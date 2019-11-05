<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

 

 

Please take notice that a Petition

for Name Change was filed in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, case no. CI 19-507, on

the 31st day of October, 2019, the

object and prayer of which was to

change the minor child's surname

from Mersaydies Angel Lilienthal to

Mercedes Angel Lilienthal. You are

further notified that the minor

child's parents intend to present

their application for change of

name to the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska on Monday

November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. or

as soon thereafter as they can be

heard. At that time any person or

persons objecting to such change

of name may be present and pres-

ent their objections to the Court.

CATHY and LARRY LILIENTHAL,

Petitioners on behalf of

Mersaydies Angel Lilienthal,

Minor Child

By: Marsha E. Fangmeyer

#15941

Of FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue,

P.O. Box 10

Kearney, NE 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441 phone

(308) 234-3747 fax

mefangmeyer@frontiernet.net

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Decem-

ber 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

November 5, 2019

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON,

L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

McMARSHALL INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

McMarshall Investments, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1 Pheasant Run, Axtell, Ne-

braska 68924. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Adam K. Marshall, whose street

and mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 1 Pheasant

Run, Axtell, Nebraska 68924.

Dated: October 11, 2019.

 

Adam K. Marshall, Organizer

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that PER-

FECTLY PAMPERED BY ALYSSA

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska, with its initial designated

office at 1904 W 50th St, Kearney,

NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the company

is LEGALINC CORPORATE SER-

VICES INC., 706 N. 129th St, Suite

121, Omaha, NE 68154.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

Re: 9002.5473

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

 

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Camille R. Hawk, Attor-

ney at Law, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

at the East door of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, in the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

on December 19, 2019, at 10:00

A.M.:

Lot Sixteen (16), except the

South 2.0 feet, Block Eight (8),

Bethany Manor Subdivision to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska

commonly known as 4003 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

 

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

Attorney at Law,

Successor Trustee.

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE68154

(402) 330-6300

