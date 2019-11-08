 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON ACQUIRING PRIVATE

PROPERTY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on November 12, 2019 in the City

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, the City of Kearney will

conduct a public hearing at 5:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as the

matter may be heard, with regard

to acquiring an interest in real

property by purchase, dedication

or eminent domain of the following:

A tract of land being part of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 1,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, more particularly de-

scribed as follows: Beginning at

the northeast corner of the North-

west 1/4 of said Section 1 and as-

suming the east line of said North-

west 1/4 as bearing S 00°07'00" E

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S

00°07'00" E on the aforesaid east

line a distance of 2637.44 feet to

the southeast corner of said North-

west 1/4; thence N 89°54'43" W on

the south line of said Northwest 1/4

a distance of 2639.09 feet to the

southwest corner of said Northwest

1/4; thence N 00°02'08" W on the

west line of said Northwest 1/4 a

distance of 120.00 feet; thence S

89°54'43" W parallel with and

120.00 feet northerly of the afore-

said south line a distance of

2000.00 feet; thence N 00°07'00"

W parallel with the aforesaid east

line a distance of 120.00 feet;

thence N 48°00'42" E a distance of

488.72 feet to a point 270.00 feet

westerly of, as measured at right

angles to, the aforesaid east line;

thence N 00°07'00" W parallel with

and 270.00 feet westerly of the

aforesaid east line a distance of

2070.00 feet to a point on the north

line of said Northwest 1/4; thence S

89°53'58" E a distance of 270.00

feet to the place of beginning, con-

taining 25.53 acres, more or less,

of which 0.30 acres, more or less,

are presently being used for road

purposes on the north and west

sides, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

The proposed acquisition is re-

quired for public purposes. All in-

terested parties are invited to at-

tend this public hearing at which

time you will have the opportunity

to be heard.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N8,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, the

undersigned Company amended its

Articles of Organization by chang-

ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,

LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.

The street and mailing address of

the initial designated office for the

Company is 803 13th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845, and the

agent for service of process of the

Company is Melissa L. Willis,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 803 13th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.

Dated: October 18, 2019.

Marc A. Willis, Sole Member

ZNEZ O25,N1,8

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2019 Part 7 Improvements; Alley

District in connection with PID

2019-999, Kearney, Nebraska will

be received by City of Kearney, at

the office of the City Clerk, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, until 2:00 p.m. local time on

November 12, 2019, at which time

the Bids received will be publicly

opened and read in the City Coun-

cil Chambers.

The project primarily consists of

paving an existing gravel alley lo-

cated between 5th & 6th Avenue

and 21st and 22nd Street. Project

includes approximately 750 square

yards of concrete alley in addition

to minor sidewalk removal/replac-

ement and earthwork and all other

associated work as indicated on

the drawings and within the specifi-

cations.

Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to City of

Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

as security that the bidder(s) to

whom the award(s) are made will

enter into contract to build the im-

provements bid upon and furnish

the required bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids shall

be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements Alley District PID

2019-999

Bids Received:

November 12, 2019

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-

crimination in Federally assisted

programs of the Department of

Transportation issued pursuant to

such Act, hereby notifies all bidders

that it will affirmatively insure that in

any contract entered into pursuant

to this advertisement, minority

business enterprises will be af-

forded full opportunity to submit

bids in response to this invitation

and will not be discriminated

against on the grounds of race,

color, or national origin, sex, age

and disability/handicap in consider-

ation for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or

jreiter@olsson.com.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,

Nebraska 68516

• Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68127

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6540573 Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements; Alley District PID

2019-999.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of this contract.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse Mayor

ATTEST

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

O25,N1,8

<addr:LOWE, STEPHEN G,3082375100,2033 CENTRAL AVE,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

BV & R ENTERPRISES LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that BV &

R ENTERPRISES LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The initial

designated office address of the

LLC is: 2285 29th Road, Kearney,

NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process is Stephen G.

Lowe. The address for the initial

agent for service of process is:

street address: 2033 Central Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing

address: P.O. Box 1516, Kearney,

NE 68848-1516.

Stephen G. Lowe

Organizer

ZNEZ N1,8,15

STATE of NEBRASKA

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

CERTIFICATE of

ORGANIZATION

CALAMUS COUNTRY

ACRES

ASSOCIATION LLC

FIRST:

The name of the limited li-

ability company is CALAMUS

COUNTRY ACRES ASSOCIATION

LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 225 Coun-

tryside Lane, Elm Creek, NE 68836.

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE

68102. The name of its agent for

service of process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to the fullest extent per-

missible under Nebraska law. The

company is authorized to indemnify

its members and managers to the

fullest extend permissible under

Nebraska law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below.

Date: September 26, 2019

LegzlZoom.com., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley,

Assistant Secretary

ZNEZ N1,8,15

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N8,t1

 

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

CROOKED HORN CO., L.L.C.

 

1. The name of the LLC shall be

Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.

2. The address of registered of-

fice for the LLC is 210 B Street,

P.O. Box 333, Shelton, NE 68876.

3. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be conducted by the lim-

ited liability company is any lawful

act or business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

5. The limited liability company

shall commence on the 29th day of

October 2019 and will be perpet-

ual.

6. The affairs of the limited liabil-

ity company are to be conducted

by the members as set forth in the

Certificate of Organization.

Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.

a Nebraska limited liability

company

By Rodney J. Palmer, #13210

Attorney for Managing Member

ZNEZ N8,15,22

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Ersel J. Mitchell,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-149

Notice is hereby given that on

Oct. 21, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trap-

per J. Mitchell, whose address is

1270 N. 2nd Street, Apt. 19, Plat-

teville, WI 53818, was appointed by

the Court as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Dec. 24, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

jhermann@jacobsenorr.com

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &

Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ O25,N1,8

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

JUDITH JOLENE RESH,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-151

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 24, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Gayle

Lynn Resh, whose address is 2200

Stockwell, Lincoln, NE 68502, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before December 31, 2019, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P. O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ N1,8,15

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-198

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

LONDON BAZYN,

A Juvenile.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, AMBER KESSER-

WANI, the natural mother, of LON-

DON BAZYN, born October 2012,

and anyone else claiming any right

or interest in and to said child, that

proceedings concerning LONDON

BAZYN are currently pending in the

Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and that an evidentiary

hearing on the State's Juvenile Pe-

tition has been set for November

14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Said parent

or anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said child shall

enter their appearance in the Juve-

nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on or before November 14,

2019, at 2:30 p.m. or personally ap-

pear on this date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ O25,N1,8

NOTICE OF MEETING

LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Library Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on

November 12, 2019 in the Niobrara

Meeting Room at the Kearney Pub-

lic Library, 2020 1st Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, which meeting will

be open to the public. An agenda

for such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an emer-

gency nature, the agenda shall not

be altered later than 24 hours be-

fore the scheduled commencement

of the meeting. The Library Advi-

sory Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N8,t1

 

NOTICE

OF INFORMAL PROBATE,

APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of MARVIN C. KEGLEY,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-153

Notice is hereby given that on

Nov. 5, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent, and that Carla S.

Kegley-Owen of 17390 YDC Rd.,

Kearney, NE 68845-5185 was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Jan. 8, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

County Court of Buffalo County

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Kent E. Rauert, #21068

Svehla Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

Tel: (402) 362-5506

Fax: (402) 362-5507

ZNEZ N8,15,22

<addr:LOWE, STEPHEN G,3082375100,2033 CENTRAL AVE,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MID-AMERICA PASTURE

RECLAMATION LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

MID-AMERICA PASTURE RECLA-

MATION LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The initial designated of-

fice address of the LLC is: 33229

265th Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866. The initial agent for service

of process is Stephen G. Lowe.

The address for the initial agent for

service of process is: street ad-

dress: 2033 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847; mailing address:

P.O. Box 1516, Kearney, NE

68848-1516.

Stephen G. Lowe

Organizer

ZNEZ N1,8,15

<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-

cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:

LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-

TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-

BRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 18th day of October,

2019.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 18th day of October,

2019, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.Witness my

hand and notarial seal the day and

year last above written.

Lori A. Hayes,

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023

ZNEZ N1,8,15,22,29

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: BRADLEY L. ENGLUND,

2013 A Avenue, Apt 302,

Kearney NE 68847-5423,

you are hereby notified that on

September 6, 2019, CREDIT AC-

CEPTANCE CORP. filed a suit

against you in the Buffalo County

Court at docket CI19-1755, the ob-

ject in prayer of which was to se-

cure a judgment against you in the

amount of $3,671.45, together with

court costs, interest and attorney's

fees as allowed by law. Unless you

file your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 30th

day of December, 2019, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

ZNEZ N8,15,22,29

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Time: November 12, 2019

at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

ZNEZ N8,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-

ice Commission of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, has been sched-

uled for 1:00p.m. on November 21,

2019 in the Multi-Purpose Room at

the Law Enforcement Center lo-

cated at 2025 Avenue A, Kearney,

Nebraska. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Civil Service Com-

mission shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact City Clerk at City Hall or

call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24

hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N8,t1

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, November 11, 2019 at

5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development

Room at the Administration Build-

ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

on file in the Administrative Offices

of the Kearney Public Schools, 320

West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,

during normal business hours, or

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website on

Friday, November 8, 2019.

ZNEZ N8,t1

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, November 18, 2019, at

3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ N8,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission will hold a public

hearing on Thursday, November

21, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT request

filed by Paul Sears for property de-

scribed as Part of the Northwest

Quarter located in Section 6, Town-

ship 12 North, Range 13 West of

the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. They wish

to rezone this area from Agricultural

to Agricultural Residential. Com-

plete legal description on file with

Buffalo County Zoning Administra-

tor or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

ZNEZ N8,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

PAULINE M. FISHER,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-152

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 30, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Steven

L. Fisher, whose address is 3706

11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Jan. 8,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ N8,15,22

NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS

 

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska is seeking proposals

for general janitorial cleaning ser-

vices at three locations in Kearney,

NE. Contact Jackie Harpst at

308-865-5675 or jharpst@mnca.net

for more information and to sched-

ule a walk through of the buildings.

Deadline to submit proposals is

November 15, 2019.

ZNEZ N8,t1

