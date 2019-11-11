NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
KEI BUILDING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Certificate of Organization
ofKEI Building, L.L.C. has been
amended and restated. The desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 411 West 39th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent and office of the lim-
ited liability company is Koley Jes-
sen P.C., L.L.O., 1125 South 103rd
Street, Suite 800, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68124. The Amended and
Restated Certificate of Organiza-
tion was filed with the Nebraska
Secretary of State on October 17,
2019.
ZNEZ O28,N4,11
NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
KEARNEY EYE INSTITUTE,
P.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Incorporation of
Kearney Eye Institute, P.C. have
been amended and restated in their
entirety as follows:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation as Kearney Eye Insti-
tute, P.C.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue as 100,000 shares,
having a par value of $1.00.
Article 4 states the Registered
Office of the Corporation as 1125
South 103rd Street, Suite 800,
Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the
Registered Agent as Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O.
Article 5 states the office location
as 411 West 39th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845.
Article 6 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 7 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 8 states the provisions re-
lating to the director liability.
Article 9 states that all sharehold-
ers of the Corporation must be li-
censed by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Health and Human Ser-
vices to practice medicine in the
State of Nebraska.
The Amended and Restated Arti-
cles of Incorporation were filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
October 17, 2019.
ZNEZ O28,N4,11
NOTICE OF AMENDED AND
RESTATED ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
KEARNEY EYE SURGICAL
CENTER, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Incorporation of
Kearney Eye Surgical Center, Inc.
have been amended and restated
in their entirety as follows:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation as Kearney Eye Surgi-
cal Center, Inc.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue as 10,000 shares,
having a par value of $1.00.
Article 4 states the Registered
Office of the Corporation as 1125
South 103rd Street, Suite 800,
Omaha, Nebraska 68124, and the
Registered Agent as Koley Jessen
P.C., L.L.O.
Article 5 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 6 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 7 states the provisions re-
lating to the director liability.
Article 8 states the shareholders
shall not have a preemptive right to
acquire the unissued shares of the
Corporation.
The Amended and Restated Arti-
cles of Incorporation were filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
October 17, 2019.
ZNEZ O28,N4,11
