The hours

of minority and female employment

and training must be substantially

uniform throughout the length of

the contract, and in each trade, and

the Contractor shall make a good

faith effort to employ minorities and

women evenly on each of its proj-

ects. The transfer of minority or fe-

male employees or trainees from

Contractor to Contractor or from

project to project for the sole pur-

pose of meeting the Contractor's

goals shall be a violation of the

contract, the Executive Order and

the regulations in 41 CFR Part

60-4. Compliance with the goals

will be measured against the total

work hours performed.

3. The Contractor shall provide

written notification to the Director

of the Office of Federal Contract

Compliance Programs (OFCCP)

within 10 working days of award of

any construction subcontract in ex-

cess of $10,000 at any tier for con-

struction work under the contract

resulting from this solicitation. The

notification shall list the name, ad-

dress, and telephone number of the

subcontractor; employer identifica-

tion number of the subcontractor;

estimated dollar amount of the

subcontract; estimated starting and

completion dates of the subcon-

tract; and the geographical area in

which the subcontract is to be per-

formed.

4. As used in this notice and in

the contract resulting from this so-

licitation, the "covered area" Ne-

braska, Buffalo County, Kearney.

Civil Rights - Title VI Notice:

The City of Kearney, in accord-

ance with the provisions of Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78

Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to

2000d-4) and the Regulations,

hereby notifies all bidders or offer-

ors that it will affirmatively ensure

that any contract entered into pur-

suant to this advertisement, disad-

vantaged business enterprises will

be afforded full and fair opportunity

to submit bids in response to this

invitation and will not be discrimi-

nated against on the grounds of

race, color, or national origin in

consideration for an award.

DBE Requirement:

Information submitted as a mat-

ter of bidder responsibility:

This project is subject to the re-

quirements of 49 CFR Part 26 Dis-

advantaged Business Enterprise

Participation. The owner has estab-

lished a contract participation goal

of 2.28 percent for small business

concerns owned and controlled by

certified socially and economically

disadvantaged business enterprise

(DBE). The Owner's award of this

contract is conditioned upon Bid-

der or Offeror satisfying the good

faith effort requirements of 49 CFR

§26.53.

Award of contract is also subject

to the following Federal provisions:

1) Executive Order 11246 and

DOL Regulation 41 CFR PART 60 -

Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal

Employment Opportunity.

2) TITLE 49 United States Code,

CHAPTER 501 - Buy American

Preferences.

3) TITLE VI Of The Civil Rights

Act Of 1964 - Civil Rights Title VI

Assurances, Compliance With

Nondiscrimination Requirements.

4) DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5

- Davis Bacon Act.

5) DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART

29 - Government-wide Debarment

and Suspension.

6) Disadvantage Business Enter-

prise (DBE) Requirements.

7) DOT Regulation 49 CFR PART

30 - Denial of Public Works Con-

tracts to Suppliers of Goods and

Services of Countries that Deny

Contracts to Suppliers of Goods

and Services of Countries that

Deny Procurement Market Access

to U.S. Contractors (Foreign Trade

Restriction).

8) Lobbying Of Federal Employ-

ees: TITLE 31 United States Code,

1352 - Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amend-

ment, 2 CFR part 200, Appendix

II(J) and 49 CFR part 20, Appendix

A.

9) Procurement of Recovered

Materials: 2 CFR 200.322, 40 CFR

Part 247 and Solid Waste Disposal

Act.

10) Other Federal Provisions in-

cluded in Article 2, Supplementary

Provisions, Part A.

City of Kearney,

Kearney, Nebraska

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

APrime Services, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The initial designated

office of the company in the state of

Nebraska is 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,

Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.The

name and address of the registered

agent is Nebraska Registered

Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,

Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.

The general nature of the busi-

ness is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of APrime Services, LLC com-

menced business on February 5,

2020, and its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its members.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

GLORIAL P. VASQUEZ,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-60

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Roy

Vasquez whose address is 1511

Avenue B, Kearney, Nebraska

68847 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 8, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Shane M. Cochran, #24665

Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.

Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY LOU BURTON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-63

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written statement

of Informal Probate of the Will of

said Decedent and that Rod S.

Horsley of 250 Front View Dr, Kear-

ney, NE 68847 was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or be-

fore July 1, 2020 or be forever bar-

red.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Charles J. Bentjen (Bar I.D.

#18283)

Bentjen Law

819 N 19th St

Beatrice, NE 68310

Tel: 402-413-7812

Fax: 402-347-0030

Email: chuck@nejustice.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of SCOTT R. MINER,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-59

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 23, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Sharri

G. Miner of 2816 W 44th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845 was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 1, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court

County Court of Buffalo County

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Timothy Gene Frost,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-62

 

Notice is hereby given that on

April 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Cary L.

Frost, P.O. Box 66, Florence MS

39073, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 1, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

William J. Erickson, Reg. #17947

707 South E Street

P.O. Box 327

Broken Bow, NE 68822

(308) 872-6824

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV20-12

JUVENILE NO. JV20-13

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

FRANKIE GREUTER &

ALEXIA GREUTER,

Children Under Eighteen Years

of Age.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, MIKAYLA

ESPENHOVER, the natural mother

of FRANKIE GREUTER, born

2015, and ALEXIA GREUTER,

born 2012, and anyone else claim-

ing any right or interest in and to

said children, that proceedings

concerning the afore-named minor

children are currently pending in

the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and that a hear-

ing has been set for June 8, 2020

at 1:30 p.m. Said parent or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said children shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before June 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

or personally appear on this date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held via

teleconferencing pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, and may be viewed live on

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 5:30

P.M. on the Kearney Public

Schools Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/kea-

rneypublicschools

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current,

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org on

Friday, May 8, 2020.

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Regular Meeting of the Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

May 12, 2020. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference. Mem-

bers of the public may attend this

meeting electronically or tele-

phonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer, tablet

or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeeting

App: 773-693-677 (known as the

Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items

of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County

Agricultural Association

 

Time: May 12th, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Teleconferencing

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc

Board Meeting

Time: May 12, 2020 07:30 PM

Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

89384776605?pwd=NWxIa2t6QWFWMjJTNEpYTU93d0JXZz09

Meeting ID: 893 8477 6605

Password: 073549

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,89384776605#,,1#,

073549# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799,,89384776605#,,1#,

073549# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 301 715 8592 US

(Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 893 8477 6605

Password: 073549

Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k-

gdj7yGbD

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON

ACQUIRING PRIVATE

PROPERTY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on May 12, 2020, the City of Kear-

ney will conduct a public hearing at

5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

the matter may be heard, with re-

gard to acquiring an interest in real

property by purchase, dedication

or eminent domain of the following

tract of land below. Pursuant to

the Governor's Executive Order No.

20-03, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference. Mem-

bers of the public may attend this

meeting electronically or telephoni-

cally:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

Nebraska Public Power District,

a Public Corporation and

Political Subdivision of the

State of Nebraska

 

Permanent Right-of-Way - A tract

of land being part of the Northwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

more particularly described as fol-

lows: COMMENCING at a mag nail

at the Northwest Corner of the

Northwest Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29; thence S

89°26'00" E on the North line of

said Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter, and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto, a distance of 69.84 feet to

the Northeast Corner of a tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District in a Warranty Deed

recorded in Deed Book 204, Page

308 in the Buffalo County Register

of Deeds Office and the POINT OF

BEGINNING; thence continuing S

89°26'00" E on said North line a

distance of 100.00 feet; thence S

00°34'34" W a distance of 50.00

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap;

thence N 89°26'00" W parallel with

and 50.00 feet Southerly of said

North line, as measured at right an-

gles, a distance of 100.00 feet to a

5/8" rebar with cap on the East line

of said tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District;

thence N 00°34'34" E on said East

line of a tract of land Deeded to

Nebraska Public Power District a

distance of 50.00 feet to the Point

of Beginning, containing 0.11 acres

more or less, all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Permanent Right-of-Way - A tract

of land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter,

and part of the Northwest Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and more par-

ticularly described as follows: BE-

GINNING at a mag nail at the

Northwest Corner of the Northwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 29; thence S 89°26'00" E

on the North line of said Northwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter,

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto, a distance of

69.84 feet to the Northeast Corner

of a tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District in a

Warranty Deed recorded in Deed

Book 204, Page 308 in the Buffalo

County Register of Deeds Office;

thence S 00°34'34" W on the East

line of said tract of land Deeded to

Nebraska Public Power District a

distance of 50.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence N 89°26'00" W

parallel with and 50.00 feet South-

erly of said North line, as measured

at right angles, a distance of 69.40

feet to a 5/8" rebar with cap on the

West line of said Northwest Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter; thence

continuing N 89°26'00" W a dis-

tance of 330.52 feet to a 5/8" rebar

with cap on the West line of said

tract of land Deeded to Nebraska

Public Power District; thence N

00°34'16" E on said West line of a

tract of land Deeded to Nebraska

Public Power District a distance of

50.00 feet to the Northwest corner

of said tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District and

the North line of said Northwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter;

thence S 89°26'00" E on said North

line of the Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter a distance of

330.08 feet to the Point of Beginn-

ing, containing 0.46 acres more or

less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

The proposed acquisitions are re-

quired for dedication of public

right-of-way. All interested parties

are invited to attend this public

hearing at which time you will have

the opportunity to be heard.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

contained herein are relative

thereto; thence S 00° 58' 57"E on

the aforesaid East line a distance of

988.94 feet; thence N 43° 50' 39"W

a distance of 450.1 feet; thence N

33° 57' 29"W a distance of 480.66

feet; thence N 61° 20' 52" W a dis-

tance of 373.12 feet; thence N 87°

38' 27"W a distance of 50.0 feet;

thence NORTH a distance of 87.66

feet to a point on the North line of

said Northeast Quarter (NE¼) ;

thence S 89° 48' 34"E on the afore-

said North line a distance of 940.71

feet to the place of beginning. TO-

GETHER WITH a permanent ease-

ment for purposes of ingress and

egress, over the following de-

scribed tract: a 30.0 foot strip of

land for ingress and egress pur-

poses located in the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of Section 34, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 17 West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska with the centerline of said

30.0 foot strip of land being more

particularly described as follows:

Referring to the Northeast corner of

the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said

Section 34 and assuming the East

line of Said Northeast Quarter

(NE¼) as bearing S 00° 58' 57"E

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S 00°

58' 57"E on the aforesaid East line

a distance of 284.47 feet of the AC-

TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said

place of beginning being on the

centerline of said 30.0 foot strip of

land; thence S 89° 01' 03"W on the

aforesaid centerline a distance of

40.57 feet; thence continuing on

said centerline S 41° 35' 23"W a

distance of 440.62 feet to the point

of termination. Said easement is a

permanent easement and shall "run

with the land"; and

Tract 5: The Southeast Quarter

(SW¼) of Section 25, Township 10

North, Range 18 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a cashier’s check in the

amount of $5,000.00, with the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

to be received by the Trustee by

4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale,

except this requirement is waived

when the highest bidder is the Ben-

eficiary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary revenue

stamp tax. The purchaser shall also

be responsible for any and all: (1)

Real Estate Taxes; (2) Special As-

sessments; (3) Easements, Cove-

nants, Restrictions, Ordinances,

and Resolutions of Record which

affect the property; and (4) Unpaid

utility bills, if any.

This property is sold “as is” and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

By: FIRSTIER BANK, Trustee

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Telephone (308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

AND CONVERSION

 

1. Notice is given of the organiza-

tion of a Limited Liability Company

under the name USA Holdings,

LLC.

2. The address of the Company’s

initial designated office is 920 E.

56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE

68847.

3. The name and address of the

initial agent for service of process

is Christian M. Hilliard, 920 E. 56th

Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The Company was converted

from USA Holdings, LP, a Ne-

braska limited partnership.

5. The conversion took effect on

February 21, 2020.

Simmons Olsen Law Firm,

P.C., L.L.O.

1502 Second Avenue

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

