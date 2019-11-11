 

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

KEI BUILDING, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Certificate of Organization

ofKEI Building, L.L.C. has been

amended and restated. The desig-

nated office of the limited liability

company is 411 West 39th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent and office of the lim-

ited liability company is Koley Jes-

sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd

Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68124. The Amended and

Restated Certificate of Organiza-

tion was filed with the Nebraska

Secretary of State on October 17,

2019.

ZNEZ O28,N4,11

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

KEARNEY EYE INSTITUTE,

P.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Incorporation of

Kearney Eye Institute, P.C. have

been amended and restated in their

entirety as follows:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation as Kearney Eye Insti-

tute, P.C.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue as 100,000 shares,

having a par value of $1.00.

Article 4 states the Registered

Office of the Corporation as 1125

South 103rd Street, Suite 800,

Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the

Registered Agent as Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O.

Article 5 states the office location

as 411 West 39th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845.

Article 6 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 7 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 8 states the provisions re-

lating to the director liability.

Article 9 states that all sharehold-

ers of the Corporation must be li-

censed by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Health and Human Ser-

vices to practice medicine in the

State of Nebraska.

The Amended and Restated Arti-

cles of Incorporation were filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

October 17, 2019.

ZNEZ O28,N4,11

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND

RESTATED ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

KEARNEY EYE SURGICAL

CENTER, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Incorporation of

Kearney Eye Surgical Center, Inc.

have been amended and restated

in their entirety as follows:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation as Kearney Eye Surgi-

cal Center, Inc.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue as 10,000 shares,

having a par value of $1.00.

Article 4 states the Registered

Office of the Corporation as 1125

South 103rd Street, Suite 800,

Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the

Registered Agent as Koley Jessen

P.C., L.L.O.

Article 5 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 6 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 7 states the provisions re-

lating to the director liability.

Article 8 states the shareholders

shall not have a preemptive right to

acquire the unissued shares of the

Corporation.

The Amended and Restated Arti-

cles of Incorporation were filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

October 17, 2019.

ZNEZ O28,N4,11

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.