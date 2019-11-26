 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

 

Sealed proposals for the

“Kearney YRTC Security Fence

Top” will be received by the State

of Nebraska DAS/SBD at the office

of the architect, 2908 W 39th

Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,

68845 until 2:00 pm on December

17, 2019.

Bidding Documents have been

prepared by Wilkins Architecture

Design Planning and may be ob-

tained from A and D Technical

Supply Company, 1822 N Street,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68508, Phone

(402) 474-5462, with a $20 refund-

able deposit. Also, they may be ex-

amined at Lincoln Builders Bureau,

McGraw-Hill Construction, Colum-

bus Area Chamber of Commerce,

Hastings Builders Bureau, Builders

Plan Service, Reed Construction

Data, Kearney Plan Service,

Omaha Builders Exchange, Stand-

ard Digital Imaging/Standard

Share, Construction Industry Cen-

ter, iSqFt, Dodge Data & Analytics.

Contact Jacob Sertich with Wil-

kins Architecture Design Plann-

ing at 308-237-5787 with any

questions.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

 

CALL ORDER: 450

CONTRACT ID: 4913X

STATE PROJECT NO.

MISC-D4(1022)

LOCATION: DISTRICT 4

ON-CALL UTILITY LOCATION

SERVICES

IN COUNTIES: ADAMS,

BUFFALO, CLAY, FILLMORE,

GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON,

HOWARD, MERRICK,

NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,

THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER,

YORK, SHERMAN

 

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on December

19, 2019. At that time the bids will

be opened and read.

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/

business-center/business-opp/

hwy-bridge-lp/.

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at

10 a.m. Central Time at 1001 Hal-

ligan Dr., Room #202 at Mid-Plains

Community College in North Platte,

Neb. An agenda for the meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the of-

fices of the agency’s members,

which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.

Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD, 220

Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD, 30

John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South

Dewey Street, Second Floor, North

Platte, NE

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation, by con-

tacting NCORPE at the address or

by phone at 308-534-6752.

Terry Martin, Chairman

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name: Don't Blink

Photography

Name of Applicant: Eva M. Linn

Address: 1908 W. 37th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 8-2-15

General nature of business:

Photography

Eva M. Linn

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name: KEARNEY

APPLIANCE REPAIR

Name of Applicant:

KITTOE LLC

Address: 3409 B AVE

KEARNEY, NE 68847

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed: NE

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 1/1/15

General nature of business:

APPLIANCE REPAIR

ERIC KITTOE,

Applicant or

Legal Representative

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MORRIS BETTER

BOOKKEEPING, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Morris Better Book-

keeping, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Justin Herr-

mann, 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 14, 2019 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the lim-

ited liability company shall be

vested in the following members:

Cory Morris, Member

NOTICE OF MEETING

SANITARY AND

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NO. 3 OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Board of Trustees

of Sanitary and Improvement Dis-

trict No. 3 of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, will be held at The Well

House, Glenwood Estates, Kear-

ney, Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on De-

cember 5, 2019, which meeting will

be open to the public. An Agenda

for such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at 1419 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, and includes

the payment of bills.

John Boersma, Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF V7 VENTURES LIFTED

JEEP RENTALS, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that V7

Ventures Lifted Jeep Rentals,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act. The address

of its designated office is1630 W.

105th St. Place, Kearney, NE

68845. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is Jo-

seph L. Verzal, 1630 W. 105th St.

Place, Kearney, NE 68845. V7 Ven-

tures Lifted Jeep Rentals, L.L.C.

commenced business on October

15, 2019, and the general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business not prohibited by

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

