NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
GOODLIFE ARCHITECTURE,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Good-
Life Architecture, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2305 5th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Jennifer N. Rowling,
1419 Central Avenue, PO Box 636,
Kearney, NE 68848-0636. The
company is organized to render a
professional services. Patrick J.
Moore, Member, is a professional
architect licensed in the State of
Nebraska, and is licensed or other-
wise legally authorized to render
the professional services in the
State of Nebraska.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Hinrichs Labs LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office
at3407 H Ave., Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which an
incorporated company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, to the same extent as natu-
ral persons might or could do. The
incorporated company was formed
on the 6th day of August, 2019,
and will continue perpetually. Its af-
fairs shall be conducted by the
Members pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Hinrichs Labs LLC
Organizer:
Spencer J. Hinrichs
3407 H Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,
P.C., L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTYBOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, November 12, 2019 at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, November 13, 2019,
at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda for
the meeting, kept continually cur-
rent, is available for public inspec-
tion at the District office during nor-
mal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
LEGAL NOTICE
The November 2019 meeting of
the Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, Novem-
ber 13-14, 2019, at NPPD's Gen-
eral Office, 1414 15th Street, Co-
lumbus, Nebraska. NPPD Board
committees will also meet Novem-
ber 13-14, at the Columbus Gen-
eral Office.
The schedule for NPPD's No-
vember 2019 Board meeting is as
follows:
WEDNESDAY,
NOVEMBER 13, 2019
Board Governance (Ad Hoc)
Committee - 2:00 p.m., Board
Room
Strategic Planning Committee -
following Board Governance (Ad
Hoc) Committee, Board Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report - fol-
lowing Strategic Planning Commit-
tee, Board Room
THURSDAY,
NOVEMBER 14, 2019
Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.,
Board Room
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following
Budget Committee, Board Room
Energy Supply Committee - fol-
lowing Budget Committee, Platte
Room
Board Strategic Business Ses-
sion - following Customer and
Support Services Committee and
Energy Supply Committee, Board
Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session, Board Room
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
November 14, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 10:00 a.m. with
the Strategic Business Session;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of November 14. Commit-
tee meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is expected that a one-hour
lunch recess will begin at approxi-
mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,
November 14.
It is possible that portions of the
November 13-14, 2019, meetings
will be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
board-of-directors/.
The agenda for the November 14,
2019, meeting includes, among
other matters, (1) consideration of
approval of the annual update to
the NPPD rate formula template to
determine annual revenue require-
ments and associated NPPD trans-
mission service rates for customers
taking transmission service over
NPPD's transmission facilities un-
der the Southwest Power Pool
(SPP) Open Access Transmission
Tariff, which rates are proposed to
become effective for service pro-
vided on and after January 1, 2020;
and (2) consideration of the 2020
Revenue and Expense and Capital
Projects Budgets, which proposed
budgets are available for public in-
spection during business hours at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
at the Columbus General Office,
Columbus, Nebraska.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Potato Development
Committee will hold its next meet-
ing on Thursday, November 21,
2019 at 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Stand-
ard Time) at the Upper Republican
Natural Resources District, 511
East 5th Street, Imperial, Nebraska.
The purpose of the meeting is to
discuss issues relating to Nebras-
ka's potato industry. An agenda is
available for public inspection in
the offices of the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Agriculture during normal
business hours. Anyone wishing to
attend the meeting remotely may
do so by gong to
https://unl.zoom.us/j/929671582.
Information concerning this meet-
ing can also be obtained prior to
the meeting by calling the Ne-
braska Department of Agriculture at
(402) 471-6857.
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
Elevate Counseling and
Consulting, LLC
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is Elevate
Counseling and Consulting, LLC.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The mailing address of the
initial agent for service is 3710
Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Rosalind Shel-
don.
Article IV. Professional Service:
The Company, its members, man-
agers, professional employees, and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render coun-
seling and mental health services in
the State of Nebraska.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 24th day of October,
2019.
Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer
