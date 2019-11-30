 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,

dated June 16, 2015, and recorded

on June 16, 2015, Document No.

2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on January 7,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and

2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords

Addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-

monly known as 2922 8th Ave,

Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

November 23, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 223233).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ N23,30,D7,14,21

