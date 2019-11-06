 

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

GOODLIFE ARCHITECTURE,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Good-

Life Architecture, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2305 5th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Jennifer N. Rowling,

1419 Central Avenue, PO Box 636,

Kearney, NE 68848-0636. The

company is organized to render a

professional services. Patrick J.

Moore, Member, is a professional

architect licensed in the State of

Nebraska, and is licensed or other-

wise legally authorized to render

the professional services in the

State of Nebraska.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Hinrichs Labs LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office

at3407 H Ave., Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which an

incorporated company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, to the same extent as natu-

ral persons might or could do. The

incorporated company was formed

on the 6th day of August, 2019,

and will continue perpetually. Its af-

fairs shall be conducted by the

Members pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Hinrichs Labs LLC

Organizer:

Spencer J. Hinrichs

3407 H Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ,

P.C., L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTYBOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, November 12, 2019 at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, November 13, 2019,

at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda for

the meeting, kept continually cur-

rent, is available for public inspec-

tion at the District office during nor-

mal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The November 2019 meeting of

the Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, Novem-

ber 13-14, 2019, at NPPD's Gen-

eral Office, 1414 15th Street, Co-

lumbus, Nebraska. NPPD Board

committees will also meet Novem-

ber 13-14, at the Columbus Gen-

eral Office.

The schedule for NPPD's No-

vember 2019 Board meeting is as

follows:

WEDNESDAY,

NOVEMBER 13, 2019

Board Governance (Ad Hoc)

Committee - 2:00 p.m., Board

Room

Strategic Planning Committee -

following Board Governance (Ad

Hoc) Committee, Board Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report - fol-

lowing Strategic Planning Commit-

tee, Board Room

THURSDAY,

NOVEMBER 14, 2019

Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.,

Board Room

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following

Budget Committee, Board Room

Energy Supply Committee - fol-

lowing Budget Committee, Platte

Room

Board Strategic Business Ses-

sion - following Customer and

Support Services Committee and

Energy Supply Committee, Board

Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session, Board Room

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

November 14, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 10:00 a.m. with

the Strategic Business Session;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of November 14. Commit-

tee meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is expected that a one-hour

lunch recess will begin at approxi-

mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,

November 14.

It is possible that portions of the

November 13-14, 2019, meetings

will be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

www.nppd.com/about-us/

board-of-directors/.

The agenda for the November 14,

2019, meeting includes, among

other matters, (1) consideration of

approval of the annual update to

the NPPD rate formula template to

determine annual revenue require-

ments and associated NPPD trans-

mission service rates for customers

taking transmission service over

NPPD's transmission facilities un-

der the Southwest Power Pool

(SPP) Open Access Transmission

Tariff, which rates are proposed to

become effective for service pro-

vided on and after January 1, 2020;

and (2) consideration of the 2020

Revenue and Expense and Capital

Projects Budgets, which proposed

budgets are available for public in-

spection during business hours at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at the Columbus General Office,

Columbus, Nebraska.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Potato Development

Committee will hold its next meet-

ing on Thursday, November 21,

2019 at 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Stand-

ard Time) at the Upper Republican

Natural Resources District, 511

East 5th Street, Imperial, Nebraska.

The purpose of the meeting is to

discuss issues relating to Nebras-

ka's potato industry. An agenda is

available for public inspection in

the offices of the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Agriculture during normal

business hours. Anyone wishing to

attend the meeting remotely may

do so by gong to

https://unl.zoom.us/j/929671582.

Information concerning this meet-

ing can also be obtained prior to

the meeting by calling the Ne-

braska Department of Agriculture at

(402) 471-6857.

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

Elevate Counseling and

Consulting, LLC

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is Elevate

Counseling and Consulting, LLC.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The mailing address of the

initial agent for service is 3710

Central Ave., Suite 9, Kearney, NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Rosalind Shel-

don.

Article IV. Professional Service:

The Company, its members, man-

agers, professional employees, and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render coun-

seling and mental health services in

the State of Nebraska.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 24th day of October,

2019.

Lee E. Greenwald, Organizer

