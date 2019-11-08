NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON ACQUIRING PRIVATE
PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on November 12, 2019 in the City
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, the City of Kearney will
conduct a public hearing at 5:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as the
matter may be heard, with regard
to acquiring an interest in real
property by purchase, dedication
or eminent domain of the following:
A tract of land being part of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 1,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, more particularly de-
scribed as follows: Beginning at
the northeast corner of the North-
west 1/4 of said Section 1 and as-
suming the east line of said North-
west 1/4 as bearing S 00°07'00" E
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence S
00°07'00" E on the aforesaid east
line a distance of 2637.44 feet to
the southeast corner of said North-
west 1/4; thence N 89°54'43" W on
the south line of said Northwest 1/4
a distance of 2639.09 feet to the
southwest corner of said Northwest
1/4; thence N 00°02'08" W on the
west line of said Northwest 1/4 a
distance of 120.00 feet; thence S
89°54'43" W parallel with and
120.00 feet northerly of the afore-
said south line a distance of
2000.00 feet; thence N 00°07'00"
W parallel with the aforesaid east
line a distance of 120.00 feet;
thence N 48°00'42" E a distance of
488.72 feet to a point 270.00 feet
westerly of, as measured at right
angles to, the aforesaid east line;
thence N 00°07'00" W parallel with
and 270.00 feet westerly of the
aforesaid east line a distance of
2070.00 feet to a point on the north
line of said Northwest 1/4; thence S
89°53'58" E a distance of 270.00
feet to the place of beginning, con-
taining 25.53 acres, more or less,
of which 0.30 acres, more or less,
are presently being used for road
purposes on the north and west
sides, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
The proposed acquisition is re-
quired for public purposes. All in-
terested parties are invited to at-
tend this public hearing at which
time you will have the opportunity
to be heard.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
WILLIS SPRINKLERS, LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, the
undersigned Company amended its
Articles of Organization by chang-
ing its name from Willis Sprinklers,
LLC to Willis Construction, LLC.
The street and mailing address of
the initial designated office for the
Company is 803 13th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845, and the
agent for service of process of the
Company is Melissa L. Willis,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 803 13th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.
Dated: October 18, 2019.
Marc A. Willis, Sole Member
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2019 Part 7 Improvements; Alley
District in connection with PID
2019-999, Kearney, Nebraska will
be received by City of Kearney, at
the office of the City Clerk, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, until 2:00 p.m. local time on
November 12, 2019, at which time
the Bids received will be publicly
opened and read in the City Coun-
cil Chambers.
The project primarily consists of
paving an existing gravel alley lo-
cated between 5th & 6th Avenue
and 21st and 22nd Street. Project
includes approximately 750 square
yards of concrete alley in addition
to minor sidewalk removal/replac-
ement and earthwork and all other
associated work as indicated on
the drawings and within the specifi-
cations.
Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to City of
Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
as security that the bidder(s) to
whom the award(s) are made will
enter into contract to build the im-
provements bid upon and furnish
the required bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids shall
be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements Alley District PID
2019-999
Bids Received:
November 12, 2019
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-
crimination in Federally assisted
programs of the Department of
Transportation issued pursuant to
such Act, hereby notifies all bidders
that it will affirmatively insure that in
any contract entered into pursuant
to this advertisement, minority
business enterprises will be af-
forded full opportunity to submit
bids in response to this invitation
and will not be discriminated
against on the grounds of race,
color, or national origin, sex, age
and disability/handicap in consider-
ation for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may be
examined at:
• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,
Nebraska 68516
• Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68127
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6540573 Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements; Alley District PID
2019-999.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of this contract.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse Mayor
ATTEST
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
BV & R ENTERPRISES LLC
Notice is hereby given that BV &
R ENTERPRISES LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The initial
designated office address of the
LLC is: 2285 29th Road, Kearney,
NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process is Stephen G.
Lowe. The address for the initial
agent for service of process is:
street address: 2033 Central Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847; mailing
address: P.O. Box 1516, Kearney,
NE 68848-1516.
Stephen G. Lowe
Organizer
STATE of NEBRASKA
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
CERTIFICATE of
ORGANIZATION
CALAMUS COUNTRY
ACRES
ASSOCIATION LLC
FIRST:
The name of the limited li-
ability company is CALAMUS
COUNTRY ACRES ASSOCIATION
LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 225 Coun-
tryside Lane, Elm Creek, NE 68836.
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
68102. The name of its agent for
service of process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to the fullest extent per-
missible under Nebraska law. The
company is authorized to indemnify
its members and managers to the
fullest extend permissible under
Nebraska law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below.
Date: September 26, 2019
LegzlZoom.com., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley,
Assistant Secretary
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
CROOKED HORN CO., L.L.C.
1. The name of the LLC shall be
Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.
2. The address of registered of-
fice for the LLC is 210 B Street,
P.O. Box 333, Shelton, NE 68876.
3. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be conducted by the lim-
ited liability company is any lawful
act or business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
5. The limited liability company
shall commence on the 29th day of
October 2019 and will be perpet-
ual.
6. The affairs of the limited liabil-
ity company are to be conducted
by the members as set forth in the
Certificate of Organization.
Crooked Horn Co., L.L.C.
a Nebraska limited liability
company
By Rodney J. Palmer, #13210
Attorney for Managing Member
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Ersel J. Mitchell,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-149
Notice is hereby given that on
Oct. 21, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trap-
per J. Mitchell, whose address is
1270 N. 2nd Street, Apt. 19, Plat-
teville, WI 53818, was appointed by
the Court as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Dec. 24, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &
Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
JUDITH JOLENE RESH,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-151
Notice is hereby given that on
October 24, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Gayle
Lynn Resh, whose address is 2200
Stockwell, Lincoln, NE 68502, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before December 31, 2019, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P. O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-198
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
LONDON BAZYN,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, AMBER KESSER-
WANI, the natural mother, of LON-
DON BAZYN, born October 2012,
and anyone else claiming any right
or interest in and to said child, that
proceedings concerning LONDON
BAZYN are currently pending in the
Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and that an evidentiary
hearing on the State's Juvenile Pe-
tition has been set for November
14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Said parent
or anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said child shall
enter their appearance in the Juve-
nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on or before November 14,
2019, at 2:30 p.m. or personally ap-
pear on this date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF MEETING
LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Library Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on
November 12, 2019 in the Niobrara
Meeting Room at the Kearney Pub-
lic Library, 2020 1st Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, which meeting will
be open to the public. An agenda
for such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an emer-
gency nature, the agenda shall not
be altered later than 24 hours be-
fore the scheduled commencement
of the meeting. The Library Advi-
sory Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
OF INFORMAL PROBATE,
APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of MARVIN C. KEGLEY,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-153
Notice is hereby given that on
Nov. 5, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent, and that Carla S.
Kegley-Owen of 17390 YDC Rd.,
Kearney, NE 68845-5185 was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Jan. 8, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
County Court of Buffalo County
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Kent E. Rauert, #21068
Svehla Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
Tel: (402) 362-5506
Fax: (402) 362-5507
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MID-AMERICA PASTURE
RECLAMATION LLC
Notice is hereby given that
MID-AMERICA PASTURE RECLA-
MATION LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The initial designated of-
fice address of the LLC is: 33229
265th Road, Pleasanton, NE
68866. The initial agent for service
of process is Stephen G. Lowe.
The address for the initial agent for
service of process is: street ad-
dress: 2033 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847; mailing address:
P.O. Box 1516, Kearney, NE
68848-1516.
Stephen G. Lowe
Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-
cember 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.:
LOT 40, KEEN'S PARK ADDI-
TION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY NE-
BRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 18th day of October,
2019.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,\
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 18th day of October,
2019, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.Witness my
hand and notarial seal the day and
year last above written.
Lori A. Hayes,
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. July 22, 2023
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: BRADLEY L. ENGLUND,
2013 A Avenue, Apt 302,
Kearney NE 68847-5423,
you are hereby notified that on
September 6, 2019, CREDIT AC-
CEPTANCE CORP. filed a suit
against you in the Buffalo County
Court at docket CI19-1755, the ob-
ject in prayer of which was to se-
cure a judgment against you in the
amount of $3,671.45, together with
court costs, interest and attorney's
fees as allowed by law. Unless you
file your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 30th
day of December, 2019, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: November 12, 2019
at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
NOTICE OF MEETING
CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-
ice Commission of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, has been sched-
uled for 1:00p.m. on November 21,
2019 in the Multi-Purpose Room at
the Law Enforcement Center lo-
cated at 2025 Avenue A, Kearney,
Nebraska. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Civil Service Com-
mission shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact City Clerk at City Hall or
call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24
hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, November 11, 2019 at
5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development
Room at the Administration Build-
ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
on file in the Administrative Offices
of the Kearney Public Schools, 320
West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,
during normal business hours, or
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website on
Friday, November 8, 2019.
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, November 18, 2019, at
3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission will hold a public
hearing on Thursday, November
21, 2019, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT request
filed by Paul Sears for property de-
scribed as Part of the Northwest
Quarter located in Section 6, Town-
ship 12 North, Range 13 West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. They wish
to rezone this area from Agricultural
to Agricultural Residential. Com-
plete legal description on file with
Buffalo County Zoning Administra-
tor or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
PAULINE M. FISHER,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-152
Notice is hereby given that on
October 30, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Steven
L. Fisher, whose address is 3706
11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Jan. 8,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska is seeking proposals
for general janitorial cleaning ser-
vices at three locations in Kearney,
NE. Contact Jackie Harpst at
308-865-5675 or jharpst@mnca.net
for more information and to sched-
ule a walk through of the buildings.
Deadline to submit proposals is
November 15, 2019.
