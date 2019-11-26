NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for the
“Kearney YRTC Security Fence
Top” will be received by the State
of Nebraska DAS/SBD at the office
of the architect, 2908 W 39th
Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,
68845 until 2:00 pm on December
17, 2019.
Bidding Documents have been
prepared by Wilkins Architecture
Design Planning and may be ob-
tained from A and D Technical
Supply Company, 1822 N Street,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68508, Phone
(402) 474-5462, with a $20 refund-
able deposit. Also, they may be ex-
amined at Lincoln Builders Bureau,
McGraw-Hill Construction, Colum-
bus Area Chamber of Commerce,
Hastings Builders Bureau, Builders
Plan Service, Reed Construction
Data, Kearney Plan Service,
Omaha Builders Exchange, Stand-
ard Digital Imaging/Standard
Share, Construction Industry Cen-
ter, iSqFt, Dodge Data & Analytics.
Contact Jacob Sertich with Wil-
kins Architecture Design Plann-
ing at 308-237-5787 with any
questions.
ZNEZ D27,t1
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 450
CONTRACT ID: 4913X
STATE PROJECT NO.
MISC-D4(1022)
LOCATION: DISTRICT 4
ON-CALL UTILITY LOCATION
SERVICES
IN COUNTIES: ADAMS,
BUFFALO, CLAY, FILLMORE,
GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON,
HOWARD, MERRICK,
NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,
THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER,
YORK, SHERMAN
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on December
19, 2019. At that time the bids will
be opened and read.
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
business-center/business-opp/
hwy-bridge-lp/.
ZNEZ N27,D4,11
<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at
10 a.m. Central Time at 1001 Hal-
ligan Dr., Room #202 at Mid-Plains
Community College in North Platte,
Neb. An agenda for the meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the of-
fices of the agency’s members,
which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org:
1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.
Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD, 220
Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD, 30
John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South
Dewey Street, Second Floor, North
Platte, NE
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation, by con-
tacting NCORPE at the address or
by phone at 308-534-6752.
Terry Martin, Chairman
ZNEZ N27,t1
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Don't Blink
Photography
Name of Applicant: Eva M. Linn
Address: 1908 W. 37th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 8-2-15
General nature of business:
Photography
Eva M. Linn
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ N27,t1
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: KEARNEY
APPLIANCE REPAIR
Name of Applicant:
KITTOE LLC
Address: 3409 B AVE
KEARNEY, NE 68847
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed: NE
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 1/1/15
General nature of business:
APPLIANCE REPAIR
ERIC KITTOE,
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ N27,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MORRIS BETTER
BOOKKEEPING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Morris Better Book-
keeping, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Justin Herr-
mann, 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 14, 2019 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the lim-
ited liability company shall be
vested in the following members:
Cory Morris, Member
ZNEZ N20,27,D4
NOTICE OF MEETING
SANITARY AND
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
NO. 3 OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Board of Trustees
of Sanitary and Improvement Dis-
trict No. 3 of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, will be held at The Well
House, Glenwood Estates, Kear-
ney, Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on De-
cember 5, 2019, which meeting will
be open to the public. An Agenda
for such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at 1419 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, and includes
the payment of bills.
John Boersma, Clerk
ZNEZ N27,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF V7 VENTURES LIFTED
JEEP RENTALS, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that V7
Ventures Lifted Jeep Rentals,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act. The address
of its designated office is1630 W.
105th St. Place, Kearney, NE
68845. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is Jo-
seph L. Verzal, 1630 W. 105th St.
Place, Kearney, NE 68845. V7 Ven-
tures Lifted Jeep Rentals, L.L.C.
commenced business on October
15, 2019, and the general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business not prohibited by
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ N20,27,D4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.